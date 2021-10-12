CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modular Nuclearity and Entanglement measures

By Lorenzo Panebianco, Benedikt Wegener
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

In the framework of Algebraic Quantum Field Theory, several operator algebraic notions of entanglement entropy can be associated to a couple of causally disjoint and distant spacetime regions $\mathcal{S}_A$ and $\mathcal{S}_B$. In this work,

earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sub-femtosecond optical control of entangled states

Entanglement is one of the most fascinating aspects distinguishing quantum from classical physics. It is the backbone of quantum information processing which relies on engineered quantum systems. It also exists in natural systems such as atoms and molecules, showcased in many experimental instances mostly in the form of entangled photon pairs and a few examples of entanglement between massive particles. Nevertheless, the control of entanglement in natural systems has never been demonstrated. In artificially prepared quantum systems, on the other hand, the creation and manipulation of entanglement lies at the heart of quantum computing currently implemented in a wide array of two-level systems (e.g. trapped ions, superconducting and semiconductor systems). These processes are, however, relatively slow: the time scale of the entanglement generation and control ranges from a couple of {\mu}s in case of trapped-ion quantum systems down to tens of ns in superconducting systems. In this letter, we show ultrafast optical control of entanglement between massive fundamental particles in a natural system on a time scale faster than that available to engineered systems. We demonstrate the sub-femtosecond control of electronic entangled states in a single hydrogen molecule by applying few-photon interactions with adjustable relative delays. This molecular entanglement is revealed in the asymmetric electron emission with respect to the ejected proton in the photodissociation of H2. We anticipate that these results open the way to entanglement-based operations at THz speed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy production in deep inelastic scattering

Deep inelastic scattering (DIS) samples a part of the wave function of a hadron in the vicinity of the light cone. Lipatov constructed a spin chain which describes the amplitude of DIS in leading logarithmic approximation (LLA). Kharzeev and Levin proposed the entanglement entropy as an observable in DIS [Phys. Rev. D 95, 114008 (2017)], and suggested a relation between the entanglement entropy and parton distributions. Here we represent the DIS process as a local quench in the Lipatov's spin chain, and study the time evolution of the produced entanglement entropy. We show that the resulting entanglement entropy depends on time logarithmically, $\mathcal S(t)=1/3 \ln{(t/\tau)}$ with $\tau = 1/m$ for $1/m \le t\le (mx)^{-1}$, where $m$ is the proton mass and $x$ is the Bjorken $x$. The central charge $c$ of Lipatov's spin chain is determined here to be $c=1$; using the proposed relation between the entanglement entropy and parton distributions, this corresponds to the gluon structure function growing at small $x$ as $xG(x) \sim 1/x^{1/3}$.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Experimentally accessible non-separability criteria for multipartite entanglement structure detection

The description of the complex separability structure of quantum states in terms of partially ordered sets has been recently put forward. In this work, we address the question of how to efficiently determine these structures for unknown states. We propose an experimentally accessible and scalable iterative methodology that identifies, on solid statistical grounds, sufficient conditions for non-separability with respect to certain partitions. In addition, we propose an algorithm to determine the minimal partitions (those that do not admit further splitting) consistent with the experimental observations. We test our methodology experimentally on a 20-qubit IBM quantum computer by inferring the structure of the 4-qubit Smolin and an 8-qubit W states. In the first case, our results reveal that, while the fidelity of the state is low, it nevertheless exhibits the partitioning structure expected from the theory. In the case of the W state, we obtain very disparate results in different runs on the device, which range from non-separable states to very fragmented minimal partitions with little entanglement in the system. Furthermore, our work demonstrates the applicability of informationally complete POVM measurements for practical purposes on current NISQ devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A conjecture of Zagier and the value distribution of quantum modular forms

In his influential paper on quantum modular forms, Zagier developed a conjectural framework describing the behavior of certain quantum knot invariants under the action of the modular group on their argument. More precisely, when $J_{K,0}$ denotes the colored Jones polynomial of a knot $K$, Zagier's modularity conjecture describes the asymptotics of the quotient $J_{K,0} (e^{2 \pi i \gamma(x)}) / J_{K,0}(e^{2 \pi i x})$ as $x \to \infty$ along rationals with bounded denominators, where $\gamma \in \mathrm{SL}(2,\mathbb{Z})$. This problem is most accessible for the figure-eight knot $4_1$, when the colored Jones polynomial has an explicit expression in terms of the $q$-Pochhammer symbol. Zagier also conjectured that the function $h(x) = \log (J_{4_1,0} (e^{2 \pi i x}) / J_{4_1,0}(e^{2 \pi i /x}))$ can be extended to a function on $\mathbb{R}$ which is continuous at irrationals. In the present paper, we prove Zagier's continuity conjecture for all irrationals which have unbounded partial quotients in their continued fraction expansion. In particular, the continuity conjecture holds almost everywhere on the real line. We also establish a smooth approximation of $h$, uniform over all rationals, in accordance with the modularity conjecture. As an application, we find the limit distribution (after a suitable centering and rescaling) of $\log (J_{4_1,0}(e^{2 \pi i x}))$, when $x$ ranges over all reduced rationals in $(0,1)$ with denominator at most $N$, as $N \to \infty$, thereby confirming a conjecture of Bettin and Drappeau.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Deterministic Entanglement Transmission on Series-Parallel Quantum Networks

The performance of the entanglement transmission task, i.e., distributing entanglement between two arbitrarily distant nodes in a large-scale quantum network (QN), is notably benchmarked by the classical entanglement percolation (CEP) scheme. Improvement of entanglement transmission beyond CEP can only be achieved, with great loss of generality, by nonscalable strategies and/or on restricted QN topologies. The possibility of finding a better scheme than CEP that remains scalable and adaptable arises eventually from a new concurrence percolation theory (ConPT), essentially an alternative and more effective mapping of QN than classical percolation, that roots not in probability but in concurrence -- a fundamental measure of bipartite entanglement. ConPT suggests using not generically probabilistic but deterministic protocols to produce a single highly entangled state between two nodes. In light of the ConPT mapping, here we formalize a specific deterministic entanglement transmission (DET) scheme that is fully analogous to resistor circuit analysis, implementing the corresponding series and parallel rules by deterministic entanglement swapping and purification protocols, respectively. The DET is designed for general $d$-dimensional information carriers and is scalable and adaptable for any series-parallel QN, as it reduces the entanglement transmission task to a purely topological problem of calculating path connectivity. Unlike CEP, different levels of optimality in terms of $k$-concurrences can be observed in DET, depending on specific QN topologies. More interestingly, our results suggest that the nesting feature of the well-known repeater protocol for qubits is not helpful for optimizing the final concurrence, the proof of which necessarily relies on a special reverse arithmetic mean--geometric mean (AM--GM) inequality.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Power-optimal, stabilized entangling gate between trapped-ion qubits

To achieve scalable quantum computing, improving entangling-gate fidelity and its implementation efficiency are of utmost importance. We present here a linear method to construct provably power-optimal entangling gates on an arbitrary pair of qubits on a trapped-ion quantum computer. This method leverages simultaneous modulation of amplitude, frequency, and phase of the beams that illuminate the ions and, unlike the state of the art, does not require any search in the parameter space. The linear method is extensible, enabling stabilization against external parameter fluctuations to an arbitrary order at a cost linear in the order. We implement and demonstrate the power-optimal, stabilized gate on a trapped-ion quantum computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal Entanglement Witness for Cooper Pair Splitters

The generation of spin-entangled electrons is an important prerequisite for future solid-state quantum technologies. Cooper pairs in a superconductor can be split into separate electrons in a spin-singlet state, however, detecting their entanglement remains an open experimental challenge. Proposals to detect the entanglement by violating a Bell inequality typically require a large number of current cross-correlation measurements, and not all entangled states can be detected in this way. Here, we instead formulate an entanglement witness that can detect the spin-entanglement using only three cross-correlation measurements of the currents in the outputs of a Cooper pair splitter. We identify the optimal measurement settings for witnessing the entanglement, and we illustrate the use of our entanglement witness with a realistic model of a Cooper pair splitter for which we evaluate the cross-correlations of the output currents. Specifically, we find that the entanglement of the spins can be detected even with a moderate level of decoherence. Our work thereby paves the way for an experimental detection of the entanglement produced by Cooper pair splitters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Entanglement of Photonic Angular Qudits

We propose a method for generation of entangled photonic states in high dimensions, the so-called qudits, by exploiting quantum correlations of Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) entangled photons, produced via Spontaneous Parametric Down Conversion. Diffraction masks containing $N$ angular slits placed in the path of twin photons define a qudit space of dimension $N^2$, spanned by the alternative pathways of OAM-entangled photons. We quantify the high-dimensional entanglement of path-entangled photons by the Concurrence, using an analytic expression valid for pure states. We report numerical results for the Concurrence as a function of the angular aperture size for the case of high-dimensional OAM entanglement and for the case of high-dimensional path entanglement, produced by $N \times M$ angular slits. Our results provide additional means for preparation and characterization of entangled quantum states in high-dimensions, a fundamental resource for quantum simulation and quantum information protocols.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Scaling Black Holes and Modularity

Scaling black holes are solutions of supergravity with multiple black hole singularities, which can be adiabatically connected to a single center black hole solution. We develop techniques to determine partition functions for such scaling black holes, if each constituent carries a non-vanishing magnetic charge corresponding to a D4-brane in string theory, or equivalently M5-brane in M-theory. For three constituents, we demonstrate that the partition function is a mock modular form of depth two, and we determine the appropriate non-holomorphic completion using generalized error functions. From the four-dimensional perspective, the modular parameter is the axion-dilaton, and our results show that $S$-duality leaves this subset of the spectrum invariant. From the five-dimensional perspective, the modular parameter is the complex structure of a torus $T^2$, and the scaling black holes are dual to states in the dimensional reduction of the M5-brane worldvolume theory to $T^2$. As a case study, we specialize the compactification manifold to a K3 fibration, and explicitly evaluate holomorphic parts of partition functions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pivot Hamiltonians as generators of symmetry and entanglement

It is well-known that symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases can be obtained from the trivial phase by an entangler, a finite-depth unitary operator $U$. Here, we consider obtaining the entangler from a local 'pivot' Hamiltonian $H_{piv}$ such that $U = e^{i\pi H_{piv}}$. This perspective of Hamiltonians pivoting between the trivial and SPT phase opens up two new directions which we explore here. (i) Since SPT Hamiltonians and entanglers are now on the same footing, can we iterate this process to create other interesting states? (ii) Since entanglers are known to arise as discrete symmetries at SPT transitions, under what conditions can this be enhanced to $U(1)$ 'pivot' symmetry generated by $H_{piv}$? In this work we explore both of these questions. With regard to the first, we give examples of a rich web of dualities obtained by iteratively using an SPT model as a pivot to generate the next one. For the second question, we derive a simple criterion guaranteeing that the direct interpolation between the trivial and SPT Hamiltonian has a $U(1)$ pivot symmetry. We illustrate this in a variety of examples, assuming various forms for $H_{piv}$, including the Ising chain, and the toric code Hamiltonian. A remarkable property of such a $U(1)$ pivot symmetry is that it shares a mutual anomaly with the symmetry protecting the nearby SPT phase. We discuss how such anomalous and non-onsite $U(1)$ symmetries explain the exotic phase diagrams that can appear, including an SPT multicritical point where the gapless ground state is given by the fixed-point toric code state.
MATHEMATICS
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Detecting Modularity in Deep Neural Networks

A neural network is modular to the extent that parts of its computational graph (i.e. structure) can be represented as performing some comprehensible subtask relevant to the overall task (i.e. functionality). Are modern deep neural networks modular? How can this be quantified? In this paper, we consider the problem of assessing the modularity exhibited by a partitioning of a network's neurons. We propose two proxies for this: importance, which reflects how crucial sets of neurons are to network performance; and coherence, which reflects how consistently their neurons associate with features of the inputs. To measure these proxies, we develop a set of statistical methods based on techniques conventionally used to interpret individual neurons. We apply the proxies to partitionings generated by spectrally clustering a graph representation of the network's neurons with edges determined either by network weights or correlations of activations. We show that these partitionings, even ones based only on weights (i.e. strictly from non-runtime analysis), reveal groups of neurons that are important and coherent. These results suggest that graph-based partitioning can reveal modularity and help us understand how deep neural networks function.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robustness of non-Gaussian quantum nondemolition measurement induced entanglement between Bose-Einstein condensates

Shuai Gao, Ebubechukwu O. Ilo-Okeke, Yuping Mao, Manikandan Kondappan, Juan E. Aristizabal-Zuluaga, Valentin Ivannikov, Tim Byrnes. We study the robustness of quantum nondemolition (QND) measurement induced entanglement between Bose-Einstein Condensates (BECs). We consider an experimental scheme where two BECs are placed in the paths of a Mach-Zehnder interferometer, and a QND interaction creates entanglement between coherent light and the atoms. We analyze the two dominant channels of decoherence, atomic dephasing and photon loss on the entangled states produced by this scheme. We calculate the effect of dephasing on the variance and expectation values of the spin operators, entanglement, and correlation criteria. Our analysis does not use the Holstein-Primakoff approximation and is capable of modeling long light-atom interaction times, producing non-Gaussian states beyond the two-mode squeezed states. In the presence of dephasing, the entangled states are robust in the macroscopic limit as long as the dimensionless interaction time is less than $ 1/\sqrt{N}$, where $ N $ is the number of atoms in the BEC. For photon loss, the entangled states generated by long interaction times show a remarkable robustness that makes the scheme promising for various quantum information applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Faster Modular Composition

A new Las Vegas algorithm is presented for the composition of two polynomials modulo a third one, over an arbitrary field. When the degrees of these polynomials are bounded by $n$, the algorithm uses $O(n^{1.43})$ field operations, breaking through the $3/2$ barrier in the exponent for the first time. The previous fastest algebraic algorithms, due to Brent and Kung in 1978, require $O(n^{1.63})$ field operations in general, and ${n^{3/2+o(1)}}$ field operations in the particular case of power series over a field of large enough characteristic. If using cubic-time matrix multiplication, the new algorithm runs in ${n^{5/3+o(1)}}$ operations, while previous ones run in $O(n^2)$ operations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

From Tree Tensor Network to Multiscale Entanglement Renormalization Ansatz

Tensor Network States (TNS) offer an efficient representation for the ground state of quantum many body systems and play an important role in the simulations of them. Numerous TNS are proposed in the past few decades. However, due to the high cost of TNS for two-dimensional systems, a balance between the encoded entanglement and computational complexity of TNS is yet to be reached. In this work we introduce a new Tree Tensor Network (TTN) based TNS dubbed as Fully- Augmented Tree Tensor Network (FATTN) by releasing the constraint in Augmented Tree Tensor Network (ATTN). When disentanglers are augmented in the physical layer of TTN, FATTN can provide more entanglement than TTN and ATTN. At the same time, FATTN maintains the scaling of computational cost with bond dimension in TTN and ATTN. Benchmark results on the ground state energy for the transverse Ising model are provided to demonstrate the improvement of accuracy of FATTN over TTN and ATTN. Moreover, FATTN is quite flexible which can be constructed as an interpolation between Tree Tensor Network and Multiscale Entanglement Renormalization Ansatz (MERA) to reach a balance between the encoded entanglement and the computational cost.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectrally multiplexed and ultrabright entangled photon pairs in a lithium niobate microresonator

Bo-Yu Xu, Li-Kun Chen, Jintian Lin, Lan-Tian Feng1, Rui Niu, Zhi-Yuan Zhou, Renhong Gao, Chun-Hua Dong, Guang-Can Guo, Qihuang Gong, Ya Cheng, Yun-Feng Xiao, Xi-Feng Ren. On-chip bright quantum sources with multiplexing ability are extremely high in demand for the integrated quantum networks with unprecedented scalability and complexity. Here, we demonstrate an ultrabright and broadband biphoton quantum source generated in a lithium niobate microresonator system.Without introducing the conventional domain poling, the on-chip microdisk produces entangled photon pairs covering a broad bandwidth promised by natural phase matching in spontaneous parametric down conversion.Experimentally, the multiplexed photon pairs are characterized by $30\ \rm nm$ bandwidth limited by the filtering system, which can be furthered enlarged.Meanwhile, the generation rate reaches $5.13\ {\rm MHz}/\upmu \rm W$ with a coincidence-to-accidental ratio up to $804$.Besides, the quantum source manifests the prominent purity with heralded single photon correlation $g_H^{(2)}(0)=0.0098\pm0.0021$ and energy-time entanglement with excellent interference visibility of $96.5\%\pm1.9\%$. Such quantum sources at the telecommunication band pave the way for high-dimensional entanglement and future integrated quantum information systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Measurement of Proton, Deuteron, Triton and Alpha Particle Emission after Nuclear Muon Capture on Al, Si and Ti with the AlCap Experiment

AlCap Collaboration: Andrew Edmonds, John Quirk, Ming-Liang Wong, Damien Alexander, Robert H. Bernstein, Aji Daniel, Eleonora Diociaiuti, Raffaella Donghia, Ewen L. Gillies, Ed V. Hungerford, Peter Kammel, Benjamin E. Krikler, Yoshitaka Kuno, Mark Lancaster, R. Phillip Litchfield, James P. Miller, Anthony Palladino, Jose Repond, Akira Sato, Ivano Sarra, Stefano Roberto Soleti, Vladimir Tishchenko, Nam H. Tran, Yoshi Uchida, Peter Winter, Chen Wu.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement Thresholds of Doubly-Parametric Quantum Transducers

Curtis L. Rau, Akira Kyle, Alex Kwiatkowski, Ezad Shojaee, John D. Teufel, Konrad W. Lehnert, Tasshi Dennis. Doubly-parametric quantum transducers, such as electro-opto-mechanical devices, are quickly approaching quantum operation as decoherence mechanisms such as thermal noise, loss, and limited cooperativities are improved. These devices show potential as the critical link between quantum information contained at frequencies as disparate as those in the optical and microwave domains, thus enabling applications such as long distance networking of superconducting quantum computers. However, the requirements on the operating parameters of the transducers necessary to achieve quantum operation have yet to be characterized. In this work we find simple, explicit expressions for the necessary and sufficient conditions under which doubly-parametric transducers in the resolved-sideband, steady-state limit are capable of entangling optical and microwave modes. Our analysis treats the transducer as a two-mode bosonic Gaussian channel capable of both beamsplitter-type and two-mode squeezing-type interactions between optical and microwave modes. For the beamsplitter-type interaction, we find parameter thresholds which distinguish regions of the channel's separability, capacity for bound entanglement, and capacity for distillable entanglement. By contrast, the two-mode squeezing-type interaction always produces distillable entanglement with no restrictions on temperature, cooperativities, or losses. Finally, we find the entanglement breaking conditions on the reduced one-mode upconversion and downconversion channels obtained by initializing the unused input with vacuum while ignoring the unused output. These differences between the entanglement thresholds of the beamsplitter-type and two-mode squeezing-type interactions are then important considerations in the construction of larger quantum networks that integrate multiple transducers.
SCIENCE

