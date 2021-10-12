CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Variance of the Divisor Function in $\mathbb{F}_p [T]$ and Hankel Matrices

By Michael Yiasemides
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We prove an exact formula for the variance of the divisor function over short intervals in $\mathbb{F}_p [T]$, where $p$ is a prime integer. We use exponential sums

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

On Fast Johnson-Lindernstrauss Embeddings of Compact Submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ with Boundary

Let $\mathcal{M}$ be a smooth $d$-dimensional submanifold of $\mathbb{R}^N$ with boundary that's equipped with the Euclidean (chordal) metric, and choose $m \leq N$. In this paper we consider the probability that a random matrix $A \in \mathbb{R}^{m \times N}$ will serve as a bi-Lipschitz function $A: \mathcal{M} \rightarrow \mathbb{R}^m$ with bi-Lipschitz constants close to one for three different types of distributions on the $m \times N$ matrices $A$, including two whose realizations are guaranteed to have fast matrix-vector multiplies. In doing so we generalize prior randomized metric space embedding results of this type for submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ by allowing for the presence of boundary while also retaining, and in some cases improving, prior lower bounds on the achievable embedding dimensions $m$ for which one can expect small distortion with high probability. In particular, motivated by recent modewise embedding constructions for tensor data, herein we present a new class of highly structured distributions on matrices which outperform prior structured matrix distributions for embedding sufficiently low-dimensional submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ (with $d \lesssim \sqrt{N}$) with respect to both achievable embedding dimension, and computationally efficient realizations. As a consequence we are able to present, for example, a general new class of Johnson-Lindenstrauss embedding matrices for $\mathcal{O}(\log^c N)$-dimensional submanifolds of $\mathbb{R}^N$ which enjoy $\mathcal{O}(N \log \log N))$-time matrix vector multiplications.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The $n$-dimensional quadratic Heisenberg algebra as a "non--commutative" $\rm{sl}(2,\mathbb{C})$

We prove that the commutation relations among the generators of the quadratic Heisenberg algebra of dimension $n\in\mathbb{N}$, look like a kind of \textit{non-commutative extension} of $\hbox{sl}(2, \mathbb{C})$ (more precisely of its unique $1$--dimensional central extension), denoted $\hbox{heis}_{2;\mathbb{C}}(n)$ and called the complex $n$--dimensional quadratic Boson algebra. This \textit{non-commutativity} has a different nature from the one considered in quantum groups. %In particular we prove that, for %most values of $n$, this Lie algebra cannot be isomorphic to %$\hbox{sl}(N, \mathbb{C})$ for almost any value of $N$. We prove the exponentiability of these algebras (for any $n$) in the Fock representation. We obtain the group multiplication law, in coordinates of the first and second kind, for the quadratic Boson group and we show that, in the case of the adjoint representation, these multiplication laws can be expressed in terms of a generalization of the Jordan multiplication. We investigate the connections between these two types of coordinates (disentangling formulas). From this we deduce a new proof of the expression of the vacuum characteristic function of homogeneous quadratic boson fields.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Improving the Accuracy of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver for Molecular Systems by the Explicitly-Correlated Perturbative [2]$_\text{R12}$-Correction

We provide an integration of the universal, perturbative explicitly correlated [2]$_\text{R12}$-correction in the context of the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE). This approach is able to increase the accuracy of the underlying reference method significantly while requiring no additional quantum resources. Our proposed approach only requires knowledge of the one- and two-particle reduced density matrices (RDMs) of the reference wavefunction; these can be measured after having reached convergence in VQE. The RDMs are then combined with a set of molecular integrals. This computation comes at a cost that scales as the sixth power of the number of electrons. We explore the performance of the VQE+[2]$_\text{R12}$ approach using both conventional Gaussian basis sets and our recently proposed directly determined pair-natural orbitals obtained by multiresolution analysis (MRA-PNOs). Both Gaussian orbital and PNOs are investigated as a potential set of complementary basis functions in the computation of [2]$_\text{R12}$. In particular the combination of MRA-PNOs with [2]$_\text{R12}$ has turned out to be very promising -- persistently throughout our data, this allowed very accurate simulations at a quantum cost of a minimal basis set. Additionally, we found that the deployment of PNOs as complementary basis can greatly reduce the number of complementary basis functions that enter the computation of the correction at a cubic complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A note on $\mathbb{Z}$-gradings on the Grassmann algebra and Elementary Number Theory

Let $E$ be the Grassmann algebra of an infinite dimensional vector space $L$ over a field of characteristic zero. In this paper, we study the $\mathbb{Z}$-gradings on $E$ having the form $E=E_{(r_{1},r_{2}, r_{3})}^{(v_{1},v_{2}, v_{3})}$, in which each element of a basis of $L$ has $\mathbb{Z}$-degree $r_{1}$, $r_{2}$, or $r_{3}$. We provide a criterion for the support of this structure to coincide with a subgroup of the group $\mathbb{Z}$, and we describe the graded identities for the corresponding gradings. We strongly use Elementary Number Theory as a tool, providing an interesting connection between this classical part of Mathematics, and PI Theory. Our results are generalizations of the approach presented in [11].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Gelfand-Tsetlin basis for infinite-dimensional representations of $gl_n(\mathbb{C})$

We consider the problem of determination of the Gelfand-Tsetlin basis for unitary principal series representations of the Lie algebra $gl_n(\mathbb{C})$. The Gelfand-Tsetlin basis for an infinite-dimensional representation can be defined as the basis of common eigenfunctions of corner quantum minors of the corresponding L-operator. The construction is based on the induction with respect to the rank of the algebra: an element of the basis for $gl_n(\mathbb{C})$ is expressed in terms of a Mellin-Barnes type integral of an element of the basis for $gl_{n-1}(\mathbb{C})$. The integration variables are the parameters (in other words, the quantum numbers) setting the eigenfunction. Explicit results are obtained for ranks $3$ and $4$, and the orthogonality of constructed sets of basis elements is demonstrated. For $gl_3(\mathbb{C})$ the kernel of the integral is expressed in terms of gamma-functions of the parameters of eigenfunctions, and in the case of $gl_4(\mathbb{C})$ -- in terms of a hypergeometric function of the complex field at unity. The formulas presented for an arbitrary rank make it possible to obtain the system of finite-difference equations for the kernel. They include expressions for the quantum minors of $gl_n(\mathbb{C})$ L-operator via the minors of $gl_{n-1}(\mathbb{C})$ L-operator for the principal series representations, as well as formulas for action of some non-corner minors on the eigenfunctions of corner ones. The latter hold for any representation of $gl_n(\mathbb{C})$ (not only principal series) in which the corner minors of the L-operator can be diagonalized.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Vector fields with big and small volume on $\mathbb{S}^2$

We search for minimal volume vector fields on a given Riemann surface, specialising on the case of $M^\star$, this is, the 2-sphere with two antipodal points removed. We discuss the homology theory of the unit sphere tangent bundle $(SM^\star,\partial SM^\star)$ in relation with calibrations and a minimal volume equation. We...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Constraints on $R$-process Nucleosynthesis from $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm in the Early Solar System

GW170817 has confirmed binary neutron star mergers (BNSMs) as one of the sources of nuclei produced by the rapid neutron capture ($r$) process. However, the details of nucleosynthetic pattern emerging from BNSMs as well as the physical condition of $r$-process remain unknown. Moreover, additional sites for $r$-process that have been proposed cannot be ruled out and may even be needed to explain all the observations related to the evolution of $r$-process elements. The measurement of the abundances of particular short-lived radioactive isotopes (SLRIs) in the early solar system (ESS), that are synthesized almost exclusively by $r$-process, can provide independent clues regarding the nature of $r$-process events that occurred during the formation of the SS. In this work, we study the evolution of $r$-process SLRIs $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm as well as the corresponding reference isotopes $^{127}$I and $^{235}$U at the Solar location. We consider up to three different sources that have distinct $^{129}$I/$^{247}$Cm production ratios corresponding to the varied $r$-process conditions in different astrophysical scenarios. In contrast to the results found by Cote et al. (2021), we find that $^{129}$I and $^{247}$Cm in the ESS do not come entirely from one single major event but get additional contributions from at least 2 more minor contributors. This has a dramatic effect on the evolution of the $^{129}$I/$^{247}$Cm ratio, such that the measured ESS value in meteorites may not correspond to that of the "last" major $r$-process event. [abridged]
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Isotope-Selective Laser Ablation Ion-Trap Loading of $\mathbf{^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+}$ using a $\mathbf{\mathrm{BaCl}_2}$ Target

Brendan M. White, Pei Jiang Low, Yvette de Sereville, Matthew L.Day, Noah Greenberg, Richard Rademacher, Crystal Senko. The $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ ion is a promising candidate as a high-fidelity qubit, and the $^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ isotope is promising as a high-fidelity qudit ($d>2$). Barium metal is very reactive, and $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ is radioactive and can only be sourced in small quantities, so the most commonly used loading method, oven heating, is less suited for barium, and is currently not possible for $^{133}\mathrm{Ba}^+$.Pulsed laser ablation solves both of these problems by utilizing compound barium sources, while also giving some distinct advantages, such as fast loading, less displaced material, and lower heat load near the ion trap. Because of the relatively low abundances of the isotopes of interest, a two-step photoionization technique is used, which gives us the ability to selectively load isotopes. Characterization of the ablation process for our $\mathrm{BaCl}_2$ targets are presented, including observation of neutral and ion ablation-fluence regimes, preparation/conditioning and lifetimes of ablation spots, and plume velocity distributions.We show that using laser ablation on $\mathrm{BaCl}_2$ salt targets with a two-step photoionization method, we can produce and trap barium ions reliably. Further, we demonstrate that with our photoionization method, we can trap $^{137}\mathrm{Ba}^+$ with an enhanced selectivity compared to its natural abundance.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

DNA Codes over the Ring $\mathbb{Z}_4 + w\mathbb{Z}_4$

In this present work, we generalize the study of construction of DNA codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta=\mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$, $w^2 = \theta $ for $\theta \in \mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$. Rigorous study along with characterization of the ring structures is presented. We extend the Gau map and Gau distance, defined in \cite{DKBG}, over all the $16$ rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. Furthermore, an isometry between the codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$ and the analogous DNA codes is established in general. Brief study of dual and self dual codes over the rings is given including the construction of special class of self dual codes that satisfy reverse and reverse-complement constraints. The technical contributions of this paper are twofold. Considering the Generalized Gau distance, Sphere Packing-like bound, GV-like bound, Singleton like bound and Plotkin-like bound are established over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. In addition to this, optimal class of codes are provided with respect to Singleton-like bound and Plotkin-like bound. Moreover, the construction of family of DNA codes is proposed that satisfies reverse and reverse-complement constraints using the Reed-Muller type codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The non-abelian Brill-Noether divisor on $\overline{\mathcal{M}}_{13}$ and the Kodaira dimension of $\overline{\mathcal{R}}_{13}$

The paper is devoted to highlighting several novel aspects of the moduli space of curves of genus 13, the first genus g where phenomena related to K3 surfaces no longer govern the birational geometry of M_g. We compute the class of the non-abelian Brill-Noether divisor on M_13 of curves that have a stable rank 2 vector bundle with many sections. This provides the first example of an effective divisor on M_g with slope less than 6+10/g. Earlier work on the Slope Conjecture suggested that such divisors may not exist. The main geometric application of our result is a proof that the Prym moduli space of genus 13 is of general type. Among other things, we also prove the Bertram-Feinberg-Mukai and the Strong Maximal Rank Conjectures on M_13.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement induced criticality in $\mathbb{Z}_2$ symmetric quantum automaton circuits

We study entanglement dynamics in hybrid $\mathbb{Z}_2$ symmetric quantum automaton circuits subject to local composite measurements. We show that there exists an entanglement phase transition from a volume law phase to a critical phase by varying the measurement rate $p$. By analyzing the underlying classical bit string dynamics, we demonstrate that the critical point belongs to parity conserving universality class. We further show that the critical phase with $p>p_c$ is related to the diffusion-annihilation process and is protected by the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ symmetric measurement. We give an interpretation of the entanglement entropy in terms of a two-species particle model and identify the coefficient in front of the critical logarithmic entanglement scaling as the local persistent coefficient. The critical behavior observed at $p\geq p_c$ and the associated dynamical exponents are also confirmed in the purification dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Isoscalar electromagnetic form factors of the nucleon in $N_\mathrm{f} = 2 + 1$ lattice QCD

Dalibor Djukanovic, Georg von Hippel, Harvey B. Meyer, Konstantin Ottnad, Miguel Salg, Jonas Wilhelm, Hartmut Wittig. We present results for the isoscalar electromagnetic form factors of the nucleon computed on the Coordinated Lattice Simulations (CLS) ensembles with $N_\mathrm{f} = 2 + 1$ flavors of $\mathcal{O}(a)$-improved Wilson fermions and an $\mathcal{O}(a)$-improved conserved vector current. In order to estimate the excited-state contamination, we employ several source-sink separations and apply the summation method. For the computation of the quark-disconnected diagrams, a stochastic estimation based on the one-end trick is performed, in combination with a frequency-splitting technique and the hopping parameter expansion. By these means, we obtain a clear signal for the form factors including the quark-disconnected contributions, which have a statistically significant effect on our results.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Zoo of monotone Lagrangians in $\mathbb{C}P^n$

Let $P \subset \mathbb{R}^m$ be a polytope of dimension $m$ with $n$ facets. Assume that $P$ is Delzant and Fano. We associate a monotone embedded Lagrangian $L \subset \mathbb{C}P^{n-1}$ to $P$. As an abstract manifold, the Lagrangian $L$ fibers over some torus with fiber $\mathcal{R}_P$, where $\mathcal{R}_P$ is defined by a system of quadrics in $\mathbb{R}P^{n-1}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$\textit{Ab initio}$-guided X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy quantification of Ti vacancies in Ti$_{1-δ}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$ thin films

$\textit{Ab initio}$ calculations were employed to investigate the effect of oxygen concentration dependent Ti vacancies formation on the core electron binding energy shifts in cubic titanium oxynitride (Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$). It was shown, that the presence of a Ti vacancy reduces the 1s core electron binding energy of the first N neighbors by $\sim$0.6 eV and that this effect is additive with respect to the number of vacancies. Hence it is predicted that the Ti vacancy concentration can be revealed from the intensity of the shifted components in the N 1s core spectra region. This notion was critically appraised by fitting the N 1s region obtained via X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) measurements of Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$ thin films deposited by high power pulsed magnetron sputtering. A model to quantify the Ti vacancy concentration based on the intensity ratio between the N 1s signal components, corresponding to N atoms with locally different Ti vacancy concentration, was developed. Herein a random vacancy distribution was assumed and the influence of surface oxidation from atmospheric exposure after deposition was considered. The so estimated vacancy concentrations are consistent with a model calculating the vacancy concentration based on the O concentrations determined by elastic recoil detection analysis and text book oxidation states and hence electroneutrality. Thus, we have unequivocally established that the formation and population of Ti vacancies in cubic Ti$_{1-\delta}$O$_x$N$_{1-x}$ thin films can be quantified by XPS measurements from N 1s core electron binding energy shifts.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Measurement of the energy asymmetry in $t\bar{t}j$ production at 13 TeV with the ATLAS experiment and interpretation in the SMEFT framework

A measurement of the energy asymmetry in jet-associated top-quark pair production is presented using 139 $\mathrm{fb}^{-1}$ of data collected by the ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider during $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=13$ TeV. The observable measures the different probability of top and antitop quarks to have the higher energy as a function of the jet scattering angle with respect to the beam axis. The energy asymmetry is measured in the semileptonic $t\bar{t}$ decay channel, and the hadronically decaying top quark must have transverse momentum above $350$ GeV. The results are corrected for detector effects to particle level in three bins of the scattering angle of the associated jet. The measurement agrees with the SM prediction at next-to-leading-order accuracy in quantum chromodynamics in all three bins. In the bin with the largest expected asymmetry, where the jet is emitted perpendicular to the beam, the energy asymmetry is measured to be $-0.043\pm0.020$, in agreement with the SM prediction of $-0.037\pm0.003$. Interpreting this result in the framework of the Standard Model effective field theory (SMEFT), it is shown that the energy asymmetry is sensitive to the top-quark chirality in four-quark operators and is therefore a valuable new observable in global SMEFT fits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Low-Frequency 1/f Noise Characteristics of Ultra-Thin AlO$_{x}$-Based Resistive Switching Memory Devices with Magneto-Resistive Responses

Low-frequency 1/f voltage noise has been employed to probe stochastic charge dynamics in AlO$_{x}$-based non-volatile resistive memory devices exhibiting both resistive switching (RS) and magneto-resistive (MR) effects. A 1/f$^{\gamma}$ noise power spectral density is observed in a wide range of applied voltage biases. By analyzing the experimental data within the framework of Hooge's empirical relation, we found that the Hooge's parameter $\alpha$ and the exponent $\gamma$ exhibit a distinct variation upon the resistance transition from the low resistance state (LRS) to the high resistance state (HRS), providing strong evidence that the electron trapping/de-trapping process, along with the electric field-driven oxygen vacancy migration in the AlO$_x$ barrier, plays an essential role in the charge transport dynamics of AlO$_x$-based RS memory devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Padé approximants to $B\toπ\ellν_{\ell}$ and $B_{s}\to K\ellν_{\ell}$ and determination of $|V_{ub}|$

In light of the first observation of the semileptonic decay $B^{0}_{s}\to K^{-}\mu^{+}\nu_{\mu}$ by the LHCb collaboration, we revisit the determination of the CKM parameter $|V_{ub}|$ from exclusive semileptonic $B$-meson decays. A controlled theoretical input on the Standard Model $B\to\pi$ and $B_{s}\to K$ vector and scalar form factors from Lattice QCD in the large $q^{2}$ region, in combination with experimental measurements of the differential $B\to\pi\ell\nu_{\ell}$ and $B^{0}_{s}\to K^{-}\mu^{+}\nu_{\mu}$ branching ratio distributions, has allowed us determine $|V_{ub}|=3.86(11)\times10^{-3}$ and $|V_{ub}|=3.58(9)\times10^{-3}$ from the analyses of the individual decay channels, respectively, and $|V_{ub}|=3.68(5)\times10^{-3}$ from a simultaneous analysis of both decays, which is only a $1.4\%$ error and differs by $1.8\sigma$ with respect to the value from inclusive determinations $|V_{ub}|=4.25(12)^{+15}_{-14}(23)\times10^{-3}$. Our results are based on the use of Padé approximants to the participating form factors, highlight the importance of the decay $B_{s}\to K\mu\nu_{\mu}$ in complementing the traditional $B\to\pi\ell\nu_{\ell}$ one in the exclusive determination of $|V_{ub}|$, and allow obtain, to the best of our knowledge, the first correlated results for the $B\to\pi$ and $B_{s}\to K$ vector and scalar form factors. We hope that our study strengthens the case for precise measurements of the differential $B_{s}\to K\ell\nu_{\ell}$ decay rate with a finer resolution of the $q^{2}$ bins, as it would definitely allow achieving more conclusive results for $|V_{ub}|$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE

