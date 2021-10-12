CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualitative analysis of optimisation problems with respect to non-constant Robin coefficients

By Idriss Mazari, Yannick Privat
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Following recent interest in the qualitative analysis of some optimal control and shape optimisation problems, we provide in this article a detailed study of the optimisation of Robin boundary conditions in PDE constrained calculus of variations. Our main model consists of an elliptic PDE of the form $-\Delta u_\beta=f(x,u_\beta)$ endowed with

ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stiffness optimisation of graded microstructal configurations using asymptotic analysis and machine learning

The article is aimed to address a combinative use of asymptotic analysis and machine learning, for fast stiffness design of configurations infilled with smoothly-varying graded microstructures. The discussion is conducted in the context of an improved asymptotic-homogenisation topology optimisation (AHTO plus) framework (Zhu et al., 2019). It is demonstrated that machine learning can be employed to represent the key but implicit inter-relationships between formulations obtained at different orders from asymptotic analysis. Moreover, in the context of microstructural homogenisation, asymptotic analysis helps offer a platform for machine learning to release its full potentials in function representation. Firstly, asymptotic analysis identifies a computational routine for data acquisition, thus the training data are sufficient in theory. Secondly, the number of input arguments for machine learning can be minimised based on the explicit results by asymptotic analysis, and the scale of the machine learning model in use is kept small. Thirdly, the input arguments for machine learning are shown to be complete. Then the situation where certain factors affecting the function relationship represented by machine learning is avoided. Other issues on incorporating machine learning into the AHTO plus framework, such as ensuring the positive definiteness of the homogenised elasticity tensor and the speeding-up of the associated sensitivity analysis, are also discussed here. Numerical examples show that the use of machine learning in the AHTO plus scheme can bring about an acceleration by two orders of magnitude, if compared with the existing treatments of using a zoning strategy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Six functor formalism for sheaves with non-presentable coefficients

In this paper we show that the six functor formalism for sheaves on locally compact Hausdorff topological spaces, as developed for example in [KS90], can be extended to sheaves with values in any closed symmetric monoidal $\infty$-category which is stable and bicomplete. Notice that, since we do not assume our coefficients to be presentable or restrict to hypercomplete sheaves, our arguments will be not obvious and substantially different from the ones contained in [KS90]. Along the way we also study locally contractible geometric morphisms and prove that, if $f:X\rightarrow Y$ is a continous map which induces a locally contractible geometric morphism, then the exceptional pullback functor $f^!$ satisfies a formula generalizing [KS90, Proposition 3.3.2 (ii)], where it is proven only for topological submersions. At the end of our paper we also show how one can express Atiyah duality by means of the six functor formalism.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pressure-driven phase transitions in bulk HfS$_2$

The effect of hydrostatic pressure up to 27 GPa on the Raman scattering (RS) in bulk HfS$_2$ is investigated. There are two transformations of RS spectra, which take place during compression at pressure between 5.7 GPa and 9.8 GPa as well as between 12.8 GPa and 15.2 GPa. Seven vibrational modes can be observed after the transformation, as compared to four modes before the transformation. The observed change suggests structural change in the material of yet unknown nature. The frequencies of the RS modes observed above the transformation change linearly with pressure and corresponding pressure coefficients have been determined. The other transition manifests itself as a change in the RS lineshape. While a series of well-defined RS modes are observed under pressure below the transition, broad spectral bands can be seen at higher pressure. The overall lineshape of the spectra resembles that of disordered materials. The lineshape does not change during decompression, which suggests permanent nature of the high-pressure transition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Merger rate density of binary black holes through isolated Population I, II, and III binary star evolution

Ataru Tanikawa, Takashi Yoshida, Tomoya Kinugawa, Alessandro A. Trani, Takashi Hosokawa, Hajime Susa, Kazuyuki Omukai. We investigate the formation of merging binary black holes (BHs) through isolated binary evolution by means of binary population synthesis (BPS) calculations covering an unprecedentedly wide metallicity range of Population (Pop) I, II, and III binary stars. We find that the predicted merger rate density and primary BH mass ($m_1$) distribution are consistent with the gravitational wave (GW) observations. Notably, very metal-poor ($< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$) binary stars including Pop III binary stars yield most of the pair instability (PI) mass gap events with $m_1 = 65$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Pop III binary stars contribute more to the events with increasing redshift, and all the events are the Pop III origin at redshifts $\gtrsim 8$. The validity of our model can be assessed by future GW observations in the following two points. First, there is no binary BH with $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$ in our result, and thus the primary BH mass distribution should suddenly drop in the range of $m_1=100$--$130$ $M_\odot$. Second, the PI mass gap event rate should increase toward higher redshift up to $\sim 11$, since those events mainly originate from the Pop III binary stars. Our fiducial model is based on three assumptions: a top-heavy stellar initial mass function for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, the presence of close binary stars for $< 10^{-2}$ $Z_\odot$ binary stars, and inefficient convective overshoot in the main-sequence phase of stellar evolution. Without any of the above, the number of PI mass gap events becomes too low to reproduce current GW observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decision Theoretic Cutoff and ROC Analysis for Bayesian Optimal Group Testing

We study the inference problem in the group testing to identify defective items from the perspective of the decision theory. We introduce Bayesian inference and consider the Bayesian optimal setting in which the true generative process of the test results is known. We demonstrate the adequacy of the posterior marginal probability in the Bayesian optimal setting as a diagnostic variable based on the area under the curve (AUC). Using the posterior marginal probability, we derive the general expression of the optimal cutoff value that yields the minimum expected risk function. Furthermore, we evaluate the performance of the Bayesian group testing without knowing the true states of the items: defective or non-defective. By introducing an analytical method from statistical physics, we derive the receiver operating characteristics curve, and quantify the corresponding AUC under the Bayesian optimal setting. The obtained analytical results precisely describes the actual performance of the belief propagation algorithm defined for single samples when the number of items is sufficiently large.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Array Element Coupling in Radio Interferometry I: A Semi-Analytic Approach

We derive a general formalism for interferometric visibilities, which considers first-order antenna-antenna coupling and assumes steady-state, incident radiation. We simulate such coupling features for non-polarized skies on a compact, redundantly-spaced array and present a phenomenological analysis of the coupling features. Contrary to previous studies, we find mutual coupling features manifest themselves at nonzero fringe rates. We compare power spectrum results for both coupled and non-coupled (noiseless, simulated) data and find coupling effects to be highly dependent on LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. For all LSTs, lengths, and orientations, coupling features appear at delays which are outside the foreground 'wedge', which has been studied extensively and contains non-coupled astrophysical foreground features. Further, we find that first-order coupling effects threaten our ability to average data from baselines with identical length and orientation. Two filtering strategies are proposed which may mitigate such coupling systematics. The semi-analytic coupling model herein presented may be used to study mutual coupling systematics as a function of LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. Such a model is not only helpful to the field of 21cm cosmology, but any study involving interferometric measurements, where coupling effects at the level of at least 1 part in 10^4 could corrupt the scientific result. Our model may be used to mitigate coupling systematics in existing radio interferometers and to design future arrays where the configuration of array elements inherently mitigates coupling effects at desired LSTs and angular resolutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Tightening geometric and dynamical constraints on dark energy and gravity: galaxy clustering, intrinsic alignment and kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect

Conventionally, in galaxy surveys, cosmological constraints on the growth and expansion history of the universe have been obtained from the measurements of redshift-space distortions and baryon acoustic oscillations embedded in the large-scale galaxy density field. In this paper, we study how well one can improve the cosmological constraints from the combination of the galaxy density field with velocity and tidal fields, which are observed via the kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (kSZ) and galaxy intrinsic alignment (IA) effects, respectively. For illustration, we consider the deep galaxy survey by Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph, whose survey footprint perfectly overlaps with the imaging survey of the Hyper Suprime-Cam and the CMB-S4 experiment. We find that adding the kSZ and IA effects significantly improves cosmological constraints, particularly when we adopt the non-flat cold dark matter model which allows both time variation of the dark energy equation-of-state and deviation of the gravity law from general relativity. Under this model, we achieve $31\%$ improvement for the growth index $\gamma$ and $>35\%$ improvement for other parameters except for the curvature parameter, compared to the case of the conventional galaxy-clustering-only analysis. As another example, we also consider the wide galaxy survey by the {\it Euclid} satellite, in which shapes of galaxies are noisier but the survey volume is much larger. We demonstrate that when the above model is adopted, the clustering analysis combined with kSZ and IA from the deep survey can achieve tighter cosmological constraints than the clustering-only analysis from the wide survey.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Interrelation of nonclassicality conditions through stabiliser group homomorphism

In this paper, we show that coherence witness for a single qubit itself yields nonlocality/ entanglement inequalities and condition for quantum discord in two-qubit systems. It is shown by employing homomorphism among the stabilizer groups of a single qubit and a multi-qubit state. Interestingly, quantum mechanics allows for such homomorphic images of single-qubit stabilizers, that do not allow for consistent assignments of outcomes of local observables, but are globally commuting. As an application, we show that CHSH inequality can be straightforwardly generalized to nonlocality inequalities for multiqubit GHZ states. It also reconfirms the fact that quantumness prevails even in the large $N$--limit, if coherence is sustained. The mapping provides a way to construct many nonlocality inequalities, given a {\it seed} inequality. This study gives us a motivation to gain a better control over multiple degrees of freedom and multi-party systems. It is because in multi-party systems, the same nonclassical feature, {\it viz.}, coherence may appear in many avatars.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE

