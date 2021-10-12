Modular Nuclearity and Entanglement measures

Curtis L. Rau, Akira Kyle, Alex Kwiatkowski, Ezad Shojaee, John D. Teufel, Konrad W. Lehnert, Tasshi Dennis. Doubly-parametric quantum transducers, such as electro-opto-mechanical devices, are quickly approaching quantum operation as decoherence mechanisms such as thermal noise, loss, and limited cooperativities are improved. These devices show potential as the critical link between quantum information contained at frequencies as disparate as those in the optical and microwave domains, thus enabling applications such as long distance networking of superconducting quantum computers. However, the requirements on the operating parameters of the transducers necessary to achieve quantum operation have yet to be characterized. In this work we find simple, explicit expressions for the necessary and sufficient conditions under which doubly-parametric transducers in the resolved-sideband, steady-state limit are capable of entangling optical and microwave modes. Our analysis treats the transducer as a two-mode bosonic Gaussian channel capable of both beamsplitter-type and two-mode squeezing-type interactions between optical and microwave modes. For the beamsplitter-type interaction, we find parameter thresholds which distinguish regions of the channel's separability, capacity for bound entanglement, and capacity for distillable entanglement. By contrast, the two-mode squeezing-type interaction always produces distillable entanglement with no restrictions on temperature, cooperativities, or losses. Finally, we find the entanglement breaking conditions on the reduced one-mode upconversion and downconversion channels obtained by initializing the unused input with vacuum while ignoring the unused output. These differences between the entanglement thresholds of the beamsplitter-type and two-mode squeezing-type interactions are then important considerations in the construction of larger quantum networks that integrate multiple transducers.
