Kempe Equivalent List Edge-Colorings of Planar Graphs
By Daniel W. Cranston
arxiv.org
10 days ago
For a list assignment $L$ and an $L$-coloring $\varphi$, a Kempe swap in $\varphi$ is \emph{$L$-valid} if it yields another $L$-coloring. Two $L$-colorings are \emph{$L$-equivalent} if we can form one from another by a sequence of $L$-valid
A directed acyclic graph $G=(V,E)$ is said to be $(e,d)$-depth robust if for every subset $S \subseteq V$ of $|S| \leq e$ nodes the graph $G-S$ still contains a directed path of length $d$. If the graph is $(e,d)$-depth-robust for any $e,d$ such that $e+d \leq (1-\epsilon)|V|$ then the graph is said to be $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust. In the field of cryptography, (extremely) depth-robust graphs with low indegree have found numerous applications including the design of side-channel resistant Memory-Hard Functions, Proofs of Space and Replication, and in the design of Computationally Relaxed Locally Correctable Codes. In these applications, it is desirable to ensure the graphs are locally navigable, i.e., there is an efficient algorithm $\mathsf{GetParents}$ running in time $\mathrm{polylog} |V|$ which takes as input a node $v \in V$ and returns the set of $v$'s parents. We give the first explicit construction of locally navigable $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs with indegree $O(\log |V|)$. Previous constructions of $\epsilon$-extreme depth-robust graphs either had indegree $\tilde{\omega}(\log^2 |V|)$ or were not explicit.
A major step in the graph minors theory of Robertson and Seymour is the transition from the Grid Theorem which, in some sense uniquely, describes areas of large treewidth within a graph, to a notion of local flatness of these areas in form of the existence of a large flat wall within any huge grid of an H-minor free graph. In this paper, we prove a matching theoretic analogue of the Flat Wall Theorem for bipartite graphs excluding a fixed matching minor. Our result builds on a a tight relationship between structural digraph theory and matching theory and allows us to deduce a Flat Wall Theorem for digraphs which substantially differs from a previously established directed variant of this theorem.
Solving for the lowest energy eigenstate of the many-body Schrodinger equation is a cornerstone problem that hinders understanding of a variety of quantum phenomena. The difficulty arises from the exponential nature of the Hilbert space which casts the governing equations as an eigenvalue problem of exponentially large, structured matrices. Variational methods approach this problem by searching for the best approximation within a lower-dimensional variational manifold. In this work we use graph neural networks to define a structured variational manifold and optimize its parameters to find high quality approximations of the lowest energy solutions on a diverse set of Heisenberg Hamiltonians. Using graph networks we learn distributed representations that by construction respect underlying physical symmetries of the problem and generalize to problems of larger size. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art results on a set of quantum many-body benchmark problems and works well on problems whose solutions are not positive-definite. The discussed techniques hold promise of being a useful tool for studying quantum many-body systems and providing insights into optimization and implicit modeling of exponentially-sized objects.
DP-coloring (also called correspondence coloring) is a generalization of list coloring introduced by Dvořák and Postle in 2015. Motivated by results related to list coloring Cartesian products of graphs, we initiate the study of the DP-chromatic number, $\chi_{DP}$, of the same. We show that $\chi_{DP}(G \square H) \leq \text{min}\{\chi_{DP}(G) + \text{col}(H), \chi_{DP}(H) + \text{col}(G) \} - 1$ where $\text{col}(H)$ is the coloring number of the graph $H$. We focus on building tools for lower bound arguments for $\chi_{DP}(G \square H)$ and use them to show the sharpness of the bound above and its various forms. Our results illustrate that the DP color function of $G$, the DP analogue of the chromatic polynomial, is essential in the study of the DP-chromatic number of the Cartesian product of graphs, including the following question that extends the sharpness problem above and the classical result on gap between list chromatic number and chromatic number: given any graph $G$ and $k \in \mathbb{N}$, what is the smallest $t$ for which $\chi_{DP}(G \square K_{k,t})= \chi_{DP}(G) + k$?
Let $G=(V,E)$ be a simple graph. A dominating set of $G$ is a subset $D\subseteq V$ such that every vertex not in $D$ is adjacent to at least one vertex in $D$. The cardinality of a smallest dominating set of $G$, denoted by $\gamma(G)$, is the domination number of $G$. A dominating set $D$ is called a secure dominating set of $G$, if for every $u\in V-D$, there exists a vertex $v\in D$ such that $uv \in E$ and $D-\{v\}\cup\{u\}$ is a dominating set of $G$. The cardinality of a smallest secure dominating set of $G$, denoted by $\gamma_s(G)$, is the secure domination number of $G$. For any $k \in \mathbb{N}$, the $k$-subdivision of $G$ is a simple graph $G^{\frac{1}{k}}$ which is constructed by replacing each edge of $G$ with a path of length $k$. In this paper, we study the secure domination number of $k$-subdivision of $G$.
Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
Recently, the stability of graph filters has been studied as one of the key theoretical properties driving the highly successful graph convolutional neural networks (GCNs). The stability of a graph filter characterizes the effect of topology perturbation on the output of a graph filter, a fundamental building block for GCNs. Many existing results have focused on the regime of small perturbation with a small number of edge rewires. However, the number of edge rewires can be large in many applications. To study the latter case, this work departs from the previous analysis and proves a bound on the stability of graph filter relying on the filter's frequency response. Assuming the graph filter is low pass, we show that the stability of the filter depends on perturbation to the community structure. As an application, we show that for stochastic block model graphs, the graph filter distance converges to zero when the number of nodes approaches infinity. Numerical simulations validate our findings.
To any trivalent plane graph embedded in the sphere, Casals and Murphy associate a differential graded algebra (dg-algebra), in which the underlying graded algebra is free associative over a commutative ring. Our first result is a generalization of the Casals--Murphy dg-algebra to non-commutative coefficients. In generalizing, we prove various functoriality properties which did not appear in the commutative setting, notably including changing the chosen face at infinity of the graph. Our second result is to prove that rank $r$ representations of this dg-algebra, over a field $\mathbb{F}$, correspond to colorings of the faces of the graph by elements of the Grassmannian $\operatorname{Gr}(r,2r;\mathbb{F})$ so that bordering faces are transverse, up to the natural action of $\operatorname{PGL}_{2r}(\mathbb{F})$. Underlying the combinatorics, the dg-algebra is a computation of the fully non-commutative Legendrian contact dg-algebra for Legendrian satellites of Legendrian 2-weaves, though we do not prove as such in this paper. The graph coloring problem verifies that for Legendrian 2-weaves, rank $r$ representations of the Legendrian contact dg-algebra correspond to constructible sheaves of microlocal rank $r$. This is the first such verification of this conjecture for an infinite family of Legendrian surfaces.
Recent work at the intersection of formal language theory and graph theory has explored graph grammars for graph modeling. However, existing models and formalisms can only operate on homogeneous (i.e., untyped or unattributed) graphs. We relax this restriction and introduce the Attributed Vertex Replacement Grammar (AVRG), which can be efficiently extracted from heterogeneous (i.e., typed, colored, or attributed) graphs. Unlike current state-of-the-art methods, which train enormous models over complicated deep neural architectures, the AVRG model is unsupervised and interpretable. It is based on context-free string grammars and works by encoding graph rewriting rules into a graph grammar containing graphlets and instructions on how they fit together. We show that the AVRG can encode succinct models of input graphs yet faithfully preserve their structure and assortativity properties. Experiments on large real-world datasets show that graphs generated from the AVRG model exhibit substructures and attribute configurations that match those found in the input networks.
In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
Hadwiger's conjecture asserts that every graph without a $K_t$-minor is $(t-1)$-colorable. It is known that the exact version of Hadwiger's conjecture does not extend to list coloring, but it has been conjectured by Kawarabayashi and Mohar (2007) that there exists a constant $c$ such that every graph with no $K_t$-minor has list chromatic number at most $ct$. More specifically, they also conjectured that this holds for $c=\frac{3}{2}$.
Robust Markov decision processes (MDPs) aim to handle changing or partially known system dynamics. To solve them, one typically resorts to robust optimization methods. However, this significantly increases computational complexity and limits scalability in both learning and planning. On the other hand, regularized MDPs show more stability in policy learning without impairing time complexity. Yet, they generally do not encompass uncertainty in the model dynamics. In this work, we aim to learn robust MDPs using regularization. We first show that regularized MDPs are a particular instance of robust MDPs with uncertain reward. We thus establish that policy iteration on reward-robust MDPs can have the same time complexity as on regularized MDPs. We further extend this relationship to MDPs with uncertain transitions: this leads to a regularization term with an additional dependence on the value function. We finally generalize regularized MDPs to twice regularized MDPs (R${}^2$ MDPs), i.e., MDPs with $\textit{both}$ value and policy regularization. The corresponding Bellman operators enable developing policy iteration schemes with convergence and robustness guarantees. It also reduces planning and learning in robust MDPs to regularized MDPs.
Given a finite group $G$ acting freely on a compact metric space $M$, and $\epsilon>0$, we define the $G$-Borsuk graph on $M$ by drawing edges $x\sim y$ whenever there is a non-identity $g\in G$ such that $d(x,gy)\leq\epsilon$. We show that when $\epsilon$ is small, its chromatic number is determined by the topology of $M$ via its $G$-covering number, which is the minimum $k$ such that there is a closed cover $M=F_1\cup\dots\cup F_k$ with $F_i\cap g(F_i)=\emptyset$ for all $g\in G\setminus\{1\}$. We are interested in bounding this number. We give lower bounds using $G$-actions on Hom-complexes, and upper bounds using a recursive formula on the dimension of $M$. We conjecture that the true chromatic number coincides with the lower bound, and give computational evidence. We also study random $G$-Borsuk graphs, which are random induced subgraphs. For these, we compute thresholds for $\epsilon$ that guarantee that the chromatic number is still that of the whole $G$-Borsuk graph. Our results are tight (up to a constant) when the $G$-index and dimension of $M$ coincide.
This paper deals with the problem of graph matching or network alignment for Erdős--Rényi graphs, which can be viewed as a noisy average-case version of the graph isomorphism problem. Let $G$ and $G'$ be $G(n, p)$ Erdős--Rényi graphs marginally, identified with their adjacency matrices. Assume that $G$ and $G'$ are correlated such that $\mathbb{E}[G_{ij} G'_{ij}] = p(1-\alpha)$. For a permutation $\pi$ representing a latent matching between the vertices of $G$ and $G'$, denote by $G^\pi$ the graph obtained from permuting the vertices of $G$ by $\pi$. Observing $G^\pi$ and $G'$, we aim to recover the matching $\pi$. In this work, we show that for every $\varepsilon \in (0,1]$, there is $n_0>0$ depending on $\varepsilon$ and absolute constants $\alpha_0, R > 0$ with the following property. Let $n \ge n_0$, $(1+\varepsilon) \log n \le np \le n^{\frac{1}{R \log \log n}}$, and $0 < \alpha < \min(\alpha_0,\varepsilon/4)$. There is a polynomial-time algorithm $F$ such that $\mathbb{P}\{F(G^\pi,G')=\pi\}=1-o(1)$. This is the first polynomial-time algorithm that recovers the exact matching between vertices of correlated Erdős--Rényi graphs with constant correlation with high probability. The algorithm is based on comparison of partition trees associated with the graph vertices.
Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
Exploration of novel transport behavior in correlated topological materials is of great importance and interest for revealing exotic orders and states. Recently, a new family of kagome materials AV$_3$Sb$_5$(A=K, Rb, Cs) was discovered which hosts chiral charge density wave (CDW), superconductivity, and topological nontrivial states, etc, providing a new platform to study the correlated and topological physics. In this letter, we report the observation of unconventional planar Hall effect (PHE) and anisotropic magnetoresistivity (PAMR) in KV$_3$Sb$_5$. At low temperatures, with increasing the applied field, PHE and PAMR exhibit more and more prominent high-fold symmetrical oscillations with the rotating angle instead of only regular two-fold symmetrical oscillation which violates the conventional empirical law. These high-fold such as four-fold or six-fold symmetrical oscillations exhibit strong temperature and field dependence and varnish at high temperatures or low fields. In addition, the anisotropic in-plane magnetoresistivity is revealed to exhibit non-monotonous behavior and strong angular-dependent evolution. The abnormal in-plane transport properties suggest a significant interplay among the anisotropic magnetic correlation, lattice, and electronic structure in KV$_3$Sb$_5$.
A fundamental and challenging problem in spectral graph theory is to characterize which graphs are uniquely determined by their spectra. In Wang [J. Combin. Theory, Ser. B, 122 (2017): 438-451], the author proved that an $n$-vertex graph $G$ is uniquely determined by its generalized spectrum (DGS) whenever $2^{-\lfloor\frac{n}{2}\rfloor}\det W$ is odd and square-free. Here, $W$ is the walk matrix of $G$, namely, $W=[e,Ae,\ldots,A^{n-1}e]$ with $e$ all-one vector and $A$ the adjacency matrix of $G$. In this paper, we focus on a larger family of graphs with $d_n$ square-free, where $d_n$ refers to the last invariant factor of $W$. We introduce a new kind of polynomials for a graph $G$ associated with a prime $p$. Such a polynomial is invariant under generalized cospectrality. Using the newly defined polynomials, we obtain a sufficient condition for a graph in the larger family to be DGS. The main result of this paper improves upon the aforementioned result of Wang while the proof for the main result gives a new way to attack the problem of generalized spectral characterization of graphs.
We study the randomized rumor spreading algorithm \emph{pull} on complete graphs with $n$ vertices. Starting with one informed vertex and proceeding in rounds, each vertex yet uninformed connects to a neighbor chosen uniformly at random and receives the information, if the vertex it connected to is informed. The goal is to study the number of rounds needed to spread the information to everybody, also known as the \emph{runtime}.
In the $(s,d)$-spy game over a graph $G$, $k$ guards and one spy occupy some vertices of $G$ and, at each turn, the spy may move with speed $s$ (along at most $s$ edges) and each guard may move along one edge. The spy and the guards may occupy the same vertices. The spy wins if she reaches a vertex at distance more than the surveilling distance $d$ from every guard. This game was introduced by Cohen et al. in 2016 and is related to two well-studied games: Cops and robber game and Eternal Dominating game. The guard number $gn_{s,d}(G)$ is the minimum number of guards such that the guards have a winning strategy (of controlling the spy) in the graph $G$. In 2018, it was proved that deciding if the spy has a winning strategy is NP-hard for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$. In this paper, we initiate the investigation of the guard number in grids and in graph products. We obtain a strict upper bound on the strong product of two general graphs and obtain examples with King grids that match this bound and other examples for which the guard number is smaller. We also obtain the exact value of the guard number in the lexicographical product of two general graphs for any distance $d\geq 2$. From the algorithmic point of view, we prove a positive result: if the number $k$ of guards is fixed, the spy game is solvable in polynomial XP time $O(n^{3k+2})$ for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$. In other words, the spy game is XP when parameterized by the number of guards. This XP algorithm is used to obtain an FPT algorithm on the $P_4$-fewness of the graph. As a negative result, we prove that the spy game is W[2]-hard even in bipartite graphs when parameterized by the number of guards, for every speed $s\geq 2$ and distance $d\geq 0$, extending the hardness result of Cohen et al. in 2018.
