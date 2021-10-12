CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Normal covering spaces with maximal bottom of spectrum

By Panagiotis Polymerakis
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We study the property of spectral-tightness of Riemannian manifolds, which means that the bottom of the spectrum of the Laplacian separates the universal covering space from

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A small radio galaxy at z=4.026

Krisztina É. Gabányi, Sándor Frey, Tao An, Hongmin Cao, Zsolt Paragi, Leonid I. Gurvits, Yingkang Zhang, Tullia Sbarrato, Máté Krezinger, Krisztina Perger, György Mező. Less than $200$ radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGN) are known above redshift $4$. Around $40$ of them have been observed at milliarcsecond (mas) scale resolution with very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) technique. Some of them are unresolved, compact, relativistically beamed objects, blazars with jets pointing at small angles to the observer's line of sight. But there are also objects with no sign of relativistic beaming possibly having larger jet inclination angles. In a couple of cases, X-ray observations indicate the presence of relativistic beaming in contrary to the VLBI measurements made with the European VLBI Network (EVN). J1420$+$1205 is a prominent example, where our $30-100$ mas-scale enhanced Multi Element Remotely Linked Interferometer Network (e-MERLIN) radio observations revealed a rich structure reminiscent of a small radio galaxy. It shows a bright hotspot which might be related to the denser interstellar medium around a young galaxy at an early cosmological epoch.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covering Space#Laplacian#Rham#Riemannian#Spectral Theory#Mpim
arxiv.org

Hurwitz groups versus maximal handlebody groups and maximal reducible groups

A Hurwitz group is a finite group of orientation-preserving diffeomorphisms of maximal possible order $84(g-1)$ of a closed orientable surface of genus $g>1$. A maximal handlebody group instead is a group of orientation-preserving diffeomorphisms of maximal possible order $12(g-1)$ of a 3-dimensional handlebody of genus $g>1$. We consider the question of when a Hurwitz group acting on a surface of genus $g$ contains a subgroup of maximal possible order $12(g-1)$ extending to a handlebody (or, more generally, a maximal reducible group extending to a product with handles), and show that such Hurwitz groups are closely related to the smallest Hurwitz group of order 168 acting on Klein's quartic of genus 3. We discuss simple groups of small order which are maximal handlebody groups and, more generaly, maximal reducible groups. We discuss also the problem of whether Klein's quartic bounds geometrically: does there exist a compact hyperbolic 3-manifold with totally geodesic boundary isometric to Klein's quartic?
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Photonics.com

Laser Spectrum Analyzer

The 771 NIR2 Laser Spectrum Analyzer from Bristol Instruments Inc. supports the spectral analysis of IR lasers, with the added benefit of fiber-optic input. Using interferometer technology with fast Fourier transform analysis of the original 771 Series, the device is ideal for scientists and engineers who need to characterize the spectral properties of their continuous wave lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 μm. The 771 NIR2 provides spectral resolution up to 2 GHz and measures wavelength to an accuracy as high as ± 0.0002 nm. Additionally, the 771 NIR2’s convenient pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimal alignment of the laser under test, allowing it to be placed in an out of the way location to conserve valuable optical bench space.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Array Element Coupling in Radio Interferometry I: A Semi-Analytic Approach

We derive a general formalism for interferometric visibilities, which considers first-order antenna-antenna coupling and assumes steady-state, incident radiation. We simulate such coupling features for non-polarized skies on a compact, redundantly-spaced array and present a phenomenological analysis of the coupling features. Contrary to previous studies, we find mutual coupling features manifest themselves at nonzero fringe rates. We compare power spectrum results for both coupled and non-coupled (noiseless, simulated) data and find coupling effects to be highly dependent on LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. For all LSTs, lengths, and orientations, coupling features appear at delays which are outside the foreground 'wedge', which has been studied extensively and contains non-coupled astrophysical foreground features. Further, we find that first-order coupling effects threaten our ability to average data from baselines with identical length and orientation. Two filtering strategies are proposed which may mitigate such coupling systematics. The semi-analytic coupling model herein presented may be used to study mutual coupling systematics as a function of LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. Such a model is not only helpful to the field of 21cm cosmology, but any study involving interferometric measurements, where coupling effects at the level of at least 1 part in 10^4 could corrupt the scientific result. Our model may be used to mitigate coupling systematics in existing radio interferometers and to design future arrays where the configuration of array elements inherently mitigates coupling effects at desired LSTs and angular resolutions.
SCIENCE
Trentonian

ArtJam finds old normal in Hulfish St. space

PRINCETON — As many people attempt to create new normals, RuthAnn Traylor can claim a return to old haunts. Traylor, director of Art Space/Sewing Space at HomeFront, and many volunteers looked comfortable and relaxed just a day before ArtJam 2021 kicks off inside a 19 Hulfish St. studio. HomeFront and...
PRINCETON, NJ
Nature.com

Shifting beams at normal incidence via controlling momentum-space geometric phases

When hitting interfaces between two different media, light beams may undergo small shifts. Such beam shifts cannot be described by the geometrical optics based on Snell's law and their underlying physics has attracted much attention. Conventional beam shifts like Goos-HÃ¤nchen shifts and Imbert-Fedorov shifts not only require obliquely incident beams but also are mostly very small compared to the wavelength and waist size of the beams. Here we propose a method to realize large and controllable polarization-dependent lateral shifts for normally incident beams with photonic crystal slabs. As a proof of the concept, we engineer the momentum-space geometric phase distribution of a normally incident beam by controlling its interaction with a photonic crystal slab whose momentum-space polarization structure is designed on purpose. The engineered geometric phase distribution is designed to result in a large shift of the beam. We fabricate the designed photonic crystal slab and directly observe the beam shift, which is"‰~5 times the wavelength and approaches the waist radius. Based on periodic structures and only requiring simple manipulation of symmetry, our proposed method is an important step towards practical applications of beam shifting effects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phonon anharmonicity: a pertinent review of recent progress and perspective

Anharmonic lattice vibrations govern the thermal dynamics in materials and present how the atoms interact and how they conduct heat. An indepth understanding of the microscopic mechanism of phonon anharmonicity in condensed systems is critical for developing better functional and energy materials. In recent years, a variety of novel behaviors in condense matters are driven by phonon anharmonic effects in some way or another, such as soft mode phase transition, negative thermal expansion, multiferroicity, ultralow thermal conductivity or high thermal resistance, and high-temperature superconductivity, etc. All these properties have endowed anharmonicity with many promising applications and provided remarkable opportunities for developing anharmonicity engineering, regulating heat transport towards excellent performance in materials. In this work, we review the recent development of the study on phonon anharmonic effect and summarize its origination, influence and mechanism, research methods, and applications. Besides, the remaining challenges, future trends, and prospects of phonon anharmonicity are also put forward.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A unique hot Jupiter spectral sequence with evidence for compositional diversity

Megan Mansfield, Michael R. Line, Jacob L. Bean, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Lindsey Wiser, Eliza M.-R. Kempton, Ehsan Gharib-Nezhad, David K. Sing, Mercedes López-Morales, Claire Baxter, Jean-Michel Désert, Mark R. Swain, Gael M. Roudier. The emergent spectra of close-in, giant exoplanets ("hot Jupiters") are expected to be distinct from...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Linking High- and Low-Mass Star Formation: Observation-Based Continuum Modelling and Physical Conditions

Astronomers have yet to establish whether high-mass protostars form from high-mass prestellar cores, similar to their lower-mass counterparts, or from lower-mass fragments at the heart of a pre-protostellar cluster undergoing large-scale collapse. Part of the uncertainty is due to a shortage of envelope structure data on protostars of a few tens of solar masses, where we expect to see a transition from intermediate-mass star formation to the high-mass process. We sought to derive the masses, luminosities, and envelope density profiles for eight sources in Cygnus-X, whose mass estimates in the literature placed them in the sampling gap. Combining these sources with similarly evolved sources in the literature enabled us to perform a meta-analysis of protostellar envelope parameters over six decades in source luminosity. We performed spectral energy distribution (SED) fitting on archival broadband photometric continuum data from 1.2 to 850 $\mu$m, to derive bolometric luminosities for our eight sources plus initial mass and radius estimates for modelling density and temperature profiles with the radiative transfer package Transphere. The envelope masses, densities at 1000 AU, outer envelope radii, and density power law indices as functions of bolometric luminosity all follow established trends in the literature spanning six decades in luminosity. Most of our sources occupy an intermediate to moderately high range of masses and luminosities, which helps to more firmly establish the continuity between low- and high-mass star formation mechanisms. Our density power law indices are consistent with observed values in literature, which show no discernible trends with luminosity. Finally, we show that the trends in all of the envelope parameters for high-mass protostars are statistically indistinguishable from trends in the same variables for low- and intermediate-mass protostars.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy