CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation

By Sergei Igonin, Sotiris Konstantinou-Rizos
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We present several algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of tetrahedron maps, which are set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation. In particular, we obtain a family of new (nonlinear) polynomial tetrahedron maps on the space of square matrices of arbitrary size, using a matrix refactorisation equation, which

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Lyapunov Equation through Kronecker Product and Linear Equation

The Lyapunov equation is a certain type of matrix equation, and it is very famous in many branches of control theory, such as stability analysis and optimal control. The terminology of the Lyapunov equation originates from the name of the Russian mathematician Aleksandr Lyapunov. He is known for his development and achievement of the stability theory of a dynamical system, as well as for his many contributions to mathematical physics and probability theory [1].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Boundary integral equation methods for the solution of scattering and transmission 2D elastodynamic problems

We introduce and analyze various Regularized Combined Field Integral Equations (CFIER) formulations of time-harmonic Navier equations in media with piece-wise constant material properties. These formulations can be derived systematically starting from suitable coercive approximations of Dirichlet-to-Neumann operators (DtN), and we present a periodic pseudodifferential calculus framework within which the well posedness of CIER formulations can be established. We also use the DtN approximations to derive and analyze Optimized Schwarz (OS) methods for the solution of elastodynamics transmission problems. The pseudodifferential calculus we develop in this paper relies on careful singularity splittings of the kernels of Navier boundary integral operators which is also the basis of high-order Nyström quadratures for their discretizations. Based on these high-order discretizations we investigate the rate of convergence of iterative solvers applied to CFIER and OS formulations of scattering and transmission problems. We present a variety of numerical results that illustrate that the CFIER methodology leads to important computational savings over the classical CFIE one, whenever iterative solvers are used for the solution of the ensuing discretized boundary integral equations. Finally, we show that the OS methods are competitive in the high-frequency high-contrast regime.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximate Solutions, Thermal Properties and Superstatistics Solutions to Schrödinger Equation

Ituen B. Okon, Clement O. Onate, Ekwevugbe Omugbe, Uduakobong S. Okorie, Akaninyene D. Antia, Michael C. Onyeaju, Chen Wen-Li, Judith P.Araujo. In this work, we apply the parametric Nikiforov-Uvarov method to obtain eigen solutions and total normalized wave function of Schrödinger equation express in terms of Jacobi polynomial using Coulomb plus Screened Exponential Hyperbolic potential (CPSEHP), where we obtained the probability density plots for the proposed potential for various orbital angular quantum number, as well as some special cases (Hellmann and Yukawa potential).The proposed potential is best suitable for smaller values of the screening parameter .The resulting energy eigen equation is presented in a close form and extended to study thermal properties and superstatistics express in terms of partition function (Z) and other thermodynamic properties such as; vibrational mean energy (U) , vibrational specific heat capacity (C) ,vibrational entropy(S) and vibrational free energy(F) . Using the resulting energy equation and with the help of Matlab software, the numerical bound state solutions were obtained for various values of the screening parameter ( alpha) as well as different expectation values via Hellmann-Feynman Theorem (HFT). The trend of the partition function and other thermodynamic properties obtained for both thermal properties and superstatistics were in excellent agreement with the existing literatures. Due to the analytical mathematical complexities, the superstatistics and thermal properties were evaluated using Mathematica 10.0 version software. The proposed potential model reduces to Hellmann potential, Yukawa potential, Screened Hyperbolic potential and Coulomb potential as special cases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong $L^p$-error analysis of nonlinear Monte Carlo approximations for high-dimensional semilinear partial differential equations

Full-history recursive multilevel Picard (MLP) approximation schemes have been shown to overcome the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of high-dimensional semilinear partial differential equations (PDEs) with general time horizons and Lipschitz continuous nonlinearities. However, each of the error analyses for MLP approximation schemes in the existing literature studies the $L^2$-root-mean-square distance between the exact solution of the PDE under consideration and the considered MLP approximation and none of the error analyses in the existing literature provides an upper bound for the more general $L^p$-distance between the exact solution of the PDE under consideration and the considered MLP approximation. It is the key contribution of this article to extend the $L^2$-error analysis for MLP approximation schemes in the literature to a more general $L^p$-error analysis with $p\in (0,\infty)$. In particular, the main result of this article proves that the proposed MLP approximation scheme indeed overcomes the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of high-dimensional semilinear PDEs with the approximation error measured in the $L^p$-sense with $p \in (0,\infty)$.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tetrahedron#Liouville#Kp#Darboux#Nls#Integrable Systems#Mathematical Physics#Quantum
arxiv.org

A tractable class of Multivariate Phase-type distributions for loss modeling: Theoretical developments

Phase-type (PH) distributions are a popular tool for the analysis of univariate risks in numerous actuarial applications. Their multivariate counterparts (MPH$^\ast$), however, have not seen such a proliferation, due to lack of explicit formulas and complicated estimation procedures. A simple construction of multivariate phase-type distributions -- mPH -- is proposed for the parametric description of multivariate risks, leading to models of considerable probabilistic flexibility and statistical tractability. The main idea is to start different Markov processes at the same state, and allow them to evolve independently thereafter, leading to dependent absorption times. By dimension augmentation arguments, this construction can be cast into the umbrella of MPH$^\ast$ class, but enjoys explicit formulas which the general specification lacks, including common measures of dependence. Moreover, it is shown that the class is still rich enough to be dense on the set of multivariate risks supported on the positive orthant, and it is the smallest known sub-class to have this property. In particular, the latter result provides a new short proof of the denseness of the MPH$^\ast$ class. In practice this means that the mPH class allows for modeling of bivariate risks with any given correlation or copula. We derive an EM algorithm for its statistical estimation, and illustrate it on bivariate insurance data. Extensions to more general settings are outlined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong convergence rates of a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise

We consider a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise in a multi-dimensional setting. Our method uses a polynomial based spectral method in space, so it does not require the elliptic operator $A$ and the covariance operator $Q$ of noise in the equation commute, and thus successfully alleviates a restriction of Fourier spectral method for SPDEs pointed out by Jentzen, Kloeden and Winkel.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the oscillation of certain second-order linear differential equations

This paper consists of three parts: First, letting $b_1(z)$, $b_2(z)$, $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ be nonzero polynomials such that $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ have the same degree $k\geq 1$ and distinct leading coefficients $1$ and $\alpha$, respectively, we solve entire solutions of the Tumura--Clunie type differential equation $f^{n}+P(z,f)=b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}$, where $n\geq 2$ is an integer, $P(z,f)$ is a differential polynomial in $f$ of degree $\leq n-1$ with coefficients having polynomial growth. Second, we study the oscillation of the second-order differential equation $f''-[b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}]f=0$ and prove that $\alpha=[2(m+1)-1]/[2(m+1)]$ for some integer $m\geq 0$ if this equation admits a non-trivial solution such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$. This partially answers a question of Ishizaki. Finally, letting $b_2\not=0$ and $b_3$ be constants and $l$ and $s$ be relatively prime integers such that $l> s\geq 1$, we prove that $l=2$ if the equation $f''-(e^{lz}+b_2e^{sz}+b_3)f=0$ admits two linearly independent solutions $f_1$ and $f_2$ such that $\max\{\lambda(f_1),\lambda(f_2)\}<\infty$. The method for the proof also leads to a positive answer to Ishizaki's question in the case $b_3=0$. In particular, we precisely characterize all solutions such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$ when $l=2$ and $l=4$.
MATHEMATICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Differentiable Programming of Isometric Tensor Networks

Differentiable programming is a new programming paradigm which enables large scale optimization through automatic calculation of gradients also known as auto-differentiation. This concept emerges from deep learning, and has also been generalized to tensor network optimizations. Here, we extend the differentiable programming to tensor networks with isometric constraints with applications to multiscale entanglement renormalization ansatz (MERA) and tensor network renormalization (TNR). By introducing several gradient-based optimization methods for the isometric tensor network and comparing with Evenbly-Vidal method, we show that auto-differentiation has a better performance for both stability and accuracy. We numerically tested our methods on 1D critical quantum Ising spin chain and 2D classical Ising model. We calculate the ground state energy for the 1D quantum model and internal energy for the classical model, and scaling dimensions of scaling operators and find they all agree with the theory well.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On the Ultimate Boundedness of Solutions of a Multi-Particle System satisfying a Generalized Lienard Equation

In this paper, we study the boundedness of the solutions of the system $\ddot x_k = -\mathbb F_k(x_k)\cdot \dot x_k -\sum_{m} a_{k,m}x_m$, $k=1,\ldots,n$, where $x_k\in\mathbb R^d$, $A = \{a_{i,j}\}$ is a positive semidefinite symmetric matrix, and $\mathbb F_k(x) = \nabla F_k(x)$ with $F_k: \mathbb R^d\rightarrow \mathbb R^d$ given by $F_k(x) = p_k(|x|)x$ with a continuously differentiable function $p_k(z)$ satisfying $p_k(z)z\to\infty$ as $z\to\infty$. The phase space of the system splits into a family of invariant manifolds determined by the kernel of the matrix $A$. By constructing a Lyapunov function for the system, we establish that this system is dissipative (or ultimately bounded) within each of these invariant manifolds. As a corollary, we obtain that the velocity and acceleration of solutions of the self-propelled swarming system $\ddot r_k = -p_k(|\dot r_k|)\dot r_k - \sum_{m}a_{k,m}r_m$, $r_k\in \mathbb R^d$, with the potential function determined by the matrix $A$, are ultimately bounded by some universal constant. We also include the proof of ultimate boundedness of velocities and accelerations for systems with bounded coupling such as in the Morse potential. The paper is motivated by applications to multi-particle/swarm dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Interacting Neuronal Network with Inhibition: theoretical analysis and perfect simulation

We study a purely inhibitory neural network model where neurons are represented by their state of inhibition. The study we present here is partially based on the work of Cottrell \cite{Cot} and Fricker et al. \cite{FRST}. The spiking rate of a neuron depends only on its state of inhibition. When a neuron spikes, its state is replaced by a random new state, independently of anything else and the inhibition state of the other neurons increase by a positive value. Using the Perron-Frobenius theorem, we show the existence of a Lyapunov function for the process. Furthermore, we prove a local Doeblin condition which implies the existence of an invariant measure for the process. Finally, we extend our model to the case where the neurons are indexed by $ \mathbb{Z}. $ We construct a perfect simulation algorithm to show the recurrence of the process under certain conditions. To do this, we rely on the classical contour technique used in the study of contact processes, and assuming that the spiking rate lies on the interval $[ \beta_* , \beta^* ], $ we show that there is a critical threshold for the ratio $ \delta= \frac{\beta_*}{\beta^* - \beta_*}$ over which the process is ergodic. \\ \textbf{Keywords}: spiking rate, interacting neurons, perfect simulation algorithm, classical contour technique.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nets of Conics and associated Artinian algebras of length 7

We classify the orbits of nets of conics under the action of the projective linear group and we determine the specializations of these orbits, using geometric and algebraic methods. We study related geometric questions, as the parametrization of planar cubics. We show that Artinian algebras of Hilbert function H=(1,3,3,0) determined by nets, can be smoothed - deformed to a direct sum of fields; and that algebras of Hilbert function H=(1,r,2,0), determined by pencils of quadrics, can also be smoothed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cubature Kalman Filter Based Training of Hybrid Differential Equation Recurrent Neural Network Physiological Dynamic Models

Ahmet Demirkaya, Tales Imbiriba, Kyle Lockwood, Sumientra Rampersad, Elie Alhajjar, Giovanna Guidoboni, Zachary Danziger, Deniz Erdogmus. Modeling biological dynamical systems is challenging due to the interdependence of different system components, some of which are not fully understood. To fill existing gaps in our ability to mechanistically model physiological systems, we propose to combine neural networks with physics-based models. Specifically, we demonstrate how we can approximate missing ordinary differential equations (ODEs) coupled with known ODEs using Bayesian filtering techniques to train the model parameters and simultaneously estimate dynamic state variables. As a study case we leverage a well-understood model for blood circulation in the human retina and replace one of its core ODEs with a neural network approximation, representing the case where we have incomplete knowledge of the physiological state dynamics. Results demonstrate that state dynamics corresponding to the missing ODEs can be approximated well using a neural network trained using a recursive Bayesian filtering approach in a fashion coupled with the known state dynamic differential equations. This demonstrates that dynamics and impact of missing state variables can be captured through joint state estimation and model parameter estimation within a recursive Bayesian state estimation (RBSE) framework. Results also indicate that this RBSE approach to training the NN parameters yields better outcomes (measurement/state estimation accuracy) than training the neural network with backpropagation through time in the same setting.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Fully Nonlinear Parabolic Differential Equations Arising in Time-Inconsistent Problems

We prove the well-posedness results, i.e. existence, uniqueness, and stability, of the solutions to a class of nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs), where there is an external time parameter $t$ on top of the temporal and spatial variables $(s,y)$ and thus the problem could be considered as a flow of equations. The nonlocality comes from the dependence on the unknown function and its first- and second-order derivatives evaluated at not only the local point $(t,s,y)$ but also at the diagonal line of the time domain $(s,s,y)$. Such equations arise from time-inconsistent problems in game theory or behavioural economics, where the observations and preferences are (reference-)time-dependent. To address the open problem of the well-posedness of the corresponding nonlocal PDEs (or the time-inconsistent problems), we first study the linearized version of the nonlocal PDEs with an innovative construction of appropriate norms and Banach spaces and contraction mappings over which. With fixed-point arguments, we obtain the well-posedness of nonlocal linear PDEs and establish a Schauder-type prior estimate for the solutions. Then, by the linearization method, we analogously establish the well-posedness under the fully nonlinear case. Moreover, we reveal that the solution of a nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic PDE is an adapted solution to a flow of second-order forward-backward stochastic differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Graph Generation via Geometric Scattering

