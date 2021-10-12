CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modelling and analysis of offshore energy hubs

By Hongyu Zhang, Asgeir Tomasgard, Brage Rugstad Knudsen, Harald G. Svendsen, Steffen J. Bakker, Ignacio E. Grossmann
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Hongyu Zhang, Asgeir Tomasgard, Brage Rugstad Knudsen, Harald G. Svendsen, Steffen J. Bakker, Ignacio E. Grossmann. Clean, multi-carrier Offshore Energy Hubs (OEHs) may become pivotal for efficient offshore wind power generation and distribution. In addition, OEHs may provide decarbonised energy supply for maritime transport, oil and gas

arxiv.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
