Uplink Performance of Cell-Free Massive MIMO Over Spatially Correlated Rician Fading Channels

By Zhe Wang, Jiayi Zhang, Emil Björnson, Bo Ai
 10 days ago

We consider a practical cell-free massive multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) system with multi-antenna access points (APs) and spatially correlated Rician fading channels. The significant phase-shift of the line-of-sight component induced by the user equipment movement is modeled randomly. Furthermore,

Deep Learning for Uplink Spectral Efficiency in Cell-Free Massive MIMO Systems

In this paper, we introduce a Deep Neural Network (DNN) to maximize the Proportional Fairness (PF) of the Spectral Efficiency (SE) of uplinks in Cell-Free (CF) massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) systems. The problem of maximizing the PF of the SE is a non-convex optimization problem in the design variables. We will develop a DNN which takes pilot sequences and large-scale fading coefficients of the users as inputs and produces the outputs of optimal transmit powers. By consisting of densely residual connections between layers, the proposed DNN can efficiently exploit the hierarchical features of the input and motivates the feed-forward nature of DNN architecture. Experimental results showed that, compared to the conventional iterative optimization algorithm, the proposed DNN has excessively lower computational complexity with the trade-off of approximately only 1% loss in the sum rate and the fairness performance. This demonstrated that our proposed DNN is reasonably suitable for real-time signal processing in CF massive MIMO systems.
Channel Estimation and Secret Key Rate Analysis of MIMO Terahertz Quantum Key Distribution

We study the secret key rate (SKR) of a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) continuous variable quantum key distribution (CVQKD) system operating at terahertz (THz) frequencies, accounting for the effects of channel estimation. We propose a practical channel estimation scheme for the THz MIMO CVQKD system which is necessary to realize transmit-receive beamforming between Alice and Bob. We characterize the input-output relation between Alice and Bob during the key generation phase, by incorporating the effects of additional noise terms arising due to the channel estimation error and detector noise. Furthermore, we analyze the SKR of the system and study the effect of channel estimation error and overhead. Our simulation results reveal that the SKR may degrade significantly as compared to the SKR upper bound that assumes perfect channel state information, particularly at large transmission distances.
A Novel Negative $\ell_1$ Penalty Approach for Multiuser One-Bit Massive MIMO Downlink with PSK Signaling

This paper considers the one-bit precoding problem for the multiuser downlink massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) system with phase shift keying (PSK) modulation and focuses on the celebrated constructive interference (CI)-based problem formulation. The existence of the discrete one-bit constraint makes the problem generally hard to solve. In this paper, we propose an efficient negative $\ell_1$ penalty approach for finding a high-quality solution of the considered problem. Specifically, we first propose a novel negative $\ell_1$ penalty model, which penalizes the one-bit constraint into the objective with a negative $\ell_1$-norm term, and show the equivalence between (global and local) solutions of the original problem and the penalty problem when the penalty parameter is sufficiently large. We further transform the penalty model into an equivalent min-max problem and propose an efficient alternating optimization (AO) algorithm for solving it. The AO algorithm enjoys low per-iteration complexity and is guaranteed to converge to the stationary point of the min-max problem. Numerical results show that, compared against the state-of-the-art CI-based algorithms, the proposed algorithm generally achieves better bit-error-rate (BER) performance with lower computational cost.
Performance Analysis of a MIMO System with Bursty Traffic in the presence of Energy Harvesting Jammer

This paper explores the role of multiple antennas in mitigating jamming attacks for the Rayleigh fading environment with exogenous random traffic arrival. The jammer is assumed to have energy harvesting ability where energy arrives according to Bernoulli process. The outage probabilities are derived with different assumptions on the number of antennas at the transmitter and receiver. The outage probability for the Alamouti space-time code is also derived. The work characterizes the average service rate for different antenna configurations taking into account of random arrival of data and energy at the transmitter and jammer, respectively. In many practical applications, latency and timely updates are of importance, thus, delay and Average Age of Information (AAoI) are the meaningful metrics to be considered. The work characterizes these metrics under jamming attack. The impact of finite and infinite energy battery size at the jammer on various performance metrics is also explored. Two optimization problems are considered to explore the interplay between AAoI and delay under jamming attack. Furthermore, our results show that Alamouti code can significantly improve the performance of the system even under jamming attack, with less power budget. The paper also demonstrates how the developed results can be useful for multiuser scenarios.
Spatial Transformer Networks — Backpropagation

Spatial Transformer modules, introduced by Max Jaderberg et al., are a popular way to increase spatial invariance of a model against spatial transformations such as translation, scaling, rotation, cropping, as well as non-rigid deformations. They achieve spatial invariance by adaptively transforming their input to a canonical, expected pose, thus leading to a better classification performance.
Uplink Power Control in Integrated Access and Backhaul Networks

Integrated access and backhaul (IAB) network is a novel radio access network (RAN) solution, enabling network densification for 5G and beyond. In this paper, we use power control combined with resource allocation algorithms to develop efficient IAB networks with high service coverage. Particularly, we develop a genetic algorithm-based solution for the power control of both user equipments and IAB nodes such that the network uplink service coverage probability is maximized. Finally, considering millimeter wave channel models, we study the effect of different parameters including minimum data rate requirement, coverage distance and transmit power on the network performance. As we show, a power allocation schemes with well-tuned parameters can improve the uplink performance of IAB networks considerably. Moreover, with millimeter wave communications and a proper network deployment, the effect of interference on the service coverage probability is negligible.
Sub-Terahertz Spatial Statistical MIMO Channel Model for Urban Microcells at 142 GHz

Sixth generation (6G) cellular systems are expected to extend the operational range to sub-Terahertz (THz) frequencies between 100 and 300 GHz due to the broad unexploited spectrum therein. A proper channel model is needed to accurately describe spatial and temporal channel characteristics and faithfully create channel impulse responses at sub-THz frequencies. This paper studies the channel spatial statistics such as the number of spatial clusters and cluster power distribution based on recent radio propagation measurements conducted at 142 GHz in an urban microcell (UMi) scenario. For the 28 measured locations, we observe one to four spatial clusters at most locations. A detailed spatial statistical multiple input multiple output (MIMO) channel generation procedure is introduced based on the derived empirical channel statistics. We find that beamforming provides better spectral efficiency than spatial multiplexing in the LOS scenario due to the boresight path, and two spatial streams usually offer the highest spectral efficiency at most NLOS locations due to the limited number of spatial clusters.
Distributed Resource Allocation Optimization for User-Centric Cell-Free MIMO Networks

We develop two distributed downlink resource allocation algorithms for user-centric, cell-free, spatially-distributed, multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) networks. In such networks, each user is served by a subset of nearby transmitters that we call distributed units or DUs. The operation of the DUs in a region is controlled by a central unit (CU). Our first scheme is implemented at the DUs, while the second is implemented at the CUs controlling these DUs. We define a hybrid quality of service metric that enables distributed optimization of system resources in a proportional fair manner. Specifically, each of our algorithms performs user scheduling, beamforming, and power control while accounting for channel estimation errors. Importantly, our algorithm does not require information exchange amongst DUs (CUs) for the DU-distributed (CU-distributed) system, while also smoothly converging. Our results show that our CU-distributed system provides 1.3- to 1.8-fold network throughput compared to the DU-distributed system, with minor increases in complexity and front-haul load - and substantial gains over benchmark schemes like local zero-forcing. We also analyze the trade-offs provided by the CU-distributed system, hence highlighting the significance of deploying multiple CUs in user-centric cell-free networks.
A Framework of Mahalanobis-Distance Metric with Supervised Learning for Clustering Multipath Components in MIMO Channel Analysis

As multipath components (MPCs) are experimentally observed to appear in clusters, cluster-based channel models have been focused in the wireless channel study. However, most of the MPC clustering algorithms for MIMO channels with delay and angle information of MPCs are based on the distance metric that quantifies the similarity of two MPCs and determines the preferred cluster shape, greatly impacting MPC clustering quality. In this paper, a general framework of Mahalanobis-distance metric is proposed for MPC clustering in MIMO channel analysis, without user-specified parameters. Remarkably, the popular multipath component distance (MCD) is proved to be a special case of the proposed distance metric framework. Furthermore, two machine learning algorithms, namely, weak-supervised Mahalanobis metric for clustering and supervised large margin nearest neighbor, are introduced to learn the distance metric. To evaluate the effectiveness, a modified channel model is proposed based on the 3GPP spatial channel model to generate clustered MPCs with delay and angular information, since the original 3GPP spatial channel model (SCM) is incapable to evaluate clustering quality. Experiment results show that the proposed distance metric can significantly improve the clustering quality of existing clustering algorithms, while the learning phase requires considerably limited efforts of labeling MPCs.
Leveraging Spatial and Temporal Correlations in Sparsified Mean Estimation

We study the problem of estimating at a central server the mean of a set of vectors distributed across several nodes (one vector per node). When the vectors are high-dimensional, the communication cost of sending entire vectors may be prohibitive, and it may be imperative for them to use sparsification techniques. While most existing work on sparsified mean estimation is agnostic to the characteristics of the data vectors, in many practical applications such as federated learning, there may be spatial correlations (similarities in the vectors sent by different nodes) or temporal correlations (similarities in the data sent by a single node over different iterations of the algorithm) in the data vectors. We leverage these correlations by simply modifying the decoding method used by the server to estimate the mean. We provide an analysis of the resulting estimation error as well as experiments for PCA, K-Means and Logistic Regression, which show that our estimators consistently outperform more sophisticated and expensive sparsification methods.
On Downlink Interference Decoding In Multi-Cell Massive MIMO Systems

In this paper, the downlink of a multi-cell massive MIMO system is considered where the channel state information (CSI) is estimated via pilot symbols that are orthogonal in a cell but re-used in other cells. Re-using the pilots, however, contaminates the CSI estimate at each base station (BS) by the channel of the users sharing the same pilot in other cells. The resulting inter-cell interference does not vanish even when the number of BS antennas $M$ is large, i.e., $M\rightarrow\infty$, and thus the rates achieved by treating interference as noise (TIN) saturate even if $M\rightarrow\infty$. In this paper, interference aware decoding schemes based on simultaneous unique decoding (SD) and simultaneous non-unique decoding (SND) of the full interference or a part of the interference (PD) are studied with two different linear precoding techniques: maximum ratio transmission (MRT) and zero forcing (ZF). The resulting rates are shown to grow unbounded as $M\rightarrow\infty$. In addition, the rates achievable via SD/SND/PD for finite $M$ are derived using a worst-case uncorrelated noise technique, which are shown to scale as $\mathcal{O}(\log M)$. To compare the performance of different schemes, the maximum symmetric rate problem is studied, where it is confirmed that with large, yet practical, values of $M$, SND strictly outperforms TIN, and also that PD strictly outperforms SND.
Cell-Free Massive MIMO for 6G Wireless Communication Networks

The recently commercialized fifth-generation (5G) wireless communication networks achieved many improvements, including air interface enhancement, spectrum expansion, and network intensification by several key technologies, such as massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), millimeter-wave communications, and ultra-dense networking. Despite the deployment of 5G commercial systems, wireless communications is still facing many challenges to enable connected intelligence and a myriad of applications such as industrial Internet-of-things, autonomous systems, brain-computer interfaces, digital twin, tactile Internet, etc. Therefore, it is urgent to start research on the sixth-generation (6G) wireless communication systems. Among the candidate technologies for such systems, cell-free massive MIMO which combines the advantages of distributed systems and massive MIMO is considered as a key solution to enhance the wireless transmission efficiency and becomes the international frontier. In this paper, we present a comprehensive study on cell-free massive MIMO for 6G wireless communication networks, especially from the signal processing perspective. We focus on enabling physical layer technologies for cell-free massive MIMO, such as user association, pilot assignment, transmitter and receiver design, as well as power control and allocation. Furthermore, some current and future research problems are highlighted.
Robust Correlation Clustering with Asymmetric Noise

Graph clustering problems typically aim to partition the graph nodes such that two nodes belong to the same partition set if and only if they are similar. Correlation Clustering is a graph clustering formulation which: (1) takes as input a signed graph with edge weights representing a similarity/dissimilarity measure between the nodes, and (2) requires no prior estimate of the number of clusters in the input graph. However, the combinatorial optimization problem underlying Correlation Clustering is NP-hard. In this work, we propose a novel graph generative model, called the Node Factors Model (NFM), which is based on generating feature vectors/embeddings for the graph nodes. The graphs generated by the NFM contain asymmetric noise in the sense that there may exist pairs of nodes in the same cluster which are negatively correlated. We propose a novel Correlation Clustering algorithm, called \anormd, using techniques from semidefinite programming. Using a combination of theoretical and computational results, we demonstrate that $\texttt{$\ell_2$-norm-diag}$ recovers nodes with sufficiently strong cluster membership in graph instances generated by the NFM, thereby making progress towards establishing the provable robustness of our proposed algorithm.
Can Dynamic TDD Enabled Half-Duplex Cell-Free Massive MIMO Outperform Full-Duplex Cellular Massive MIMO?

We consider a dynamic time division duplex (DTDD) enabled cell-free massive multiple-input multiple-output (CF-mMIMO) system, where each half-duplex (HD) access point (AP) is scheduled to operate in the uplink (UL) or downlink (DL) mode based on the data demands of the user equipments (UEs). The goal is to maximize the sum UL-DL spectral efficiency (SE). We theoretically establish the sub-modularity of the sum SE, which allows us to develop a new, low complexity, greedy algorithm for the combinatorial AP scheduling problem, with guaranteed optimality properties. We also consider pilot sequence reuse among the UEs to limit the channel estimation overhead. In CF systems, all the APs estimate the channel from every UE, making pilot allocation problem different from the cellular case. We develop a novel algorithm that iteratively minimizes the maximum pilot contamination across the UEs. We compare our solutions, both theoretically and via simulations, against a full duplex (FD) multi-cell mMIMO system. Our results show that, due to the joint processing of the signals at the central processing unit, CF-mMIMO with dynamic HD AP-scheduling significantly outperforms cellular FD-mMIMO in terms of the sum SE and 90% likely SE. Thus, DTDD enabled HD CF-mMIMO is a promising alternative to cellular FD-mMIMO, without the cost of hardware for self-interference suppression.
Pattern Division Random Access (PDRA) for M2M Communications with Massive MIMO Systems

In this work, we introduce the pattern-domain pilot design paradigm based on a "superposition of orthogonal-building-blocks" with significantly larger contention space to enhance the massive machine-type communications (mMTC) random access (RA) performance in massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems.Specifically, the pattern-domain pilot is constructed based on the superposition of $L$ cyclically-shifted Zadoff-Chu (ZC) sequences. The pattern-domain pilots exhibit zero correlation values between non-colliding patterns from the same root and low correlation values between patterns from different roots. The increased contention space, i.e., from N to $\binom{N}{L}$, where $\binom{N}{L}$ denotes the number of all L-combinations of a set N, and low correlation valueslead to a significantly lower pilot collision probability without compromising excessively on channel estimation performance for mMTC RA in massive MIMO systems.We present the framework and analysis of the RA success probability of the pattern-domain based scheme with massive MIMO systems.Numerical results demonstrate that the proposed pattern division random access (PDRA) scheme achieves an appreciable performance gain over the conventional one,while preserving the existing physical layer virtually unchanged. The extension of the "superposition of orthogonal-building-blocks" scheme to "superposition of quasi-orthogonal-building-blocks" is straightforward.
Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
