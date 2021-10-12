CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multicommodity routing optimization for engineering networks

By Alessandro Lonardi, Mario Putti, Caterina De Bacco
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Optimizing passengers routes is crucial to design efficient transportation networks. Recent results show that optimal transport provides an efficient alternative to standard optimization methods. However, it is not yet clear if this formalism has empirical validity on engineering networks. We address this issue by considering different

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Global Optimality Beyond Two Layers: Training Deep ReLU Networks via Convex Programs

Understanding the fundamental mechanism behind the success of deep neural networks is one of the key challenges in the modern machine learning literature. Despite numerous attempts, a solid theoretical analysis is yet to be developed. In this paper, we develop a novel unified framework to reveal a hidden regularization mechanism through the lens of convex optimization. We first show that the training of multiple three-layer ReLU sub-networks with weight decay regularization can be equivalently cast as a convex optimization problem in a higher dimensional space, where sparsity is enforced via a group $\ell_1$-norm regularization. Consequently, ReLU networks can be interpreted as high dimensional feature selection methods. More importantly, we then prove that the equivalent convex problem can be globally optimized by a standard convex optimization solver with a polynomial-time complexity with respect to the number of samples and data dimension when the width of the network is fixed. Finally, we numerically validate our theoretical results via experiments involving both synthetic and real datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Mixed-Precision Quantization of Neural Networks via Constrained Optimization

Quantization is a widely used technique to compress and accelerate deep neural networks. However, conventional quantization methods use the same bit-width for all (or most of) the layers, which often suffer significant accuracy degradation in the ultra-low precision regime and ignore the fact that emergent hardware accelerators begin to support mixed-precision computation. Consequently, we present a novel and principled framework to solve the mixed-precision quantization problem in this paper. Briefly speaking, we first formulate the mixed-precision quantization as a discrete constrained optimization problem. Then, to make the optimization tractable, we approximate the objective function with second-order Taylor expansion and propose an efficient approach to compute its Hessian matrix. Finally, based on the above simplification, we show that the original problem can be reformulated as a Multiple-Choice Knapsack Problem (MCKP) and propose a greedy search algorithm to solve it efficiently. Compared with existing mixed-precision quantization works, our method is derived in a principled way and much more computationally efficient. Moreover, extensive experiments conducted on the ImageNet dataset and various kinds of network architectures also demonstrate its superiority over existing uniform and mixed-precision quantization approaches.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal QoS-Aware Network slicing for Service-oriented Networks with Flexible Routing

In this paper, we consider the network slicing problem which attempts to map multiple customized virtual network requests (also called services) to a common shared network infrastructure and allocate network resources to meet diverse quality of service (QoS) requirements. We first propose a mixed integer nonlinear program (MINLP) formulation for this problem that optimizes the network resource consumption while jointly considers QoS requirements, flow routing, and resource budget constraints. In particular, the proposed formulation is able to flexibly route the traffic flow of the services on multiple paths and provide end-to-end (E2E) delay and reliability guarantees for all services. Due to the intrinsic nonlinearity, the MINLP formulation is computationally difficult to solve. To overcome this difficulty, we then propose a mixed integer linear program (MILP) formulation and show that the two formulations and their continuous relaxations are equivalent. Different from the continuous relaxation of the MINLP formulation which is a nonconvex nonlinear programming problem, the continuous relaxation of the MILP formulation is a polynomial time solvable linear programming problem, which makes the MILP formulation much more computationally solvable. Numerical results demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of the proposed formulations over existing ones.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Ranking Cost: Building An Efficient and Scalable Circuit Routing Planner with Evolution-Based Optimization

Circuit routing has been a historically challenging problem in designing electronic systems such as very large-scale integration (VLSI) and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The main challenge is that connecting a large number of electronic components under specific design rules involves a very large search space. Early solutions are typically designed with hard-coded heuristics, which suffer from problems of non-optimal solutions and lack of flexibility for new design needs. Although a few learning-based methods have been proposed recently, they are typically cumbersome and hard to extend to large-scale applications. In this work, we propose a new algorithm for circuit routing, named Ranking Cost, which innovatively combines search-based methods (i.e., A* algorithm) and learning-based methods (i.e., Evolution Strategies) to form an efficient and trainable router. In our method, we introduce a new set of variables called cost maps, which can help the A* router to find out proper paths to achieve the global objective. We also train a ranking parameter, which can produce the ranking order and further improve the performance of our method. Our algorithm is trained in an end-to-end manner and does not use any artificial data or human demonstration. In the experiments, we compare with the sequential A* algorithm and a canonical reinforcement learning approach, and results show that our method outperforms these baselines with higher connectivity rates and better scalability.
COMPUTERS
#Engineering#Infrastructure#Paris Metro#Routing#Optimization#Multicommodity#Dynamical Systems#Applied Physics
arxiv.org

Gemini: Practical Reconfigurable Datacenter Networks with Topology and Traffic Engineering

Mingyang Zhang (1), Jianan Zhang (2), Rui Wang (2), Ramesh Govindan (1), Jeffrey C. Mogul (2), Amin Vahdat (2) ((1) University of Southern California, (2) Google) To reduce cost, datacenter network operators are exploring blocking network designs. An example of such a design is a "spine-free" form of a Fat-Tree, in which pods directly connect to each other, rather than via spine blocks. To maintain application-perceived performance in the face of dynamic workloads, these new designs must be able to reconfigure routing and the inter-pod topology. Gemini is a system designed to achieve these goals on commodity hardware while reconfiguring the network infrequently, rendering these blocking designs practical enough for deployment in the near future. The key to Gemini is the joint optimization of topology and routing, using as input a robust estimation of future traffic derived from multiple historical traffic matrices. Gemini "hedges" against unpredicted bursts, by spreading these bursts across multiple paths, to minimize packet loss in exchange for a small increase in path lengths. It incorporates a robust decision algorithm to determine when to reconfigure, and whether to use hedging. Data from tens of production fabrics allows us to categorize these as either low-or high-volatility; these categories seem stable. For the former, Gemini finds topologies and routing with near-optimal performance and cost. For the latter, Gemini's use of multi-traffic-matrix optimization and hedging avoids the need for frequent topology reconfiguration, with only marginal increases in path length. As a result, Gemini can support existing workloads on these production fabrics using a spine-free topology that is half the cost of the existing topology on these fabrics.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Distributed Resource Allocation Optimization for User-Centric Cell-Free MIMO Networks

We develop two distributed downlink resource allocation algorithms for user-centric, cell-free, spatially-distributed, multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) networks. In such networks, each user is served by a subset of nearby transmitters that we call distributed units or DUs. The operation of the DUs in a region is controlled by a central unit (CU). Our first scheme is implemented at the DUs, while the second is implemented at the CUs controlling these DUs. We define a hybrid quality of service metric that enables distributed optimization of system resources in a proportional fair manner. Specifically, each of our algorithms performs user scheduling, beamforming, and power control while accounting for channel estimation errors. Importantly, our algorithm does not require information exchange amongst DUs (CUs) for the DU-distributed (CU-distributed) system, while also smoothly converging. Our results show that our CU-distributed system provides 1.3- to 1.8-fold network throughput compared to the DU-distributed system, with minor increases in complexity and front-haul load - and substantial gains over benchmark schemes like local zero-forcing. We also analyze the trade-offs provided by the CU-distributed system, hence highlighting the significance of deploying multiple CUs in user-centric cell-free networks.
SOFTWARE
automotive-fleet.com

Optimize Fleet Operations Through Automation

Fleet managers know there is only so much time in a workday. They must prioritize their efforts, and often stop everything to put out fires. Automation of fleet processes promises to keep things on track — or in this case moving down the road. But while this idea of automation has been around for a while, how is connected car technology fostering new automation solutions?
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Traffic
arxiv.org

Optimal Gradient Tracking for Decentralized Optimization

In this paper, we focus on solving the decentralized optimization problem of minimizing the sum of $n$ objective functions over a multi-agent network. The agents are embedded in an undirected graph where they can only send/receive information directly to/from their immediate neighbors. Assuming smooth and strongly convex objective functions, we propose an Optimal Gradient Tracking (OGT) method that achieves the optimal gradient computation complexity $O\left(\sqrt{\kappa}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ and the optimal communication complexity $O\left(\sqrt{\frac{\kappa}{\theta}}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ simultaneously, where $\kappa$ and $\frac{1}{\theta}$ denote the condition numbers related to the objective functions and the communication graph, respectively. To our knowledge, OGT is the first single-loop decentralized gradient-type method that is optimal in both gradient computation and communication complexities. The development of OGT involves two building blocks which are also of independent interest. The first one is another new decentralized gradient tracking method termed "Snapshot" Gradient Tracking (SS-GT), which achieves the gradient computation and communication complexities of $O\left(\sqrt{\kappa}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$ and $O\left(\frac{\sqrt{\kappa}}{\theta}\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)$, respectively. SS-GT can be potentially extended to more general settings compared to OGT. The second one is a technique termed Loopless Chebyshev Acceleration (LCA) which can be implemented "looplessly" but achieve similar effect with adding multiple inner loops of Chebyshev acceleration in the algorithms. In addition to SS-GT, this LCA technique can accelerate many other gradient tracking based methods with respect to the graph condition number $\frac{1}{\theta}$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Optimal recovery of operator sequences

In this paper we consider two recovery problems based on information given with an error. First is the problem of optimal recovery of the class $W^T_q = \{(t_1h_1,t_2h_2,\ldots)\in \ell_q\,:\,\|h\|_q\leqslant 1\}$, where $1\le q < \infty$ and $t_1\geqslant t_2\geqslant \ldots \geqslant 0$, in the space $\ell_q$ when in the capacity of inexact information we know either the first $n\in\mathbb{N}$ elements of a sequence with an error measured in the space of finite sequences $\ell_r^n$, $0 < r \le \infty$, or a sequence itself is known with an error measured in the space $\ell_r$. The second is the problem of optimal recovery of scalar products acting on Cartesian product $W^{T,S}_{p,q}$ of classes $W^T_p$ and $W^S_q$, where $1 < p,q < \infty$, $\frac{1}{p} + \frac{1}{q} = 1$ and $s_1\ge s_2\ge \ldots \ge 0$, when in the capacity of inexact information we know the first $n$ coordinate-wise products $x_1y_1, x_2y_2,\ldots,x_ny_m$ of the element $x\times y \in W^{T,S}_{p,q}$ with an error measured in the space $\ell_r^n$. We find exact solutions to above problems and construct optimal methods of recovery. As an application of our results we consider the problem of optimal recovery of classes in Hilbert spaces by Fourier coefficients known with an error measured in the space $\ell_p$ with $p > 2$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

NAS-HPO-Bench-II: A Benchmark Dataset on Joint Optimization of Convolutional Neural Network Architecture and Training Hyperparameters

The benchmark datasets for neural architecture search (NAS) have been developed to alleviate the computationally expensive evaluation process and ensure a fair comparison. Recent NAS benchmarks only focus on architecture optimization, although the training hyperparameters affect the obtained model performances. Building the benchmark dataset for joint optimization of architecture and training hyperparameters is essential to further NAS research. The existing NAS-HPO-Bench is a benchmark for joint optimization, but it does not consider the network connectivity design as done in modern NAS algorithms. This paper introduces the first benchmark dataset for joint optimization of network connections and training hyperparameters, which we call NAS-HPO-Bench-II. We collect the performance data of 4K cell-based convolutional neural network architectures trained on the CIFAR-10 dataset with different learning rate and batch size settings, resulting in the data of 192K configurations. The dataset includes the exact data for 12 epoch training. We further build the surrogate model predicting the accuracies after 200 epoch training to provide the performance data of longer training epoch. By analyzing NAS-HPO-Bench-II, we confirm the dependency between architecture and training hyperparameters and the necessity of joint optimization. Finally, we demonstrate the benchmarking of the baseline optimization algorithms using NAS-HPO-Bench-II.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Optimal Conformal Classifiers

Modern deep learning based classifiers show very high accuracy on test data but this does not provide sufficient guarantees for safe deployment, especially in high-stake AI applications such as medical diagnosis. Usually, predictions are obtained without a reliable uncertainty estimate or a formal guarantee. Conformal prediction (CP) addresses these issues by using the classifier's probability estimates to predict confidence sets containing the true class with a user-specified probability. However, using CP as a separate processing step after training prevents the underlying model from adapting to the prediction of confidence sets. Thus, this paper explores strategies to differentiate through CP during training with the goal of training model with the conformal wrapper end-to-end. In our approach, conformal training (ConfTr), we specifically "simulate" conformalization on mini-batches during training. We show that CT outperforms state-of-the-art CP methods for classification by reducing the average confidence set size (inefficiency). Moreover, it allows to "shape" the confidence sets predicted at test time, which is difficult for standard CP. On experiments with several datasets, we show ConfTr can influence how inefficiency is distributed across classes, or guide the composition of confidence sets in terms of the included classes, while retaining the guarantees offered by CP.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On Optimal Interpolation In Linear Regression

Understanding when and why interpolating methods generalize well has recently been a topic of interest in statistical learning theory. However, systematically connecting interpolating methods to achievable notions of optimality has only received partial attention. In this paper, we investigate the question of what is the optimal way to interpolate in linear regression using functions that are linear in the response variable (as the case for the Bayes optimal estimator in ridge regression) and depend on the data, the population covariance of the data, the signal-to-noise ratio and the covariance of the prior for the signal, but do not depend on the value of the signal itself nor the noise vector in the training data. We provide a closed-form expression for the interpolator that achieves this notion of optimality and show that it can be derived as the limit of preconditioned gradient descent with a specific initialization. We identify a regime where the minimum-norm interpolator provably generalizes arbitrarily worse than the optimal response-linear achievable interpolator that we introduce, and validate with numerical experiments that the notion of optimality we consider can be achieved by interpolating methods that only use the training data as input in the case of an isotropic prior. Finally, we extend the notion of optimal response-linear interpolation to random features regression under a linear data-generating model that has been previously studied in the literature.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY

