Sparsity in Partially Controllable Linear Systems

This paper reports the development of an electronic system for the control and readout of superconducting qubits. The system includes a timing control module (TCM), four-channel arbitrary waveform generators (AWGs), four-channel data acquisition modules (DAQs), six-channel bias voltage generators (BVGs), a controller card, and mixers. The AWGs have a 2-GSa/s sampling rate and a 14-bit amplitude resolution. The DAQs provide a 1-GSa/s sampling rate and 12-bit amplitude resolution. The BVGs provide an ultra-precise DC voltage with a noise level of ~6 {\mu}Vp-p. The TCM sends system clock and global triggers to each module through a high-speed backplane to achieve precise timing control. These modules are implemented in a field-programmable gate array (FPGA). While achieving highly customized functions, the physical interface and communication protocol are compatible with each other. The modular design is suitable for quantum computing experiments of different scales up to hundreds of qubits. We implement a real-time digital signal processing system in the FPGA, enabling precise timing control, arbitrary waveform generation, parallel IQ demodulation for qubit state discrimination, and the generation of real-time qubit-state-dependent trigger signals for active feedback control. We demonstrate the functionalities and performance of this system using a fluxonium quantum processor.
