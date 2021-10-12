CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Phase Noise Resilient Three-Level Continuous-Phase Modulation for DFT-Spread OFDM

By Markku Renfors, Ismael Peruga Nasarre, Toni Levanen, Mikko Valkama, Kari Pajukoski
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

A novel OFDM-based waveform with low peak-to-average power ratio (PAPR) and high robustness against phase noise (PN) is presented. It follows the discrete Fourier transform spread orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (DFT-s-OFDM) signal model. 3MSK, is inspired by continuous-phase frequency shift keying (FSK), but it uses three frequencies in the baseband model

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phase Collapse in Neural Networks

Deep convolutional image classifiers progressively transform the spatial variability into a smaller number of channels, which linearly separates all classes. A fundamental challenge is to understand the role of rectifiers together with convolutional filters in this transformation. Rectifiers with biases are often interpreted as thresholding operators which improve sparsity and discrimination. This paper demonstrates that it is a different phase collapse mechanism which explains the ability to progressively eliminate spatial variability, while improving linear class separation. This is explained and shown numerically by defining a simplified complex-valued convolutional network architecture. It implements spatial convolutions with wavelet filters and uses a complex modulus to collapse phase variables. This phase collapse network reaches the classification accuracy of ResNets of similar depths, whereas its performance is considerably degraded when replacing the phase collapse with thresholding operators. This is justified by explaining how iterated phase collapses progressively improve separation of class means, as opposed to thresholding non-linearities.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

3 phases to start a DevSecOps transformation

DevSecOps is another step in the DevOps journey for your organization. Breaking down your transformation into phases facilitates working directly with developers and other team members. A phased approach also allows you to get feedback from those affected by the change and iterate as necessary. Here are the first three...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Null boundary phase space: slicings, news and memory

We construct the boundary phase space in $D$-dimensional Einstein gravity with a generic given co-dimension one null surface ${\cal N}$ as the boundary. The associated boundary symmetry algebra is a semi-direct sum of diffeomorphisms of $\cal N$ and Weyl rescalings. It is generated by $D$ towers of surface charges that are generic functions over $\cal N$. These surface charges can be rendered integrable for appropriate slicings of the phase space, provided there is no graviton flux through $\cal N$. In one particular slicing of this type, the charge algebra is the direct sum of the Heisenberg algebra and diffeomorphisms of the transverse space, ${\cal N}_v$ for any fixed value of the advanced time $v$. Finally, we introduce null surface expansion- and spin-memories, and discuss associated memory effects that encode the passage of gravitational waves through $\cal N$, imprinted in a change of the surface charges.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phase Modulation#Phase Noise#Papr#Radio#Ofdm#Dft#3msk#Pn#Oob#Ber#Qpsk
rekkerd.org

Noise Engineering introduces new modules, firmware update + 3 FREE plugins

Noise Engineering has announced the Melotus Versio, a new effects module designed for grain delays, accompaniment, and transformation. Melotus Versio is a stereo texturizer that uses granular processing to transform and reshape sound. Designed to be played by hand or manipulated within a patch, Melotus is everything from a grain delay to a completely transformative texturizer with grain control and manipulation of triggering, direction, and randomness. Filter audio with a lowpass/highpass combo filter that adds haunting shimmers and subharmonics. Freeze grains by hand or with triggers and gates, or clock them to create rhythmic effects.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Interacting SPT phases are not Morita invariant

Class D topological superconductors have been described as invertible topological phases protected by charge $Q$ and particle-hole symmetry $C$. A competing description is that class D has no internal symmetries except for the fermion parity group $\mathbb{Z}_2^F = \{1, (-1)^F\}$. In the weakly interacting setting, it can be argued that `particle-hole symmetry cancels charge' in a suitable sense. Namely, the classification results are independent of which of the two internal symmetry groups are taken because of a Morita equivalence. However, we argue that for strongly interacting particles, the group of symmetry-protected topological phases in the two cases are nonisomorphic in dimension $2+1$. This shows that in contrast to the free case, interacting phases are not Morita invariant. To accomplish this, we use the approach to interacting phases using invertible field theories and bordism. We give explicit expressions of invertible field theories which have the two different groups $\mathbb{Z}_2^F$ and $U(1)_Q \rtimes \mathbb{Z}_2^C$ as internal symmetries and give spacetime manifolds on which their partition functions disagree. Techniques from algebraic topology are used to compute the relevant bordism groups, most importantly the James spectral sequence. The result is that there are both a new $\mathbb{Z}_2$- and a new $\mathbb{Z}$-invariant for $U(1)_Q \rtimes \mathbb{Z}_2^F$ that are not present for $\mathbb{Z}_2^F$.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct electrical modulation of second-order optical susceptibility via phase transitions

Electrical modulation of nonlinear optical signals is crucial for emerging applications in communications and photonic circuits. However, current methods of modulating the second-order optical susceptibility involve indirectly and inefficiently changing the third-order susceptibility. Here we show that electrical switching of the crystal structure of monolayer molybdenum ditelluride can be used to directly modulate the second-order susceptibility. This approach leads to modulation of the second-harmonic generation with an on/off ratio of 1,000 and modulation strength of 30,000% per volt, as well as broadband operation of 300"‰nm. We also show that molybdenum ditelluride bilayers exhibit opposite modulation trends due to electrically induced heterostructures.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

An Artificial Neural Network-Based Model Predictive Control for Three-phase Flying Capacitor Multi-Level Inverter

Model predictive control (MPC) has been used widely in power electronics due to its simple concept, fast dynamic response, and good reference tracking. However, it suffers from parametric uncertainties, since it directly relies on the mathematical model of the system to predict the optimal switching states to be used at the next sampling time. As a result, uncertain parameters lead to an ill-designed MPC. Thus, this paper offers a model-free control strategy on the basis of artificial neural networks (ANNs), for mitigating the effects of parameter mismatching while having a little negative impact on the inverter's performance. This method includes two related stages. First, MPC is used as an expert to control the studied converter in order to provide the training data; while, in the second stage, the obtained dataset is utilized to train the proposed ANN which will be used directly to control the inverter without the requirement for the mathematical model of the system. The case study herein is based on a four-level three-cell flying capacitor inverter. In this study, MATLAB/Simulink is used to simulate the performance of the proposed control strategy, taking into account various operating conditions. Afterward, the simulation results are reported in comparison with the conventional MPC scheme, demonstrating the superior performance of the proposed control strategy in terms of getting low total harmonic distortion (THD) and the robustness against parameters mismatch, especially when changes occur in the system parameters.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in when feedback is useful

Sensory observations about the world are invariably ambiguous. Inference about the world's latent variables is thus an important computation for the brain. However, computational constraints limit the performance of these computations. These constraints include energetic costs for neural activity and noise on every channel. Efficient coding is one prominent theory that describes how such limited resources can best be used. In one incarnation, this leads to a theory of predictive coding, where predictions are subtracted from signals, reducing the cost of sending something that is already known. This theory does not, however, account for the costs or noise associated with those predictions. Here we offer a theory that accounts for both feedforward and feedback costs, and noise in all computations. We formulate this inference problem as message-passing on a graph whereby feedback serves as an internal control signal aiming to maximize how well an inference tracks a target state while minimizing the costs of computation. We apply this novel formulation of inference as control to the canonical problem of inferring the hidden scalar state of a linear dynamical system with Gaussian variability. Our theory predicts the gain of optimal predictive feedback and how it is incorporated into the inference computation. We show that there is a non-monotonic dependence of optimal feedback gain as a function of both the computational parameters and the world dynamics, and we reveal phase transitions in whether feedback provides any utility in optimal inference under computational costs.
SCIENCE
rekkerd.org

NoiseAsh Action Phaser phase modulation plugin on sale for $19.90 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on the Action Phaser by NoiseAsh, offering a 78% discount on the stereo phase modulation effect processor with an advanced modulation system that pushes your limit to highest possibility levels. There are three modulation sources: a custom shape envelope follower, the LFO...
ELECTRONICS
theiet.org

Single phase sub-main

Evening, I'm seeking some advise pls. I have a 4core 25mm2 SWA and was going to use this for two single phase submains running from and to a common point, where the circuits will then go into separate consumer units. limited loads a garage and stable. The cable will have DP isolation and RCD protection on each circuit (2cores L+N per sub main) at the supply point. I'm also looking to run a separate earth cable of 25mm2 which would be common to both circuits and armouring of the SWA cable is also earthed and common. My question is I believe this to be complaint with 17th Ed; As I can't see anything saying its not. Second question, could I common the neutral for both submains and therefore use the fourth conductor in the SWA as an earth which would save installing the separate earth cable? Again, I can't see anything incorrect as limited loads to a couple of sockets and a few lights. thanks for assistance. GA.
arxiv.org

A snapshot of the oldest AGN feedback phases

M. Brienza, T. W. Shimwell, F. de Gasperin, I. Bikmaev, A. Bonafede, A. Botteon, M. Brüggen, G. Brunetti, R. Burenin, A. Capetti, E. Churazov, M. J. Hardcastle, I. Khabibullin, N. Lyskova, H. J. A. Röttgering, R. Sunyaev, R. J. van Weeren, F. Gastaldello, S. Mandal, S. Purser, A. Simionescu, C. Tasse.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Superconductivity modulated by structural phase transitions in pressurized vanadium-based kagome metals

