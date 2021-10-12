CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncertainty quantification and control of kinetic models for tumour growth under clinical uncertainties

By Andrea Medaglia, Giulia Colelli, Lisa Farina, Ana Bacila, Paola Bini, Enrico Marchioni, Silvia Figini, Anna Pichiecchio, Mattia Zanella
 10 days ago

Andrea Medaglia, Giulia Colelli, Lisa Farina, Ana Bacila, Paola Bini, Enrico Marchioni, Silvia Figini, Anna Pichiecchio, Mattia Zanella. In this work, we develop a kinetic model for tumour growth taking into account the effects of clinical uncertainties characterising the tumours' progression. The action of therapeutic

arxiv.org

Uncertainty Quantification in LV State Estimation Under High Shares of Flexible Resources

The ongoing electrification introduces new challenges to distribution system operators (DSOs). Controllable resources may simultaneously react to price signals, potentially leading to network violations. DSOs require reliable and accurate low-voltage state estimation (LVSE) to improve awareness and mitigate such events. However, the influence of flexibility activations on LVSE has not been addressed yet. It remains unclear if flexibility-induced uncertainty can be reliably quantified to enable robust DSO decision-making. In this work, uncertainty quantification in LVSE is systematically investigated for multiple scenarios of input availability and flexibility utilization, using real data. For that purpose, a Bayesian neural network (BNN) is compared to quantile regression. Results show that frequent flexibility activations can significantly deteriorate LVSE performance, unless secondary substation measurements are available. Moreover, it is demonstrated that the BNN captures flexibility-induced voltage drops by dynamically extending the prediction interval during activation periods, and that it improves interpretability regarding the cause of uncertainty.
arxiv.org

Weakly-Supervised Semantic Segmentation by Learning Label Uncertainty

Since the rise of deep learning, many computer vision tasks have seen significant advancements. However, the downside of deep learning is that it is very data-hungry. Especially for segmentation problems, training a deep neural net requires dense supervision in the form of pixel-perfect image labels, which are very costly. In this paper, we present a new loss function to train a segmentation network with only a small subset of pixel-perfect labels, but take the advantage of weakly-annotated training samples in the form of cheap bounding-box labels. Unlike recent works which make use of box-to-mask proposal generators, our loss trains the network to learn a label uncertainty within the bounding-box, which can be leveraged to perform online bootstrapping (i.e. transforming the boxes to segmentation masks), while training the network. We evaluated our method on binary segmentation tasks, as well as a multi-class segmentation task (CityScapes vehicles and persons). We trained each task on a dataset comprised of only 18% pixel-perfect and 82% bounding-box labels, and compared the results to a baseline model trained on a completely pixel-perfect dataset. For the binary segmentation tasks, our method achieves an IoU score which is ~98.33% as good as our baseline model, while for the multi-class task, our method is 97.12% as good as our baseline model (77.5 vs. 79.8 mIoU).
arxiv.org

Universal uncertainty estimation for nuclear detector signals with neural networks and ensemble learning

Characterizing uncertainty is a common issue in nuclear measurement and has important implications for reliable physical discovery. Traditional methods are either insufficient to cope with the heterogeneous nature of uncertainty or inadequate to perform well with unknown mathematical models. In this paper, we propose using multi-layer convolutional neural networks for empirical uncertainty estimation and feature extraction of nuclear pulse signals. This method is based on deep learning, a recent development of machine learning techniques, which learns the desired mapping function from training data and generalizes to unseen test data. Furthermore, ensemble learning is utilized to estimate the uncertainty originated from trainable parameters of the network and improve the robustness of the whole model. To evaluate the performance of the proposed method, simulation studies, in comparison with curve fitting, investigate extensive conditions and show its universal applicability. Finally, a case study with the NICA-MPD electromagnetic calorimeter is performed with test beam at DESY, Germany. The uncertainty estimation method successfully detected out-of-distribution samples and also achieved good accuracy in time and energy measurements.
arxiv.org

Optional Pólya trees: posterior rates and uncertainty quantification

We consider statistical inference in the density estimation model using a tree-based Bayesian approach, with Optional Pólya trees as prior distribution. We derive near-optimal convergence rates for corresponding posterior distributions with respect to the supremum norm. For broad classes of Hölder-smooth densities, we show that the method automatically adapts to the unknown Hölder regularity parameter. We consider the question of uncertainty quantification by providing mathematical guarantees for credible sets from the obtained posterior distributions, leading to near-optimal uncertainty quantification for the density function, as well as related functionals such as the cumulative distribution function. The results are illustrated through a brief simulation study.
arxiv.org

Temperature as Uncertainty in Contrastive Learning

Contrastive learning has demonstrated great capability to learn representations without annotations, even outperforming supervised baselines. However, it still lacks important properties useful for real-world application, one of which is uncertainty. In this paper, we propose a simple way to generate uncertainty scores for many contrastive methods by re-purposing temperature, a mysterious hyperparameter used for scaling. By observing that temperature controls how sensitive the objective is to specific embedding locations, we aim to learn temperature as an input-dependent variable, treating it as a measure of embedding confidence. We call this approach "Temperature as Uncertainty", or TaU. Through experiments, we demonstrate that TaU is useful for out-of-distribution detection, while remaining competitive with benchmarks on linear evaluation. Moreover, we show that TaU can be learned on top of pretrained models, enabling uncertainty scores to be generated post-hoc with popular off-the-shelf models. In summary, TaU is a simple yet versatile method for generating uncertainties for contrastive learning. Open source code can be found at: this https URL.
arxiv.org

Preconditioners for robust optimal control problems under uncertainty

The discretization of robust quadratic optimal control problems under uncertainty using the finite element method and the stochastic collocation method leads to large saddle-point systems, which are fully coupled across the random realizations. Despite its relevance for numerous engineering problems, the solution of such systems is notoriusly challenging. In this manuscript, we study efficient preconditioners for all-at-once approaches using both an algebraic and an operator preconditioning framework. We show in particular that for values of the regularization parameter not too small, the saddle-point system can be efficiently solved by preconditioning in parallel all the state and adjoint equations. For small values of the regularization parameter, robustness can be recovered by the additional solution of a small linear system, which however couples all realizations. A mean approximation and a Chebyshev semi-iterative method are investigated to solve this reduced system. Our analysis considers a random elliptic partial differential equation whose diffusion coefficient $\kappa(x,\omega)$ is modeled as an almost surely continuous and positive random field, though not necessarily uniformly bounded and coercive. We further provide estimates on the dependence of the preconditioned system on the variance of the random field. Such estimates involve either the first or second moment of the random variables $1/\min_{x\in \overline{D}} \kappa(x,\omega)$ and $\max_{x\in \overline{D}}\kappa(x,\omega)$, where $D$ is the spatial domain. The theoretical results are confirmed by numerical experiments, and implementation details are further addressed.
arxiv.org

Physics-guided Deep Markov Models for Learning Nonlinear Dynamical Systems with Uncertainty

In this paper, we propose a probabilistic physics-guided framework, termed Physics-guided Deep Markov Model (PgDMM). The framework is especially targeted to the inference of the characteristics and latent structure of nonlinear dynamical systems from measurement data, where it is typically intractable to perform exact inference of latent variables. A recently surfaced option pertains to leveraging variational inference to perform approximate inference. In such a scheme, transition and emission functions of the system are parameterized via feed-forward neural networks (deep generative models). However, due to the generalized and highly versatile formulation of neural network functions, the learned latent space is often prone to lack physical interpretation and structured representation. To address this, we bridge physics-based state space models with Deep Markov Models, thus delivering a hybrid modeling framework for unsupervised learning and identification for nonlinear dynamical systems. Specifically, the transition process can be modeled as a physics-based model enhanced with an additive neural network component, which aims to learn the discrepancy between the physics-based model and the actual dynamical system being monitored. The proposed framework takes advantage of the expressive power of deep learning, while retaining the driving physics of the dynamical system by imposing physics-driven restrictions on the side of the latent space. We demonstrate the benefits of such a fusion in terms of achieving improved performance on illustrative simulation examples and experimental case studies of nonlinear systems. Our results indicate that the physics-based models involved in the employed transition and emission functions essentially enforce a more structured and physically interpretable latent space, which is essential to generalization and prediction capabilities.
mit.edu

How the brain deals with uncertainty

As we interact with the world, we are constantly presented with information that is unreliable or incomplete — from jumbled voices in a crowded room to solicitous strangers with unknown motivations. Fortunately, our brains are well equipped to evaluate the quality of the evidence we use to make decisions, usually allowing us to act deliberately, without jumping to conclusions.
arxiv.org

A Bayesian Approach for In-Situ Stress Prediction and Uncertainty Quantification for Subsurface Engineering

Many subsurface engineering applications require accurate knowledge of the in-situ state of stress for their safe design and operation. Existing methods to meet this need primarily include field measurements for estimating one or more of the principal stresses from a borehole, or optimization methods for constructing a 3D geomechanical model in terms of geophysical measurements. These methods, however, often contain considerable uncertainty in estimating the state of stress. In this paper, we build on a Bayesian approach to quantify uncertainty in stress estimations for subsurface engineering applications. This approach can provide an estimate of the 3D distribution of stress throughout the volume of interest and provide an estimate of the uncertainty arising from the stress measurement, the rheology parameters, and a paucity of measurements. The value of this approach is demonstrated using stress measurements from the In Salah carbon storage site, which was one of the first industrial carbon capture and storage projects in the world. This demonstration shows the application of this Bayesian approach for estimating the initial state of stress for In Salah and quantifying the uncertainty in the estimated stress. Also, an assessment of a maximum injection pressure to prevent geomechanical risks from CO2 injection pressures is provided in terms of the probability distribution of the minimum principal stress quantified by the approach. With the In Salah case study, this paper demonstrates that using the Bayesian approach can provide additional insights for site explorations and/or project operations to make informed-site decisions for subsurface engineering applications.
arxiv.org

Dense Uncertainty Estimation

Jing Zhang, Yuchao Dai, Mochu Xiang, Deng-Ping Fan, Peyman Moghadam, Mingyi He, Christian Walder, Kaihao Zhang, Mehrtash Harandi, Nick Barnes. Deep neural networks can be roughly divided into deterministic neural networks and stochastic neural networks.The former is usually trained to achieve a mapping from input space to output space via maximum likelihood estimation for the weights, which leads to deterministic predictions during testing. In this way, a specific weights set is estimated while ignoring any uncertainty that may occur in the proper weight space. The latter introduces randomness into the framework, either by assuming a prior distribution over model parameters (i.e. Bayesian Neural Networks) or including latent variables (i.e. generative models) to explore the contribution of latent variables for model predictions, leading to stochastic predictions during testing. Different from the former that achieves point estimation, the latter aims to estimate the prediction distribution, making it possible to estimate uncertainty, representing model ignorance about its predictions. We claim that conventional deterministic neural network based dense prediction tasks are prone to overfitting, leading to over-confident predictions, which is undesirable for decision making. In this paper, we investigate stochastic neural networks and uncertainty estimation techniques to achieve both accurate deterministic prediction and reliable uncertainty estimation. Specifically, we work on two types of uncertainty estimations solutions, namely ensemble based methods and generative model based methods, and explain their pros and cons while using them in fully/semi/weakly-supervised framework. Due to the close connection between uncertainty estimation and model calibration, we also introduce how uncertainty estimation can be used for deep model calibration to achieve well-calibrated models, namely dense model calibration. Code and data are available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Bayesian Modeling of Ocean Heat Content and its Uncertainty

The accurate quantification of changes in the heat content of the world's oceans is crucial for our understanding of the effects of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations. The Argo program, consisting of Lagrangian floats that measure vertical temperature profiles throughout the global ocean, has provided a wealth of data from which to estimate ocean heat content. However, creating a globally consistent statistical model for ocean heat content remains challenging due to the need for a globally valid covariance model that can capture complex nonstationarity. In this paper, we develop a hierarchical Bayesian Gaussian process model that uses kernel convolutions with cylindrical distances to allow for spatial non-stationarity in all model parameters while using a Vecchia process to remain computationally feasible for large spatial datasets. Our approach can produce valid credible intervals for globally integrated quantities that would not be possible using previous approaches. These advantages are demonstrated through the application of the model to Argo data, yielding credible intervals for the spatially varying trend in ocean heat content that accounts for both the uncertainty induced from interpolation and from estimating the mean field and other parameters. Through cross-validation, we show that our model out-performs an out-of-the-box approach as well as other simpler models. The code for performing this analysis is provided as the R package BayesianOHC.
arxiv.org

Performance Bounds in PDE-Constrained Optimization under Uncertainty

Computational approaches to PDE-constrained optimization under uncertainty may involve finite-dimensional approximations of control and state spaces, sample average approximations of measures of risk and reliability, smooth approximations of nonsmooth functions, penalty approximations of constraints as well as many other kinds of inaccuracies. In this paper, we analyze the performance of controls obtained by an approximation-based algorithm and in the process develop estimates of optimality gaps for general optimization problems defined on metric spaces. Under mild assumptions, we establish that limiting controls have arbitrarily small optimality gaps provided that the inaccuracies in the various approximations vanish. We carry out the analysis for a broad class of problems with multiple expectation, risk, and reliability functions involving PDE solutions and appearing in objective as well as constraint expressions. In particular, we address problems with buffered failure probability constraints approximated via an augmented Lagrangian. We demonstrate the framework on an elliptic PDE with a random coefficient field and a distributed control function.
arxiv.org

Quantum Gravitational Decoherence Induced by Generalized Uncertainty Principle

Several theories of quantum gravity propose the existence of a minimal measurable length and maximum measurable momentum near the Planck scale. When integrated into the framework of quantum mechanics, such restrictions lead to the generalization of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, which is commonly referred to as the generalized uncertainty principle (GUP). The GUP has been applied to a plethora of physical models in order to provide further insights on our understanding of the Universe, both in the macroscopic and the microscopic regime. Nevertheless, the corrections related to GUP are expected to be extremely small, which thus renders experimental verification a difficult task. Therefore, phenomenological approaches on a qualitative level are typically addressed with the aim of enhancing our possibility of detecting these tiny effects. Motivated by a recent work on a universal decoherence mechanism stemming from the standard formulation of GUP, we extend the ideas contained therein by considering a more general form of GUP which includes linear and quadratic momentum terms to examine its implications. We find that, despite the apparently small differences among the two generalizations of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, the consequences at the level of the universal decoherence mechanism they entail is significant, as they predict decoherence times that are completely uncorrelated and distinct.
arxiv.org

Decentralized Connectivity Maintenance for Multi-robot Systems Under Motion and Sensing Uncertainties

Communication connectivity is desirable for safe and efficient operation of multi-robot systems. While decentralized algorithms for connectivity maintenance have been explored in recent literature, the majority of these works do not account for robot motion and sensing uncertainties. These uncertainties are inherent in practical robots and result in robots deviating from their desired positions which could potentially result in a loss of connectivity. In this paper we present a Decentralized Connectivity Maintenance algorithm accounting for robot motion and sensing Uncertainties (DCMU). We first propose a novel weighted graph definition for the multi-robot system that accounts for the aforementioned uncertainties along with realistic connectivity constraints such as line-of-sight connectivity and collision avoidance. Next we design a decentralized gradient-based controller for connectivity maintenance where we derive the gradients of our weighted graph edge weights required for computing the control. Finally, we perform multiple simulations to validate the connectivity maintenance performance of our DCMU algorithm under robot motion and sensing uncertainties and show an improvement compared to previous work.
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
AFP

Pig kidney works in human patient in 'potential miracle'

A US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person, a transplant breakthrough hailed as a "potential miracle" by the surgeon who led the procedure. "I think people will see that and accept that, particularly the people who are waiting and desperate -- they will see this as a potential miracle for them as we move this forward." ia/st
arxiv.org

Climate uncertainties caused by unknown land distribution on habitable M-Earths

A planet's surface conditions can significantly impact its climate and habitability. In this study, we use the 3D general circulation model ExoPlaSim to systematically vary dayside land cover on a synchronously rotating, temperate rocky planet under two extreme and opposite continent configurations, in which either all of the land or all of the ocean is centred at the substellar point. We identify water vapour and sea ice as competing drivers of climate, and we isolate land-dependent regimes under which one or the other dominates. We find that the amount and configuration of land can change the planet's globally averaged surface temperature by up to 20K, and its atmospheric water vapour content by several orders of magnitude. The most discrepant models have partial dayside land cover with opposite continent configurations. Since transit spectroscopy may permit observations of M-dwarf planets' atmospheres, but not their surfaces, these land-related climate differences likely represent a limiting uncertainty in a given planet's climate, even if its atmospheric composition is known. Our results are robust to variations in atmospheric CO2 concentration, stellar temperature, and instellation.
Nature.com

The alternative activity of nuclear PHGDH contributes to tumour growth under nutrient stress

The multifunctional roles of metabolic enzymes allow for the integration of multiple signals to precisely transduce external stimuli into cell fate decisions. Elevation of 3-phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH), the rate-limiting enzyme for de novo serine biosynthesis, is broadly associated with human cancer development; although how PHGDH activity is regulated and its implication in tumorigenesis remains unclear. Here we show that glucose restriction induces the phosphorylation of PHGDH by p38 at Ser371, which promotes the translocation of PHGDH from the cytosol into the nucleus. Concurrently, AMPK phosphorylates PHGDH-Ser55, selectively increasing PHGDH oxidation of malate into oxaloacetate, thus generating NADH. In the nucleus, the altered PHGDH activity restricts NAD+ level and compartmentally repressed NAD+-dependent PARP1 activity for poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation of c-Jun, thereby leading to impaired c-Jun transcriptional activity linked to cell growth inhibition. Physiologically, nuclear PHGDH sustains tumour growth under nutrient stress, and the levels of PHGDH-Ser371 and PHGDH-Ser55 phosphorylation correlate with p38 and AMPK activity, respectively, in clinical human pancreatic cancer specimens. These findings illustrate a previously unidentified nutrient-sensing mechanism with the critical involvement of a non-canonical metabolic effect of PHGDH and underscore the functional importance of alternative PHGDH activity in tumorigenesis.
arxiv.org

Studying QCD modeling of uncertainties in particle spectra from dark-matter annihilation into jets

Motivated by various excesses observed by the Fermi-LAT and AMS collaborations, we perform a detailed analysis of QCD uncertainties on particle spectra from dark-matter annihilation (or decay) into jets. When annihilated to SM particles, the final-state annihilation products undergo various complicated processes such as QED and QCD bremsstrahlung, hadronisation, and hadron decays. These processes contain some intrinsic uncertainties which are usually difficult to model and which are neglected in physical analyses. First, we perform several re-tunings of the fragmentation function parameters. Then, we estimate two kinds of uncertainties: {\it (i)} perturbative from QCD showers and {\it (ii)} non-perturbative from hadronisation function. The results are tabulated for a wide range of dark matter masses, $m_\chi \in [10, 10^5]~{\rm GeV}$, and annihilation channels. They can be found on Zenodo: this https URL.
