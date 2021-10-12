Model reduction by least squares moment matching for linear and nonlinear systems

Andrey D. Poletayev, Matthias C. Hoffmann, James A. Dawson, Samuel W. Teitelbaum, Mariano Trigo, M. Saiful Islam, Aaron M. Lindenberg. The rates of many temperature-activated transport processes, such as ionic diffusion in battery electrolytes, follow the Arrhenius relation. Predicting the practical rates and activation energies from atomistic descriptors enables the rational design of materials, devices, and processes. However, this is complicated by the often correlated mechanisms of transport[1-3], and by ambiguity even in the vibrational origin of translation, called the attempt frequency for ionic hopping[4,5]. Here we show that single-cycle terahertz pumps impulsively trigger the fundamental step of diffusion, ionic hopping, in battery solid electrolytes. This is visualized by an induced transient birefringence enabling direct probing of ionic hopping on the picosecond timescale. We show further that the relaxation of the transient signal measures the temporal decay of memory, and the production of entropy in diffusion. We extend experimental results with $\textit{in silico}$ transient birefringence to identify attempt frequencies for ion hopping. Our results demonstrate the potential of non-linear optical methods to probe the mechanisms of non-equilibrium transport phenomena.
