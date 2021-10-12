First passage percolation in hostile environment is not monotone

In this paper, we develop a new type of accelerated algorithms to solve some classes of maximally monotone equations as well as monotone inclusions. Instead of using Nesterov's accelerating approach, our methods rely on a so-called Halpern-type fixed-point iteration in [32], and recently exploited by a number of researchers, including [24, 70]. Firstly, we derive a new variant of the anchored extra-gradient scheme in [70] based on Popov's past extra-gradient method to solve a maximally monotone equation $G(x) = 0$. We show that our method achieves the same $\mathcal{O}(1/k)$ convergence rate (up to a constant factor) as in the anchored extra-gradient algorithm on the operator norm $\Vert G(x_k)\Vert$, , but requires only one evaluation of $G$ at each iteration, where $k$ is the iteration counter. Next, we develop two splitting algorithms to approximate a zero point of the sum of two maximally monotone operators. The first algorithm originates from the anchored extra-gradient method combining with a splitting technique, while the second one is its Popov's variant which can reduce the per-iteration complexity. Both algorithms appear to be new and can be viewed as accelerated variants of the Douglas-Rachford (DR) splitting method. They both achieve $\mathcal{O}(1/k)$ rates on the norm $\Vert G_{\gamma}(x_k)\Vert$ of the forward-backward residual operator $G_{\gamma}(\cdot)$ associated with the problem. We also propose a new accelerated Douglas-Rachford splitting scheme for solving this problem which achieves $\mathcal{O}(1/k)$ convergence rate on $\Vert G_{\gamma}(x_k)\Vert$ under only maximally monotone assumptions. Finally, we specify our first algorithm to solve convex-concave minimax problems and apply our accelerated DR scheme to derive a new variant of the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM).