Feng Du, Rui Li, Shuaishuai Luo, Yu Gong, Yanchun Li, Sheng Jiang, Brenden R. Ortiz, Yi Liu, Xiaofeng Xu, Stephen D. Wilson, Chao Cao, Yu Song, Huiqiu Yuan. The interplay of superconductivity with electronic and structural instabilities on the kagome lattice provides a fertile ground for the emergence of unusual phenomena. The vanadium-based kagome metals $A$V$_3$Sb$_5$ ($A=$ K, Rb, Cs) exhibit superconductivity on an almost ideal kagome lattice, with the superconducting transition temperature $T_{\rm c}$ forming two domes upon pressure-tuning. The first dome arises from the competition between superconductivity and a charge-density-wave, whereas the origin for the second dome remains unclear. Herein, we show that the appearance of the second superconducting dome in KV$_3$Sb$_5$ and RbV$_3$Sb$_5$ is associated with transitions from hexagonal $P6$/$mmm$ to monoclinic $P2$/$m$ structures, evidenced by splitting of structural peaks from synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction experiments and imaginary phonon frequencies in first-principles calculations. In KV$_3$Sb$_5$, transition to an orthorhombic $Pmmm$ structure is further observed for pressure $p\gtrsim20$ GPa, and is correlated with the strong suppression of $T_{\rm c}$ in the second superconducting dome. Our findings indicate distortions of the crystal structure modulates superconductivity in $A$V$_3$Sb$_5$ under pressure, providing a platform to study the emergence of superconductivity in the presence of multiple structural instabilities.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On the triplet of holographic phase transition

We start from an Einstein $-$ Maxwell system coupled with a charged scalar field in Anti$-$de Sitter space$-$time. In the setup where the pressure $P$ is identified with the cosmological constant, the AdS black hole (BH) undergoes the phase transition from small to large BHs, which is similar to the transition from liquid to gas in the van der Waals theory. Based on this framework, we study the triplet of holographic superconducting states, consisting of ground state and two lowest excited states. Our numerical calculations show that the pressure variation in the bulk creates a mechanism in the boundary which causes changes in the physical properties of excited states, namely: a) when the pressure $ P $ is higher than the critical pressure ${P_c}$ ($ P > {P_c} $) of the phase transition from small to large BHs the ground state and the first excited state are superconducting states while the second excited state is the normal one. However, at lower pressure, $P \le P_c$, the ground state is solely the superconducting state. We conjecture that the precedent phenomena could take place when the scalar field in the bulk is replaced by other matter fields.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum batteries at the verge of a phase transition

Starting from the observation that the reduced state of a system strongly coupled to a bath is, in general, an athermal state, we introduce and study a cyclic battery-charger quantum device that is in thermal equilibrium, or in a ground state, during the charge storing stage. The cycle has four stages: the equilibrium storage stage is interrupted by disconnecting the battery from the charger, then work is extracted from the battery, and then the battery is reconnected with the charger; finally, the system is brought back to equilibrium. At no point during the cycle are the battery-charger correlations artificially erased. We study the case where the battery and charger together comprise a spin-1/2 Ising chain, and show that the main figures of merit - the extracted energy and the thermodynamic efficiency - can be enhanced by operating the cycle close to the quantum phase transition point. When the battery is just a single spin, we find that the output work and efficiency show a scaling behavior at criticality and derive the corresponding critical exponents. Due to always present correlations between the battery and the charger, operations that are equivalent from the perspective of the battery can entail different energetic costs for switching the battery-charger coupling. This happens only when the coupling term does not commute with the battery's bare Hamiltonian, and we use this purely quantum leverage to further optimize the performance of the device.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Radiation Modulated Spin coupling in DNA

The spin activity in macromolecules such as DNA and oligopeptides, in the context of the Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS) has been proposed to be due to the atomic Spin-Orbit Coupling (SOC) and the associated chiral symmetry of the structures. This coupling, associated with carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in biological molecules, albeit small (meV), can be enhanced by the geometry, and strong local polarization effects such as hydrogen bonding (HB). A novel way to manipulate the spin degree of freedom is by modifying the spectrum using a coupling to the appropriate electromagnetic radiation field. Here we use the Floquet formalism in order to show how the half filled band Hamiltonian for DNA, can be modulated by the radiation to produce a up to a tenfold increase of the effective SOC once the intrinsic coupling is present. On the other hand, the chiral model, once incorporating the orbital angular momentum of electron motion on the helix, opens a gap for different helicity states (helicity splitting) that chooses spin polarization according to transport direction and chirality, without breaking time reversal symmetry. The observed effects are feasible in physically reasonable parameter ranges for the radiation field amplitude and frequency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy