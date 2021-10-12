CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification and estimation of nonignorable missing outcome mean without identifying the full data distribution

By Wei Li, Wang Miao, Eric Tchetgen Tchetgen
 10 days ago

We consider the problem of making inference about the population outcome mean of an outcome variable subject to nonignorable missingness. By leveraging a so-called shadow variable for the outcome, we propose a novel condition that

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
Bayesian vs Frequentist: Comparing Bayesian model selection with a frequentist approach using the iterative smoothing method

We have developed a frequentist approach for model selection which determines the consistency between any cosmological model and the data using the distribution of likelihoods from the iterative smoothing method. Using this approach, we have shown how confidently we can conclude whether the data support any given model without comparison to a different one. In this current work, we compare our approach with the conventional Bayesian approach based on the estimation of the Bayesian evidence using nested sampling. We use simulated future Roman (formerly WFIRST)-like type Ia supernovae data in our analysis. We discuss the limits of the Bayesian approach for model selection and show how our proposed frequentist approach can perform better in the falsification of individual models. Namely, if the true model is among the candidates being tested in the Bayesian approach, that approach can select the correct model. If all of the options are false, then the Bayesian approach will select merely the least incorrect one. Our approach is designed for such a case and we can conclude that all of the models are false.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Heat Capacity of oxide scale in the range from 0 C to 1300 C: Generalized estimates with account for movability of phase transitions

The known data on the heat capacity of magnetite (Fe3O4), hematite (Fe2O3) and iron (Fe) at different temperatures are approximated by formulas containing phase transition temperatures as varying parameters. This allows to take into account the effect of phase transition shifts, for example, due to impurities, lattice defects, grain sizes or high cooling rates. For this purpose, the entire target temperature range from 0 C to 1300 C is divided by phase transition temperatures into separate intervals. The conjugation of the approximating functions between the intervals at the magnetic transition point is performed without a gap, and at the point of polymorphic transformation (alpha Fe - gamma Fe) with a finite gap of heat capacity values. For wustite Fe1-xO which does not experience phase transformations, the temperature dependence of the heat capacity is approximated by a single smooth function. In combination with previously obtained formulas for the density of iron oxides and iron the proposed approximations allow us to estimate the specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale depending of its structural composition and temperature. By model calculations it is shown that at temperatures of 200 C and 900 C specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale practically does not depend on the percentage of its individual components and is approximately 750 and 850 J/(kg K) respectively. At a temperature of about 575 C, on contrary, actually possible variations in the composition of oxide scale can lead to a change in its specific heat capacity from 850 to 1150 J/(kg K). The obtained dependencies are recommended for use in mathematical modeling of production and processing of steel products in the presence of oxide scale on their surface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed order estimation of ARX model under cooperative excitation condition

In this paper, we consider the distributed estimation problem of a linear stochastic system described by an autoregressive model with exogenous inputs (ARX) when both the system orders and parameters are unknown. We design distributed algorithms to estimate the unknown orders and parameters by combining the proposed local information criterion (LIC) with the distributed least squares method. The simultaneous estimation for both the system orders and parameters brings challenges for the theoretical analysis. Some analysis techniques, such as double array martingale limit theory, stochastic Lyapunov functions, and martingale convergence theorems are employed. For the case where the upper bounds of the true orders are available, we introduce a cooperative excitation condition, under which the strong consistency of the estimation for the orders and parameters is established. Moreover, for the case where the upper bounds of true orders are unknown, similar distributed algorithm is proposed to estimate both the orders and parameters, and the corresponding convergence analysis for the proposed algorithm is provided. We remark that our results are obtained without relying on the independency or stationarity assumptions of regression vectors, and the cooperative excitation conditions can show that all sensors can cooperate to fulfill the estimation task even though any individual sensor can not.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonstationary seasonal model for daily mean temperature distribution bridging bulk and tails

In traditional extreme value analysis, the bulk of the data is ignored, and only the tails of the distribution are used for inference. Extreme observations are specified as values that exceed a threshold or as maximum values over distinct blocks of time, and subsequent estimation procedures are motivated by asymptotic theory for extremes of random processes. For environmental data, nonstationary behavior in the bulk of the distribution, such as seasonality or climate change, will also be observed in the tails. To accurately model such nonstationarity, it seems natural to use the entire dataset rather than just the most extreme values. It is also common to observe different types of nonstationarity in each tail of a distribution. Most work on extremes only focuses on one tail of a distribution, but for temperature, both tails are of interest. This paper builds on a recently proposed parametric model for the entire probability distribution that has flexible behavior in both tails. We apply an extension of this model to historical records of daily mean temperature at several locations across the United States with different climates and local conditions. We highlight the ability of the method to quantify changes in the bulk and tails across the year over the past decades and under different geographic and climatic conditions. The proposed model shows good performance when compared to several benchmark models that are typically used in extreme value analysis of temperature.
SCIENCE
Principles of the CAP Theorem and Distributed Data

The CAP Theorem states that it is impossible for a distributed database to simultaneously guarantee two of the following: Consistency, Availability or Partition Tolerance. The widely accepted theorem is often used to analyze and position new databases. In this session, we will explore the three guarantees, delivering a definition for...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Assessing Ecosystem State Space Models: Identifiability and Estimation

Bayesian methods are increasingly being applied to parameterize mechanistic process models used in environmental prediction and forecasting. In particular, models describing ecosystem dynamics with multiple states that are linear and autoregressive at each step in time can be treated as statistical state space models. In this paper we examine this subset of ecosystem models, giving closed form Gibbs sampling updates for latent states and process precision parameters when process and observation errors are normally distributed. We use simulated data from an example model (DALECev) to assess the performance of parameter estimation and identifiability under scenarios of gaps in observations. We show that process precision estimates become unreliable as temporal gaps between observed state data increase. To improve estimates, particularly precisions, we introduce a method of tuning the timestep of the latent states to leverage higher-frequency driver information. Further, we show that data cloning is a suitable method for assessing parameter identifiability in this class of models. Overall, our study helps inform the application of state space models to ecological forecasting applications where 1) data are not available for all states and transfers at the operational timestep for the ecosystem model and 2) process uncertainty estimation is desired.
SCIENCE

