CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Cones with convoluted geometry that always scatter or radiate

By Emilia Blåsten, Valter Pohjola
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We investigate fixed energy scattering from conical potentials having an irregular cross-section. The incident wave can be any arbitrary non-trivial Herglotz wave. We show that a large number of such local conical scatterers scatter all incident waves,

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Infrared signatures of quantum bounce in collapsing geometry

In the quantum treatment of collapsing matter, a viable mode analysis is supposed to give information regarding emission during the collapse. Nevertheless, partly owing to operator ordering ambiguities involved in a typical quantum gravity analysis, the availability of such well-defined modes is not guaranteed. We study the mode decomposition of the unitarily evolving wave packet constructed for the quantum model of spherically symmetric dust collapsing in a marginally bound Lema\^ıtre-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) model. We identify the observable depicting mode decomposition, and using the freedom of operator ordering ambiguity, we obtain the Hermitian extension of this operator alongside the Hermitian Hamiltonian. After identifying incoming and outgoing modes with this operator's eigenstates, we estimate their contributions to the radiation profile. The infrared sector of this process demonstrates some characteristic features which turn out to be highly sensitive to the near-bounce dynamics of the dust cloud. Near the epoch of classical singularity, there is a significant contribution from incoming/outgoing modes of small wavenumber in the expanding/collapsing phase of the dust cloud, which keeps on decreasing as one moves away from the singularity. The information of the bounce is carried over to the infrared modes through a flip from largely incoming to largely outgoing radiation as the evolution progresses from collapsing to expanding phase, much before the information of bounce comes about to any observer. In the infrared sector, the saturation value of the amplitude marks the bounce radius. Thus, we argue that the information of the short scale physics is essentially carried over to the longest wavelength in this quantum gravity model, which we argue is rather more prominent for low energy processes.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

MIT Mathematicians Solve an Old Geometry Problem on Equiangular Lines

How many lines can be pairwise separated by the same angle in high dimensions? Geometry breakthrough gives new insights into spectral graph theory. Equiangular lines are lines in space that pass through a single point, and whose pairwise angles are all equal. Picture in 2D the three diagonals of a regular hexagon, and in 3D, the six lines connecting opposite vertices of a regular icosahedron (see the figure above). Mathematicians are not limited to three dimensions, however.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cones#Scatter#Geometry#Ap#Mathematical Physics
arxiv.org

Conformal geometry and half-integrable spacetimes

Using a combination of techniques from conformal and complex geometry, we show the potentialization of 4-dimensional closed Einstein-Weyl structures which are half-algebraically special and admit a "half-integrable" almost-complex structure. That is, we reduce the Einstein-Weyl equations to a single, conformally invariant, non-linear scalar equation, that we call the "conformal HH equation", and we reconstruct the conformal structure (curvature and metric) from a solution to this equation. We show that the conformal metric is composed of: a conformally flat part, a conformally half-flat part related to certain "constants" of integration, and a potential part that encodes the full non-linear curvature, and that coincides in form with the Hertz potential from perturbation theory. We also study the potentialization of the Dirac-Weyl, Maxwell (with and without sources), and Yang-Mills systems. We show how to deal with the ordinary Einstein equations by using a simple trick. Our results give a conformally invariant, coordinate-free, generalization of the hyper-heavenly construction of Plebanski and collaborators.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantized Noncommutative Geometry from Multitrace Matrix Models

In this article the geometry of quantum gravity is quantized in the sense of being noncommutative (first quantization) but it is also quantized in the sense of being emergent (second quantization). A new mechanism for quantum geometry is proposed in which noncommutative geometry can emerge from "one-matrix multitrace scalar matrix models" by probing the statistical physics of commutative phases of matter. This is in contrast to the usual mechanism in which noncommutative geometry emerges from "many-matrix singletrace Yang-Mills matrix models" by probing the statistical physics of noncommutative phases of gauge theory. In this novel scenario quantized geometry emerges in the form of a transition between the two phase diagrams of the real quartic matrix model and the noncommutative scalar phi-four field theory. More precisely, emergence of the geometry is identified here with the emergence of the uniform-ordered phase and the corresponding commutative (Ising) and noncommutative (stripe) coexistence lines. The critical exponents and the Wigner's semicircle law are used to determine the dimension and the metric respectively. Arguments from the saddle point equation, from Monte Carlo simulation and from the matrix renormalization group equation are provided in support of this scenario.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Gromov-Hausdorff class: its completeness and cloud geometry

The paper is devoted to the study of the Gromov-Hausdorff proper class, consisting of all metric spaces considered up to isometry. In this class, a generalized Gromov-Hausdorff pseudometric is introduced and the geometry of the resulting space is investigated. The first main result is a proof of the completeness of the space, i.e., that all fundamental sequences converge in it. Then we partition the space into maximal proper subclasses consisting of spaces at a finite distance from each other. We call such subclasses clouds. A multiplicative similarity group operates on clouds, multiplying all the distances of each metric space by some positive number. We present examples of similarity mappings transferring some clouds into another ones. We also show that if a cloud contains a space that remains at zero distance from itself under action of all similarities, then such a cloud contracted to this space. In the final part, we investigate subsets of the real line with respect to their behavior under various similarities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Two-level Group Convolution

Group convolution has been widely used in order to reduce the computation time of convolution, which takes most of the training time of convolutional neural networks. However, it is well known that a large number of groups significantly reduce the performance of group convolution. In this paper, we propose a new convolution methodology called ``two-level'' group convolution that is robust with respect to the increase of the number of groups and suitable for multi-GPU parallel computation. We first observe that the group convolution can be interpreted as a one-level block Jacobi approximation of the standard convolution, which is a popular notion in the field of numerical analysis. In numerical analysis, there have been numerous studies on the two-level method that introduces an intergroup structure that resolves the performance degradation issue without disturbing parallel computation. Motivated by these, we introduce a coarse-level structure which promotes intergroup communication without being a bottleneck in the group convolution. We show that all the additional work induced by the coarse-level structure can be efficiently processed in a distributed memory system. Numerical results that verify the robustness of the proposed method with respect to the number of groups are presented. Moreover, we compare the proposed method to various approaches for group convolution in order to highlight the superiority of the proposed method in terms of execution time, memory efficiency, and performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Cosmological evolution in Weyl conformal geometry

We discuss the cosmological evolution of the Weyl conformal geometry and its associated Weyl quadratic gravity. The Einstein gravity (with a positive cosmological constant) is recovered in the spontaneously broken phase of Weyl gravity; this happens after the Weyl gauge field ($\omega_\mu$) of scale symmetry, that is part of the Weyl geometry, becomes massive by Stueckelberg mechanism and decouples. This breaking is a natural result of the cosmological evolution of Weyl geometry, in the absence of matter. The Weyl quadratic gravity provides an accelerated expansion of the Universe controlled by the scalar mode of the $\tilde R^2$ term in the action and by $\omega_0$. The comparison to the $\Lambda$CDM model shows a very good agreement between these two models for the (dimensionless) Hubble function $h(z)$ and the deceleration $q(z)$ for redshifts $z\leq 3$. Therefore, the Weyl conformal geometry and its associated Weyl quadratic gravity provide an interesting alternative to the $\Lambda$CDM model and to the Einstein gravity.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Glueball-glueball scattering and the glueballonium

The scalar glueball $G$ is the lightest particle of the Yang-Mills sector of QCD, with a lattice predicted mass of about $m_{G}\simeq1.7$ GeV. It is natural to investigate glueball-glueball scattering and the possible emergence of a bound state, that we call glueballonium. We perform this study in the context of a widely used dilaton potential, that depends on a single dimensionful parameter $\Lambda_G$. We consider a unitarization prescription that allows us to predict the lowest partial waves in the elastic window. These quantities can be in principle calculated on the lattice, thus offering possibility for testing the validity of the dilaton potential and an independent determination of its parameter. Moreover, we also show that a stable glueballonium exists if $\Lambda_{G}$ is small enough. In particular, for $\Lambda_{G}$ compatible with the expectations from the gluon condensate, the glueballonium has a mass of about $3.4$ GeV.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploring complex pattern formation with convolutional neural networks

Many nonequilibrium systems, such as biochemical reactions and socioeconomic interactions, can be described by reaction-diffusion equations that demonstrate a wide variety of complex spatiotemporal patterns. The diversity of the morphology of these patterns makes it difficult to classify them quantitatively and they are often described visually. Hence, searching through a large parameter space for patterns is a tedious manual task. We discuss how convolutional neural networks can be used to scan the parameter space, investigate existing patterns in more detail, and aid in finding new groups of patterns. As an example, we consider the Gray-Scott model for which training data is easy to obtain. Due to the popularity of machine learning in many scientific fields, well maintained open source toolkits are available that make it easy to implement the methods we discuss in advanced undergraduate and graduate computational physics projects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dicke superradiance in ordered lattices: role of geometry and dimensionality

Many-body superradiance in ordered atomic arrays is a phenomenon where atomic synchronization gives rise to a burst in photon emission. This superradiant burst only occurs if there is one -- or just a few -- dominant decay channels. We demonstrate that superradiance exists in arrays of any dimensionality, as interference in photon emission leads to the preeminence of certain channels over others. In atomic chains superradiance occurs only below a critical interatomic distance, which we derive analytically. Increasing the array dimensionality leads to a critical distance that scales with system size: sub-logarithmically for 2D, and seemingly faster than that for 3D lattices. We perform calculations for both infinite and finite systems, the latter by employing a highly-efficient algorithm with a computational complexity that scales only linearly with system size, which enables us to study very large arrays. Our results provide a guide to explore this many-body phenomenon in state-of-the art experimental setups.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Attention meets Geometry: Geometry Guided Spatial-Temporal Attention for Consistent Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation

Inferring geometrically consistent dense 3D scenes across a tuple of temporally consecutive images remains challenging for self-supervised monocular depth prediction pipelines. This paper explores how the increasingly popular transformer architecture, together with novel regularized loss formulations, can improve depth consistency while preserving accuracy. We propose a spatial attention module that correlates coarse depth predictions to aggregate local geometric information. A novel temporal attention mechanism further processes the local geometric information in a global context across consecutive images. Additionally, we introduce geometric constraints between frames regularized by photometric cycle consistency. By combining our proposed regularization and the novel spatial-temporal-attention module we fully leverage both the geometric and appearance-based consistency across monocular frames. This yields geometrically meaningful attention and improves temporal depth stability and accuracy compared to previous methods.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Atmospheric ionization and cloud radiative forcing

Atmospheric ionization produced by cosmic rays has been suspected to influence aerosols and clouds, but its actual importance has been questioned. If changes in atmospheric ionization have a substantial impact on clouds, one would expect to observe significant responses in Earth's energy budget. Here it is shown that the average of the five strongest week-long decreases in atmospheric ionization coincides with changes in the average net radiative balance of 1.7 W/m\(^2\) (median value: 1.2 W/m\(^2\)) using CERES satellite observations. Simultaneous satellite observations of clouds show that these variations are mainly caused by changes in the short-wave radiation of low liquid clouds along with small changes in the long-wave radiation, and are almost exclusively located over the pristine areas of the oceans. These observed radiation and cloud changes are consistent with a link in which atmospheric ionization modulates aerosol's formation and growth, which survive to cloud condensation nuclei and ultimately affect cloud formation and thereby temporarily the radiative balance of Earth.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Convolutional Deep Denoising Autoencoders for Radio Astronomical Images

We apply a Machine Learning technique known as Convolutional Denoising Autoencoder to denoise synthetic images of state-of-the-art radio telescopes, with the goal of detecting the faint, diffused radio sources predicted to characterise the radio cosmic web. In our application, denoising is intended to address both the reduction of random instrumental noise and the minimisation of additional spurious artefacts like the sidelobes, resulting from the aperture synthesis technique. The effectiveness and the accuracy of the method are analysed for different kinds of corrupted input images, together with its computational performance. Specific attention has been devoted to create realistic mock observations for the training, exploiting the outcomes of cosmological numerical simulations, to generate images corresponding to LOFAR HBA 8 hours observations at 150 MHz. Our autoencoder can effectively denoise complex images identifying and extracting faint objects at the limits of the instrumental sensitivity. The method can efficiently scale on large datasets, exploiting high performance computing solutions, in a fully automated way (i.e. no human supervision is required after training). It can accurately perform image segmentation, identifying low brightness outskirts of diffused sources, proving to be a viable solution for detecting challenging extended objects hidden in noisy radio observations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decoherence factor as a convolution: an interplay between a Gaussian and an exponential coherence loss

This paper identifies and investigates nature of the transition between Gaussian and exponential forms of decoherence. We show that the decoherence factor (that controls the time dependence of the suppression of the off-diagonal terms when the density matrix is expressed in the pointer basis representation) can be described by the convolution of Gaussian and exponential functions, their contributions modulated by the strength of the system-environment interaction. In the strong and weak coupling limits, decoherence reduces to the familiar Gaussian and exponential forms, respectively. The mechanism is demonstrated with two paradigmatic examples of decoherence -- a spin-bath model and the quantum Brownian motion.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Sum-of-Squares Geometry Processing

Geometry processing presents a variety of difficult numerical problems, each seeming to require its own tailored solution. This breadth is largely due to the expansive list of geometric primitives, e.g., splines, triangles, and hexahedra, joined with an ever-expanding variety of objectives one might want to achieve with them. With the recent increase in attention toward higher-order surfaces, we can expect a variety of challenges porting existing solutions that work on triangle meshes to work on these more complex geometry types. In this paper, we present a framework for solving many core geometry processing problems on higher-order surfaces. We achieve this goal through sum-of-squares optimization, which transforms nonlinear polynomial optimization problems into sequences of convex problems whose complexity is captured by a single degree parameter. This allows us to solve a suite of problems on higher-order surfaces, such as continuous collision detection and closest point queries on curved patches, with only minor changes between formulations and geometries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mesh Convolutional Autoencoder for Semi-Regular Meshes of Different Sizes

The analysis of deforming 3D surface meshes is accelerated by autoencoders since the low-dimensional embeddings can be used to visualize underlying dynamics. But, state-of-the-art mesh convolutional autoencoders require a fixed connectivity of all input meshes handled by the autoencoder. This is due to either the use of spectral convolutional layers or mesh dependent pooling operations. Therefore, the types of datasets that one can study are limited and the learned knowledge cannot be transferred to other datasets that exhibit similar behavior. To address this, we transform the discretization of the surfaces to semi-regular meshes that have a locally regular connectivity and whose meshing is hierarchical. This allows us to apply the same spatial convolutional filters to the local neighborhoods and to define a pooling operator that can be applied to every semi-regular mesh. We apply the same mesh autoencoder to different datasets and our reconstruction error is more than 50% lower than the error from state-of-the-art models, which have to be trained for every mesh separately. Additionally, we visualize the underlying dynamics of unseen mesh sequences with an autoencoder trained on different classes of meshes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Geometry of radio pulsar signals: The origin of pulsation modes and nulling

Radio pulsars exhibit an enormous diversity of single pulse behaviour that involves sudden changes in pulsation mode and nulling occurring on timescales of tens or hundreds of spin periods. The pulsations appear both chaotic and quasi-regular, which has hampered their interpretation for decades. Here I show that the pseudo-chaotic complexity of single pulses is caused by the viewing of a relatively simple radio beam that has a sector structure traceable to the magnetospheric charge distribution. The slow ExB drift of the sector beam, when sampled by the line of sight, produces the classical drift-period-folded patterns known from observations. The drifting azimuthal zones of the beam produce the changes in pulsation modes and both the intermodal and sporadic nulling at timescales of beating between the drift and the star spin. The axially symmetric conal beams are thus a superficial geometric illusion, and the standard carousel model of pulsar radio beams does not apply. The beam suggests a particle flow structure that involves inward motions with possible inward emission.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy