Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method for Flow Problem in Thin Domains

By Denis Spiridonov, Maria Vasilyeva, Min Wang, Eric T. Chung
 10 days ago

In this paper, we construct a class of Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Methods for the approximation on a coarse grid for an elliptic problem in thin two-dimensional domains. We consider the elliptic equation with homogeneous boundary conditions on the domain walls. For

Model hierarchies and higher-order discretisation of time-dependent thin-film free boundary problems with dynamic contact angle

We present a mathematical and numerical framework for thin-film fluid flows over planar surfaces including dynamic contact angles. In particular, we provide algorithmic details and an implementation of higher-order spatial and temporal discretisation of the underlying free boundary problem using the finite element method. The corresponding partial differential equation is based on a thermodynamic consistent energetic variational formulation of the problem using the free energy and viscous dissipation in the bulk, on the surface, and at the moving contact line. Model hierarchies for limits of strong and weak contact line dissipation are established, implemented and studied. We analyze the performance of the numerical algorithm and investigate the impact of the dynamic contact angle on the evolution of two benchmark problems: gravity-driven sliding droplets and the instability of a ridge.
MATHEMATICS
Computing Sensitivities in Reaction Networks using Finite Difference Methods

In this article, we investigate various numerical methods for computing scaled or logarithmic sensitivities of the form $\partial \ln y/\partial \ln x$. The methods tested include One Point, Two Point, Five Point, and the Richardson Extrapolation. The different methods were applied to a variety of mathematical functions as well as a reaction network model. The algorithms were validated by comparing results with known analytical solutions for functions and using the Reder method for computing the sensitivities in reaction networks via the Tellurium package. For evaluation, two aspects were looked at, accuracy and time taken to compute the sensitivities. Of the four methods, Richardson's extrapolation was by far the most accurate but also the slowest in terms of performance. For fast, reasonably accurate estimates, we recommend the two-point method. For most other cases where the derivatives are changing rapidly, the five-point method is a good choice, although it is three times slower than the two-point method. For ultimate accuracy which would apply particularly to very fast changing derivatives the Richardson method is without doubt the best, but it is seven-times slower than the two point method. We do not recommend the one-point method in any circumstance. The Python software that was used in the study with documentation is available at: \url{this https URL}.
MATHEMATICS
On snapshot-based model reduction under compatibility conditions for a nonlinear flow problem on networks

This paper is on the construction of structure-preserving, online-efficient reduced models for the barotropic Euler equations with a friction term on networks. The nonlinear flow problem finds broad application in the context of gas distribution networks. We propose a snapshot-based reduction approach that consists of a mixed variational Galerkin approximation combined with quadrature-type complexity reduction. Its main feature is that certain compatibility conditions are assured during the training phase, which make our approach structure-preserving. The resulting reduced models are locally mass conservative and inherit an energy-bound and port-Hamiltonian structure. We also derive a well-posedness result for them. In the training phase, the compatibility conditions pose challenges, we face constrained data approximation problems as opposed to the unconstrained training problems in the conventional reduction methods. The training of our model order reduction consists of a principal component analysis under a compatibility constraint and, notably, yields reduced models that fulfill an optimality condition for the snapshot data. The training of our quadrature-type complexity reduction involves a semi-definite program with combinatorial aspects, which we approach by a greedy procedure.
SCIENCE
Boundary integral equation methods for the solution of scattering and transmission 2D elastodynamic problems

We introduce and analyze various Regularized Combined Field Integral Equations (CFIER) formulations of time-harmonic Navier equations in media with piece-wise constant material properties. These formulations can be derived systematically starting from suitable coercive approximations of Dirichlet-to-Neumann operators (DtN), and we present a periodic pseudodifferential calculus framework within which the well posedness of CIER formulations can be established. We also use the DtN approximations to derive and analyze Optimized Schwarz (OS) methods for the solution of elastodynamics transmission problems. The pseudodifferential calculus we develop in this paper relies on careful singularity splittings of the kernels of Navier boundary integral operators which is also the basis of high-order Nyström quadratures for their discretizations. Based on these high-order discretizations we investigate the rate of convergence of iterative solvers applied to CFIER and OS formulations of scattering and transmission problems. We present a variety of numerical results that illustrate that the CFIER methodology leads to important computational savings over the classical CFIE one, whenever iterative solvers are used for the solution of the ensuing discretized boundary integral equations. Finally, we show that the OS methods are competitive in the high-frequency high-contrast regime.
MATHEMATICS
Solving multiscale steady radiative transfer equation using neural networks with uniform stability

This paper concerns solving the steady radiative transfer equation with diffusive scaling, using the physics informed neural networks (PINNs). The idea of PINNs is to minimize a least-square loss function, that consists of the residual from the governing equation, the mismatch from the boundary conditions, and other physical constraints such as conservation. It is advantageous of being flexible and easy to execute, and brings the potential for high dimensional problems. Nevertheless, due the presence of small scales, the vanilla PINNs can be extremely unstable for solving multiscale steady transfer equations. In this paper, we propose a new formulation of the loss based on the macro-micro decomposition. We prove that, the new loss function is uniformly stable with respect to the small Knudsen number in the sense that the $L^2$-error of the neural network solution is uniformly controlled by the loss. When the boundary condition is an-isotropic, a boundary layer emerges in the diffusion limit and therefore brings an additional difficulty in training the neural network. To resolve this issue, we include a boundary layer corrector that carries over the sharp transition part of the solution and leaves the rest easy to be approximated. The effectiveness of the new methodology is demonstrated in extensive numerical examples.
MATHEMATICS
Linear convergence of accelerated generalized conditional gradient methods

We propose an accelerated generalized conditional gradient method (AGCG) for the minimization of the sum of a smooth, convex loss function and a convex one-homogeneous regularizer over a Banach space. The algorithm relies on the mutual update of a finite set $\mathcal{A}_k$ of extreme points of the unit ball of the regularizer and an iterate $u_k \in \operatorname{cone}(\mathcal{A}_k)$. Each iteration requires the solution of one linear problem to update $\mathcal{A}_k$ and of one finite dimensional convex minimization problem to update the iterate. Under standard hypotheses on the minimization problem we show that the algorithm converges sublinearly to a solution. Subsequently, imposing additional assumptions on the associated dual variables, this is improved to a linear rate of convergence. The proof of both results relies on two key observations: First, we prove the equivalence of the considered problem to the minimization of a lifted functional over a particular space of Radon measures using Choquet's theorem. Second, the AGCG algorithm is connected to a Primal-Dual-Active-point Method (PDAP) on the lifted problem for which we finally derive the desired convergence rates.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Generalizing to New Domains by Mapping Natural Language to Lifted LTL

Recent work on using natural language to specify commands to robots has grounded that language to LTL. However, mapping natural language task specifications to LTL task specifications using language models require probability distributions over finite vocabulary. Existing state-of-the-art methods have extended this finite vocabulary to include unseen terms from the input sequence to improve output generalization. However, novel out-of-vocabulary atomic propositions cannot be generated using these methods. To overcome this, we introduce an intermediate contextual query representation which can be learned from single positive task specification examples, associating a contextual query with an LTL template. We demonstrate that this intermediate representation allows for generalization over unseen object references, assuming accurate groundings are available. We compare our method of mapping natural language task specifications to intermediate contextual queries against state-of-the-art CopyNet models capable of translating natural language to LTL, by evaluating whether correct LTL for manipulation and navigation task specifications can be output, and show that our method outperforms the CopyNet model on unseen object references. We demonstrate that the grounded LTL our method outputs can be used for planning in a simulated OO-MDP environment. Finally, we discuss some common failure modes encountered when translating natural language task specifications to grounded LTL.
ENGINEERING
An unconstrained-like control-based dynamic method for optimization problems with simple bounds

The optimization problems with simple bounds are an important class of problems. To facilitate the computation of such problems, an unconstrained-like dynamic method, motivated by the Lyapunov control principle, is proposed. This method employs the anti-windup limited integrator to address the bounds of parameters upon the dynamics for unconstrained problem, and then solves the transformed Initial-value Problems (IVPs) with mature Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE) integration methods. It is proved that when the gain matrix is diagonal, the result is equivalent to that of the general dynamic method which involves an intermediate Quadratic Programming (QP) sub-problem. Thus, the global convergence to the optimal solution is guaranteed without the requirement of the strict complementarity condition. Since the estimation of the right active constraints is avoided and no programming sub-problem is involved in the computation process, it shows higher efficiency than the general dynamic method and other common iterative methods through the numerical examples. In particular, the implementation is simple, and the proposed method is easy-to-use.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Two-stage Fourth-order Gas Kinetic Solver-based Compact Subcell Finite Volume Method for Compressible Flows over Triangular Meshes

To meet the demand for complex geometries and high resolutions of small-scale flow structures, a two-stage fourth-order subcell finite volume (SCFV) method combining the gas-kinetic solver (GKS) with subcell techniques for compressible flows over (unstructured) triangular meshes was developed to improve the compactness and efficiency. Compared to the fourth-order GKS-based traditional finite volume (FV) method, the proposed method realizes compactness effectively by subdividing each cell into a set of subcells or control volumes (CVs) and selecting only face-neighboring cells for high-order compact reconstruction. Because a set of CVs share a solution polynomial, the reconstruction is more efficient than that for traditional FV-GKS, where each CV needs to be separately reconstructed. Unlike in the single-stage third-order SCFV-GKS, both accuracy and efficiency are improved significantly by two-stage fourth-order temporal discretization, for which only a second-order gas distribution function is needed to simplify the construction of the flux function and reduce computational costs. For viscous flows, it is not necessary to compute the viscous term with GKS. Compared to the fourth-stage Runge--Kutta method, one half of the stage is saved for achieving fourth-order time accuracy, which also helps to improve the efficiency. Therefore, a new high-order method with compactness, efficiency, and robustness is proposed by combining the SCFV method with the two-stage gas-kinetic flux. Several benchmark cases were tested to demonstrate the performance of the method in compressible flow simulations.
SCIENCE
Stochastic Constitutive Model of Isotropic Thin Fiber Networks Based on Stochastic Volume Elements

Thin fiber networks are widely represented in nature and can be found in man-made materials such as paper and packaging. The strength of such materials is an intricate subject due to inherited randomness and size-dependencies. Direct fiber-level numerical simulations can provide insights into the role of the constitutive components of such networks, their morphology, and arrangements on the strength of the products made of them. However, direct mechanical simulation of randomly generated large and thin fiber networks is characterized by overwhelming computational costs. Herein, a stochastic constitutive model for predicting the random mechanical response of isotropic thin fiber networks of arbitrary size is presented. The model is based on stochastic volume elements (SVEs) with SVE size-specific deterministic and stochastic constitutive law parameters. The randomness in the network is described by the spatial fields of the uniaxial strain and strength to failure, formulated using multivariate kernel functions and approximate univariate probability density functions. The proposed stochastic continuum approach shows good agreement when compared to direct numerical simulation with respect to mechanical response. Furthermore, strain localization patterns matched the one observed in direct simulations, which suggests an accurate prediction of the failure location. This work demonstrates that the proposed stochastic constitutive model can be used to predict the response of random isotropic fiber networks of arbitrary size.
COMPUTERS
Spectral structure of the Neumann-Poincaré operator on thin ellipsoids and flat domains

We investigate the spectral structure of the Neumann-Poincaré operator on thin ellipsoids. Two types of thin ellipsoids are considered: long prolate ellipsoids and flat oblate ellipsoids. We show that the totality of eigenvalues of the Neumann-Poincaré operators on a sequence of the prolate spheroids is densely distributed in the interval [0,1/2] as their eccentricities tend to 1, namely, as they become longer. We then prove that eigenvalues of the Neumann-Poincaré operators on the oblate ellipsoids are densely distributed in the interval [-1/2, 1/2] as the ellipsoids become flatter. In particular, this shows that even if there are at most finitely many negative eigenvalues on the oblate ellipsoids, more and more negative eigenvalues appear as the ellipsoids become flatter. We also show a similar spectral property for flat three dimensional domains.
MATHEMATICS
A subexponential view of domains in session types

Linear logic (LL) has inspired the design of many computational systems, offering reasoning techniques built on top of its meta-theory. Since its inception, several connections between concurrent systems and LL have emerged from different perspectives. In the last decade, the seminal work of Caires and Pfenning showed that formulas in LL can be interpreted as session types and processes in the $\pi$-calculus as proof terms. This leads to a Curry-Howard interpretation where proof reductions in the cut-elimination procedure correspond to process reductions/interactions. The subexponentials in LL have also played an important role in concurrent systems since they can be interpreted in different ways, including timed, spatial and even epistemic modalities in distributed systems. In this paper we address the question: What is the meaning of the subexponentials from the point of view of a session type interpretation? Our answer is a $\pi$-like process calculus where agents reside in locations/sites and they make it explicit how the communication among the different sites should happen. The design of this language relies completely on the proof theory of the subexponentials in LL, thus extending the Caires-Pfenning interpretation in an elegant way.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Adaptive Finite-Difference Interval Estimation for Noisy Derivative-Free Optimization

A common approach for minimizing a smooth nonlinear function is to employ finite-difference approximations to the gradient. While this can be easily performed when no error is present within the function evaluations, when the function is noisy, the optimal choice requires information about the noise level and higher-order derivatives of the function, which is often unavailable. Given the noise level of the function, we propose a bisection search for finding a finite-difference interval for any finite-difference scheme that balances the truncation error, which arises from the error in the Taylor series approximation, and the measurement error, which results from noise in the function evaluation. Our procedure produces near-optimal estimates of the finite-difference interval at low cost without knowledge of the higher-order derivatives. We show its numerical reliability and accuracy on a set of test problems. When combined with L-BFGS, we obtain a robust method for minimizing noisy black-box functions, as illustrated on a subset of synthetically noisy unconstrained CUTEst problems.
MATHEMATICS
A novel finite element approximation of anisotropic curve shortening flow

We extend the DeTurck trick from the classical isotropic curve shortening flow to the anisotropic setting. Here the anisotropic energy density is allowed to depend on space, which allows an interpretation in the context of Finsler metrics, giving rise to e.g.\ geodesic curvature flow in Riemannian manifolds. Assuming that the density is strictly convex and smooth, we introduce a novel weak formulation for anisotropic curve shortening flow. We then derive an optimal $H^1$--error bound for a continuous-in-time semidiscrete finite element approximation that uses piecewise linear elements. In addition, we consider some fully practical fully discrete schemes and prove their unconditional stability. Finally, we present several numerical simulations, including some convergence experiments that confirm the derived error bound, as well as applications to crystalline curvature flow and geodesic curvature flow.
SCIENCE
Domain Generalization via Domain-based Covariance Minimization

Researchers have been facing a difficult problem that data generation mechanisms could be influenced by internal or external factors leading to the training and test data with quite different distributions, consequently traditional classification or regression from the training set is unable to achieve satisfying results on test data. In this paper, we address this nontrivial domain generalization problem by finding a central subspace in which domain-based covariance is minimized while the functional relationship is simultaneously maximally preserved. We propose a novel variance measurement for multiple domains so as to minimize the difference between conditional distributions across domains with solid theoretical demonstration and supports, meanwhile, the algorithm preserves the functional relationship via maximizing the variance of conditional expectations given output. Furthermore, we also provide a fast implementation that requires much less computation and smaller memory for large-scale matrix operations, suitable for not only domain generalization but also other kernel-based eigenvalue decompositions. To show the practicality of the proposed method, we compare our methods against some well-known dimension reduction and domain generalization techniques on both synthetic data and real-world applications. We show that for small-scale datasets, we are able to achieve better quantitative results indicating better generalization performance over unseen test datasets. For large-scale problems, the proposed fast implementation maintains the quantitative performance but at a substantially lower computational cost.
COMPUTERS
Immersed Boundary Simulations of Flows Driven by Moving Thin Membranes

Immersed boundary methods are extensively used for simulations of dynamic solid objects interacting with fluids due to their computational efficiency and modelling flexibility compared to body-fitted grid methods. However, thin geometries, such as shells and membranes, cause a violation of the boundary conditions across the surface for many immersed boundary projection algorithms. Using a one-dimensional analytical derivation and multi-dimensional numerical simulations, this manuscript shows that adjustment of the Poisson matrix itself is require to avoid large velocity, pressure, and force prediction errors when the pressure jump across the interface is substantial and that these errors increase with Reynolds number. A new minimal thickness modification is developed for the Boundary Data Immersion Method (BDIM-{\sigma}),which avoids these issues while still enabling the use of efficient projection algorithms for high-speed immersed surface simulations.
SCIENCE
Factorization Approach for Low-complexity Matrix Completion Problems: Exponential Number of Spurious Solutions and Failure of Gradient Methods

It is well-known that the Burer-Monteiro (B-M) factorization approach can efficiently solve low-rank matrix optimization problems under the RIP condition. It is natural to ask whether B-M factorization-based methods can succeed on any low-rank matrix optimization problems with a low information-theoretic complexity, i.e., polynomial-time solvable problems that have a unique solution. In this work, we provide a negative answer to the above question. We investigate the landscape of B-M factorized polynomial-time solvable matrix completion (MC) problems, which are the most popular subclass of low-rank matrix optimization problems without the RIP condition. We construct an instance of polynomial-time solvable MC problems with exponentially many spurious local minima, which leads to the failure of most gradient-based methods. Based on those results, we define a new complexity metric that potentially measures the solvability of low-rank matrix optimization problems based on the B-M factorization approach. In addition, we show that more measurements of the ground truth matrix can deteriorate the landscape, which further reveals the unfavorable behavior of the B-M factorization on general low-rank matrix optimization problems.
COMPUTERS
Towards Data-Free Domain Generalization

In this work, we investigate the unexplored intersection of domain generalization and data-free learning. In particular, we address the question: How can knowledge contained in models trained on different source data domains can be merged into a single model that generalizes well to unseen target domains, in the absence of source and target domain data? Machine learning models that can cope with domain shift are essential for for real-world scenarios with often changing data distributions. Prior domain generalization methods typically rely on using source domain data, making them unsuitable for private decentralized data. We define the novel problem of Data-Free Domain Generalization (DFDG), a practical setting where models trained on the source domains separately are available instead of the original datasets, and investigate how to effectively solve the domain generalization problem in that case. We propose DEKAN, an approach that extracts and fuses domain-specific knowledge from the available teacher models into a student model robust to domain shift. Our empirical evaluation demonstrates the effectiveness of our method which achieves first state-of-the-art results in DFDG by significantly outperforming ensemble and data-free knowledge distillation baselines.
COMPUTERS
Deducing information about curves over finite fields from their Weil polynomials

We discuss methods for using the Weil polynomial of an isogeny class of abelian varieties over a finite field to determine properties of the curves (if any) whose Jacobians lie in the isogeny class. Some methods are strong enough to show that there are *no* curves with the given Weil polynomial, while other methods can sometimes be used to show that a curve with the given Weil polynomial must have nontrivial automorphisms, or must come provided with a map of known degree to an elliptic curve with known trace. Such properties can sometimes lead to efficient methods for searching for curves with the given Weil polynomial.
MATHEMATICS

