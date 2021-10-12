CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary integral equation methods for the solution of scattering and transmission 2D elastodynamic problems

By Victor Dominguez, Catalin Turc
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We introduce and analyze various Regularized Combined Field Integral Equations (CFIER) formulations of time-harmonic Navier equations in media with piece-wise constant material properties. These formulations can be derived systematically starting from suitable coercive approximations of Dirichlet-to-Neumann operators (DtN), and we present a

arxiv.org

On the Ultimate Boundedness of Solutions of a Multi-Particle System satisfying a Generalized Lienard Equation

In this paper, we study the boundedness of the solutions of the system $\ddot x_k = -\mathbb F_k(x_k)\cdot \dot x_k -\sum_{m} a_{k,m}x_m$, $k=1,\ldots,n$, where $x_k\in\mathbb R^d$, $A = \{a_{i,j}\}$ is a positive semidefinite symmetric matrix, and $\mathbb F_k(x) = \nabla F_k(x)$ with $F_k: \mathbb R^d\rightarrow \mathbb R^d$ given by $F_k(x) = p_k(|x|)x$ with a continuously differentiable function $p_k(z)$ satisfying $p_k(z)z\to\infty$ as $z\to\infty$. The phase space of the system splits into a family of invariant manifolds determined by the kernel of the matrix $A$. By constructing a Lyapunov function for the system, we establish that this system is dissipative (or ultimately bounded) within each of these invariant manifolds. As a corollary, we obtain that the velocity and acceleration of solutions of the self-propelled swarming system $\ddot r_k = -p_k(|\dot r_k|)\dot r_k - \sum_{m}a_{k,m}r_m$, $r_k\in \mathbb R^d$, with the potential function determined by the matrix $A$, are ultimately bounded by some universal constant. We also include the proof of ultimate boundedness of velocities and accelerations for systems with bounded coupling such as in the Morse potential. The paper is motivated by applications to multi-particle/swarm dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Infinitesimal Invariance of Completely Random Measures for 2D Euler Equations

We consider suitable weak solutions of 2-dimensional Euler equations on bounded domains, and show that the class of completely random measures is infinitesimally invariant for the dynamics. Space regularity of samples of these random fields falls outside of the well-posedness regime of the PDE under consideration, so it is necessary to resort to stochastic integrals with respect to the candidate invariant measure in order to give a definition of the dynamics. Our findings generalize and unify previous results on Gaussian stationary solutions of Euler equations and point vortex dynamics. We also discuss difficulties arising when attempting to produce a solution flow for Euler's equations preserving independently scattered random measures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method for Flow Problem in Thin Domains

In this paper, we construct a class of Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Methods for the approximation on a coarse grid for an elliptic problem in thin two-dimensional domains. We consider the elliptic equation with homogeneous boundary conditions on the domain walls. For reference solution of the problem, we use a Mixed Finite Element Method on a fine grid that resolves complex geometry on the grid level. To construct a lower dimensional model, we use the Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method, which is based on some multiscale basis functions for velocity fields. The construction of the basis functions is based on the local snapshot space that takes all possible flows on the interface between coarse cells into account. In order to reduce the size of the snapshot space and obtain the multiscale approximation, we solve a local spectral problem to identify dominant modes in the snapshot space. We present a convergence analysis of the presented multiscale method. Numerical results are presented for two-dimensional problems in three testing geometries along with the errors associated to different numbers of the multiscale basis functions used for the velocity field. Numerical investigations are conducted for problems with homogeneous and heterogeneous properties respectively.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Fully Nonlinear Parabolic Differential Equations Arising in Time-Inconsistent Problems

We prove the well-posedness results, i.e. existence, uniqueness, and stability, of the solutions to a class of nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs), where there is an external time parameter $t$ on top of the temporal and spatial variables $(s,y)$ and thus the problem could be considered as a flow of equations. The nonlocality comes from the dependence on the unknown function and its first- and second-order derivatives evaluated at not only the local point $(t,s,y)$ but also at the diagonal line of the time domain $(s,s,y)$. Such equations arise from time-inconsistent problems in game theory or behavioural economics, where the observations and preferences are (reference-)time-dependent. To address the open problem of the well-posedness of the corresponding nonlocal PDEs (or the time-inconsistent problems), we first study the linearized version of the nonlocal PDEs with an innovative construction of appropriate norms and Banach spaces and contraction mappings over which. With fixed-point arguments, we obtain the well-posedness of nonlocal linear PDEs and establish a Schauder-type prior estimate for the solutions. Then, by the linearization method, we analogously establish the well-posedness under the fully nonlinear case. Moreover, we reveal that the solution of a nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic PDE is an adapted solution to a flow of second-order forward-backward stochastic differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
#Integral Equation#Scattering#Solution#Frequency#Cfier#Navier#Dirichlet#Cier#Nystr M#Numerical Analysis#Na#Msc
Boundary value problems for semilinear Schrödinger equations with singular potentials and measure data

We study boundary value problems with measure data in smooth bounded domains $\Omega$, for semilinear equations involving Hardy type potentials. Specifically we consider problems of the form $-L_V u + f(u) = \tau$ in $\Omega$ and $\mathrm{tr}^*u=\nu$ on $\partial \Omega$, where $L_V= \Delta+V$, $f\in C(\mathbb{R})$ is monotone increasing with $f(0)=0$ and $\mathrm{tr}^*u$ denotes the normalized boundary trace of $u$ associated with $L_V$. The potential $V$ is typically a Hölder continuous function in $\Omega$ that explodes as $\mathrm{dist}(x,F)^{-2}$ for some $F \subset \partial \Omega$. In general the above boundary value problem may not have a solution. We are interested in questions related to the concept of 'reduced measures', introduced by Brezis, Marcus and Ponce for $V=0$. For positive measures, the reduced measures $\tau^*, \nu^*$ are the largest measures dominated by $\tau$ and $\nu$ respectively such that the boundary value problem with data $(\tau^*,\nu^*)$ has a solution. Our results extend results for the case $V=0$, including a relaxation of the conditions on $f$. In the case of signed measures, some of the present results are new even for $V=0$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A data-driven model reduction method for parabolic inverse source problems and its convergence analysis

In this paper, we propose a data-driven model reduction method to solve parabolic inverse source problems efficiently. Our method consists of offline and online stages. In the off-line stage, we explore the low-dimensional structures in the solution space of the parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) in the forward problem with a given class of source functions and construct a small number of proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) basis functions to achieve significant dimension reduction. Equipped with the POD basis functions, we can solve the forward problem extremely fast in the online stage. Thus, we develop a fast algorithm to solve the optimization problem in the parabolic inverse source problems, which is referred to as the POD algorithm in this paper. Under a weak regularity assumption on the solution of the parabolic PDEs, we prove the convergence of the POD algorithm in solving the forward parabolic PDEs. In addition, we obtain the error estimate of the POD algorithm for parabolic inverse source problems. Finally, we present numerical examples to demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the proposed method. Our numerical results show that the POD algorithm provides considerable computational savings over the finite element method.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Model hierarchies and higher-order discretisation of time-dependent thin-film free boundary problems with dynamic contact angle

We present a mathematical and numerical framework for thin-film fluid flows over planar surfaces including dynamic contact angles. In particular, we provide algorithmic details and an implementation of higher-order spatial and temporal discretisation of the underlying free boundary problem using the finite element method. The corresponding partial differential equation is based on a thermodynamic consistent energetic variational formulation of the problem using the free energy and viscous dissipation in the bulk, on the surface, and at the moving contact line. Model hierarchies for limits of strong and weak contact line dissipation are established, implemented and studied. We analyze the performance of the numerical algorithm and investigate the impact of the dynamic contact angle on the evolution of two benchmark problems: gravity-driven sliding droplets and the instability of a ridge.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Existence of global solution to a 2-D Riemann problem for Euler equations with general equation of state

In this article, we study the gas expansion problem by turning a sharp corner into vacuum for the two-dimensional pseudo-steady compressible Euler equations with a convex equation of state. This problem can be considered as interaction of a centered simple wave with a planar rarefaction wave. In order to obtain the global existence of solution up to vacuum boundary of the corresponding two-dimensional Riemann problem, we consider several Goursat type boundary value problems for 2-D self-similar Euler equations and use the ideas of characteristic decomposition and bootstrap method. Further, we formulate two-dimensional modified shallow water equations newly and solve a dam-break type problem for them as an application of this work. Moreover, we also recover the results from the available literature for certain equation of states which provide a check that the results obtained in this article are actually correct.
MATHEMATICS
uga.edu

Ma applies statistical solutions to real-world problems

“Now [that] we live in a digital age, these data are coming in endlessly, continuously. How do we handle these new situations?”. Ping Ma, professor in the Department of Statistics, is a world leader in developing statistics, machine learning and data science tools to address modern scientific problems. With rapid advances in technology, the volume of information that scientists can collect has increased dramatically, but these giant datasets often require powerful supercomputers for effective analysis. In a true breakthrough, Ma developed algorithms that enable scientists who lack supercomputing access to analyze big data using personal computers and even iPads and smartphones. He is a pioneer in introducing so-called “nonparametric” theory and methods to “let data decide the optimal model automatically.” And he has collaborated productively with scientists from a variety of fields, allowing them to draw valid conclusions and predictions from experimental and observational data, including those of seismic data based on dynamics of the Earth, streaming data from the Internet of Things, and epigenetic modifications unique to every individual.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The similarity index of mathematical and other scientific publications with equations and formulas and the problem of self-plagiarism identification

The problems of estimating the similarity index of inhomogeneous scientific publications containing equations and formulas are discussed for the first time. It is shown that the presence of equations and formulas (as well as figures, drawings, and tables) is a complicating factor that significantly complicates the study of such texts. It has been proved that the method for determining the similarity index of publications, based on taking into account individual mathematical symbols and parts of equations and formulas, is ineffective and can lead to erroneous and even completely absurd conclusions. Possibilities of the most popular software systems Antiplagiat and iThenticate, currently used in scientific journals, are investigated for detecting plagiarism and self-plagiarism. The results of processing by the iThenticate system of specific examples and specific test problems containing equations and formulas are presented. It has been established that this software system, when analyzing heterogeneous texts, is often unable to distinguish self-plagiarism from pseudo-self-plagiarism, seeming real (but false and imaginary) self-plagiarism. A model complex situation is considered, in which the identification of self-plagiarism requires the involvement of highly qualified specialists of a narrow profile. Various ways to improve the work of software systems for comparing inhomogeneous texts are proposed. This article will be useful to researchers and university teachers in physics, mathematics, and engineering, programmers dealing with problems in image recognition and research topics of digital image processing, as well as a wide range of readers who are interested in issues of plagiarism and self-plagiarism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Screening of ion-ion correlations in electrolyte solutions adsorbed in charged disordered matrices: Application of replica Ornstein-Zernike equations

The replica Ornstein-Zernike equations for an electrolyte adsorbed in a charged, disordered matrix were applied to a model, where both subsystems consisted of points carrying a single (positive or negative) charge. While the system as a whole was electroneutral, each of the subsytems had a net charge. The results of this study are compared with the ones previously obtained, where the interactions in such a system were considered to be the same as in the case of electroneutral subsystems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Factorization Approach for Low-complexity Matrix Completion Problems: Exponential Number of Spurious Solutions and Failure of Gradient Methods

It is well-known that the Burer-Monteiro (B-M) factorization approach can efficiently solve low-rank matrix optimization problems under the RIP condition. It is natural to ask whether B-M factorization-based methods can succeed on any low-rank matrix optimization problems with a low information-theoretic complexity, i.e., polynomial-time solvable problems that have a unique solution. In this work, we provide a negative answer to the above question. We investigate the landscape of B-M factorized polynomial-time solvable matrix completion (MC) problems, which are the most popular subclass of low-rank matrix optimization problems without the RIP condition. We construct an instance of polynomial-time solvable MC problems with exponentially many spurious local minima, which leads to the failure of most gradient-based methods. Based on those results, we define a new complexity metric that potentially measures the solvability of low-rank matrix optimization problems based on the B-M factorization approach. In addition, we show that more measurements of the ground truth matrix can deteriorate the landscape, which further reveals the unfavorable behavior of the B-M factorization on general low-rank matrix optimization problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cosmological Vlasov-Poisson equations for dark matter: Recent developments and connections to selected plasma problems

The cosmic large-scale structures of the Universe are mainly the result of the gravitational instability of initially small density fluctuations in the dark-matter distribution. Dark matter appears to be initially cold and behaves as a continuous and collisionless medium on cosmological scales, with evolution governed by the gravitational Vlasov--Poisson equations. Cold dark matter can accumulate very efficiently at focused locations, leading to a highly non-linear filamentary network with extreme matter densities. Traditionally, investigating the non-linear Vlasov--Poisson equations was typically reserved for massively parallelised numerical simulations. Recently, theoretical progress has allowed us to analyse the mathematical structure of the first infinite densities in the dark-matter distribution by elementary means. We review related advances, as well as provide intriguing connections to classical plasma problems, such as the beam-plasma instability.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An Energy-Based Discontinuous Galerkin Method with Tame CFL Numbers for the Wave Equation

We extend and analyze the energy-based discontinuous Galerkin method for second order wave equations on staggered and structured meshes. By combining spatial staggering with local time-stepping near boundaries, the method overcomes the typical numerical stiffness associated with high order piecewise polynomial approximations. In one space dimension with periodic boundary conditions and suitably chosen numerical fluxes, we prove bounds on the spatial operators that establish stability for CFL numbers $c \frac {\Delta t}{h} < C$ independent of order when stability-enhanced explicit time-stepping schemes of matching order are used. For problems on bounded domains and in higher dimensions we demonstrate numerically that one can march explicitly with large time steps at high order temporal and spatial accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Bayesian Solution to Inverse Problem for Circadian Cycles

Most organisms exhibit various endogenous oscillating behaviors which provide crucial information as to how the internal biochemical processes are connected and regulated. Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind these oscillators requires interdisciplinary efforts combining both biological and computer experiments, as the latter can complement the former by simulating perturbed conditions with higher resolution. Harmonizing the two types of experiment, however, poses significant statistical challenges due to identifiability issues, numerical instability, and ill behavior in high dimension. This article devises a new Bayesian calibration framework for oscillating biochemical models. The proposed Bayesian model is estimated using an advanced MCMC which can efficiently infer the parameter values that match the simulated and observed oscillatory processes. Also proposed is an approach to sensitivity analysis approach based on the intervention posterior. This approach measures the influence of individual parameters on the target process by utilizing the obtained MCMC samples as a computational tool. The proposed framework is illustrated with circadian oscillations observed in a filamentous fungus, Neurospora crassa.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A priori estimates versus arbitrarily large solutions for fractional semi-linear elliptic equations with critical Sobolev exponent

We study positive solutions to the fractional semi-linear elliptic equation $$ (- \Delta)^\sigma u = K(x) u^\frac{n + 2 \sigma}{n - 2 \sigma} ~~~~~~ in ~ B_2 \setminus \{ 0 \} $$ with an isolated singularity at the origin, where $K$ is a positive function on $B_2$, the punctured ball $B_2 \setminus \{ 0 \} \subset \mathbb{R}^n$ with $n \geq 2$, $\sigma \in (0, 1)$, and $(- \Delta)^\sigma$ is the fractional Laplacian. In lower dimensions, we show that, for any $K \in C^1 (B_2)$, a positive solution $u$ always satisfies that $u(x) \leq C |x|^{ - (n - 2 \sigma)/2 }$ near the origin. In contrast, we construct positive functions $K \in C^1 (B_2)$ in higher dimensions such that a positive solution $u$ could be arbitrarily large near the origin. In particular, these results also apply to the prescribed boundary mean curvature equations on $\mathbb{B}^{n+1}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximate Solutions, Thermal Properties and Superstatistics Solutions to Schrödinger Equation

Ituen B. Okon, Clement O. Onate, Ekwevugbe Omugbe, Uduakobong S. Okorie, Akaninyene D. Antia, Michael C. Onyeaju, Chen Wen-Li, Judith P.Araujo. In this work, we apply the parametric Nikiforov-Uvarov method to obtain eigen solutions and total normalized wave function of Schrödinger equation express in terms of Jacobi polynomial using Coulomb plus Screened Exponential Hyperbolic potential (CPSEHP), where we obtained the probability density plots for the proposed potential for various orbital angular quantum number, as well as some special cases (Hellmann and Yukawa potential).The proposed potential is best suitable for smaller values of the screening parameter .The resulting energy eigen equation is presented in a close form and extended to study thermal properties and superstatistics express in terms of partition function (Z) and other thermodynamic properties such as; vibrational mean energy (U) , vibrational specific heat capacity (C) ,vibrational entropy(S) and vibrational free energy(F) . Using the resulting energy equation and with the help of Matlab software, the numerical bound state solutions were obtained for various values of the screening parameter ( alpha) as well as different expectation values via Hellmann-Feynman Theorem (HFT). The trend of the partition function and other thermodynamic properties obtained for both thermal properties and superstatistics were in excellent agreement with the existing literatures. Due to the analytical mathematical complexities, the superstatistics and thermal properties were evaluated using Mathematica 10.0 version software. The proposed potential model reduces to Hellmann potential, Yukawa potential, Screened Hyperbolic potential and Coulomb potential as special cases.
SCIENCE

