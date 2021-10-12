CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing weights from the perspective of t-structures

By Mikhail V. Bondarko, Sergei V. Vostokov
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

This paper is dedicated to morphisms killing weights in a range (as defined by the first author) and to objects without these weights (as essentially defined by J. Wildeshaus) in a triangulated category endowed with a weight structure w. We describe several new criteria for

arxiv.org

Uniformization of some weight 3 variations of Hodge structure, Anosov representations, and Lyapunov exponents

We develop a class of uniformizations for certain weight 3 variations of Hodge structure (VHS). The analytic properties of the VHS are used to establish a conjecture of Eskin, Kontsevich, Möller, and Zorich on Lyapunov exponents. Additionally, we prove that the monodromy representations are log-Anosov, a dynamical property that has a number of global consequences for the VHS. We establish a strong Torelli theorem for the VHS and describe appropriate domains of discontinuity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Mining the Weights Knowledge for Optimizing Neural Network Structures

Knowledge embedded in the weights of the artificial neural network can be used to improve the network structure, such as in network compression. However, the knowledge is set up by hand, which may not be very accurate, and relevant information may be overlooked. Inspired by how learning works in the mammalian brain, we mine the knowledge contained in the weights of the neural network toward automatic architecture learning in this paper. We introduce a switcher neural network (SNN) that uses as inputs the weights of a task-specific neural network (called TNN for short). By mining the knowledge contained in the weights, the SNN outputs scaling factors for turning off and weighting neurons in the TNN. To optimize the structure and the parameters of TNN simultaneously, the SNN and TNN are learned alternately under the same performance evaluation of TNN using stochastic gradient descent. We test our method on widely used datasets and popular networks in classification applications. In terms of accuracy, we outperform baseline networks and other structure learning methods stably and significantly. At the same time, we compress the baseline networks without introducing any sparse induction mechanism, and our method, in particular, leads to a lower compression rate when dealing with simpler baselines or more difficult tasks. These results demonstrate that our method can produce a more reasonable structure.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Importance Estimation from Multiple Perspectives for Keyphrase Extraction

Keyphrase extraction is a fundamental task in Natural Language Processing, which usually contains two main parts: candidate keyphrase extraction and keyphrase importance estimation. From the view of human understanding documents, we typically measure the importance of phrase according to its syntactic accuracy, information saliency, and concept consistency simultaneously. However, most existing keyphrase extraction approaches only focus on the part of them, which leads to biased results. In this paper, we propose a new approach to estimate the importance of keyphrase from multiple perspectives (called as \textit{KIEMP}) and further improve the performance of keyphrase extraction. Specifically, \textit{KIEMP} estimates the importance of phrase with three modules: a chunking module to measure its syntactic accuracy, a ranking module to check its information saliency, and a matching module to judge the concept (i.e., topic) consistency between phrase and the whole document. These three modules are seamlessly jointed together via an end-to-end multi-task learning model, which is helpful for three parts to enhance each other and balance the effects of three perspectives. Experimental results on six benchmark datasets show that \textit{KIEMP} outperforms the existing state-of-the-art keyphrase extraction approaches in most cases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

3D Structure from 2D Microscopy images using Deep Learning

Understanding the structure of a protein complex is crucial indetermining its function. However, retrieving accurate 3D structures from microscopy images is highly challenging, particularly as many imaging modalities are two-dimensional. Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence have been applied to this problem, primarily using voxel based approaches to analyse sets of electron microscopy images. Herewe present a deep learning solution for reconstructing the protein com-plexes from a number of 2D single molecule localization microscopy images, with the solution being completely unconstrained. Our convolutional neural network coupled with a differentiable renderer predicts pose and derives a single structure. After training, the network is dis-carded, with the output of this method being a structural model which fits the data-set. We demonstrate the performance of our system on two protein complexes: CEP152 (which comprises part of the proximal toroid of the centriole) and centrioles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Radiation Modulated Spin coupling in DNA

The spin activity in macromolecules such as DNA and oligopeptides, in the context of the Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS) has been proposed to be due to the atomic Spin-Orbit Coupling (SOC) and the associated chiral symmetry of the structures. This coupling, associated with carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in biological molecules, albeit small (meV), can be enhanced by the geometry, and strong local polarization effects such as hydrogen bonding (HB). A novel way to manipulate the spin degree of freedom is by modifying the spectrum using a coupling to the appropriate electromagnetic radiation field. Here we use the Floquet formalism in order to show how the half filled band Hamiltonian for DNA, can be modulated by the radiation to produce a up to a tenfold increase of the effective SOC once the intrinsic coupling is present. On the other hand, the chiral model, once incorporating the orbital angular momentum of electron motion on the helix, opens a gap for different helicity states (helicity splitting) that chooses spin polarization according to transport direction and chirality, without breaking time reversal symmetry. The observed effects are feasible in physically reasonable parameter ranges for the radiation field amplitude and frequency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interrelation of nonclassicality conditions through stabiliser group homomorphism

In this paper, we show that coherence witness for a single qubit itself yields nonlocality/ entanglement inequalities and condition for quantum discord in two-qubit systems. It is shown by employing homomorphism among the stabilizer groups of a single qubit and a multi-qubit state. Interestingly, quantum mechanics allows for such homomorphic images of single-qubit stabilizers, that do not allow for consistent assignments of outcomes of local observables, but are globally commuting. As an application, we show that CHSH inequality can be straightforwardly generalized to nonlocality inequalities for multiqubit GHZ states. It also reconfirms the fact that quantumness prevails even in the large $N$--limit, if coherence is sustained. The mapping provides a way to construct many nonlocality inequalities, given a {\it seed} inequality. This study gives us a motivation to gain a better control over multiple degrees of freedom and multi-party systems. It is because in multi-party systems, the same nonclassical feature, {\it viz.}, coherence may appear in many avatars.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phonon anharmonicity: a pertinent review of recent progress and perspective

Anharmonic lattice vibrations govern the thermal dynamics in materials and present how the atoms interact and how they conduct heat. An indepth understanding of the microscopic mechanism of phonon anharmonicity in condensed systems is critical for developing better functional and energy materials. In recent years, a variety of novel behaviors in condense matters are driven by phonon anharmonic effects in some way or another, such as soft mode phase transition, negative thermal expansion, multiferroicity, ultralow thermal conductivity or high thermal resistance, and high-temperature superconductivity, etc. All these properties have endowed anharmonicity with many promising applications and provided remarkable opportunities for developing anharmonicity engineering, regulating heat transport towards excellent performance in materials. In this work, we review the recent development of the study on phonon anharmonic effect and summarize its origination, influence and mechanism, research methods, and applications. Besides, the remaining challenges, future trends, and prospects of phonon anharmonicity are also put forward.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detecting Lagrangian coherent structures from sparse and noisy trajectory data

Many complex flows such as those arising from ocean plastics in geophysics or moving cells in biology are characterized by sparse and noisy trajectory datasets. We introduce techniques for identifying Lagrangian Coherent Structures (LCSs) of hyperbolic and elliptic nature in such datasets. Hyperbolic LCSs, which represent surfaces with maximal attraction or repulsion over a finite amount of time, are computed through a regularized least-squares approximation of the flow map gradient. Elliptic LCSs, which identify regions of coherent motion such as vortices and jets, are extracted using DBSCAN - a popular data clustering algorithm - combined with a systematic approach to choose parameters. We deploy these methods on various benchmark analytical flows and real-life experimental datasets ranging from oceanography to biology and show that they yield accurate results, despite sparse and noisy data. We also provide a lightweight computational implementation of these techniques as a user-friendly and straightforward Python code.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
PHYSICS

