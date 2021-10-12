CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Cubature Kalman Filter Based Training of Hybrid Differential Equation Recurrent Neural Network Physiological Dynamic Models

By Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus. Modeling biological dynamical systems is challenging due to the interdependence of different system components, some of which are not fully understood. To fill existing gaps in our ability to mechanistically model physiological systems, we

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Weight Evolution: Improving Deep Neural Networks Training through Evolving Inferior Weight Values

To obtain good performance, convolutional neural networks are usually over-parameterized. This phenomenon has stimulated two interesting topics: pruning the unimportant weights for compression and reactivating the unimportant weights to make full use of network capability. However, current weight reactivation methods usually reactivate the entire filters, which may not be precise enough. Looking back in history, the prosperity of filter pruning is mainly due to its friendliness to hardware implementation, but pruning at a finer structure level, i.e., weight elements, usually leads to better network performance. We study the problem of weight element reactivation in this paper. Motivated by evolution, we select the unimportant filters and update their unimportant elements by combining them with the important elements of important filters, just like gene crossover to produce better offspring, and the proposed method is called weight evolution (WE). WE is mainly composed of four strategies. We propose a global selection strategy and a local selection strategy and combine them to locate the unimportant filters. A forward matching strategy is proposed to find the matched important filters and a crossover strategy is proposed to utilize the important elements of the important filters for updating unimportant filters. WE is plug-in to existing network architectures. Comprehensive experiments show that WE outperforms the other reactivation methods and plug-in training methods with typical convolutional neural networks, especially lightweight networks. Our code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Improving GNSS Positioning using Neural Network-based Corrections

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are a promising tool for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning in the presence of multipath and non-line-of-sight errors, owing to their ability to model complex errors using data. However, developing a DNN for GNSS positioning presents various challenges, such as 1) poor numerical conditioning caused by large variations in measurements and position values across the globe, 2) varying number and order within the set of measurements due to changing satellite visibility, and 3) overfitting to available data. In this work, we address the aforementioned challenges and propose an approach for GNSS positioning by applying DNN-based corrections to an initial position guess. Our DNN learns to output the position correction using the set of pseudorange residuals and satellite line-of-sight vectors as inputs. The limited variation in these input and output values improves the numerical conditioning for our DNN. We design our DNN architecture to combine information from the available GNSS measurements, which vary both in number and order, by leveraging recent advancements in set-based deep learning methods. Furthermore, we present a data augmentation strategy for reducing overfitting in the DNN by randomizing the initial position guesses. We first perform simulations and show an improvement in the initial positioning error when our DNN-based corrections are applied. After this, we demonstrate that our approach outperforms a WLS baseline on real-world data. Our implementation is available at this http URL.
arxiv.org

Automatic Recognition of Abdominal Organs in Ultrasound Images based on Deep Neural Networks and K-Nearest-Neighbor Classification

Abdominal ultrasound imaging has been widely used to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various abdominal organs. In order to shorten the examination time and reduce the cognitive burden on the sonographers, we present a classification method that combines the deep learning techniques and k-Nearest-Neighbor (k-NN) classification to automatically recognize various abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time. Fine-tuned deep neural networks are used in combination with PCA dimension reduction to extract high-level features from raw ultrasound images, and a k-NN classifier is employed to predict the abdominal organ in the image. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our method in the task of ultrasound image classification to automatically recognize six abdominal organs. A comprehensive comparison of different configurations is conducted to study the influence of different feature extractors and classifiers on the classification accuracy. Both quantitative and qualitative results show that with minimal training effort, our method can "lazily" recognize the abdominal organs in the ultrasound images in real time with an accuracy of 96.67%. Our implementation code is publicly available at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Model#Recurrent Neural Network#Neural Networks#Kalman Filter#Machine Learning#Lg#Control#Sy#Dynamical Systems
arxiv.org

Mining the Weights Knowledge for Optimizing Neural Network Structures

Knowledge embedded in the weights of the artificial neural network can be used to improve the network structure, such as in network compression. However, the knowledge is set up by hand, which may not be very accurate, and relevant information may be overlooked. Inspired by how learning works in the mammalian brain, we mine the knowledge contained in the weights of the neural network toward automatic architecture learning in this paper. We introduce a switcher neural network (SNN) that uses as inputs the weights of a task-specific neural network (called TNN for short). By mining the knowledge contained in the weights, the SNN outputs scaling factors for turning off and weighting neurons in the TNN. To optimize the structure and the parameters of TNN simultaneously, the SNN and TNN are learned alternately under the same performance evaluation of TNN using stochastic gradient descent. We test our method on widely used datasets and popular networks in classification applications. In terms of accuracy, we outperform baseline networks and other structure learning methods stably and significantly. At the same time, we compress the baseline networks without introducing any sparse induction mechanism, and our method, in particular, leads to a lower compression rate when dealing with simpler baselines or more difficult tasks. These results demonstrate that our method can produce a more reasonable structure.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

Studies on the evolution of cooperation among a population of individuals are essential in evolutionary dynamics. Population structure is a key factor affecting the evolution of cooperation. Temporal networks with randomly active nodes and edges have been demonstrated to facilitate the evolution of cooperation relative to their static counterparts. However, the evolution of temporal networks is usually accompanied by the successive growth of nodes and edges instead of random activations. Here, we first consider sequential temporal networks with individuals entering them successively and study evolutionary dynamics on the networks. We derive explicit conditions under which sequential temporal networks promote the evolution of cooperation. Specifically, we discover systematical characteristics of new nodes and edges during the network evolution, which provide the advantage of sequential temporal networks in favoring cooperation. Finally, we confirm that both synthetic and empirical data present such advantages on sequential temporal networks. Our results advance the study of evolutionary dynamics on temporal networks theoretically, which is pivotal to foster the evolution of cooperation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A novel neural network to understand symmetry, speed materials research

Understanding structure-property relations is a key goal of materials research, according to Joshua Agar, a faculty member in Lehigh University's Department of Materials Science and Engineering. And yet currently no metric exists to understand the structure of materials because of the complexity and multidimensional nature of structure. Artificial neural networks,...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Urban traffic dynamic rerouting framework: A DRL-based model with fog-cloud architecture

Past research and practice have demonstrated that dynamic rerouting framework is effective in mitigating urban traffic congestion and thereby improve urban travel efficiency. It has been suggested that dynamic rerouting could be facilitated using emerging technologies such as fog-computing which offer advantages of low-latency capabilities and information exchange between vehicles and roadway infrastructure. To address this question, this study proposes a two-stage model that combines GAQ (Graph Attention Network - Deep Q Learning) and EBkSP (Entropy Based k Shortest Path) using a fog-cloud architecture, to reroute vehicles in a dynamic urban environment and therefore to improve travel efficiency in terms of travel speed. First, GAQ analyzes the traffic conditions on each road and for each fog area, and then assigns a road index based on the information attention from both local and neighboring areas. Second, EBkSP assigns the route for each vehicle based on the vehicle priority and route popularity. A case study experiment is carried out to investigate the efficacy of the proposed model. At the model training stage, different methods are used to establish the vehicle priorities, and their impact on the results is assessed. Also, the proposed model is tested under various scenarios with different ratios of rerouting and background (non-rerouting) vehicles. The results demonstrate that vehicle rerouting using the proposed model can help attain higher speed and reduces possibility of severe congestion. This result suggests that the proposed model can be deployed by urban transportation agencies for dynamic rerouting and ultimately, to reduce urban traffic congestion.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Kinematically consistent recurrent neural networks for learning inverse problems in wave propagation

Although machine learning (ML) is increasingly employed recently for mechanistic problems, the black-box nature of conventional ML architectures lacks the physical knowledge to infer unforeseen input conditions. This implies both severe overfitting during a dearth of training data and inadequate physical interpretability, which motivates us to propose a new kinematically consistent, physics-based ML model. In particular, we attempt to perform physically interpretable learning of inverse problems in wave propagation without suffering overfitting restrictions. Towards this goal, we employ long short-term memory (LSTM) networks endowed with a physical, hyperparameter-driven regularizer, performing penalty-based enforcement of the characteristic geometries. Since these characteristics are the kinematical invariances of wave propagation phenomena, maintaining their structure provides kinematical consistency to the network. Even with modest training data, the kinematically consistent network can reduce the $L_1$ and $L_\infty$ error norms of the plain LSTM predictions by about 45% and 55%, respectively. It can also increase the horizon of the plain LSTM's forecasting by almost two times. To achieve this, an optimal range of the physical hyperparameter, analogous to an artificial bulk modulus, has been established through numerical experiments. The efficacy of the proposed method in alleviating overfitting, and the physical interpretability of the learning mechanism, are also discussed. Such an application of kinematically consistent LSTM networks for wave propagation learning is presented here for the first time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Metaparametric Neural Networks for Survival Analysis

Survival analysis is a critical tool for the modelling of time-to-event data, such as life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis or optimal maintenance scheduling for complex machinery. However, current neural network models provide an imperfect solution for survival analysis as they either restrict the shape of the target probability distribution or restrict the estimation to pre-determined times. As a consequence, current survival neural networks lack the ability to estimate a generic function without prior knowledge of its structure. In this article, we present the metaparametric neural network framework that encompasses existing survival analysis methods and enables their extension to solve the aforementioned issues. This framework allows survival neural networks to satisfy the same independence of generic function estimation from the underlying data structure that characterizes their regression and classification counterparts. Further, we demonstrate the application of the metaparametric framework using both simulated and large real-world datasets and show that it outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods in (i) capturing nonlinearities, and (ii) identifying temporal patterns, leading to more accurate overall estimations whilst placing no restrictions on the underlying function structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solving multiscale steady radiative transfer equation using neural networks with uniform stability

This paper concerns solving the steady radiative transfer equation with diffusive scaling, using the physics informed neural networks (PINNs). The idea of PINNs is to minimize a least-square loss function, that consists of the residual from the governing equation, the mismatch from the boundary conditions, and other physical constraints such as conservation. It is advantageous of being flexible and easy to execute, and brings the potential for high dimensional problems. Nevertheless, due the presence of small scales, the vanilla PINNs can be extremely unstable for solving multiscale steady transfer equations. In this paper, we propose a new formulation of the loss based on the macro-micro decomposition. We prove that, the new loss function is uniformly stable with respect to the small Knudsen number in the sense that the $L^2$-error of the neural network solution is uniformly controlled by the loss. When the boundary condition is an-isotropic, a boundary layer emerges in the diffusion limit and therefore brings an additional difficulty in training the neural network. To resolve this issue, we include a boundary layer corrector that carries over the sharp transition part of the solution and leaves the rest easy to be approximated. The effectiveness of the new methodology is demonstrated in extensive numerical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Neural Networks Enforcing Physical Symmetries in Nonlinear Dynamical Lattices: The Case Example of the Ablowitz-Ladik Model

In this work we introduce symmetry-preserving, physics-informed neural networks (S-PINNs) motivated by symmetries that are ubiquitous to solutions of nonlinear dynamical lattices. Although the use of PINNs have recently attracted much attention in data-driven discovery of solutions chiefly to partial differential equations, we demonstrate that they fail at enforcing important physical laws including symmetries of solutions and conservation laws. Through the correlation of parity symmetries in both space and time of solutions to differential equations with their group equivariant representation, we construct group-equivariant NNs which respect spatio-temporal parity symmetry. Moreover, we adapt the proposed architecture to enforce different types of periodicity (or localization) of solutions to nonlinear dynamical lattices. We do so by applying S-PINNs to the completely integrable Ablowitz-Ladik model, and performing numerical experiments with a special focus on waveforms that are related to rogue structures. These include the Kuznetsov-Ma soliton, and Akhmediev breather as well as the Peregrine soliton. Our numerical results demonstrate the superiority and robustness of the proposed architecture over standard PINNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A scalable and fast artificial neural network syndrome decoder for surface codes

Surface code error correction offers a highly promising pathway to achieve scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing. When operated as stabilizer codes, surface code computations consist of a syndrome decoding step where measured stabilizer operators are used to determine appropriate corrections for errors in physical qubits. Decoding algorithms have undergone substantial development, with recent work incorporating machine learning (ML) techniques. Despite promising initial results, the ML-based syndrome decoders are still limited to small scale demonstrations with low latency and are incapable of handling surface codes with boundary conditions and various shapes needed for lattice surgery and braiding. Here, we report the development of an artificial neural network (ANN) based scalable and fast syndrome decoder capable of decoding surface codes of arbitrary shape and size with data qubits suffering from the depolarizing error model. Based on rigorous training over 50 million random quantum error instances, our ANN decoder is shown to work with code distances exceeding 1000 (more than 4 million physical qubits), which is the largest ML-based decoder demonstration to-date. The established ANN decoder demonstrates an execution time in principle independent of code distance, implying that its implementation on dedicated hardware could potentially offer surface code decoding times of O($\mu$sec), commensurate with the experimentally realisable qubit coherence times. With the anticipated scale-up of quantum processors within the next decade, their augmentation with a fast and scalable syndrome decoder such as developed in our work is expected to play a decisive role towards experimental implementation of fault-tolerant quantum information processing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Atomic Multipoles: Prediction of the Electrostatic Potential with Equivariant Graph Neural Networks

The accurate description of electrostatic interactions remains a challenging problem for fitted potential-energy functions. The commonly used fixed partial-charge approximation fails to reproduce the electrostatic potential at short range due to its insensitivity to conformational changes and anisotropic effects. At the same time, possibly more accurate machine-learned (ML) potentials struggle with the long-range behaviour due to their inherent locality ansatz. Employing a multipole expansion offers in principle an exact treatment of the electrostatic potential such that the long-range and short-range electrostatic interaction can be treated simultaneously with high accuracy. However, such an expansion requires the calculation of the electron density using computationally expensive quantum-mechanical (QM) methods. Here, we introduce an equivariant graph neural network (GNN) to address this issue. The proposed model predicts atomic multipoles up to the quadrupole, circumventing the need of expensive QM computations. By using an equivariant architecture, the model enforces the correct symmetry by design without relying on local reference frames. The GNN reproduces the electrostatic potential of various systems with high fidelity. Possible use cases for such an approach include the separate treatment of long-range interactions in ML potentials, the analysis of electrostatic potential surfaces, and the application in polarizable force fields.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Is it time to swish? Comparing activation functions in solving the Helmholtz equation using physics-informed neural networks

Solving the wave equation numerically constitutes the majority of the computational cost for applications like seismic imaging and full waveform inversion. An alternative approach is to solve the frequency domain Helmholtz equation, since it offers a reduction in dimensionality as it can be solved per frequency. However, computational challenges with the classical Helmholtz solvers such as the need to invert a large stiffness matrix can make these approaches computationally infeasible for large 3D models or for modeling high frequencies. Moreover, these methods do not have a mechanism to transfer information gained from solving one problem to the next. This becomes a bottleneck for applications like full waveform inversion where repeated modeling is necessary. Therefore, recently a new approach based on the emerging paradigm of physics informed neural networks (PINNs) has been proposed to solve the Helmholtz equation. The method has shown promise in addressing several challenging associated with the conventional algorithms, including flexibility to model additional physics and the use of transfer learning to speed up computations. However, the approach still needs further developments to be fully practicable. Foremost amongst the challenges is the slow convergence speed and reduced accuracy, especially in presence of sharp heterogeneities in the velocity model. Therefore, with an eye on exploring how improved convergence can be obtained for the PINN Helmholtz solvers, we study different activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature, in addition to the swish activation function - a variant of ReLU that has shown improved performance on a number of data science problems. Through a comparative study, we find that swish yields superior performance compared to the other activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Network Based Qubit Environment Characterization

The exact microscopic structure of the environments that produces $1/f$ noise in superconducting qubits remains largely unknown, hindering our ability to have robust simulations and harness the noise. In this paper we show how it is possible to infer information about such an environment based on a single measurement of the qubit coherence, circumventing any need for separate spectroscopy experiments. Similarly to other spectroscopic techniques, the qubit is used as a probe which interacts with its environment. The complexity of the relationship between the observed qubit dynamics and the impurities in the environment makes this problem ideal for machine learning methods - more specifically neural networks. With our algorithm we are able to reconstruct the parameters of the most prominent impurities in the environment, as well as differentiate between different environment models, paving the way towards a better understanding of $1/f$ noise in superconducting circuits.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

3D Modeling Analyzes How Neural Networks Process Information

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behaviour – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multiwavelength Spectral Analysis and Neural Network Classification of Counterparts to 4FGL Unassociated Sources

Stephen Kerby, Amanpreet Kaur, Abraham D. Falcone, Ryan Eskenasy, Fredric Hancock, Michael C. Stroh, Elizabeth C. Ferrara, Paul S. Ray, Jamie A. Kennea, Eric Grove. The Fermi-LAT unassociated sources represent some of the most enigmatic gamma-ray sources in the sky. Observations with the Swift-XRT and -UVOT telescopes have identified hundreds of likely X-ray and UV/optical counterparts in the uncertainty ellipses of the unassociated sources. In this work we present spectral fitting results for 205 possible X-ray/UV/optical counterparts to 4FGL unassociated targets. Assuming that the unassociated sources contain mostly pulsars and blazars, we develop a neural network classifier approach that applies gamma-ray, X-ray, and UV/optical spectral parameters to yield descriptive classification of unassociated spectra into pulsars and blazars. From our primary sample of 174 Fermi sources with a single X-ray/UV/optical counterpart, we present 132 P_bzr > 0.99 likely blazars and 14 P_bzr < 0.01 likely pulsars, with 28 remaining ambiguous. These subsets of the unassociated sources suggest a systematic expansion to catalogs of gamma-ray pulsars and blazars. Compared to previous classification approaches our neural network classifier achieves significantly higher validation accuracy and returns more bifurcated P_bzr values, suggesting that multiwavelength analysis is a valuable tool for confident classification of Fermi unassociated sources.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy