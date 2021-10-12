CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gromov-Hausdorff class: its completeness and cloud geometry

By Semeon A. Bogaty, Alexey A. Tuzhilin
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The paper is devoted to the study of the Gromov-Hausdorff proper class, consisting of all metric spaces considered up to isometry. In this class, a generalized Gromov-Hausdorff pseudometric is introduced and the geometry of the resulting space

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A Lorentzian analog for Hausdorff dimension and measure

We define a one-parameter family of canonical volume measures on Lorentzian (pre-)length spaces. In the Lorentzian setting, this allows us to define a geometric dimension - akin to the Hausdorff dimension for metric spaces - that distinguishes between e.g. spacelike and null subspaces of Minkowski spacetime. The volume measure corresponding to its geometric dimension gives a natural reference measure on a synthetic or limiting spacetime, and allows us to define what it means for such a spacetime to be collapsed (in analogy with metric measure geometry and the theory of Riemannian Ricci limit spaces). As a crucial tool we introduce a doubling condition for causal diamonds and a notion of causal doubling measures. Moreover, applications to continuous spacetimes and connections to synthetic timelike curvature bounds are given.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Infrared signatures of quantum bounce in collapsing geometry

In the quantum treatment of collapsing matter, a viable mode analysis is supposed to give information regarding emission during the collapse. Nevertheless, partly owing to operator ordering ambiguities involved in a typical quantum gravity analysis, the availability of such well-defined modes is not guaranteed. We study the mode decomposition of the unitarily evolving wave packet constructed for the quantum model of spherically symmetric dust collapsing in a marginally bound Lema\^ıtre-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) model. We identify the observable depicting mode decomposition, and using the freedom of operator ordering ambiguity, we obtain the Hermitian extension of this operator alongside the Hermitian Hamiltonian. After identifying incoming and outgoing modes with this operator's eigenstates, we estimate their contributions to the radiation profile. The infrared sector of this process demonstrates some characteristic features which turn out to be highly sensitive to the near-bounce dynamics of the dust cloud. Near the epoch of classical singularity, there is a significant contribution from incoming/outgoing modes of small wavenumber in the expanding/collapsing phase of the dust cloud, which keeps on decreasing as one moves away from the singularity. The information of the bounce is carried over to the infrared modes through a flip from largely incoming to largely outgoing radiation as the evolution progresses from collapsing to expanding phase, much before the information of bounce comes about to any observer. In the infrared sector, the saturation value of the amplitude marks the bounce radius. Thus, we argue that the information of the short scale physics is essentially carried over to the longest wavelength in this quantum gravity model, which we argue is rather more prominent for low energy processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantized Noncommutative Geometry from Multitrace Matrix Models

In this article the geometry of quantum gravity is quantized in the sense of being noncommutative (first quantization) but it is also quantized in the sense of being emergent (second quantization). A new mechanism for quantum geometry is proposed in which noncommutative geometry can emerge from "one-matrix multitrace scalar matrix models" by probing the statistical physics of commutative phases of matter. This is in contrast to the usual mechanism in which noncommutative geometry emerges from "many-matrix singletrace Yang-Mills matrix models" by probing the statistical physics of noncommutative phases of gauge theory. In this novel scenario quantized geometry emerges in the form of a transition between the two phase diagrams of the real quartic matrix model and the noncommutative scalar phi-four field theory. More precisely, emergence of the geometry is identified here with the emergence of the uniform-ordered phase and the corresponding commutative (Ising) and noncommutative (stripe) coexistence lines. The critical exponents and the Wigner's semicircle law are used to determine the dimension and the metric respectively. Arguments from the saddle point equation, from Monte Carlo simulation and from the matrix renormalization group equation are provided in support of this scenario.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sum-of-Squares Geometry Processing

Geometry processing presents a variety of difficult numerical problems, each seeming to require its own tailored solution. This breadth is largely due to the expansive list of geometric primitives, e.g., splines, triangles, and hexahedra, joined with an ever-expanding variety of objectives one might want to achieve with them. With the recent increase in attention toward higher-order surfaces, we can expect a variety of challenges porting existing solutions that work on triangle meshes to work on these more complex geometry types. In this paper, we present a framework for solving many core geometry processing problems on higher-order surfaces. We achieve this goal through sum-of-squares optimization, which transforms nonlinear polynomial optimization problems into sequences of convex problems whose complexity is captured by a single degree parameter. This allows us to solve a suite of problems on higher-order surfaces, such as continuous collision detection and closest point queries on curved patches, with only minor changes between formulations and geometries.
MATHEMATICS
#Completeness#Metric Space#Geometry
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Poly-Jacobi Manifolds: the Dimensioned Approach to Jacobi Geometry

The standard formulation of Jacobi manifolds in terms of differential operators on line bundles, although effective at capturing most of the relevant geometric features, lacks a clear algebraic interpretation similar to how Poisson algebras are understood to be the algebraic counterpart of Poisson manifolds. We propose a formalism, based on the dimensioned algebra technology recently developed by the author, to capture the algebraic counterparts of Jacobi manifolds as dimensioned Poisson algebras. Particularly, we give a generalisation of the functor $\text{C}^\infty:\textsf{Smooth}\to \textsf{Ring}$ for line bundles and Jacobi manifolds, we show that coisotropic reduction of Jacobi manifolds provides an example of algebraic reduction of dimensioned Poisson algebras and we discuss the relation between products of Jacobi manifolds and the tensor products of their associated dimensioned Poisson algebras. These results motivate the definition of the category of poly-line bundles, defined as collections of line bundles over the same base manifold, and the corresponding generalisation of Jacobi structures into this context, the so-called poly-Jacobi manifolds. We present some preliminary results about these generalisations and discuss potential future lines of research. An interesting outcome of this research is a somewhat surprising connection between geometric mechanics and dimensional analysis. This is suggested by the fact that if one assumes a phase space to be a poly-Jacobi manifold, the observables -- which are the dimensioned analogue of real-valued functions -- carry a natural partial addition and total multiplication structure identical to the usual algebra of physical quantities in dimensional analysis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hausdorff Dimension and Lebesgue Measure of Codiagonal of Embedded Vector Bundles over Submanifolds in Euclidean Space

In this paper we study measure theoretical size of the image of naturally embedded vector bundles in $\mathbb{R}^{n} \times \mathbb{R}^{n}$ under the codiagonal morphism, i.e. $\Delta_{*}$ in the category of finite dimensional $\mathbb{R}$-vector spaces. Under very weak smoothness condition we show that codiagonal of normal bundles always contain an open subset of the ambient space, and we give corresponding criterions for the tangent bundles. For any differentiable hypersurface we show that the codiagonal of its tangent bundle has non-empty interior, unless the hypersurface is contained in a hyperplane. Assuming further smoothness (e.g. twice differentiable) we show that union of any family of hyperplanes that covers the hypersurface has maximal possible Hausdorff dimension. We also define and study a notion of degeneracy of embedded $C^{1}$ vector bundles over a $C^{1}$ submanifold and show as a corollary that if the base manifold has at least one non-inflection point then codiagonal of any $C^{1}$ line bundle over it has positive Lebesgue measure. Finally we show that codiagonal of any line bundle over an $n$-dimensional ellipsoid or a convex curve has non-empty interior, and the same assertion also holds for any non-tangent line bundle over a hyperplane.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Geometry-of-numbers methods in the cusp and applications to class groups

In this article, we compute the mean number of $2$-torsion elements in class groups of monogenized cubic orders, when such orders are enumerated by height. In particular, we show that the average size of the $2$-torsion subgroup in the class group increases when one ranges over all monogenized cubic orders instead of restricting to the family of monogenized cubic fields (or equivalently, monogenized maximal cubic orders) as determined in [8]. In addition, for each fixed odd integer $n \geq 3$, we bound the mean number of $2$-torsion elements in the class groups of monogenized degree-$n$ orders, when such orders are enumerated by height.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Toric Symplectic Geometry and Full Spark Frames

The collection of $d \times N$ complex matrices with prescribed column norms and prescribed (nonzero) singular values forms a compact algebraic variety, which we refer to as a frame space. Elements of frame spaces -- i.e., frames -- are used to give robust representations of complex-valued signals, so that geometrical and measure-theoretic properties of frame spaces are of interest to the signal processing community. This paper is concerned with the following question: what is the probability that a frame drawn uniformly at random from a given frame space has the property that any subset of $d$ of its columns gives a basis for $\mathbb{C}^d$? We show that the probability is one, generalizing recent work of Cahill, Mixon and Strawn. To prove this, we first show that frame spaces are related to highly structured objects called toric symplectic manifolds. This relationship elucidates the geometric meaning of eigensteps -- certain spectral invariants of a frame -- and should be a more broadly applicable tool for studying probabilistic questions about the structure of frame spaces. As another application of our symplectic perspective, we completely characterize the norm and spectral data for which the corresponding frame space has singularities, answering some open questions in the frame theory literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A unique hot Jupiter spectral sequence with evidence for compositional diversity

Megan Mansfield, Michael R. Line, Jacob L. Bean, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Lindsey Wiser, Eliza M.-R. Kempton, Ehsan Gharib-Nezhad, David K. Sing, Mercedes López-Morales, Claire Baxter, Jean-Michel Désert, Mark R. Swain, Gael M. Roudier. The emergent spectra of close-in, giant exoplanets ("hot Jupiters") are expected to be distinct from...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral Analysis of Solar Radio Type III Bursts from 20 kHz to 410 MHz

K. Sasikumar Raja, Milan Maksimovic, Eduard P. Kontar, Xavier Bonnin, Philippe Zarka, Laurent Lamy, Hamish Reid, Nicole Vilmer, Alain Lecacheux, Vratislav Krupar, Baptiste Cecconi, Lahmiti Nora, Laurent Denis. We present the statistical analysis of the spectral response of solar radio type III bursts over the wide frequency range between 20...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE