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have been used extensively for addressing problems in drug design and discovery. Both ligand and target molecules are represented as graphs with node and edge features encoding information about atomic elements and bonds respectively. Although existing deep learning models perform remarkably well at predicting physicochemical properties and binding affinities, the generation of new molecules with optimized properties remains challenging. Inherently, most GNNs perform poorly in whole-graph representation due to the limitations of the message-passing paradigm. Furthermore, step-by-step graph generation frameworks that use reinforcement learning or other sequential processing can be slow and result in a high proportion of invalid molecules with substantial post-processing needed in order to satisfy the principles of stoichiometry. To address these issues, we propose a representation-first approach to molecular graph generation. We guide the latent representation of an autoencoder by capturing graph structure information with the geometric scattering transform and apply penalties that structure the representation also by molecular properties. We show that this highly structured latent space can be directly used for molecular graph generation by the use of a GAN. We demonstrate that our architecture learns meaningful representations of drug datasets and provides a platform for goal-directed drug synthesis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Algebra of Data Reconciliation

With distributed computing and mobile applications becoming ever more prevalent, synchronizing diverging replicas of the same data is a common problem. Reconciliation -- bringing two replicas of the same data structure as close as possible without overriding local changes -- is investigated in an algebraic model. Our approach is to consider two sequences of simple commands that describe the changes in the replicas compared to the original structure, and then determine the maximal subsequences of each that can be propagated to the other. The proposed command set is shown to be functionally complete, and an update detection algorithm is presented which produces a command sequence transforming the original data structure into the replica while traversing both simultaneously. Syntactical characterization is provided in terms of a rewriting system for semantically equivalent command sequences. Algebraic properties of sequence pairs that are applicable to the same data structure are investigated. Based on these results the reconciliation problem is shown to have a unique maximal solution. In addition, syntactical properties of the maximal solution allows for an efficient algorithm that produces it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Algebraic Reasoning of Quantum Programs via Non-Idempotent Kleene Algebra

We investigate the algebraic reasoning of quantum programs inspired by the success of classical program analysis based on Kleene algebra. One prominent example of such is the famous Kleene Algebra with Tests (KAT), which has furnished both theoretical insights and practical tools. The succinctness of algebraic reasoning would be especially desirable for scalable analysis of quantum programs, given the involvement of exponential-size matrices in most of the existing methods. A few key features of KAT including the idempotent law and the nice properties of classical tests, however, fail to hold in the context of quantum programs due to their unique quantum features, especially in branching. We propose the Non-idempotent Kleena Algebra (NKA) as a natural alternative and identify complete and sound semantic models for NKA as well as their appropriate quantum interpretations. In light of applications of KAT, we are able to demonstrate algebraic proofs in NKA of quantum compiler optimization and the normal form of quantum while-programs. Moreover, we extend NKA with Tests (i.e., NKAT), where tests model quantum predicates following the rules of effect algebra, and illustrate how to encode propositional quantum Hoare logic as NKAT theorems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Near Resonance Approximation of Rotating Navier-Stokes Equations

We formalise the concept of near resonance for the rotating Navier-Stokes equations, based on which we propose a novel way to approximate the original PDE. The spatial domain is a three-dimensional flat torus of arbitrary aspect ratios. We prove that the family of proposed PDEs are globally well-posed for any rotation rate and initial datum of any size in any $H^s$ space with $s\ge0$. Such approximations retain much more 3-mode interactions, thus more accurate, than the conventional exact resonance approach. Our approach is free from any limiting argument that requires physical parameters to tend to zero or infinity, and is free from any small divisor argument (so estimates depend smoothly on the torus' aspect ratios). The key estimate hinges on counting of integer solutions of Diophantine inequalities rather than Diophantine equations. Using a range of novel ideas, we handle rigorously and optimally challenges arising from the non-trivial irrational functions in these inequalities. The main results and ingredients of the proofs can form part of the mathematical foundation of a non-asymptotic approach to nonlinear oscillatory dynamics in real-world applications.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Simple restricted modules over the twisted Heisenberg-Virasoro algebra

In this paper, we determine all simple restricted modules with nonzero level over the twisted Heisenberg-Virasoro algebra ${\mathfrak{D}}$. More precisely, these simple modules are induced modules from simple ${\mathfrak{D}}^{(0, -n)}$-modules, or tensor product modules $ K(z)^{\mathfrak{D}}\otimes U^{\mathfrak{D}}$ for some simple modules $U\in \mathcal{R}_{\mathfrak{Vir}}$, $K\in\mathcal{R}_{\mathcal{H}}$ and $z\in\mathbb{C}$. This is very different from the case of simple highest weight modules over $\mathfrak{D}$ which are always tensor products of simple $\mathfrak{Vir}$-modules and simple $\mathcal{H}$-modules. We also characterize simple Whittaker modules over ${\mathfrak{D}}$.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy