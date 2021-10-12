Simple restricted modules over the twisted Heisenberg-Virasoro algebra

We study the algorithm of Gurvich, Khachyian and Karzanov (GKK algorithm) when it is ran over mean-payoff games with no simple cycle of weight zero. We propose a new symmetric analysis, lowering the $O(n^2 N)$ upper-bound of Pisaruk on the number of iterations down to $N + Ep + Em$, which is smaller than $nN$, where $n$ is the number of vertices, $N$ is the largest absolute value of a weight, and $Ep$ and $Em$ are respectively the largest finite energy and dual-energy values of the game. Since each iteration is computed in $O(m)$, this improves on the state of the art pseudopolynomial $O(mnN)$ runtime bound of Brim, Chaloupka, Doyen, Gentilini and Raskin, by taking into account the structure of the game graph. We complement our result by showing that the analysis of Dorfman, Kaplan and Zwick also applies to the GKK algorithm, which is thus also subject to the state of the art combinatorial runtime bound of $O(m 2^{n/2})$.
