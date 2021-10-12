Modelling and analysis of offshore energy hubs

The recent research publication on Global Offshore Hydropower market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Offshore Hydropower investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Offshore Hydropower M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are RusHydro, First Solar, Alstom, China Yangtze Power, E.on UK, China Yangtze Power, Vattenfall, Suzlon Energy, LDK Solar, Bronzeoak Philippines, Siemens, Calpine Corp, NextEra Energy, Calpine Corp, Hydrochina International Engineering & Iberdrola etc.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO