Why Lottery Ticket Wins? A Theoretical Perspective of Sample Complexity on Pruned Neural Networks

By Shuai Zhang, Meng Wang, Sijia Liu, Pin-Yu Chen, Jinjun Xiong
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The \textit{lottery ticket hypothesis} (LTH) states that learning on a properly pruned network (the \textit{winning ticket}) improves test accuracy over the original unpruned network. Although LTH has been justified empirically in a broad range of deep neural network (DNN) involved applications like computer vision and natural language processing, the theoretical validation

#Pruning#Deep Neural Networks#Lth#Dnn#Machine Learning#Lg#Oc
