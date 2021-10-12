CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model reduction by least squares moment matching for linear and nonlinear systems

By Alberto Padoan
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The paper addresses the model reduction problem for linear and nonlinear systems using the notion of least squares moment matching. For linear systems, the main idea is to approximate a transfer function by ensuring that the interpolation conditions imposed by moment matching are satisfied

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A Novel Quantum Calculus-based Complex Least Mean Square Algorithm (q-CLMS)

Shujaat Khan, Muhammad Moinuddin, Roberto Togneri, Mohammed Bennamoun. In this research, a novel adaptive filtering algorithm is proposed for complex domain signal processing. The proposed algorithm is based on Wirtinger calculus and is called as q-Complex Least Mean Square (q-CLMS) algorithm. The proposed algorithm could be considered as an extension of the q-LMS algorithm for the complex domain. Transient and steady-state analyses of the proposed q-CLMS algorithm are performed and exact analytical expressions for mean analysis, mean square error (MSE), excess mean square error (EMSE), mean square deviation (MSD) and misadjustment are presented. Extensive experiments have been conducted and a good match between the simulation results and theoretical findings is reported. The proposed q-CLMS algorithm is also explored for whitening applications with satisfactory performance. A modification of the proposed q-CLMS algorithm called Enhanced $q$-CLMS (Eq-CLMS) is also proposed. The Eq-CLMS algorithm eliminates the need for a pre-coded value of the q-parameter thereby automatically adapting to the best value. Extensive experiments are performed on system identification and channel equalization tasks and the proposed algorithm is shown to outperform several benchmark and state-of-the-art approaches namely Complex Least Mean Square (CLMS), Normalized Complex Least Mean Square (NCLMS), Variable Step Size Complex Least Mean Square (VSS-CLMS), Complex FLMS (CFLMS) and Fractional-ordered-CLMS (FoCLMS) algorithms.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Chaos in coupled Kerr-nonlinear parametric oscillators

A Kerr-nonlinear parametric oscillator (KPO) can generate a quantum superposition of two oscillating states, known as a Schrödinger cat state, via quantum adiabatic evolution, and can be used as a qubit for gate-based quantum computing and quantum annealing. In this work, we investigate complex dynamics, i.e., chaos, in two coupled nondissipative KPOs at a few-photon level. After showing that a classical model for this system is nonintegrable and consequently exhibits chaotic behavior, we provide quantum counterparts for the classical results, which are quantum versions of the Poincaré surface of section and its lower-dimensional version defined with time integrals of the Wigner and Husimi functions, and also the initial and long-term behavior of out-of-time-ordered correlators. We conclude that some of them can be regarded as quantum signatures of chaos, together with energy-level spacing statistics (conventional signature). Thus, the system of coupled KPOs is expected to offer not only an alternative approach to quantum computing, but also a promising platform for the study on quantum chaos.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Networks Enforcing Physical Symmetries in Nonlinear Dynamical Lattices: The Case Example of the Ablowitz-Ladik Model

In this work we introduce symmetry-preserving, physics-informed neural networks (S-PINNs) motivated by symmetries that are ubiquitous to solutions of nonlinear dynamical lattices. Although the use of PINNs have recently attracted much attention in data-driven discovery of solutions chiefly to partial differential equations, we demonstrate that they fail at enforcing important physical laws including symmetries of solutions and conservation laws. Through the correlation of parity symmetries in both space and time of solutions to differential equations with their group equivariant representation, we construct group-equivariant NNs which respect spatio-temporal parity symmetry. Moreover, we adapt the proposed architecture to enforce different types of periodicity (or localization) of solutions to nonlinear dynamical lattices. We do so by applying S-PINNs to the completely integrable Ablowitz-Ladik model, and performing numerical experiments with a special focus on waveforms that are related to rogue structures. These include the Kuznetsov-Ma soliton, and Akhmediev breather as well as the Peregrine soliton. Our numerical results demonstrate the superiority and robustness of the proposed architecture over standard PINNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparsity in Partially Controllable Linear Systems

A fundamental concept in control theory is that of controllability, where any system state can be reached through an appropriate choice of control inputs. Indeed, a large body of classical and modern approaches are designed for controllable linear dynamical systems. However, in practice, we often encounter systems in which a large set of state variables evolve exogenously and independently of the control inputs; such systems are only \emph{partially controllable}. The focus of this work is on a large class of partially controllable linear dynamical systems, specified by an underlying sparsity pattern. Our main results establish structural conditions and finite-sample guarantees for learning to control such systems. In particular, our structural results characterize those state variables which are irrelevant for optimal control, an analysis which departs from classical control techniques. Our algorithmic results adapt techniques from high-dimensional statistics -- specifically soft-thresholding and semiparametric least-squares -- to exploit the underlying sparsity pattern in order to obtain finite-sample guarantees that significantly improve over those based on certainty-equivalence. We also corroborate these theoretical improvements over certainty-equivalent control through a simulation study.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

yaglm: a Python package for fitting and tuning generalized linear models that supports structured, adaptive and non-convex penalties

The yaglm package aims to make the broader ecosystem of modern generalized linear models accessible to data analysts and researchers. This ecosystem encompasses a range of loss functions (e.g. linear, logistic, quantile regression), constraints (e.g. positive, isotonic) and penalties. Beyond the basic lasso/ridge, the package supports structured penalties such as the nuclear norm as well as the group, exclusive, fused, and generalized lasso. It also supports more accurate adaptive and non-convex (e.g. SCAD) versions of these penalties that often come with strong statistical guarantees at limited additional computational expense. yaglm comes with a variety of tuning parameter selection methods including: cross-validation, information criteria that have favorable model selection properties, and degrees of freedom estimators. While several solvers are built in (e.g. FISTA), a key design choice allows users to employ their favorite state of the art optimization algorithms. Designed to be user friendly, the package automatically creates tuning parameter grids, supports tuning with fast path algorithms along with parallelization, and follows a unified scikit-learn compatible API.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

iRiSC: Iterative Risk Sensitive Control for Nonlinear Systems with Imperfect Observations

This work addresses the problem of risk-sensitive control for nonlinear systems with imperfect state observations, extending results for the linear case. In particular, we derive an algorithm that can compute local solutions with computational complexity similar to the iterative linear quadratic regulator algorithm. The proposed algorithm introduces feasibility gaps to allow the initialization with non-feasible trajectories. Moreover, an approximation for the expectation of the general nonlinear cost is proposed to enable an iterative line search solution to the planning problem. The optimal estimator is also derived along with the controls minimizing the general stochastic nonlinear cost. Finally extensive simulations are carried out to show the increased robustness the proposed framework provides when compared to the risk neutral iLQG counter part. To the author's best knowledge, this is the first algorithm that computes risk aware optimal controls that are a function of both the process noise and measurement uncertainty.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Persistence of Memory in Ionic Conduction Probed by Nonlinear Optics

Andrey D. Poletayev, Matthias C. Hoffmann, James A. Dawson, Samuel W. Teitelbaum, Mariano Trigo, M. Saiful Islam, Aaron M. Lindenberg. The rates of many temperature-activated transport processes, such as ionic diffusion in battery electrolytes, follow the Arrhenius relation. Predicting the practical rates and activation energies from atomistic descriptors enables the rational design of materials, devices, and processes. However, this is complicated by the often correlated mechanisms of transport[1-3], and by ambiguity even in the vibrational origin of translation, called the attempt frequency for ionic hopping[4,5]. Here we show that single-cycle terahertz pumps impulsively trigger the fundamental step of diffusion, ionic hopping, in battery solid electrolytes. This is visualized by an induced transient birefringence enabling direct probing of ionic hopping on the picosecond timescale. We show further that the relaxation of the transient signal measures the temporal decay of memory, and the production of entropy in diffusion. We extend experimental results with $\textit{in silico}$ transient birefringence to identify attempt frequencies for ion hopping. Our results demonstrate the potential of non-linear optical methods to probe the mechanisms of non-equilibrium transport phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Accuracy of a one-dimensional reduction of dynamical systems on networks

Resilience is an ability of a system with which the system can adjust its activity to maintain its functionality when it is perturbed. To study resilience of dynamics on networks, Gao {\it et al.} [Nature, {\bf{530}}, 307 (2016)] proposed a theoretical framework to reduce dynamical systems on networks, which are high-dimensional in general, to one-dimensional dynamical systems. The accuracy of this one-dimensional reduction relies on several assumptions in addition to that the network has a negligible degree correlation. In the present study, we analyze the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction assuming networks without degree correlation. We do so mainly through examining the validity of the individual assumptions underlying the method. Across five dynamical system models, we find that the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction hinges on the spread of the equilibrium value of the state variable across the nodes in most cases. Specifically, the one-dimensional reduction tends to be accurate when the dispersion of the node's state is small. We also find that the correlation between the node's state and the node's degree, which is common for various dynamical systems on networks, is unrelated to the accuracy of the one-dimensional reduction.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Koopman Operator Theory for Nonlinear Dynamic Modeling using Dynamic Mode Decomposition

The Koopman operator is a linear operator that describes the evolution of scalar observables (i.e., measurement functions of the states) in an infinitedimensional Hilbert space. This operator theoretic point of view lifts the dynamics of a finite-dimensional nonlinear system to an infinite-dimensional function space where the evolution of the original system becomes linear. In this paper, we provide a brief summary of the Koopman operator theorem for nonlinear dynamics modeling and focus on analyzing several data-driven implementations using dynamical mode decomposition (DMD) for autonomous and controlled canonical problems. We apply the extended dynamic mode decomposition (EDMD) to identify the leading Koopman eigenfunctions and approximate a finite-dimensional representation of the discovered linear dynamics. This allows us to apply linear control approaches towards nonlinear systems without linearization approximations around fixed points. We can then examine the fidelity of using a linear controller based on a Koopman operator approximated system on under-actuated systems with basic maneuvers. We demonstrate the effectiveness of this theory through numerical simulation on two classic dynamical systems are used to show DMD methods of evaluating and approximating the Koopman operator and its effectiveness at linearizing these systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonparametric Functional Analysis of Generalized Linear Models Under Nonlinear Constraints

This article introduces a novel nonparametric methodology for Generalized Linear Models which combines the strengths of the binary regression and latent variable formulations for categorical data, while overcoming their disadvantages. Requiring minimal assumptions, it extends recently published parametric versions of the methodology and generalizes it. If the underlying data generating process is asymmetric, it gives uniformly better prediction and inference performance over the parametric formulation. Furthermore, it introduces a new classification statistic utilizing which I show that overall, it has better model fit, inference and classification performance than the parametric version, and the difference in performance is statistically significant especially if the data generating process is asymmetric. In addition, the methodology can be used to perform model diagnostics for any model specification. This is a highly useful result, and it extends existing work for categorical model diagnostics broadly across the sciences. The mathematical results also highlight important new findings regarding the interplay of statistical significance and scientific significance. Finally, the methodology is applied to various real-world datasets to show that it may outperform widely used existing models, including Random Forests and Deep Neural Networks with very few iterations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A study on the efficacy of model pre-training in developing neural text-to-speech system

In the development of neural text-to-speech systems, model pre-training with a large amount of non-target speakers' data is a common approach. However, in terms of ultimately achieved system performance for target speaker(s), the actual benefits of model pre-training are uncertain and unstable, depending very much on the quantity and text content of training data. This study aims to understand better why and how model pre-training can positively contribute to TTS system performance. It is postulated that the pre-training process plays a critical role in learning text-related variation in speech, while further training with the target speaker's data aims to capture the speaker-related variation. Different test sets are created with varying degrees of similarity to target speaker data in terms of text content. Experiments show that leveraging a speaker-independent TTS trained on speech data with diverse text content can improve the target speaker TTS on domain-mismatched text. We also attempt to reduce the amount of pre-training data for a new text domain and improve the data and computational efficiency. It is found that the TTS system could achieve comparable performance when the pre-training data is reduced to 1/8 of its original size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

De-biased Lasso for Generalized Linear Models with A Diverging Number of Covariates

Modeling and drawing inference on the joint associations between single nucleotide polymorphisms and a disease has sparked interest in genome-wide associations studies. In the motivating Boston Lung Cancer Survival Cohort (BLCSC) data, the presence of a large number of single nucleotide polymorphisms of interest, though smaller than the sample size, challenges inference on their joint associations with the disease outcome. In similar settings, we find that neither the de-biased lasso approach (van de Geer et al. 2014), which assumes sparsity on the inverse information matrix, nor the standard maximum likelihood method can yield confidence intervals with satisfactory coverage probabilities for generalized linear models. Under this "large $n$, diverging $p$" scenario, we propose an alternative de-biased lasso approach by directly inverting the Hessian matrix without imposing the matrix sparsity assumption, which further reduces bias compared to the original de-biased lasso and ensures valid confidence intervals with nominal coverage probabilities. We establish the asymptotic distributions of any linear combinations of the parameter estimates, which lays the theoretical ground for drawing inference. Simulations show that the proposed refined de-biased estimating method performs well in removing bias and yields honest confidence interval coverage. We use the proposed method to analyze the aforementioned BLCSC data, a large scale hospital-based epidemiology cohort study, that investigates the joint effects of genetic variants on lung cancer risks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Reduced-Bias Weighted least square estimation of the Extreme Value Index

In this paper, we propose a reduced-bias estimator of the EVI for Pareto-type tails (heavy-tailed) distributions. This is derived using the weighted least squares method. It is shown that the estimator is unbiased, consistent and asymptotically normal under the second-order conditions on the underlying distribution of the data. The finite sample properties of the proposed estimator are studied through a simulation study. The results show that it is competitive to the existing estimators of the extreme value index in terms of bias and Mean Square Error. In addition, it yields estimates of $\gamma>0$ that are less sensitive to the number of top-order statistics, and hence, can be used for selecting an optimal tail fraction. The proposed estimator is further illustrated using practical datasets from pedochemical and insurance.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Linear Regression by Hand

Let’s use Python to create all of the equations required to estimate our own line and validate our results without relying on libraries to train our model!. W e employ linear regression to forecast the value of Y based on the value(s) of X. Because we need to know Y, it is a supervised learning approach. Linear regression is classified into two types: basic and multiple. Let’s start with the easy one. The notebook with all the codes is here. All the equations were made with LaTeX.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Normal subgroups and relative centers of linearly reductive quantum groups

We prove a number of structural and representation-theoretic results on linearly reductive quantum groups, i.e. objects dual to that of cosemisimple Hopf algebras: (a) a closed normal quantum subgroup is automatically linearly reductive if its squared antipode leaves invariant each simple subcoalgebra of the underlying Hopf algebra; (b) for a normal embedding $\mathbb{H}\trianglelefteq \mathbb{G}$ there is a Clifford-style correspondence between two equivalence relations on irreducible $\mathbb{G}$- and, respectively, $\mathbb{H}$-representations; and (c) given an embedding $\mathbb{H}\le \mathbb{G}$ of linearly reductive quantum groups the Pontryagin dual of the relative center $Z(\mathbb{G})\cap \mathbb{H}$ can be described by generators and relations, with one generator $g_V$ for each irreducible $\mathbb{G}$-representation $V$ and one relation $g_U=g_Vg_W$ whenever $U$ and $V\otimes W$ are not disjoint over $\mathbb{H}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Theory of Nonlinear Response for Charge and Spin Currents

The nonlinear Hall effect, which is the second-order harmonic charge Hall effect from the Berry curvature dipole in momentum space, has received much attention recently. As the responses to higher harmonics of the driving ac electric field are prominent and measurable, we develop a general nonlinear theory by taking the charge and spin currents as well as the longitudinal and transverse effects into account. We introduce the expansion order of the electric field and Berry curvature multipole moment, where the Berry curvature dipole is a particular one manifesting itself at the second harmonic order and the second expansion order of the electric field. There are four cases with conserving or breaking the time-reversal symmetry (TRS) and inversion symmetry (IS). We find a specific ``selection rule" that only longitudinal odd harmonic order charge currents exist for conserving both the TRS and IS, and with breaking both symmetries, all harmonic order charge and spin currents are nonzero. With conserving TRS and breaking IS, the charge Hall current exists at even harmonic order, and the longitudinal charge current occurs at odd harmonic order. Only the longitudinal spin current survives at even harmonic order. With breaking TRS and conserving IS, only odd harmonic order charge and spin currents can appear. Moreover, we observe that every harmonic order current contains a series of infinite-order expansion of the electric field. We further show that the Berry curvature dipole and quadrupole can be determined by measuring the second and fourth harmonic order currents in experiments. This may open a way to explore the higher responses of an ac driving system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On snapshot-based model reduction under compatibility conditions for a nonlinear flow problem on networks

This paper is on the construction of structure-preserving, online-efficient reduced models for the barotropic Euler equations with a friction term on networks. The nonlinear flow problem finds broad application in the context of gas distribution networks. We propose a snapshot-based reduction approach that consists of a mixed variational Galerkin approximation combined with quadrature-type complexity reduction. Its main feature is that certain compatibility conditions are assured during the training phase, which make our approach structure-preserving. The resulting reduced models are locally mass conservative and inherit an energy-bound and port-Hamiltonian structure. We also derive a well-posedness result for them. In the training phase, the compatibility conditions pose challenges, we face constrained data approximation problems as opposed to the unconstrained training problems in the conventional reduction methods. The training of our model order reduction consists of a principal component analysis under a compatibility constraint and, notably, yields reduced models that fulfill an optimality condition for the snapshot data. The training of our quadrature-type complexity reduction involves a semi-definite program with combinatorial aspects, which we approach by a greedy procedure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reward-Free Model-Based Reinforcement Learning with Linear Function Approximation

We study the model-based reward-free reinforcement learning with linear function approximation for episodic Markov decision processes (MDPs). In this setting, the agent works in two phases. In the exploration phase, the agent interacts with the environment and collects samples without the reward. In the planning phase, the agent is given a specific reward function and uses samples collected from the exploration phase to learn a good policy. We propose a new provably efficient algorithm, called UCRL-RFE under the Linear Mixture MDP assumption, where the transition probability kernel of the MDP can be parameterized by a linear function over certain feature mappings defined on the triplet of state, action, and next state. We show that to obtain an $\epsilon$-optimal policy for arbitrary reward function, UCRL-RFE needs to sample at most $\tilde O(H^5d^2\epsilon^{-2})$ episodes during the exploration phase. Here, $H$ is the length of the episode, $d$ is the dimension of the feature mapping. We also propose a variant of UCRL-RFE using Bernstein-type bonus and show that it needs to sample at most $\tilde O(H^4d(H + d)\epsilon^{-2})$ to achieve an $\epsilon$-optimal policy. By constructing a special class of linear Mixture MDPs, we also prove that for any reward-free algorithm, it needs to sample at least $\tilde \Omega(H^2d\epsilon^{-2})$ episodes to obtain an $\epsilon$-optimal policy. Our upper bound matches the lower bound in terms of the dependence on $\epsilon$ and the dependence on $d$ if $H \ge d$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

