The Terminating-Knockoff Filter: Fast High-Dimensional Variable Selection with False Discovery Rate Control

By Jasin Machkour, Michael Muma, Daniel P. Palomar
 10 days ago

We propose the Terminating-Knockoff (T-Knock) filter, a fast variable selection method for high-dimensional data. The T-Knock filter controls a user-defined target false discovery rate (FDR) while maximizing the number of selected true positives. This is achieved by fusing the solutions of multiple early terminated random

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Two-Stage Homotopy Method to Incorporate Discrete Control Variables into AC-OPF

Alternating-Current Optimal Power Flow (AC-OPF) is an optimization problem critical for planning and operating the power grid. The problem is traditionally formulated using only continuous variables. Typically, control devices with discrete-valued settings, which provide valuable flexibility to the network and improve resilience, are omitted from AC-OPF formulations due to the difficulty of integrality constraints. We propose a two-stage homotopy algorithm to solve the AC-OPF problem with discrete-valued control settings. This method does not rely on prior knowledge of control settings or other initial conditions. The first stage relaxes the discrete settings to continuous variables and solves the optimization using a robust homotopy technique. Once the solution has been obtained using relaxed models, second homotopy problem gradually transforms the relaxed settings to their nearest feasible discrete values. We test the proposed algorithm on several large networks with switched shunts and adjustable transformers and show it can outperform a similar state-of-the-art solver.
Formation control of a leader-follower structure in three dimensional space using bearing measurements

This paper addresses the problem of bearing leader-follower formation control in three-dimensional space by exploring the persistence of excitation (PE) of the desired formation. Using only bearing and relative velocity measurements, distributed control laws are derived for a group of agents with double-integrator dynamics. The key contribution is that the exponential stabilization of the actual formation to the desired one in terms of both shape and scale is guaranteed as long as the PE conditions on the desired formation are satisfied. The approach generalizes stability results provided in prior work for leader-first follower (LFF) structures which are based on bearing rigidity and constraint consistency to ensure the exponential stabilization of the actual formation to a desired static geometric pattern up to a scale factor. Simulations results are provided to illustrate the performance of the proposed control method.
SCIENCE
Molecular Auger Decay Rates from Complex-Variable Coupled-Cluster Theory

The emission of an Auger electron is the predominant relaxation mechanism of core-vacant states in molecules composed of light nuclei. In this non-radiative decay process, one valence electron fills the core vacancy while a second valence electron is emitted into the ionization continuum. Because of this coupling to the continuum, core-vacant states represent electronic resonances that can be tackled with standard quantum-chemical methods only if they are approximated as bound states, meaning that Auger decay is neglected. Here, we present an approach to compute Auger decay rates of core-vacant states from coupled-cluster and equation-of-motion coupled-cluster wave functions combined with complex scaling of the Hamiltonian or, alternatively, complex-scaled basis functions. Through energy decomposition analysis, we illustrate how complex-scaled methods are capable of describing the coupling to the ionization continuum without the need to model the wave function of the Auger electron explicitly. In addition, we introduce in this work several approaches for the determination of partial decay widths and Auger branching ratios from complex-scaled coupled-cluster wave functions. We demonstrate the capabilities of our new approach by computations on core-ionized states of neon, water, dinitrogen, and benzene. Coupled-cluster and equation-of-motion coupled-cluster theory in the singles and doubles approximation both deliver excellent results for total decay widths, whereas we find partial widths more straightforward to evaluate with the former method. We also observe that the requirements towards the basis set are less arduous for Auger decay than for other types of resonances so that extensions to larger molecules are readily possible.
PHYSICS
Adaptive Non-singular Terminal Sliding Mode Fault-tolerant Control of Robotic Manipulators Based on Contour Error Compensation

To achieve accurate contour tracking of robotic manipulators with dynamic uncertainties, coupling and actuator faults, an adaptive non-singular terminal sliding mode control (ANTSMC) based on cross-coupling is proposed. Firstly, the singularity is eliminated completely by using a terminal sliding mode manifold. Secondly, an adaptive tuning approach is selected for avoid the demand of the bound of system uncertainty, and the stability of the proposed control strategy is demonstrated by the sense of the finite-time stability theory. Furthermore, the cross-coupled ANTSMC law is proposed for contour tracking at the end-effectors level of robotic manipulators. Thirdly, a unified framework of cross-coupling contour compensation and reference position pre-compensation is designed by combining cross-coupling control with parabolic transition trajectory planning. Finally, numerical simulation and experimental results are shown to prove the effectiveness of the proposed control strategy.
COMPUTERS
Learning to Control Complex Robots Using High-Dimensional Interfaces: Preliminary Insights

Jongmin M. Lee, Temesgen Gebrekristos, Dalia De Santis, Mahdieh Nejati-Javaremi, Deepak Gopinath, Biraj Parikh, Ferdinando A. Mussa-Ivaldi, Brenna D. Argall. Human body motions can be captured as a high-dimensional continuous signal using motion sensor technologies. The resulting data can be surprisingly rich in information, even when captured from persons with limited mobility. In this work, we explore the use of limited upper-body motions, captured via motion sensors, as inputs to control a 7 degree-of-freedom assistive robotic arm. It is possible that even dense sensor signals lack the salient information and independence necessary for reliable high-dimensional robot control. As the human learns over time in the context of this limitation, intelligence on the robot can be leveraged to better identify key learning challenges, provide useful feedback, and support individuals until the challenges are managed. In this short paper, we examine two uninjured participants' data from an ongoing study, to extract preliminary results and share insights. We observe opportunities for robot intelligence to step in, including the identification of inconsistencies in time spent across all control dimensions, asymmetries in individual control dimensions, and user progress in learning. Machine reasoning about these situations may facilitate novel interface learning in the future.
ENGINEERING
A molecular relay race: sequential first-passage events to the terminal reaction centre in a cascade of diffusion controlled processes

We consider a sequential cascade of molecular first-reaction events towards a terminal reaction centre in which each reaction step is controlled by diffusive motion of the particles. The model studied here represents a typical reaction setting encountered in diverse molecular biology systems, in which, e.g., a signal transduction proceeds via a series of consecutive "messengers": the first messenger has to find its respective immobile target site triggering a launch of the second messenger, the second messenger seeks its own target site and provokes a launch of the third messenger and so on, resembling a relay race in human competitions. For such a molecular relay race taking place in infinite one-, two- and three-dimensional systems, we find exact expressions for the probability density function of the time instant of the terminal reaction event, conditioned on preceding successful reaction events on an ordered array of target sites. The obtained expressions pertain to the most general conditions: number of intermediate stages and the corresponding diffusion coefficients, the sizes of the target sites, the distances between them, as well as their reactivities are arbitrary.
CHEMISTRY
DispersedLedger: High-Throughput Byzantine Consensus on Variable Bandwidth Networks

The success of blockchains has sparked interest in large-scale deployments of Byzantine fault tolerant (BFT) consensus protocols over wide area networks. A central feature of such networks is variable communication bandwidth across nodes and across time. We present DispersedLedger, an asynchronous BFT protocol that provides near-optimal throughput in the presence of such variable network bandwidth. The core idea of DispersedLedger is to enable nodes to propose, order, and agree on blocks of transactions without having to download their full content. By enabling nodes to agree on an ordered log of blocks, with a guarantee that each block is available within the network and unmalleable, DispersedLedger decouples bandwidth-intensive block downloads at different nodes, allowing each to make progress at its own pace. We build a full system prototype and evaluate it on real-world and emulated networks. Our results on a geo-distributed wide-area deployment across the Internet shows that DispersedLedger achieves 2x better throughput and 74% reduction in latency compared to HoneyBadger, the state-of-the-art asynchronous protocol.
COMPUTERS
The correlated variability control problem: a dominant approach

Given a population of interconnected input-output agents repeatedly exposed to independent random inputs, we talk of correlated variability when agents' outputs are variable (i.e., they change randomly at each input repetition) but correlated (i.e., they do not vary independently across input repetitions). Correlated variability appears at multiple levels in neuronal systems, from the molecular level of protein expression to the electrical level of neuronal excitability, but its functions and origins are still debated. Motivated by advancing our understanding of correlated variability, we introduce the (linear) "correlated variability control problem" as the problem of controlling steady-state correlations in a linear dynamical network in which agents receive independent random inputs. Although simple, the chosen setting reveals important connections between network structure, in particular, the existence and the dimension of dominant (i.e., slow) dynamics in the network, and the emergence of correlated variability.
SCIENCE
High-mobility field-effect transistor using 2-dimensional electron gas at the LaScO3/BaSnO3 interface

A novel 2-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) system with high-mobility was discovered at the interface of two perovskite oxides, a polar orthorhombic perovskite LaScO3 (LSO) and a nonpolar cubic perovskite BaSnO3 (BSO). Upon depositing the LSO film on the BSO film, the conductance enhancement and the resulting 2DEG density (n2D) was measured. Comparing the results with the previously reported LaInO3/BaSnO3 (LIO/BSO) polar interface, we applied the interface polarization model to the LSO/BSO system, in which the polarization exists only over 4 pseudocubic unit cells in LSO from the interface and vanishes afterward like the LIO/BSO interface. Based on the calculations of the self-consistent Poisson-Schrodinger equations, the LSO thickness dependence of n2D of LSO/BSO heterointerface is consistent with this model. Furthermore, a single subband in the quantum well is predicted. Using the conductive interface and the LSO as a gate dielectric, a 2DEG transistor composed of only perovskite oxides with high field-effect mobility (uFE) close to 100 cm2 V-1 s-1 is demonstrated.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
Fast Strain Estimation and Frame Selection in Ultrasound Elastography using Machine Learning

Ultrasound Elastography aims to determine the mechanical properties of the tissue by monitoring tissue deformation due to internal or external forces. Tissue deformations are estimated from ultrasound radio frequency (RF) signals and are often referred to as time delay estimation (TDE). Given two RF frames I1 and I2, we can compute a displacement image which shows the change in the position of each sample in I1 to a new position in I2. Two important challenges in TDE include high computational complexity and the difficulty in choosing suitable RF frames. Selecting suitable frames is of high importance because many pairs of RF frames either do not have acceptable deformation for extracting informative strain images or are decorrelated and deformation cannot be reliably estimated. Herein, we introduce a method that learns 12 displacement modes in quasi-static elastography by performing Principal Component Analysis (PCA) on displacement fields of a large training database. In the inference stage, we use dynamic programming (DP) to compute an initial displacement estimate of around 1% of the samples, and then decompose this sparse displacement into a linear combination of the 12 displacement modes. Our method assumes that the displacement of the whole image could also be described by this linear combination of principal components. We then use the GLobal Ultrasound Elastography (GLUE) method to fine-tune the result yielding the exact displacement image. Our method, which we call PCA-GLUE, is more than 10 times faster than DP in calculating the initial displacement map while giving the same result. Our second contribution in this paper is determining the suitability of the frame pair I1 and I2 for strain estimation, which we achieve by using the weight vector that we calculated for PCA-GLUE as an input to a multi-layer perceptron (MLP) classifier.
SCIENCE
Towards fast weak adversarial training to solve high dimensional parabolic partial differential equations using XNODE-WAN

Due to the curse of dimensionality, solving high dimensional parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) has been a challenging problem for decades. Recently, a weak adversarial network (WAN) proposed in (Y.Zang et al., 2020) offered a flexible and computationally efficient approach to tackle this problem defined on arbitrary domains by leveraging the weak solution. WAN reformulates the PDE problem as a generative adversarial network, where the weak solution (primal network) and the test function (adversarial network) are parameterized by the multi-layer deep neural networks (DNNs). However, it is not yet clear whether DNNs are the most effective model for the parabolic PDE solutions as they do not take into account the fundamentally different roles played by time and spatial variables in the solution. To reinforce the difference, we design a novel so-called XNODE model for the primal network, which is built on the neural ODE (NODE) model with additional spatial dependency to incorporate the a priori information of the PDEs and serve as a universal and effective approximation to the solution. The proposed hybrid method (XNODE-WAN), by integrating the XNODE model within the WAN framework, leads to significant improvement in the performance and efficiency of training. Numerical results show that our method can reduce the training time to a fraction of that of the WAN model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

High-dimensional neural network potentials for magnetic systems using spin-dependent atom-centered symmetry functions

Machine learning potentials have emerged as a powerful tool to extend the time and length scales of first-principles quality simulations. Still, most machine learning potentials cannot distinguish different electronic spin arrangements and thus are not applicable to materials in different magnetic states. Here we propose spin-dependent atom-centered symmetry functions as a type of descriptor taking the atomic spin degrees of freedom into account. When used as an input for a high-dimensional neural network potential (HDNNP), accurate potential energy surfaces of multicomponent systems can be constructed, describing multiple collinear magnetic states. We demonstrate the performance of these magnetic HDNNPs for the case of manganese oxide, MnO. The method predicts the magnetically distorted rhombohedral structure in excellent agreement with density functional theory and experiment. Its efficiency allows to determine the NÃ©el temperature considering structural fluctuations, entropic effects, and defects. The method is general and is expected to be useful also for other types of systems such as oligonuclear transition metal complexes.
COMPUTERS
Controllable spin filtering and half metallicity in $β_{12}$-borophene nanoribbons

The experimental observation of the Dirac fermion states in $\beta_{12}$-borophene sheets and the discovery of their novel topological properties properties have made them a promising candidate for spintronic applications. Here, by combining non-equilibrium Green's function (NEGF) and tight-binding (TB) approximation, we study the charge and spin transport properties through a $\beta_{12}$-borophene nanoribbon (BNR) with the different edge shapes. We show when a BNR exposed to a nonlocal exchange magnetic field, the spin filtering occurs for both spin-up and spin-down so that the spin direction of transmitted electrons could be controlled by adjusting the energy of incoming electrons with the help of an external backgate voltage. It is found that an armchair BNR (ABNR) in the simultaneous presence of a transverse electric field and a nonlocal exchange field indicates a half-metallic nature which is electrically controllable. Moreover, the influence of local exchange field fields is evaluated by exposing the edges of ABNR to ferromagnetic strips with parallel and antiparallel configurations. Our findings show that the edge manipulations in ABNRs lead to the emergence of a giant magnetoresistance and a perfect spin filter. Finally, we studied the effects of edge vacancies and Anderson disorder on the spin-dependent conductance of an ABNR and find that the perfect spin polarization is not destroyed in the presence of Anderson disorder and various single vacancies. Our results reveal the outstanding spin transport properties of ABNRs for future spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
High-Dimensional Entanglement of Photonic Angular Qudits

We propose a method for generation of entangled photonic states in high dimensions, the so-called qudits, by exploiting quantum correlations of Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) entangled photons, produced via Spontaneous Parametric Down Conversion. Diffraction masks containing $N$ angular slits placed in the path of twin photons define a qudit space of dimension $N^2$, spanned by the alternative pathways of OAM-entangled photons. We quantify the high-dimensional entanglement of path-entangled photons by the Concurrence, using an analytic expression valid for pure states. We report numerical results for the Concurrence as a function of the angular aperture size for the case of high-dimensional OAM entanglement and for the case of high-dimensional path entanglement, produced by $N \times M$ angular slits. Our results provide additional means for preparation and characterization of entangled quantum states in high-dimensions, a fundamental resource for quantum simulation and quantum information protocols.
PHYSICS
Superconductor-insulator transitions in three-dimensional indium-oxide at high pressures

Experiments investigating magnetic-field-tuned superconductor-insulator transition (HSIT) mostly focus on two-dimensional material systems where the transition and its proximate ground-state phases, often exhibit features that are seemingly at odds with the expected behavior. Here we present a complementary study of a three-dimensional pressure-packed amorphous indium-oxide (InOx) powder where granularity controls the HSIT. Above a low threshold pressure of ~0.2 GPa, vestiges of superconductivity are detected, although neither a true superconducting transition nor insulating behavior are observed. Instead, a saturation at very high resistivity at low pressure is followed by saturation at very low resistivity at higher pressure. We identify both as different manifestations of anomalous metallic phases dominated by superconducting fluctuations. By analogy with previous identification of the low resistance saturation as a "failed superconductor", our data suggests that the very high resistance saturation is a manifestation of a "failed insulator". Above a threshold pressure of ~6 GPa, the sample becomes fully packed, and superconductivity is robust, with TC tunable with pressure. A quantum critical point at PC~25 GPa marks the complete suppression of superconductivity. For a finite pressure below PC, a magnetic field is shown to induce a HSIT from a true zero-resistance superconducting state to a weakly insulating behavior. Determining the critical field, HC, we show that similar to the 2D behavior, the insulating-like state maintains a superconducting character, which is quenched at higher field, above which the magnetoresistance decreases to its fermionic normal state value.
PHYSICS
On Model Selection Consistency of Lasso for High-Dimensional Ising Models on Tree-like Graphs

We consider the problem of high-dimensional Ising model selection using neighborhood-based least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (Lasso). It is rigorously proved that under some mild coherence conditions on the population covariance matrix of the Ising model, consistent model selection can be achieved with sample sizes $n=\Omega{(d^3\log{p})}$ for any tree-like graph in the paramagnetic phase, where $p$ is the number of variables and $d$ is the maximum node degree. When the same conditions are imposed directly on the sample covariance matrices, it is shown that a reduced sample size $n=\Omega{(d^2\log{p})}$ suffices. The obtained sufficient conditions for consistent model selection with Lasso are the same in the scaling of the sample complexity as that of $\ell_1$-regularized logistic regression. Given the popularity and efficiency of Lasso, our rigorous analysis provides a theoretical backing for its practical use in Ising model selection.
COMPUTERS

