Mathematics

Conformal geometry and half-integrable spacetimes

By Bernardo Araneda
 10 days ago

Using a combination of techniques from conformal and complex geometry, we show the potentialization of 4-dimensional closed Einstein-Weyl structures which are half-algebraically special and admit a "half-integrable" almost-complex structure. That is, we reduce the Einstein-Weyl equations to

Complex critical points and curved geometries in four-dimensional Lorentzian spinfoam quantum gravity

This paper focuses on the semiclassical behavior of the spinfoam quantum gravity in 4 dimensions. There has been long-standing confusion, known as the flatness problem, about whether the curved geometry exists in the semiclassical regime of the spinfoam amplitude. The confusion is resolved by the present work. By numerical computations, we explicitly find curved Regge geometries from the large-$j$ Lorentzian Engle-Pereira-Rovelli-Livine (EPRL) spinfoam amplitudes on triangulations. These curved geometries are with small deficit angles and relate to the complex critical points of the amplitude. The dominant contribution from the curved geometry to the spinfoam amplitude is proportional to $e^{i \mathcal{I}}$, where $\mathcal{I}$ is the Regge action of the geometry plus corrections of higher order in curvature. As a result, the spinfoam amplitude reduces to an integral over Regge geometries weighted by $e^{i \mathcal{I}}$ in the semiclassical regime. As a byproduct, our result also provides a mechanism to relax the cosine problem in the spinfoam model. Our results provide important evidence supporting the semiclassical consistency of the spinfoam quantum gravity.
SCIENCE
Invariant submanifolds of conformal symplectic dynamics

We study invariant manifolds of conformal symplectic dynamical systems on a symplectic manifold (M, $\omega$) of dimension $\ge$4. This class of systems is the 1-dimensional extension of symplectic dynamical systems for which the symplectic form is transformed colinearly to itself. In this context, we first examine how the $\omega$-isotropy of an invariant manifold N relates to the entropy of the dynamics it carries. Central to our study is Yomdin's inequality, and a refinement obtained using that the local entropies have no effect transversally to the characteristic foliation of N. When (M, $\omega$) is exact and N is isotropic, we also show that N must be exact for some choice of the primitive of $\omega$, under the condition that the dynamics acts trivially on the cohomology of degree 1 of N. The conclusion partially extends to the case when N has a relatively compact one-sided orbit. We eventually prove the uniqueness of invariant submanifolds N when M is a cotangent bundle, provided that the dynamics is isotopic to the identity among Hamiltonian diffeomorphisms. In the case of the cotangent bundle of the torus, a theorem of Shelukhin allows us to conclude that N is unique even among submanifolds with compact orbits.
MATHEMATICS
Carrollian and Galilean conformal higher-spin algebras in any dimensions

We present higher-spin algebras containing a Poincaré subalgebra and with the same set of generators as the Lie algebras that are relevant to Vasiliev's equations in any space-time dimension $D \geq 3$. Given these properties, they can be considered either as candidate rigid symmetries for higher-spin gauge theories in Minkowski space or as Carrollian conformal higher-spin symmetries in one less dimension. We build these Lie algebras as quotients of the universal enveloping algebra of $iso(1,D-1)$ and we show how to recover them as Inönü-Wigner contractions of the rigid symmetries of higher-spin gauge theories in Anti de Sitter space or, equivalently, of relativistic conformal higher-spin symmetries. We use the same techniques to also define higher-spin algebras with the same set of generators and containing a Galilean conformal subalgebra, to be interpreted as non-relativistic limits of the conformal symmetries of a free scalar field. We begin by showing that the known flat-space higher-spin algebras in three dimensions can be obtained as quotients of the universal enveloping algebra of $iso(1,2)$ and then we extend the analysis along the same lines to a generic number of space-time dimensions. We also discuss the peculiarities that emerge for $D=5$.
PHYSICS
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
#Conformal Geometry#Einstein Weyl#Hertz#Differential Geometry
Gromov-Hausdorff class: its completeness and cloud geometry

The paper is devoted to the study of the Gromov-Hausdorff proper class, consisting of all metric spaces considered up to isometry. In this class, a generalized Gromov-Hausdorff pseudometric is introduced and the geometry of the resulting space is investigated. The first main result is a proof of the completeness of the space, i.e., that all fundamental sequences converge in it. Then we partition the space into maximal proper subclasses consisting of spaces at a finite distance from each other. We call such subclasses clouds. A multiplicative similarity group operates on clouds, multiplying all the distances of each metric space by some positive number. We present examples of similarity mappings transferring some clouds into another ones. We also show that if a cloud contains a space that remains at zero distance from itself under action of all similarities, then such a cloud contracted to this space. In the final part, we investigate subsets of the real line with respect to their behavior under various similarities.
MATHEMATICS
The Geometry of Memoryless Stochastic Policy Optimization in Infinite-Horizon POMDPs

We consider the problem of finding the best memoryless stochastic policy for an infinite-horizon partially observable Markov decision process (POMDP) with finite state and action spaces with respect to either the discounted or mean reward criterion. We show that the (discounted) state-action frequencies and the expected cumulative reward are rational functions of the policy, whereby the degree is determined by the degree of partial observability. We then describe the optimization problem as a linear optimization problem in the space of feasible state-action frequencies subject to polynomial constraints that we characterize explicitly. This allows us to address the combinatorial and geometric complexity of the optimization problem using recent tools from polynomial optimization. In particular, we demonstrate how the partial observability constraints can lead to multiple smooth and non-smooth local optimizers and we estimate the number of critical points.
MATHEMATICS
Quantum gravity phenomenology induced in the propagation of UHECR, a kinematical solution in Finsler and generalized Finsler spacetime

It is well-known that the Universe is opaque to the propagation of Ultra-High-Energy Cosmic Rays (UHECRs) since these particles dissipate energy during their propagation interacting with the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) mainly in the so-called GZK cut-off phenomenon. Some experimental evidence seems to hint at the possibility of a dilation of the GZK predicted opacity sphere. It is well-known that kinematical perturbations caused by supposed quantum gravity (QG) effects can modify the foreseen GZK opacity horizon. The introduction of Lorentz Invariance Violation (LIV) can indeed reduce, in some cases making negligible, the CMB-UHECRs interaction probability. In this work we explore the effects induced by modified kinematics in the UHECRs phenomenology from the QG perspective. We explore the possibility of a geometrical description of the massive fermions interaction with the supposed quantum structure of spacetime in order to introduce a Lorentz covariance modifification. The kinematics is amended modifying the Dispersion Relations (DRs) of free particles in the context of a covariance-preserving framework. This spacetime description requires a more general geometry than the usual Riemannian one, indicating for instance the Finsler construction and the related generalized Finsler spacetime as ideal candidates. Finally we investigate the correlation between the magnitude of Lorentz covariance modification and the attenuation length of the photopion production process related to the GZK cut-off, demonstrating that the predicted opacity horizon can be dilated even in the context of a theory that does not require any privileged reference frame.
ASTRONOMY
Analytic Continuation of Divergent Integrals

In this work the improper integral of monomial $\mu(s) = \int_1^{\infty} x^{-s} dx$ is considered as continuous analogy of infinite series in the context of the Riemann zeta function $\zeta(s) = \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-s}$. Both the integral and the sum of monomial functions diverge to infinity for $s \in \mathbb{C}$ with $\mbox{Re}(s) \leq 1$, while they become convergent otherwise. This paper presents analytic continuation of divergent integral of monomial over the entire complex plane with the exception of the pole at one, similar to analytic continuation of the zeta-function. It is shown that the improper integral can be equivalently written in term of Dirichlet series by making term-by-term integration of the monomial over successive integer intervals and using the Newton's generalization of the binomial theorem. This allows us to establish an elegant relationship between the $\mu$-function and $\zeta$-function and a functional equation that are exploited to assign meaningful solution to the divergent integral in the sense of analytic continuation. Subsequently, it is proved that the $\mu$-function is holomorphic everywhere except for a simple pole at $s = 1$ and that the analytic continuation solution is consistent with the Abel-Plana formula.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
The Convex Geometry of Backpropagation: Neural Network Gradient Flows Converge to Extreme Points of the Dual Convex Program

We study non-convex subgradient flows for training two-layer ReLU neural networks from a convex geometry and duality perspective. We characterize the implicit bias of unregularized non-convex gradient flow as convex regularization of an equivalent convex model. We then show that the limit points of non-convex subgradient flows can be identified via primal-dual correspondence in this convex optimization problem. Moreover, we derive a sufficient condition on the dual variables which ensures that the stationary points of the non-convex objective are the KKT points of the convex objective, thus proving convergence of non-convex gradient flows to the global optimum. For a class of regular training data distributions such as orthogonal separable data, we show that this sufficient condition holds. Therefore, non-convex gradient flows in fact converge to optimal solutions of a convex optimization problem. We present numerical results verifying the predictions of our theory for non-convex subgradient descent.
COMPUTERS
Infrared signatures of quantum bounce in collapsing geometry

In the quantum treatment of collapsing matter, a viable mode analysis is supposed to give information regarding emission during the collapse. Nevertheless, partly owing to operator ordering ambiguities involved in a typical quantum gravity analysis, the availability of such well-defined modes is not guaranteed. We study the mode decomposition of the unitarily evolving wave packet constructed for the quantum model of spherically symmetric dust collapsing in a marginally bound Lema\^ıtre-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) model. We identify the observable depicting mode decomposition, and using the freedom of operator ordering ambiguity, we obtain the Hermitian extension of this operator alongside the Hermitian Hamiltonian. After identifying incoming and outgoing modes with this operator's eigenstates, we estimate their contributions to the radiation profile. The infrared sector of this process demonstrates some characteristic features which turn out to be highly sensitive to the near-bounce dynamics of the dust cloud. Near the epoch of classical singularity, there is a significant contribution from incoming/outgoing modes of small wavenumber in the expanding/collapsing phase of the dust cloud, which keeps on decreasing as one moves away from the singularity. The information of the bounce is carried over to the infrared modes through a flip from largely incoming to largely outgoing radiation as the evolution progresses from collapsing to expanding phase, much before the information of bounce comes about to any observer. In the infrared sector, the saturation value of the amplitude marks the bounce radius. Thus, we argue that the information of the short scale physics is essentially carried over to the longest wavelength in this quantum gravity model, which we argue is rather more prominent for low energy processes.
PHYSICS
Sewing and Propagation of Conformal Blocks

We clarify the relations between sewing and propagating conformal blocks. In particular, we show that sewing and propagation and commuting procedures. As an application, we give a geometric construction of permutation-twisted modules for tensor product VOAs. Their first (algebraic) construction is due to Barron-Dong-Mason. The results and the point of...
SCIENCE
Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
A new type of discrete conformal structures on surfaces with boundary

We introduce a new type of discrete conformal structures on surfaces with boundary, which have nice interpolations in 3-dimensional hyperbolic geometry. Then we prove the global rigidity of the new discrete conformal structures on surfaces with boundary using variational principles, which is dual to Guo-Luo's rigidity of the discrete conformal structures on surface with boundary they introduced. As a result, some new convexities of the volume functions of some generalized hyperbolic tetrahedra are obtained. Motivated by Chow-Luo's combinatorial Ricci flow and Luo's combinatorial Yamabe flow on closed surfaces, we further introduce combinatorial Ricci flow and combinatorial Calabi flows to deform the new discrete conformal structures on surfaces with boundary. The basic properties of the combinatorial curvature flows are established. These combinatorial curvature flows provide effective algorithms for constructing hyperbolic metrics on surfaces with totally geodesic boundary components of prescribed lengths.
MATHEMATICS
Conformal Manifolds and 3d Mirrors of $(D_n,D_m)$ Theories

The Argyres-Douglas (AD) theories of type $(D_n,D_m)$, realized by type IIB geometrical engineering on a single hypersurface singularity, are studied. We analyze their conformal manifolds and propose the 3d mirror theories of all theories in this class upon reduction on a circle. A subclass of the AD theories in question that admits marginal couplings is found to be $\mathrm{SO}$ or $\mathrm{USp}$ gaugings of certain $D_p(\mathrm{SO}(2N))$ and $D_p(\mathrm{USp}(2N))$ theories. For such theories, we develop a method to derive this weakly-coupled description from the Newton polygon associated to the singularity. We further find that the presence of crepant resolutions of the geometry is reflected in the presence of a (non-abelian) symplectic-type gauge node in the quiver description of the 3d mirror theory. The other important results include the 3d mirrors of all $D_p(\mathrm{SO}(2N))$ theories, as well as certain properties of the $D_p(\mathrm{USp}(2N))$ theories that admit Lagrangian descriptions.
SCIENCE
Cones with convoluted geometry that always scatter or radiate

We investigate fixed energy scattering from conical potentials having an irregular cross-section. The incident wave can be any arbitrary non-trivial Herglotz wave. We show that a large number of such local conical scatterers scatter all incident waves, meaning that the far-field will always be non-zero. In essence there are no incident waves for which these potentials would seem transparent at any given energy. We show more specifically that there is a large collection of star-shaped cones whose local geometries always produce a scattered wave. In fact, except for a countable set, all cones from a family of deformations between a circular and a star-shaped cone will always scatter any non-trivial incident Herglotz wave. Our methods are based on the use of spherical harmonics and a deformation argument. We also investigate the related problem for sources. In particular if the support of the source is locally a thin cone, with an arbitrary cross-section, then it will produce a non-zero far-field.
PHYSICS
An aperiodic tiling of variable geometry made of two tiles, a triangle and a rhombus of any angle

Aperiodic tiling is a well-know area of research. First developed by mathematicians for the mathematical challenge they represent and the beauty of their resulting patterns, they became a growing field of interest when their practical use started to emerge. This was mainly in the eighties when a link was established with quasi-periodic materials. Several aperiodic tilings made of two tiles were discovered, the first one being by Penrose in the seventies. Since then, scientists discovered other aperiodic tilings including the square-triangle one, a tiling that has been particularly useful for the study of dodecagonal quasicrystals and soft matters. Based on this previous work, we discovered an infinite number of aperiodic tilings made of two tiles, a triangle and a rhombus of any angle. As a result, a variable geometry, i.e. continuously transformable, aperiodic tiling is proposed, whose underlying structure is dodecagonal. We discuss this limit case where the rhombus is so thin that it becomes invisible. At the boundary of this infinite space of tilings are two periodic ones; this represents a uniform view of periodic and aperiodic tilings.
MATHEMATICS
VarArray: Array-Geometry-Agnostic Continuous Speech Separation

Continuous speech separation using a microphone array was shown to be promising in dealing with the speech overlap problem in natural conversation transcription. This paper proposes VarArray, an array-geometry-agnostic speech separation neural network model. The proposed model is applicable to any number of microphones without retraining while leveraging the nonlinear correlation between the input channels. The proposed method adapts different elements that were proposed before separately, including transform-average-concatenate, conformer speech separation, and inter-channel phase differences, and combines them in an efficient and cohesive way. Large-scale evaluation was performed with two real meeting transcription tasks by using a fully developed transcription system requiring no prior knowledge such as reference segmentations, which allowed us to measure the impact that the continuous speech separation system could have in realistic settings. The proposed model outperformed a previous approach to array-geometry-agnostic modeling for all of the geometry configurations considered, achieving asclite-based speaker-agnostic word error rates of 17.5% and 20.4% for the AMI development and evaluation sets, respectively, in the end-to-end setting using no ground-truth segmentations.
COMPUTERS
MIT Mathematicians Solve an Old Geometry Problem on Equiangular Lines

How many lines can be pairwise separated by the same angle in high dimensions? Geometry breakthrough gives new insights into spectral graph theory. Equiangular lines are lines in space that pass through a single point, and whose pairwise angles are all equal. Picture in 2D the three diagonals of a regular hexagon, and in 3D, the six lines connecting opposite vertices of a regular icosahedron (see the figure above). Mathematicians are not limited to three dimensions, however.
MATHEMATICS
Attention meets Geometry: Geometry Guided Spatial-Temporal Attention for Consistent Self-Supervised Monocular Depth Estimation

Inferring geometrically consistent dense 3D scenes across a tuple of temporally consecutive images remains challenging for self-supervised monocular depth prediction pipelines. This paper explores how the increasingly popular transformer architecture, together with novel regularized loss formulations, can improve depth consistency while preserving accuracy. We propose a spatial attention module that correlates coarse depth predictions to aggregate local geometric information. A novel temporal attention mechanism further processes the local geometric information in a global context across consecutive images. Additionally, we introduce geometric constraints between frames regularized by photometric cycle consistency. By combining our proposed regularization and the novel spatial-temporal-attention module we fully leverage both the geometric and appearance-based consistency across monocular frames. This yields geometrically meaningful attention and improves temporal depth stability and accuracy compared to previous methods.
MATHEMATICS
Dicke superradiance in ordered lattices: role of geometry and dimensionality

Many-body superradiance in ordered atomic arrays is a phenomenon where atomic synchronization gives rise to a burst in photon emission. This superradiant burst only occurs if there is one -- or just a few -- dominant decay channels. We demonstrate that superradiance exists in arrays of any dimensionality, as interference in photon emission leads to the preeminence of certain channels over others. In atomic chains superradiance occurs only below a critical interatomic distance, which we derive analytically. Increasing the array dimensionality leads to a critical distance that scales with system size: sub-logarithmically for 2D, and seemingly faster than that for 3D lattices. We perform calculations for both infinite and finite systems, the latter by employing a highly-efficient algorithm with a computational complexity that scales only linearly with system size, which enables us to study very large arrays. Our results provide a guide to explore this many-body phenomenon in state-of-the art experimental setups.
PHYSICS

