CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Strong convergence rates of a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise

By Can Huang, Jie Shen
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We consider a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise in a multi-dimensional setting. Our method uses a polynomial based

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Deterministic control of SDEs with stochastic drift and multiplicative noise: a variational approach

We consider a linear stochastic differential equation with stochastic drift and multiplicative noise. We study the problem of approximating its solution with the process that solves the equation where the possibly stochastic drift is replaced by a deterministic function. To do this, we use a combination of deterministic Pontryagin's maximum principle approach and direct methods of calculus of variations. We find necessary and sufficient conditions for a function $u \in L^1(0,T)$ to be a minimizer of a certain cost functional. To overcome the problem of the existence of such minimizer, we also consider suitable families of penalized coercive cost functionals. Finally, we consider the important example of the quadratic cost functional, showing that the expected value of the drift component is not always the best choice in the mean squared error approximation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-intrusive reduced-order models for parametric partial differential equations via data-driven operator inference

This work formulates a new approach to reduced modeling of parameterized, time-dependent partial differential equations (PDEs). The method employs Operator Inference, a scientific machine learning framework combining data-driven learning and physics-based modeling. The parametric structure of the governing equations is embedded directly into the reduced-order model, and parameterized reduced-order operators are learned via a data-driven linear regression problem. The result is a reduced-order model that can be solved rapidly to map parameter values to approximate PDE solutions. Such parameterized reduced-order models may be used as physics-based surrogates for uncertainty quantification and inverse problems that require many forward solves of parametric PDEs. Numerical issues such as well-posedness and the need for appropriate regularization in the learning problem are considered, and an algorithm for hyperparameter selection is presented. The method is illustrated for a parametric heat equation and demonstrated for the FitzHugh-Nagumo neuron model.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the Global Convergence of Momentum-based Policy Gradient

Policy gradient (PG) methods are popular and efficient for large-scale reinforcement learning due to their relative stability and incremental nature. In recent years, the empirical success of PG methods has led to the development of a theoretical foundation for these methods. In this work, we generalize this line of research by studying the global convergence of stochastic PG methods with momentum terms, which have been demonstrated to be efficient recipes for improving PG methods. We study both the soft-max and the Fisher-non-degenerate policy parametrizations, and show that adding a momentum improves the global optimality sample complexity of vanilla PG methods by $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}(\epsilon^{-1.5})$ and $\tilde{\mathcal{O}}(\epsilon^{-1})$, respectively, where $\epsilon>0$ is the target tolerance. Our work is the first one that obtains global convergence results for the momentum-based PG methods. For the generic Fisher-non-degenerate policy parametrizations, our result is the first single-loop and finite-batch PG algorithm achieving $\tilde{O}(\epsilon^{-3})$ global optimality sample complexity. Finally, as a by-product, our methods also provide general framework for analyzing the global convergence rates of stochastic PG methods, which can be easily applied and extended to different PG estimators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplicative Noise#Stochastic#Discretization#Space And Time#Spdes#Numerical Analysis
arxiv.org

Weak and strong convergence of generalized proximal point algorithms

In this work, we propose and study a framework of generalized proximal point algorithms associated with a maximally monotone operator. We indicate sufficient conditions on the regularization and relaxation parameters of generalized proximal point algorithms for the equivalence of the boundedness of the sequence of iterations generated by this algorithm and the non-emptiness of the zero set of the maximally monotone operator, and for the weak and strong convergence of the algorithm. Our results cover or improve many results on generalized proximal point algorithms in our references. Improvements of our results are illustrated by comparing our results with related known ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A data-driven model reduction method for parabolic inverse source problems and its convergence analysis

In this paper, we propose a data-driven model reduction method to solve parabolic inverse source problems efficiently. Our method consists of offline and online stages. In the off-line stage, we explore the low-dimensional structures in the solution space of the parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) in the forward problem with a given class of source functions and construct a small number of proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) basis functions to achieve significant dimension reduction. Equipped with the POD basis functions, we can solve the forward problem extremely fast in the online stage. Thus, we develop a fast algorithm to solve the optimization problem in the parabolic inverse source problems, which is referred to as the POD algorithm in this paper. Under a weak regularity assumption on the solution of the parabolic PDEs, we prove the convergence of the POD algorithm in solving the forward parabolic PDEs. In addition, we obtain the error estimate of the POD algorithm for parabolic inverse source problems. Finally, we present numerical examples to demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the proposed method. Our numerical results show that the POD algorithm provides considerable computational savings over the finite element method.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Qualitative analysis of optimisation problems with respect to non-constant Robin coefficients

Following recent interest in the qualitative analysis of some optimal control and shape optimisation problems, we provide in this article a detailed study of the optimisation of Robin boundary conditions in PDE constrained calculus of variations. Our main model consists of an elliptic PDE of the form $-\Delta u_\beta=f(x,u_\beta)$ endowed with the Robin boundary conditions $\partial_\nu u_\beta+\beta(x)u_\beta=0$. The optimisation variable is the function $\beta$, which is assumed to take values between 0 and 1 and to have a fixed integral. Two types of criteria are under consideration: the first one is non-energetic criteria. In other words, we aim at optimising functionals of the form $\mathcal J(\beta)=\int_{\Omega\text{ or }\partial \Omega}j(u_\beta)$. We prove that, depending on the monotonicity of the function $j$, the optimisers may be of \emph{bang-bang} type (in other words, the optimisers write $1_\Gamma$ for some measurable subset $\Gamma$ of $\partial \ Omega $) or, on the contrary, that they may only take values strictly between 0 and 1. This has consequence for a related shape optimisation problem, in which one tries to find where on the boundary Neumann ($\partial_\nu u=0$ ) and constant Robin conditions ($\partial_\nu u+u=0$) should be placed in order to optimise criteria. The proofs for this first case rely on new fine oscillatory techniques, used in combination with optimality conditions. We then investigate the case of compliance-type functionals. For such energetic functionals, we give an in-depth analysis and even some explicit characterisation of optimal $\beta^*$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Negative differential resistance state in the free-flux-flow regime of driven vortices in a single crystal of 2H-NbS$_2$

Time series measurements in 2H-NbS$_2$ crystal had unravelled a drive induced transition wherein the critical current (Ic) changes from a low to a high Ic jammed vortex state, via a negative differential resistance (NDR) transition. Here, using multiple current (I) - voltage (V) measurement cycles, we explore the statistical nature of observing the NDR transition in the free-flux-flow (FF) regime in a single crystal of 2H-NbS$_2$. The probability of observing the NDR transition always remains finite for a vortex state created with either fast or slow rate of magnetic field. The probability of observing the NDR transition in the FF regime is found to systematically increase with magnetic field (B) in weak collective pinning regime. In the strong pinning regime, the said probability becomes B-independent. We show that the higher Ic state is unique and cannot be accessed via any conventional route. While the I-V curves do not distinguish between zero field cooled (ZFC) and field cooled (FC) modes of preparing the vortex state, the probability for observing an NDR transition has different B-dependences for the vortex matter prepared in the ZFC and FC modes. We find that the NDR occurs in a high dissipation regime, where the flow resistivity is well above the theoretical value expected in the FF regime. We understand our results on the basis of a rapid drop in vortex viscosity at high drives in 2H-NbS$_2$, which triggers a rapid increase in the vortex velocity and reorganization in the moving vortex matter leading to a dynamical unstable vortex flow. This dynamical instability leads to the NDR transition into a high entropy vortex state with high Ic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Heavy Ball Neural Ordinary Differential Equations

We propose heavy ball neural ordinary differential equations (HBNODEs), leveraging the continuous limit of the classical momentum accelerated gradient descent, to improve neural ODEs (NODEs) training and inference. HBNODEs have two properties that imply practical advantages over NODEs: (i) The adjoint state of an HBNODE also satisfies an HBNODE, accelerating both forward and backward ODE solvers, thus significantly reducing the number of function evaluations (NFEs) and improving the utility of the trained models. (ii) The spectrum of HBNODEs is well structured, enabling effective learning of long-term dependencies from complex sequential data. We verify the advantages of HBNODEs over NODEs on benchmark tasks, including image classification, learning complex dynamics, and sequential modeling. Our method requires remarkably fewer forward and backward NFEs, is more accurate, and learns long-term dependencies more effectively than the other ODE-based neural network models. Code is available at \url{this https URL}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Fully Nonlinear Parabolic Differential Equations Arising in Time-Inconsistent Problems

We prove the well-posedness results, i.e. existence, uniqueness, and stability, of the solutions to a class of nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs), where there is an external time parameter $t$ on top of the temporal and spatial variables $(s,y)$ and thus the problem could be considered as a flow of equations. The nonlocality comes from the dependence on the unknown function and its first- and second-order derivatives evaluated at not only the local point $(t,s,y)$ but also at the diagonal line of the time domain $(s,s,y)$. Such equations arise from time-inconsistent problems in game theory or behavioural economics, where the observations and preferences are (reference-)time-dependent. To address the open problem of the well-posedness of the corresponding nonlocal PDEs (or the time-inconsistent problems), we first study the linearized version of the nonlocal PDEs with an innovative construction of appropriate norms and Banach spaces and contraction mappings over which. With fixed-point arguments, we obtain the well-posedness of nonlocal linear PDEs and establish a Schauder-type prior estimate for the solutions. Then, by the linearization method, we analogously establish the well-posedness under the fully nonlinear case. Moreover, we reveal that the solution of a nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic PDE is an adapted solution to a flow of second-order forward-backward stochastic differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Strong $L^p$-error analysis of nonlinear Monte Carlo approximations for high-dimensional semilinear partial differential equations

Full-history recursive multilevel Picard (MLP) approximation schemes have been shown to overcome the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of high-dimensional semilinear partial differential equations (PDEs) with general time horizons and Lipschitz continuous nonlinearities. However, each of the error analyses for MLP approximation schemes in the existing literature studies the $L^2$-root-mean-square distance between the exact solution of the PDE under consideration and the considered MLP approximation and none of the error analyses in the existing literature provides an upper bound for the more general $L^p$-distance between the exact solution of the PDE under consideration and the considered MLP approximation. It is the key contribution of this article to extend the $L^2$-error analysis for MLP approximation schemes in the literature to a more general $L^p$-error analysis with $p\in (0,\infty)$. In particular, the main result of this article proves that the proposed MLP approximation scheme indeed overcomes the curse of dimensionality in the numerical approximation of high-dimensional semilinear PDEs with the approximation error measured in the $L^p$-sense with $p \in (0,\infty)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation

We present several algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of tetrahedron maps, which are set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation. In particular, we obtain a family of new (nonlinear) polynomial tetrahedron maps on the space of square matrices of arbitrary size, using a matrix refactorisation equation, which does not coincide with the standard local Yang--Baxter equation. Liouville integrability is established for some of these maps.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long time asymptotic behavior for the nonlocal nonlinear Schrödinger equation with weighted Sobolev initial data

In this paper, we extend $\overline\partial$ steepest descent method to study the Cauchy problem for the nonlocal nonlinear Schrödinger (NNLS) equation with weighted Sobolev initial data %and finite density initial data \begin{align*}. &iq_{t}+q_{xx}+2\sigma q^2(x,t)\overline{q}(-x,t)=0,. & q(x,0)=q_0(x), \end{align*} where $ q_0(x)\in L^{1,1}(\mathbb{R})\cap L^{2,1/2}(\mathbb{R})$. Based on the spectral analysis of the Lax...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-stationary oscillation of a string on the Winkler foundation subjected to a discrete mass-spring system non-uniformly moving at a sub-critical speed

We consider non-stationary free and forced transverse oscillation of an infinite taut string on the Winkler foundation subjected to a discrete mass-spring system non-uniformly moving at a given sub-critical speed. The speed of the mass-spring system is assumed to be a slowly time-varying function less than the critical speed. To describe the non-vanishing free oscillation we use an analytic approach based on the method of stationary phase and the method of multiple scales first time suggested in Gavrilov, Indeitsev (J. Appl. Math. Mech. 66(5), 2002) for simpler problem concerning a moving point mass, but now we significantly simplify the calculations using some mathematical trick. This allows us to obtain the analytic solution of the more complicated problem in an easier way and to discover an error in that previous paper. The obtained solution is valid under certain conditions in the absence of resonances if a trapped mode initially exists in the system. We also take into consideration the forced oscillation caused by a force being a superposition of harmonics with time-varying parameters (the amplitude and the frequency). We demonstrate that the analytic solution is in a very good agreement with the numerical one.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Privacy-preserving Padding Problem: Non-negative Mechanisms for Conservative Answers with Differential Privacy

Differentially private noise mechanisms commonly use symmetric noise distributions. This is attractive both for achieving the differential privacy definition, and for unbiased expectations in the noised answers. However, there are contexts in which a noisy answer only has utility if it is conservative, that is, has known-signed error, which we call a padded answer. Seemingly, it is paradoxical to satisfy the DP definition with one-sided error, but we show how it is possible to bury the paradox into approximate DP's delta parameter. We develop a few mechanisms for one-sided padding mechanisms that always give conservative answers, but still achieve approximate differential privacy. We show how these mechanisms can be applied in a few select areas including making the cardinalities of set intersections and unions revealed in Private Set Intersection protocols differential private and enabling multiparty computation protocols to compute on sparse data which has its exact sizes made differential private rather than performing a fully oblivious more expensive computation.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

The narrow capture problem with partially absorbing targets and stochastic resetting

We consider a particle undergoing diffusion with stochastic resetting in a bounded domain $\calU\subset \R^d$ for $d=2,3$. The domain is perforated by a set of partially absorbing targets within which the particle may be absorbed at a rate $\kappa$. Each target is assumed to be much smaller than $|\calU|$, which allows us to use asymptotic and Green's function methods to solve the diffusion equation in Laplace space. In particular, we construct an inner solution within the interior and local exterior of each target, and match it with an outer solution in the bulk of $\calU$. This yields an asymptotic expansion of the Laplace transformed flux into each target in powers of $\nu=-1/\ln \epsilon$ ($d=2$) and $\epsilon$ ($d=3$), respectively, where $\epsilon$ is the non-dimensionalized target size. The fluxes determine how the mean first-passage time to absorption depends on the reaction rate $\kappa$ and the resetting rate $r$. For a range of parameter values, the MFPT is a unimodal function of $r$, with a minimum at an optimal resetting rate $r_{\rm opt}$ that depends on $\kappa$ and the target configuration.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Learning of Full-Waveform Inversion: Connecting CNN and Partial Differential Equation in a Loop

This paper investigates unsupervised learning of Full-Waveform Inversion (FWI), which has been widely used in geophysics to estimate subsurface velocity maps from seismic data. This problem is mathematically formulated by a second order partial differential equation (PDE), but is hard to solve. Moreover, acquiring velocity map is extremely expensive, making it impractical to scale up a supervised approach to train the mapping from seismic data to velocity maps with convolutional neural networks (CNN). We address these difficulties by integrating PDE and CNN in a loop, thus shifting the paradigm to unsupervised learning that only requires seismic data. In particular, we use finite difference to approximate the forward modeling of PDE as a differentiable operator (from velocity map to seismic data) and model its inversion by CNN (from seismic data to velocity map). Hence, we transform the supervised inversion task into an unsupervised seismic data reconstruction task. We also introduce a new large-scale dataset OpenFWI, to establish a more challenging benchmark for the community. Experiment results show that our model (using seismic data alone) yields comparable accuracy to the supervised counterpart (using both seismic data and velocity map). Furthermore, it outperforms the supervised model when involving more seismic data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Construction of nonlinear lattice with potential symmetry for smooth propagation of discrete breather

We construct a nonlinear lattice that has a particular symmetry in its potential function consisting of long-range pairwise interactions. The symmetry enhances smooth propagation of discrete breathers, and it is defined by an invariance of the potential function with respect to a map acting on the complex normal mode coordinates. Condition of the symmetry is given by a set of algebraic equations with respect to coefficients of the pairwise interactions. We prove that the set of algebraic equations has a unique solution, and moreover we solve it explicitly. We present an explicit Hamiltonian for the symmetric lattice, which has coefficients given by the solution. We demonstrate that the present symmetric lattice is useful for numerically computing traveling discrete breathers in various lattices. We propose an algorithm using it.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multiple testing of partial conjunction null hypotheses with conditional $p$-values based on combination test statistics

The partial conjunction null hypothesis is tested in order to discover a signal that is present in multiple studies. We propose methods for multiple testing of partial conjunction null hypotheses which make use of conditional $p$-values based on combination test statistics. Specific examples comprise the Fisher combination function and the Stouffer combination function. The conditional validity of the corresponding $p$-values is proved for certain classes of one-parametric statistical models, including one-parameter natural exponential families. The standard approach of carrying out a multiple test procedure on the (unconditional) partial conjunction $p$-values can be extremely conservative. We suggest alleviating this conservativeness, by eliminating many of the conservative partial conjunction $p$-values prior to the application of a multiple test procedure. This leads to the following two step procedure: first, select the set with partial conjunction $p$-values below a selection threshold; second, within the selected set only, apply a family-wise error rate or false discovery rate controlling procedure on the conditional partial conjunction $p$-values. By means of computer simulations and real data analyses, we compare the proposed methodology with other recent approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Streaming Instability with Multiple Dust Species: II. Turbulence and Dust-Gas Dynamics at Nonlinear Saturation

The streaming instability is a fundamental process that can drive dust-gas dynamics and ultimately planetesimal formation in protoplanetary discs. As a linear instability, it has been shown that its growth with a distribution of dust sizes can be classified into two distinct regimes, fast- and slow-growth, depending on the dust-size distribution and the total dust-to-gas density ratio $\epsilon$. Using numerical simulations of an unstratified disc, we bring three cases in different regimes into nonlinear saturation. We find that the saturation states of the two fast-growth cases are similar to its single-species counterparts. The one with maximum dimensionless stopping time $\tau_\mathrm{s,max}=0.1$ and $\epsilon=2$ drives turbulent vertical dust-gas vortices, while the other with $\tau_\mathrm{s,max}=2$ and $\epsilon=0.2$ leads to radial traffic jams and filamentary structures of dust particles. The dust density distribution for the former is flat in low densities, while the one for the latter has a low-end cutoff. By contrast, the one slow-growth case results in a virtually quiescent state. Moreover, we find that in the fast-growth regime, significant dust segregation by size occurs, with large particles moving towards dense regions while small particles remain in the diffuse regions, and the mean radial drift of each dust species is appreciably altered from the (initial) drag-force equilibrium. The former effect may skew the spectral index derived from multi-wavelength observations and change the initial size distribution of a pebble cloud for planetesimal formation. The latter along with turbulent diffusion may influence the radial transport and mixing of solid materials in young protoplanetary discs.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy