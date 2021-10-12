CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Blind Modulo Analog-to-Digital Conversion of Vector Processes

By Amir Weiss, Everest Huang, Or Ordentlich, Gregory W. Wornell
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

In a growing number of applications, there is a need to digitize a (possibly high) number of correlated signals whose spectral characteristics are challenging for traditional analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). Examples, among others, include multiple-input multiple-output systems where the ADCs must acquire

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Synthtopia

Analog Drum Machine In 5U Powered By Artificial Intelligence

This video, via Noisebug, demonstrates a custom Moog format 5U algorithmic analog drum machine. The drum machine features several modules from Corsynth, including their DR-01 Bass Drum, DR-02 Snare Drum and DR-03 Hi-Hat / Metal. Each module features a complete analog voice, tailored to a different type of drum synthesis.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Cobalt Digital Unveils ST 2110 Factory Option For Processing Cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has introduced INDIGO ST 2110, an OpenGear-based uncompressed solution with multiple 25G interfaces and support for 4K. INDIGO ST 2110 is a factory option that adds native SMPTE ST 2110 support to Cobalt Digital’s 9904-X-4K and 9905-MPx audio/video processor cards. It includes multiple 25G Ethernet interfaces to support 4K. The solution also includes support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching and IS-04/IS-05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration, which makes interfacing to an existing network straightforward, the company said.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector#Modulo#Signal Processing
hackaday.com

Homebrew Circuit Explores The Mysteries Of Analog-to-Digital Conversion

When it comes to getting signals from an analog world into our computers, most of us don’t give much thought to how the hardware that does the job works. But as it turns out, there are a number of ways to skin the analog to digital conversion cat, and building your own homebrew successive approximation register ADC is a great way to dispel some of the mystery.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Lorentzian analog for Hausdorff dimension and measure

We define a one-parameter family of canonical volume measures on Lorentzian (pre-)length spaces. In the Lorentzian setting, this allows us to define a geometric dimension - akin to the Hausdorff dimension for metric spaces - that distinguishes between e.g. spacelike and null subspaces of Minkowski spacetime. The volume measure corresponding to its geometric dimension gives a natural reference measure on a synthetic or limiting spacetime, and allows us to define what it means for such a spacetime to be collapsed (in analogy with metric measure geometry and the theory of Riemannian Ricci limit spaces). As a crucial tool we introduce a doubling condition for causal diamonds and a notion of causal doubling measures. Moreover, applications to continuous spacetimes and connections to synthetic timelike curvature bounds are given.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Vector-quantized Image Modeling with Improved VQGAN

Jiahui Yu, Xin Li, Jing Yu Koh, Han Zhang, Ruoming Pang, James Qin, Alexander Ku, Yuanzhong Xu, Jason Baldridge, Yonghui Wu. Pretraining language models with next-token prediction on massive text corpora has delivered phenomenal zero-shot, few-shot, transfer learning and multi-tasking capabilities on both generative and discriminative language tasks. Motivated by this success, we explore a Vector-quantized Image Modeling (VIM) approach that involves pretraining a Transformer to predict rasterized image tokens autoregressively. The discrete image tokens are encoded from a learned Vision-Transformer-based VQGAN (ViT-VQGAN). We first propose multiple improvements over vanilla VQGAN from architecture to codebook learning, yielding better efficiency and reconstruction fidelity. The improved ViT-VQGAN further improves vector-quantized image modeling tasks, including unconditional, class-conditioned image generation and unsupervised representation learning. When trained on ImageNet at 256x256 resolution, we achieve Inception Score (IS) of 175.1 and Fr'echet Inception Distance (FID) of 4.17, a dramatic improvement over the vanilla VQGAN, which obtains 70.6 and 17.04 for IS and FID, respectively. Based on ViT-VQGAN and unsupervised pretraining, we further evaluate the pretrained Transformer by averaging intermediate features, similar to Image GPT (iGPT). This ImageNet-pretrained VIM-L significantly beats iGPT-L on linear-probe accuracy from 60.3% to 72.2% for a similar model size. ViM-L also outperforms iGPT-XL which is trained with extra web image data and larger model size.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Algorithms for Sparse Support Vector Machines

Many problems in classification involve huge numbers of irrelevant features. Model selection reveals the crucial features, reduces the dimensionality of feature space, and improves model interpretation. In the support vector machine literature, model selection is achieved by $\ell_1$ penalties. These convex relaxations seriously bias parameter estimates toward 0 and tend to admit too many irrelevant features. The current paper presents an alternative that replaces penalties by sparse-set constraints. Penalties still appear, but serve a different purpose. The proximal distance principle takes a loss function $L(\boldsymbol{\beta})$ and adds the penalty $\frac{\rho}{2}\mathrm{dist}(\boldsymbol{\beta}, S_k)^2$ capturing the squared Euclidean distance of the parameter vector $\boldsymbol{\beta}$ to the sparsity set $S_k$ where at most $k$ components of $\boldsymbol{\beta}$ are nonzero. If $\boldsymbol{\beta}_\rho$ represents the minimum of the objective $f_\rho(\boldsymbol{\beta})=L(\boldsymbol{\beta})+\frac{\rho}{2}\mathrm{dist}(\boldsymbol{\beta}, S_k)^2$, then $\boldsymbol{\beta}_\rho$ tends to the constrained minimum of $L(\boldsymbol{\beta})$ over $S_k$ as $\rho$ tends to $\infty$. We derive two closely related algorithms to carry out this strategy. Our simulated and real examples vividly demonstrate how the algorithms achieve much better sparsity without loss of classification power.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

C3PU: Cross-Coupling Capacitor Processing Unit Using Analog-Mixed Signal In-Memory Computing for AI Inference

This paper presents a novel cross-coupling capacitor processing unit (C3PU) that supports analog-mixed signal in memory computing to perform multiply-and-accumulate (MAC) operations. The C3PU consists of a capacitive unit, a CMOS transistor, and a voltage-to-time converter (VTC). The capacitive unit serves as a computational element that holds the multiplier operand and performs multiplication once the multiplicand is applied at the terminal. The multiplicand is the input voltage that is converted to a pulse width signal using a low power VTC. The transistor transfers this multiplication where a voltage level is generated. A demonstrator of 5x4 C3PU array that is capable of implementing 4 MAC units is presented. The design has been verified using Monte Carlo simulation in 65 nm technology. The 5x4 C3PU consumed energy of 66.4 fJ/MAC at 0.3 V voltage supply with an error of 5.7%. The proposed unit achieves lower energy and occupies a smaller area by 3.4x and 3.6x, respectively, with similar error value when compared to a digital-based 8x4-bit fixed point MAC unit. The C3PU has been utilized through an iris fower classification utilizing an artificial neural network which achieved a 90% classification accuracy compared to ideal accuracy of 96.67% using MATLAB.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Bag-of-Vectors Autoencoders for Unsupervised Conditional Text Generation

Text autoencoders are often used for unsupervised conditional text generation by applying mappings in the latent space to change attributes to the desired values. Recently, Mai et al. (2020) proposed Emb2Emb, a method to learn these mappings in the embedding space of an autoencoder. However, their method is restricted to autoencoders with a single-vector embedding, which limits how much information can be retained. We address this issue by extending their method to Bag-of-Vectors Autoencoders (BoV-AEs), which encode the text into a variable-size bag of vectors that grows with the size of the text, as in attention-based models. This allows to encode and reconstruct much longer texts than standard autoencoders. Analogous to conventional autoencoders, we propose regularization techniques that facilitate learning meaningful operations in the latent space. Finally, we adapt for a training scheme that learns to map an input bag to an output bag, including a novel loss function and neural architecture. Our experimental evaluations on unsupervised sentiment transfer and sentence summarization show that our method performs substantially better than a standard autoencoder.
COMPUTERS
weandthecolor.com

Download Editable Vector Infographics For All Presentations

Available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, these fully editable infographics consist of a wide range of charts, diagrams, and additional vector graphics. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicPapa has created a wide range of infographics that can be used for all kinds of presentations. All...
COMPUTERS
cell.com

Establishing spatially elastic hydrogen-bonding interaction in electrochemical process for selective CO-to-CH conversion

Coordination microenvironment around catalytic sites can affect product selectivity. Spatially elastic hydrogen-bonding interaction was established and studied. Well-defined catalyst model system catalyzes the conversion of CO2 to CH4. In a CO2 electroreduction reaction, accurately acquiring the variations of coordination microenvironment around the catalytic sites in the electrochemical process is extremely...
CHEMISTRY
Fstoppers

Vector Images Vs. Raster Images; the Main Differences

Making designs for screen printing takes a tad of work and innovativeness. Regardless of whether you're designing a logo for your image or making a shirt design dependent on craftsmanship from a customer, you'll need design programming that works perfectly for you. Raster and vectors are well-known terms in realistic...
ENTERTAINMENT
arxiv.org

Revisiting the Maxwell multipoles for vectorized angular functions

Across many areas of physics, multipole expansions are used to simplify problems, solve differential equations, calculate integrals, and process experimental data. Spherical harmonics are the commonly used basis functions for a multipole expansion. However, they are not the preferred basis when the expression to be expanded is written as an explicit function of the unit vector on the sphere. Here, we revisit a different set of basis functions that are well-suited for multipole expansions of such vectorized angular functions. These basis functions are known in the literature by a variety of different names, including Maxwell multipoles, harmonic tensors, symmetric trace-free (STF) tensors, and Sachs-Pirani harmonics, but they do not seem be well-known among physicists. We provide a novel derivation of the Maxwell multipoles that highlights their analogy with the Legendre polynomials. We also rederive their key properties, and compile a list of further properties for pratical use, since this list seems to be missing in the current literature. We show the equivalence between the Maxwell multipoles and the spherical harmonics, derive conversion formulas between the two, and motivate when it is preferable to use either formalism. Since vectorized functions occur naturally in many physical problems, we expect that the method presented in this article can simplify calculations for physicists in many different fields.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Proofs, generalizations and analogs of Menon's identity: a survey

Menon's identity states that for every positive integer $n$ one has $\sum (a-1,n) = \varphi(n) \tau(n)$, where $a$ runs through a reduced residue system (mod $n$), $(a-1,n)$ stands for the greatest common divisor of $a-1$ and $n$, $\varphi(n)$ is Euler's totient function and $\tau(n)$ is the number of divisors of $n$. Menon's identity has been the subject of many research papers, also in the last years. We present detailed, self contained proofs of this identity by using different methods, and point out those that we could not identify in the literature. We survey the generalizations and analogs, and overview the results and proofs given by Menon in his original paper. Some historical remarks and an updated list of references are included as well.
MATHEMATICS
stereophile.com

Analog Corner #315: The Electrical Cure Page 2

Two circuits would feed a 4-gang AC receptacle box located behind the amplifiers; each amplifier would have its own dedicated 20A circuit. The other two would feed another 4-gang box located behind the equipment rack. This should have been done 20 years ago when I moved into this house! According...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy