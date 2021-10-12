CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On multi-species diffusion with size exclusion

By Katharina Hopf, Martin Burger
 10 days ago

We revisit a classical continuum model for the diffusion of multiple species with size-exclusion constraint, which leads to a degenerate nonlinear cross-diffusion system. The purpose of this article is twofold:

Diffusion pore imaging in the presence of extraporal water

Dominik Ludwig, Frederik Bernd Laun, Karel D. Klika, Julian Rauch, Mark Edward Ladd, Peter Bachert, Tristan Anselm Kuder. Diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) is a powerful non-invasive tool which is widely used in clinical routine. Mostly, apparent diffusion coefficient maps are acquired, which cannot be directly related to cellular structure. More recently...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-order gas-kinetic scheme for radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit

In this paper, a high-order gas-kinetic scheme is developed for the equation of radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit which describes the interaction between matter and radiation. To recover RHE, the Bhatnagar-Gross-Krook (BGK) model with modified equilibrium state is considered. In the equilibrium-diffusion limit, the time scales of radiation diffusion and hydrodynamic part are different, and it will make the time step very small for the fully explicit scheme. An implicit-explicit (IMEX) scheme is applied, in which the hydrodynamic part is treated explicitly and the radiation diffusion is treated implicitly. For the hydrodynamics part, a time dependent gas distribution function can be constructed by the integral solution of modified BGK equation, and the time dependent numerical fluxes can be obtained by taking moments of gas distribution function. For the radiation diffusion term, the nonlinear generalized minimal residual (GMRES) method is used. To achieve the temporal accuracy, a two-stage method is developed, which is an extension of two-stage method for hyperbolic conservation law. For the spatial accuracy, the multidimensional weighted essential non-oscillation (WENO) scheme is used for the spatial reconstruction. A variety of numerical tests are provided for the performance of current scheme, including the order of accuracy and robustness.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long-time shadow limit for reaction-diffusion-ODE systems

Shadow systems are an approximation of reaction-diffusion-type problems obtained in the infinite diffusion coefficient limit. They allow reducing complexity of the system and hence facilitate its analysis. The quality of approximation can be considered in three time regimes: (i) short-time intervals taking account for the initial time layer, (ii) long-time intervals scaling with the diffusion coefficient and tending to infinity for diffusion tending to infinity, and (iii) asymptotic state for times up to $T = \infty$. In this paper we focus on uniform error estimates in the long-time case. Using linearization at a time-dependent shadow solution, we derive sufficient conditions for control of the errors. The employed methods are cut-off techniques and $L^p$-estimates combined with stability conditions for the linearized shadow system. Additionally, we show that the global-in-time extension of the uniform error estimates may fail without stronger assumptions on the model linearization. The approach is presented on example of reaction-diffusion equations coupled to ordinary differential equations (ODEs) and is also applied to a classical reaction-diffusion system. The results are illustrated by examples showing necessity and applicability of the established conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Global regularity of non-diffusive temperature fronts for the 2D viscous Boussinesq system

In this paper we address the temperature patch problem of the 2D viscous Boussinesq system without heat diffusion term. The temperature satisfies the transport equation and the initial data of temperature is given in the form of non-constant patch, usually called the temperature front initial data. Introducing a good unknown and applying the method of striated estimates, we prove that our partially viscous Boussinesq system admits a unique global regular solution and the initial $C^{k,\gamma}$ and $W^{2,\infty}$ regularity of the temperature front boundary with $k\in \mathbb{Z}^+ = \{1,2,\cdots\}$ and $\gamma\in (0,1)$ will be preserved for all the time. In particular, this naturally extends the previous work by Danchin $\&$ Zhang (2017) and Gancedo $\&$ García-Juárez (2017). In the proof of the persistence result of higher boundary regularity, we introduce the Besov-type space $B^{s,n}_{p,r}(\mathbb{R}^d)$ and its striated type space $\mathcal{B}^{s,\ell,n}_{p,r,W}(\mathbb{R}^d)$ and establish a series of refined striated estimates in these function spaces, which may have its own interest.
SCIENCE
Control of diffusion-driven pattern formation behind a wave of competency

In certain biological contexts, such as the plumage patterns of birds and stripes on certain species of fishes, pattern formation takes place behind a so-called ``wave of competency". Currently, the effects of a wave of competency on the patterning outcome is not well-understood. In this study, we use Turing's diffusion-driven instability model to study pattern formation behind a wave of competency, under a range of wave speeds. Numerical simulations show that in one spatial dimension a slower wave speed drives a sequence of peak splittings in the pattern, whereas a higher wave speed leads to peak insertions. In two spatial dimensions, we observe stripes that are either perpendicular or parallel to the moving boundary under slow or fast wave speeds, respectively. We argue that there is a correspondence between the one- and two-dimensional phenomena, and that pattern formation behind a wave of competency can account for the pattern organization observed in many biological systems.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

Researchers Describe New Tardigrade Fossil Found In 16 Million Year Old Domincan Amber

Left) Lateral view of Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus gen. et sp. nov. viewed with transmitted light under streomicroscope (top) and with autofluorescence under confocal laser microscope (bottom). Right) Ventral view of Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus gen. et sp. nov. viewed with transmitted light under streomicroscope (top) and with autofluorescence under confocal laser microscope (bottom) CREDIT Images by Marc A. Mapalo.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Homogenization of a nonlinear drift-diffusion system for multiple charged species in a porous medium

We consider a nonlinear drift-diffusion system for multiple charged species in a porous medium in 2D and 3D with periodic microstructure. The system consists of a transport equation for the concentration of the species and Poisson's equation for the electric potential. The diffusion terms depend nonlinearly on the concentrations. We consider homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions for the species concentrations and non-homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions for the electric potential. The aim is the rigorous derivation of an effective (homogenized) model in the limit when the scale parameter $\epsilon$ tends to zero. This is based on uniform $\textit{a priori}$ estimates for the solutions of the microscopic model. The crucial result is the uniform $L^\infty$-estimate for the concentration in space and time. This result exploits the fact, that the system admits a nonnegative energy functional which decreases in time along the solutions of the system. By using weak and strong (two-scale) convergence properties of the microscopic solutions, effective models are derived in the limit $\epsilon \to 0$ for different scalings of the microscopic model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-component DHOST analysis in galaxy clusters

Extended Theories of Gravity with additional scalar degrees of freedom have recently acquired increasing interest due to the presence of a screening mechanism that allows suppressing at small scales (e.g., the Solar System scale) every modification restoring General Relativity. In this work, we consider a second-order Extended Theory of Gravity belonging to the family of Degenerate High Order Scalar Tensor theories (DHOST) characterized by a partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism. We study this model in two different scenarios as a description of dark energy only and as a description of both dark matter and dark energy. Such scenarios have been tested here by analysing a sample of 16 high-mass galaxy clusters targeted by the Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble (CLASH) program using two complementary probes, namely X-ray and strong-and-weak gravitational lensing observations. In mass modelling, we adopt a multi-component approach including hot gas and galactic stellar contributions. For the majority of the clusters in our sample, results show mild Bayesian evidence in favour of the DHOST model as a description of dark energy over General Relativity. This model also appears to alleviate the discrepancy present in General Relativity between X-ray hydrostatic and lensing mass estimates. For the second scenario where gravity acts as both dark energy and dark matter due to the partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism at cluster scales, the model is statistically disfavoured compared to General Relativity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Heat Capacity of oxide scale in the range from 0 C to 1300 C: Generalized estimates with account for movability of phase transitions

The known data on the heat capacity of magnetite (Fe3O4), hematite (Fe2O3) and iron (Fe) at different temperatures are approximated by formulas containing phase transition temperatures as varying parameters. This allows to take into account the effect of phase transition shifts, for example, due to impurities, lattice defects, grain sizes or high cooling rates. For this purpose, the entire target temperature range from 0 C to 1300 C is divided by phase transition temperatures into separate intervals. The conjugation of the approximating functions between the intervals at the magnetic transition point is performed without a gap, and at the point of polymorphic transformation (alpha Fe - gamma Fe) with a finite gap of heat capacity values. For wustite Fe1-xO which does not experience phase transformations, the temperature dependence of the heat capacity is approximated by a single smooth function. In combination with previously obtained formulas for the density of iron oxides and iron the proposed approximations allow us to estimate the specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale depending of its structural composition and temperature. By model calculations it is shown that at temperatures of 200 C and 900 C specific mass heat capacity of oxide scale practically does not depend on the percentage of its individual components and is approximately 750 and 850 J/(kg K) respectively. At a temperature of about 575 C, on contrary, actually possible variations in the composition of oxide scale can lead to a change in its specific heat capacity from 850 to 1150 J/(kg K). The obtained dependencies are recommended for use in mathematical modeling of production and processing of steel products in the presence of oxide scale on their surface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE

