Dimensionality Reduction for $k$-Distance Applied to Persistent Homology

By Shreya Arya, Jean-Daniel Boissonnat, Kunal Dutta, Martin Lotz
 10 days ago

Given a set P of n points and a constant k, we are interested in computing the persistent homology of the Cech filtration of P for the k-distance, and investigate the effectiveness of dimensionality reduction for this problem, answering an open question of Sheehy [Proc.

arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Entanglement of Photonic Angular Qudits

We propose a method for generation of entangled photonic states in high dimensions, the so-called qudits, by exploiting quantum correlations of Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) entangled photons, produced via Spontaneous Parametric Down Conversion. Diffraction masks containing $N$ angular slits placed in the path of twin photons define a qudit space of dimension $N^2$, spanned by the alternative pathways of OAM-entangled photons. We quantify the high-dimensional entanglement of path-entangled photons by the Concurrence, using an analytic expression valid for pure states. We report numerical results for the Concurrence as a function of the angular aperture size for the case of high-dimensional OAM entanglement and for the case of high-dimensional path entanglement, produced by $N \times M$ angular slits. Our results provide additional means for preparation and characterization of entangled quantum states in high-dimensions, a fundamental resource for quantum simulation and quantum information protocols.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A topology-preserving dimensionality reduction method for single-cell RNA-seq data using graph autoencoder

Dimensionality reduction is crucial for the visualization and interpretation of the high-dimensional single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. However, preserving topological structure among cells to low dimensional space remains a challenge. Here, we present the single-cell graph autoencoder (scGAE), a dimensionality reduction method that preserves topological structure in scRNA-seq data. scGAE builds a cell graph and uses a multitask-oriented graph autoencoder to preserve topological structure information and feature information in scRNA-seq data simultaneously. We further extended scGAE for scRNA-seq data visualization, clustering, and trajectory inference. Analyses of simulated data showed that scGAE accurately reconstructs developmental trajectory and separates discrete cell clusters under different scenarios, outperforming recently developed deep learning methods. Furthermore, implementation of scGAE on empirical data showed scGAE provided novel insights into cell developmental lineages and preserved inter-cluster distances.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher dimensional origami constructions

Origami is an ancient art that continues to yield both artistic and scientific insights to this day. In 2012, Buhler, Butler, de Launey, and Graham extended these ideas even further by developing a mathematical construction inspired by origami -- one in which we iteratively construct points on the complex plane (the "paper") from a set of starting points (or "seed points") and lines through those points with prescribed angles (or the allowable "folds" on our paper). Any two lines with these prescribed angles through the seed points that intersect generate a new point, and by iterating this process for each pair of points formed, we generate a subset of the complex plane. We extend previously known results about the algebraic and geometric structure of these sets to higher dimensions. In the case when the set obtained is a lattice, we explore the relationship between the set of angles and the generators of the lattice and determine how introducing a new angle alters the lattice.
ENTERTAINMENT
arxiv.org

A lattice realization of general three-dimensional topological order

Topological orders are a class of phases of matter that beyond the Landau symmetry breaking paradigm. The two (spatial) dimensional (2d) topological orders have been thoroughly studied. It is known that they can be fully classified by a unitary modular tensor category (UMTC) and a chiral central charge c. And a class of 2d topological orders whose boundary are gappable can be systematically constructed by Levin-Wen model whose ground states are string-net condensed states. Previously, the three spatial dimensional topological orders have been classified based on their canonical boundary described by some special unitary fusion 2-category, $2\mathcal{V}ec_G^\omega$ or an EF 2-category. However, a lattice realization of a three spatial dimensional topological orders with both canonical boundary and arbitrary boundaries are still lacking. In this paper, we construct a 3d membrane-net model based on spherical fusion 2-category, which can be used to systematically study all general 3d topological order with gapped boundary. The partition function and lattice Hamiltonian of the membrane-net model is constructed based on state sum of spherical fusion 2-category. We also construct the 3d tube algebra of the membrane-net model to study excitations in the model. We conjecture all intrinsic excitations in membrane-net model have a one-to-one correspondence with the irreducible central idempotents (ICI) of the 3d tube algebra. We also provide a universal framework to study mutual statistics of all excitations in 3d topological order through 3d tube algebra.
MATHEMATICS
#Dimensionality Reduction#Persistent Homology#Sheehy Lsb Proc#Lotz Lsb Proc#Computational Geometry#Cg#Numerical Analysis#Na#Acm
Eye On Annapolis

2- Dimensional and 3- Dimensional Shapes – An Integral Part of Our Life

Geometry has contributed greatly to the evolution of our world. Geometry is considered one of the most important concepts of maths as it has a lot of applications in the real world. One such topic in geometry is 3d shapes and geometric shapes. Every one of us has seen a lot of shapes around us in everyday life. Many times students find it difficult to grasp these topics as they require imagination to a great extent.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Reusability report: Feature disentanglement in generating a three-dimensional structure from a two-dimensional slice with sliceGAN

Arising from Steve Kench & Samuel J. Cooper. Nature Machine Intelligence https://doi.org/10.1038/s42256-021-00322-1 (2021). All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modification of transition radiation by three-dimensional topological insulators

We study how transition radiation is modified by the presence of a generic magnetoelectric medium with special focus on topological insulators. To this end, we use the Green's function for the electromagnetic field in presence of a plane interface between two topological insulators with different topological parameters, permittivities and permeabilities. We employ the far-field approximation together with a steepest descent method to obtain approximate analytical expressions for the electromagnetic field. Through this method we find that the electric field is a superposition of spherical waves and lateral waves. Contributions of both kind can be attributed to a purely topological origin. After computing the angular distribution of the radiation, we find that in a region far from the interface the main contribution to the radiation comes from the spherical waves. We present typical radiation patterns for the topological insulator TlBiSe$_2$ and the magnetoelectric TbPO$_4$. In the ultra-relativistic case, the additional contributions from the magnetoelectric coupling appreciably enhance the global maximum of the angular distribution. We also present an analytic expression for the frequency distribution of the radiation for this case. We find that in the limit where the permittivities are equal there still exists transition radiation of the order of the square of the topological parameter with a pure topological origin.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dicke superradiance in ordered lattices: role of geometry and dimensionality

Many-body superradiance in ordered atomic arrays is a phenomenon where atomic synchronization gives rise to a burst in photon emission. This superradiant burst only occurs if there is one -- or just a few -- dominant decay channels. We demonstrate that superradiance exists in arrays of any dimensionality, as interference in photon emission leads to the preeminence of certain channels over others. In atomic chains superradiance occurs only below a critical interatomic distance, which we derive analytically. Increasing the array dimensionality leads to a critical distance that scales with system size: sub-logarithmically for 2D, and seemingly faster than that for 3D lattices. We perform calculations for both infinite and finite systems, the latter by employing a highly-efficient algorithm with a computational complexity that scales only linearly with system size, which enables us to study very large arrays. Our results provide a guide to explore this many-body phenomenon in state-of-the art experimental setups.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Borel-Moore homology of determinantal varieties

We compute the rational Borel-Moore homology groups for affine determinantal varieties in the spaces of general, symmetric, and skew-symmetric matrices, solving a problem suggested by the work of Pragacz and Ratajski. The main ingredient is the relation with Hartshorne's algebraic de Rham homology theory, and the calculation of the singular cohomology of matrix orbits, using the methods of Cartan and Borel. We also establish the degeneration of the Čech-de Rham spectral sequence for determinantal varieties, and compute explicitly the dimensions of de Rham cohomology groups of local cohomology with determinantal support, which are analogues of Lyubeznik numbers first introduced by Switala.
MATHEMATICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dimensional reduction in quantum spin-1/2 system on a 1/7-depleted triangular lattice

We study the magnetism of a quantum spin-1/2 antiferromagnet on a maple-leaf lattice which is obtained by regularly depleting 1/7 of the sites of a triangular lattice. Although the interactions are set to be spatially uniform, the ground state shows a stripe Neel order and the temperature dependence of magnetic susceptibility follows that of the one-dimensional XXZ model with a finite spin gap. We examine the nature of frustration by mapping the low energy degenerate manifold of states to the fully packed loop-string model on a dual cluster-depleted honeycomb lattice, finding that the order-by-disorder due to quantum fluctuation characteristic of highly frustrated magnets is responsible for the emergent stripes. The excited magnons split into two spinons and propagate in the one-dimensional direction along the stripe which is reminiscent of the XXZ or Ising model in one dimension. Unlike most of the previously studied dimensional reduction effects, our case is purely spontaneous as the interactions of the Hamiltonian retains a spatially isotropic two-dimensional structure.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid Mutimodal Fusion for Dimensional Emotion Recognition

In this paper, we extensively present our solutions for the MuSe-Stress sub-challenge and the MuSe-Physio sub-challenge of Multimodal Sentiment Challenge (MuSe) 2021. The goal of MuSe-Stress sub-challenge is to predict the level of emotional arousal and valence in a time-continuous manner from audio-visual recordings and the goal of MuSe-Physio sub-challenge is to predict the level of psycho-physiological arousal from a) human annotations fused with b) galvanic skin response (also known as Electrodermal Activity (EDA)) signals from the stressed people. The Ulm-TSST dataset which is a novel subset of the audio-visual textual Ulm-Trier Social Stress dataset that features German speakers in a Trier Social Stress Test (TSST) induced stress situation is used in both sub-challenges. For the MuSe-Stress sub-challenge, we highlight our solutions in three aspects: 1) the audio-visual features and the bio-signal features are used for emotional state recognition. 2) the Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) with the self-attention mechanism is utilized to capture complex temporal dependencies within the feature sequences. 3) the late fusion strategy is adopted to further boost the model's recognition performance by exploiting complementary information scattered across multimodal sequences. Our proposed model achieves CCC of 0.6159 and 0.4609 for valence and arousal respectively on the test set, which both rank in the top 3. For the MuSe-Physio sub-challenge, we first extract the audio-visual features and the bio-signal features from multiple modalities. Then, the LSTM module with the self-attention mechanism, and the Gated Convolutional Neural Networks (GCNN) as well as the LSTM network are utilized for modeling the complex temporal dependencies in the sequence. Finally, the late fusion strategy is used. Our proposed method also achieves CCC of 0.5412 on the test set, which ranks in the top 3.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Homological Projective Duality for the Plücker embedding of the Grassmannian

We describe the Kuznetsov component of the Plücker embedding of the Grassmannian as a category of matrix factorizations on an noncommutative crepant resolution (NCCR) of the affine cone of the Grassmannian. We also extend this to a full homological projective dual (HPD) statement for the Plücker embedding. The first part is finding and describing the NCCR, which is also of independent interest. We extend results of Špenko and Van den Bergh to prove the existence of an NCCR for the affine cone of the Grassmannian. We then relate this NCCR to a categorical resolution of Kuznetsov. Deforming these categories to categories of matrix factorizations we find the connection to the Kuznetsov component of the Grassmannian via Knörrer periodicity. In the process we prove a derived equivalence between two different NCCR's; this shows Hori duality for the group $SL$. Finally we put this all into the HPD framework.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A unifying framework for $n$-dimensional quasi-conformal mappings

With the advancement of computer technology, there is a surge of interest in effective mapping methods for objects in higher-dimensional spaces. To establish a one-to-one correspondence between objects, higher-dimensional quasi-conformal theory can be utilized for ensuring the bijectivity of the mappings. In addition, it is often desirable for the mappings to satisfy certain prescribed geometric constraints and possess low distortion in conformality or volume. In this work, we develop a unifying framework for computing $n$-dimensional quasi-conformal mappings. More specifically, we propose a variational model that integrates quasi-conformal distortion, volumetric distortion, landmark correspondence, intensity mismatch and volume prior information to handle a large variety of deformation problems. We further prove the existence of a minimizer for the proposed model and devise efficient numerical methods to solve the optimization problem. We demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed framework using various experiments in two- and three-dimensions, with applications to medical image registration, adaptive remeshing and shape modeling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Valley polarization transition in a two-dimensional electron gas

We theoretically study transport signatures associated with a spontaneous 2-valley to 1-valley quantum phase transition in a two-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) tuned by decreasing the 2D carrier density, as claimed in a recent experiment [Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 116601 (2021)]. The key issue we focus on is whether the experimentally measured 2D resistivity as a function of carrier density is consistent (or not) with an underlying spontaneous valley-polarization transition as assumed uncritically in the experimental report. Our theoretical analysis is particularly germane since the experiment does not directly measure the change in the Fermi surface resulting from the valley polarization transition, but infers such a transition indirectly through transport measurements. We validate the experimental claim, showing that indeed the observed sudden change in the 2D resistivity is quantitatively consistent with a sudden change in the valley polarization from 2 to 1 at the critical density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Data-driven and Automatic Surface Texture Analysis Using Persistent Homology

Surface roughness plays an important role in analyzing engineering surfaces. It quantifies the surface topography and can be used to determine whether the resulting surface finish is acceptable or not. Nevertheless, while several existing tools and standards are available for computing surface roughness, these methods rely heavily on user input thus slowing down the analysis and increasing manufacturing costs. Therefore, fast and automatic determination of the roughness level is essential to avoid costs resulting from surfaces with unacceptable finish, and user-intensive analysis. In this study, we propose a Topological Data Analysis (TDA) based approach to classify the roughness level of synthetic surfaces using both their areal images and profiles. We utilize persistent homology from TDA to generate persistence diagrams that encapsulate information on the shape of the surface. We then obtain feature matrices for each surface or profile using Carlsson coordinates, persistence images, and template functions. We compare our results to two widely used methods in the literature: Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) and Gaussian filtering. The results show that our approach yields mean accuracies as high as 97%. We also show that, in contrast to existing surface analysis tools, our TDA-based approach is fully automatable and provides adaptive feature extraction.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Wasserstein Distance Between $k$-Step Probability Measures on Finite Graphs

We consider random walks $X,Y$ on a finite graph $G$ with respective lazinesses $\alpha, \beta \in [0,1]$. Let $\mu_k$ and $\nu_k$ be the $k$-step transition probability measures of $X$ and $Y$. In this paper, we study the Wasserstein distance between $\mu_k$ and $\nu_k$ for general $k$. We consider the sequence formed by the Wasserstein distance at odd values of $k$ and the sequence formed by the Wasserstein distance at even values of $k$. We first establish that these sequences always converge, and then we characterize the possible values for the sequences to converge to. We further show that each of these sequences is either eventually constant or converges at an exponential rate. By analyzing the cases of different convergence values separately, we are able to partially characterize when the Wasserstein distance is constant for sufficiently large $k$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE

