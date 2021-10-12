Algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation

Phase-type (PH) distributions are a popular tool for the analysis of univariate risks in numerous actuarial applications. Their multivariate counterparts (MPH$^\ast$), however, have not seen such a proliferation, due to lack of explicit formulas and complicated estimation procedures. A simple construction of multivariate phase-type distributions -- mPH -- is proposed for the parametric description of multivariate risks, leading to models of considerable probabilistic flexibility and statistical tractability. The main idea is to start different Markov processes at the same state, and allow them to evolve independently thereafter, leading to dependent absorption times. By dimension augmentation arguments, this construction can be cast into the umbrella of MPH$^\ast$ class, but enjoys explicit formulas which the general specification lacks, including common measures of dependence. Moreover, it is shown that the class is still rich enough to be dense on the set of multivariate risks supported on the positive orthant, and it is the smallest known sub-class to have this property. In particular, the latter result provides a new short proof of the denseness of the MPH$^\ast$ class. In practice this means that the mPH class allows for modeling of bivariate risks with any given correlation or copula. We derive an EM algorithm for its statistical estimation, and illustrate it on bivariate insurance data. Extensions to more general settings are outlined.

