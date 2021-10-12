CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exceptional points and pseudo-Hermiticity in real potential scattering

By Farhang Loran, Ali Mostafazadeh
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We employ a recently-developed transfer-matrix formulation of scattering theory in two dimensions to study a class of scattering setups modeled by real potentials. The transfer matrix for these potentials is related to the time-evolution operator for an associated pseudo-Hermitian Hamiltonian operator $\widehat{\mathbf{H}}$ which develops

Observation of open scattering channels

Reinier van der Meer, Michiel de Goede, Ben Kassenberg, Pim Venderbosch, Henk Snijders, Jorn Epping, Caterina Taballione, Hans van den Vlekkert, Jelmer J. Renema, Pepijn W.H. Pinkse. The existence of fully transmissive eigenchannels ("open channels") in a random scattering medium is a counterintuitive and unresolved prediction of random matrix theory....
Lithological Tomography with the Correlated Pseudo-Marginal Method

We consider lithological tomography in which the posterior distribution of (hydro)geological parameters of interest is inferred from geophysical data by treating the intermediate geophysical properties as latent variables. In such a latent variable model, one needs to estimate the intractable likelihood of the (hydro)geological parameters given the geophysical data. The pseudo-marginal method is an adaptation of the Metropolis-Hastings algorithm in which an unbiased approximation of this likelihood is obtained by Monte Carlo averaging over samples from, in this setting, the noisy petrophysical relationship linking (hydro)geological and geophysical properties. To make the method practical in data-rich geophysical settings with low noise levels, we demonstrate that the Monte Carlo sampling must rely on importance sampling distributions that well approximate the posterior distribution of petrophysical scatter around the sampled (hydro)geological parameter field. To achieve a suitable acceptance rate, we rely both on (1) the correlated pseudo-marginal method, which correlates the samples used in the proposed and current states of the Markov chain, and (2) a model proposal scheme that preserves the prior distribution. As a synthetic test example, we infer porosity fields using crosshole ground-penetrating radar (GPR) first-arrival travel times. We use a (50x50)-dimensional pixel-based parameterization of the multi-Gaussian porosity field with known statistical parameters, resulting in a parameter space of high dimension. We demonstrate that the correlated pseudo-marginal method with our proposed importance sampling and prior-preserving proposal scheme outperforms current state-of-the-art methods in both linear and non-linear settings by greatly enhancing the posterior exploration.
Exceptional points in lossy media enable decay-free wave propagation

Alexander Yulaev, Sangsik Kim, Qing Li, Daron A. Westly, Brian J. Roxworthy, Kartik Srinivasan, Vladimir A. Aksyuk. Waves entering a spatially uniform lossy medium typically undergo exponential decay, arising from either the energy loss of the Beer-Lambert-Bouguer transmission law or the evanescent penetration during reflection. Recently, exceptional point singularities in non-Hermitian systems have been linked to unconventional wave propagation, such as the predicted extremely spatially broad constant-intensity guided modes. Despite such promises, the possibility of decay-free wave propagation in a purely lossy medium has been neither theoretically suggested nor experimentally realized until now. Here we discover and experimentally demonstrate decay-free wave propagation accompanied by a striking uniformly distributed energy loss across arbitrary thicknesses of a homogeneous periodically nanostructured waveguiding medium with exceptional points. Predicted by coupled-mode theory and supported by fully vectorial electromagnetic simulations, hundreds-of-waves deep penetration manifesting spatially constant radiation losses are experimentally observed in photonic slab waveguides. The uniform, decay-free radiative energy loss is measured across the entire structured waveguide region, regardless of its length. While the demonstrated constant-intensity radiation finds an immediate application for generating large, uniform and surface-normal free-space plane waves directly from the photonic chip surface, the uncovered decay-free wave phenomenon is universal and holds true across all domains supporting physical waves, opening new horizons for dispersion-engineered materials empowered by exceptional point physics.
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
Glueball-glueball scattering and the glueballonium

The scalar glueball $G$ is the lightest particle of the Yang-Mills sector of QCD, with a lattice predicted mass of about $m_{G}\simeq1.7$ GeV. It is natural to investigate glueball-glueball scattering and the possible emergence of a bound state, that we call glueballonium. We perform this study in the context of a widely used dilaton potential, that depends on a single dimensionful parameter $\Lambda_G$. We consider a unitarization prescription that allows us to predict the lowest partial waves in the elastic window. These quantities can be in principle calculated on the lattice, thus offering possibility for testing the validity of the dilaton potential and an independent determination of its parameter. Moreover, we also show that a stable glueballonium exists if $\Lambda_{G}$ is small enough. In particular, for $\Lambda_{G}$ compatible with the expectations from the gluon condensate, the glueballonium has a mass of about $3.4$ GeV.
Algebras of pseudo-differential operators acting on holomorphic Sobolev spaces

We search for pseudo-differential operators acting on holomorphic Sobolev spaces. The operators should mirror the standard Sobolev mapping property in the holomorphic analogues. The setting is a closed real-analytic Riemannian manifold, or Lie group with a bi-invariant metric, and the holomorphic Sobolev spaces are defined on a fixed Grauert tube about the core manifold. We find that every pseudo-differential operator in the commutant of the Laplacian is of this kind. Moreover, so are all the operators in the commutant of certain analytic pseudo-differential operators, but for more general tubes, provided that an old statement of Boutet de Monvel holds true generally. In the Lie group setting, we find even larger algebras, and characterize all their elliptic elements. These latter algebras are determined by global matrix-valued symbols.
Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
Array Element Coupling in Radio Interferometry I: A Semi-Analytic Approach

We derive a general formalism for interferometric visibilities, which considers first-order antenna-antenna coupling and assumes steady-state, incident radiation. We simulate such coupling features for non-polarized skies on a compact, redundantly-spaced array and present a phenomenological analysis of the coupling features. Contrary to previous studies, we find mutual coupling features manifest themselves at nonzero fringe rates. We compare power spectrum results for both coupled and non-coupled (noiseless, simulated) data and find coupling effects to be highly dependent on LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. For all LSTs, lengths, and orientations, coupling features appear at delays which are outside the foreground 'wedge', which has been studied extensively and contains non-coupled astrophysical foreground features. Further, we find that first-order coupling effects threaten our ability to average data from baselines with identical length and orientation. Two filtering strategies are proposed which may mitigate such coupling systematics. The semi-analytic coupling model herein presented may be used to study mutual coupling systematics as a function of LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. Such a model is not only helpful to the field of 21cm cosmology, but any study involving interferometric measurements, where coupling effects at the level of at least 1 part in 10^4 could corrupt the scientific result. Our model may be used to mitigate coupling systematics in existing radio interferometers and to design future arrays where the configuration of array elements inherently mitigates coupling effects at desired LSTs and angular resolutions.
Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
Radiation Modulated Spin coupling in DNA

The spin activity in macromolecules such as DNA and oligopeptides, in the context of the Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS) has been proposed to be due to the atomic Spin-Orbit Coupling (SOC) and the associated chiral symmetry of the structures. This coupling, associated with carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in biological molecules, albeit small (meV), can be enhanced by the geometry, and strong local polarization effects such as hydrogen bonding (HB). A novel way to manipulate the spin degree of freedom is by modifying the spectrum using a coupling to the appropriate electromagnetic radiation field. Here we use the Floquet formalism in order to show how the half filled band Hamiltonian for DNA, can be modulated by the radiation to produce a up to a tenfold increase of the effective SOC once the intrinsic coupling is present. On the other hand, the chiral model, once incorporating the orbital angular momentum of electron motion on the helix, opens a gap for different helicity states (helicity splitting) that chooses spin polarization according to transport direction and chirality, without breaking time reversal symmetry. The observed effects are feasible in physically reasonable parameter ranges for the radiation field amplitude and frequency.
Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
Self-doping and the Mott-Kondo scenario for infinite-layer nickelate superconductors

We give a brief review of the Mott-Kondo scenario and its consequence in the recently-discovered infinite-layer nickelate superconductors. We argue that the parent state is a self-doped Mott insulator and propose an effective $t$-$J$-$K$ model to account for its low-energy properties. At small doping, the model describes a low carrier density Kondo system with incoherent Kondo scattering at finite temperatures, in good agreement with experimental observation of the logarithmic temperature dependence of electric resistivity. Upon increasing Sr doping, the model predicts a breakdown of the Kondo effect, which provides a potential explanation of the non-Fermi liquid behavior of the electric resistivity with a power law scaling over a wide range of the temperature. Unconventional superconductivity is shown to undergo a transition from nodeless $(d+is)$-wave to nodal $d$-wave near the critical doping due to competition of the Kondo and Heisenberg superexchange interactions. The presence of different pairing symmetry may be supported by recent tunneling measurements.
Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function from laser-induced fluorescence spectra

Satoru Tokuda, Yuichi Kawachi, Makoto Sasaki, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Kotaro Yamasaki, Kenichiro Terasaka, Shigeru Inagaki. The velocity distribution function is a statistical description that connects particle kinetics and macroscopic parameters in many-body systems. Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) spectroscopy is utilized to measure the local velocity distribution function in spatially inhomogeneous plasmas. However, the analytic form of such a function for the system of interest is not always clear under the intricate factors in non-equilibrium states. Here, we propose a novel approach to select the valid form of the velocity distribution function based on Bayesian statistics. We formulate the Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function and apply it to LIF spectra locally observed at several positions in a linear magnetized plasma. We demonstrate evaluating the spatial inhomogeneity by verifying each analytic form of the local velocity distribution function. Our approach is widely applicable to experimentally establish the velocity distribution function in plasmas and fluids, including gases and liquids.
A High-Velocity Scatterer Revealed in the Thinning Ejecta of a Type II Supernova

Douglas C. Leonard, Luc Dessart, D. John Hillier, Giuliano Pignata, G. Grant Williams, Jennifer L. Hoffman, Peter Milne, Nathan Smith, Paul S. Smith, Harish G. Khandrika. We present deep, nebular-phase spectropolarimetry of the Type II-P/L SN 2013ej, obtained 167 days after explosion with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The polarized flux spectrum appears as a nearly perfect (92% correlation), redshifted (by ~4,000 km/sec) replica of the total flux spectrum. Such a striking correspondence has never been observed before in nebular-phase supernova spectropolarimetry, although data capable of revealing it have heretofore been only rarely obtained. Through comparison with 2D polarized radiative transfer simulations of stellar explosions, we demonstrate that localized ionization produced by the decay of a high-velocity, spatially confined clump of radioactive 56-Ni -- synthesized by and launched as part of the explosion with final radial velocity exceeding 4,500 km/sec -- can reproduce the observations through enhanced electron scattering. Additional data taken earlier in the nebular phase (day 134) yield a similarly strong correlation (84%) and redshift, whereas photospheric-phase epochs that sample days 8 through 97, do not. This suggests that the primary polarization signatures of the high-velocity scattering source only come to dominate once the thick, initially opaque hydrogen envelope has turned sufficiently transparent. This detection in an otherwise fairly typical core-collapse supernova adds to the growing body of evidence supporting strong asymmetries across Nature's most common types of stellar explosions, and establishes the power of polarized flux -- and the specific information encoded by it in line photons at nebular epochs -- as a vital tool in such investigations going forward.
Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
