Groups of piecewise isometric permutations of lattice points or finitary rearrangements of tessellations

By Robert Bieri, Heike Sach
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Through the glasses of didactic reduction: We consider a (periodic) tessellation $\Delta$ of either Euclidean or hyperbolic $n$-space $M$. By a piecewise isometric rearrangement of $\Delta$ we mean the process of cutting $M$ along corank-1

arxiv.org

