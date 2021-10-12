CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the oscillation of certain second-order linear differential equations

By Yueyang Zhang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

This paper consists of three parts: First, letting $b_1(z)$, $b_2(z)$, $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ be nonzero polynomials such that $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ have the same degree $k\geq 1$ and distinct leading coefficients $1$ and $\alpha$, respectively, we solve entire solutions of

towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Lyapunov Equation through Kronecker Product and Linear Equation

The Lyapunov equation is a certain type of matrix equation, and it is very famous in many branches of control theory, such as stability analysis and optimal control. The terminology of the Lyapunov equation originates from the name of the Russian mathematician Aleksandr Lyapunov. He is known for his development and achievement of the stability theory of a dynamical system, as well as for his many contributions to mathematical physics and probability theory [1].
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Fully Nonlinear Parabolic Differential Equations Arising in Time-Inconsistent Problems

We prove the well-posedness results, i.e. existence, uniqueness, and stability, of the solutions to a class of nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs), where there is an external time parameter $t$ on top of the temporal and spatial variables $(s,y)$ and thus the problem could be considered as a flow of equations. The nonlocality comes from the dependence on the unknown function and its first- and second-order derivatives evaluated at not only the local point $(t,s,y)$ but also at the diagonal line of the time domain $(s,s,y)$. Such equations arise from time-inconsistent problems in game theory or behavioural economics, where the observations and preferences are (reference-)time-dependent. To address the open problem of the well-posedness of the corresponding nonlocal PDEs (or the time-inconsistent problems), we first study the linearized version of the nonlocal PDEs with an innovative construction of appropriate norms and Banach spaces and contraction mappings over which. With fixed-point arguments, we obtain the well-posedness of nonlocal linear PDEs and establish a Schauder-type prior estimate for the solutions. Then, by the linearization method, we analogously establish the well-posedness under the fully nonlinear case. Moreover, we reveal that the solution of a nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic PDE is an adapted solution to a flow of second-order forward-backward stochastic differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Linear Regression by Hand

Let’s use Python to create all of the equations required to estimate our own line and validate our results without relying on libraries to train our model!. W e employ linear regression to forecast the value of Y based on the value(s) of X. Because we need to know Y, it is a supervised learning approach. Linear regression is classified into two types: basic and multiple. Let’s start with the easy one. The notebook with all the codes is here. All the equations were made with LaTeX.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

New Governing Equations for Fluid Dynamics

There are several questions with NS, which include: 1. Both symmetric shear terms and stretching terms in strain and stress are coordinate-dependent and thus not Galilean invariant; 2. The physical meaning of both diagonal and off-diagonal elements are not clear, which is coordinate-dependent; 3. It is hard to measure the strain and stress quantitatively, and viscosity is really measured by vorticity not by symmetric strain; 4. There is no vorticity tensor in NS, which plays important role in fluid flow especially for turbulent flow. The new proposed governing equations for fluid dynamics use vorticity tensor only, which is anti-symmetric. The advantages include: 1. Both shear and stress are anti-symmetric, which are Galilean invariant and independent of coordinate rotation; 2. The physical meaning of off diagonal elements is clear, which is anti-symmetric shear stress, 3. Viscosity coefficients are obtained by experiment which uses vorticity, 4. The vorticity term can be further decomposed to rigid rotation and anti-symmetric shear, which are important to turbulence research, 5. The computation cost for viscous term is reduced to half as the diagonal terms are all zero as six elements are reduced to three. Several computational results are made, which clearly demonstrate both NS and new governing equations have exactly same results. As shown below, the new governing equation is identical to NS in mathematics, but the former has lower cost and several advantages mentioned above including possibility to better study turbulent flow. There are reasons to use the new governing equations to replace Navier-Stokes equations. The unique definition and operation of vector and tensor by matrix and matrix operation are also discussed in this paper.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chaos in coupled Kerr-nonlinear parametric oscillators

A Kerr-nonlinear parametric oscillator (KPO) can generate a quantum superposition of two oscillating states, known as a Schrödinger cat state, via quantum adiabatic evolution, and can be used as a qubit for gate-based quantum computing and quantum annealing. In this work, we investigate complex dynamics, i.e., chaos, in two coupled nondissipative KPOs at a few-photon level. After showing that a classical model for this system is nonintegrable and consequently exhibits chaotic behavior, we provide quantum counterparts for the classical results, which are quantum versions of the Poincaré surface of section and its lower-dimensional version defined with time integrals of the Wigner and Husimi functions, and also the initial and long-term behavior of out-of-time-ordered correlators. We conclude that some of them can be regarded as quantum signatures of chaos, together with energy-level spacing statistics (conventional signature). Thus, the system of coupled KPOs is expected to offer not only an alternative approach to quantum computing, but also a promising platform for the study on quantum chaos.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The non-chiral intermediate Heisenberg ferromagnet equation

We present and solve a soliton equation which we call the non-chiral intermediate Heisenberg ferromagnet (ncIHF) equation. This equation, which depends on a parameter $\delta >0$, describes the time evolution of two coupled spin densities propagating on the real line, and in the limit $\delta \to \infty$ it reduces to two decoupled half-wave maps (HWM) equations of opposite chirality. We show that the ncIHF equation is related to the A-type hyperbolic spin Calogero-Moser (CM) system in two distinct ways: (i) it is obtained as a particular continuum limit of a Inozemtsev-type spin chain related to this CM system, (ii) it has multi-soliton solutions obtained by a spin-pole ansatz and with parameters satisfying the equations of motion of a complexified version of this CM system. The integrability of the ncIHF equation is shown by constructing a Lax pair. We also propose a periodic variant of the ncIHF equation related to the A-type elliptic spin CM system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards fast weak adversarial training to solve high dimensional parabolic partial differential equations using XNODE-WAN

Due to the curse of dimensionality, solving high dimensional parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) has been a challenging problem for decades. Recently, a weak adversarial network (WAN) proposed in (Y.Zang et al., 2020) offered a flexible and computationally efficient approach to tackle this problem defined on arbitrary domains by leveraging the weak solution. WAN reformulates the PDE problem as a generative adversarial network, where the weak solution (primal network) and the test function (adversarial network) are parameterized by the multi-layer deep neural networks (DNNs). However, it is not yet clear whether DNNs are the most effective model for the parabolic PDE solutions as they do not take into account the fundamentally different roles played by time and spatial variables in the solution. To reinforce the difference, we design a novel so-called XNODE model for the primal network, which is built on the neural ODE (NODE) model with additional spatial dependency to incorporate the a priori information of the PDEs and serve as a universal and effective approximation to the solution. The proposed hybrid method (XNODE-WAN), by integrating the XNODE model within the WAN framework, leads to significant improvement in the performance and efficiency of training. Numerical results show that our method can reduce the training time to a fraction of that of the WAN model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Dynamics of a nonlinear quantum oscillator under non-Markovian pumping

We consider dynamics of a quantum nonlinear oscillator subjected to non-Markovian pumping. Models of this kind can describe formation of exciton-polariton Bose-Einstein condensates in course of stimulated scattering and relaxation of reservoir excitons. Using the Markovian embedding techniques, we obtain stochastic differential equations of motion with an additional degree of freedom corresponding to dynamical memory. It is shown that the oscillator asymptotically tends to the intrinsically non-Markovian stable fixed point corresponding to constant product of oscillator amplitude and modulo of the memory variable. The state corresponding to this point exhibits unlimited growth of population, with the growth rate that decreases with time. Our results show that the Markovian behavior could be observed only within some limited early stage of oscillator evolution provided that decay of dynamical memory is sufficiently fast. Transition from the Markovian regime to non-Markovian one with increasing time is linked to phase shift of the pumping term. Coherence properties of the oscillator are studied. It was found that interaction between particles delimits growth of condensate population, thereby impeding formation of Bose-Einstein condensate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong convergence rates of a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise

We consider a fully discrete scheme for nonlinear stochastic partial differential equations with non-globally Lipschitz coefficients driven by multiplicative noise in a multi-dimensional setting. Our method uses a polynomial based spectral method in space, so it does not require the elliptic operator $A$ and the covariance operator $Q$ of noise in the equation commute, and thus successfully alleviates a restriction of Fourier spectral method for SPDEs pointed out by Jentzen, Kloeden and Winkel.
MATHEMATICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Differentiable Programming of Isometric Tensor Networks

Differentiable programming is a new programming paradigm which enables large scale optimization through automatic calculation of gradients also known as auto-differentiation. This concept emerges from deep learning, and has also been generalized to tensor network optimizations. Here, we extend the differentiable programming to tensor networks with isometric constraints with applications to multiscale entanglement renormalization ansatz (MERA) and tensor network renormalization (TNR). By introducing several gradient-based optimization methods for the isometric tensor network and comparing with Evenbly-Vidal method, we show that auto-differentiation has a better performance for both stability and accuracy. We numerically tested our methods on 1D critical quantum Ising spin chain and 2D classical Ising model. We calculate the ground state energy for the 1D quantum model and internal energy for the classical model, and scaling dimensions of scaling operators and find they all agree with the theory well.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Imitating Deep Learning Dynamics via Locally Elastic Stochastic Differential Equations

Understanding the training dynamics of deep learning models is perhaps a necessary step toward demystifying the effectiveness of these models. In particular, how do data from different classes gradually become separable in their feature spaces when training neural networks using stochastic gradient descent? In this study, we model the evolution of features during deep learning training using a set of stochastic differential equations (SDEs) that each corresponds to a training sample. As a crucial ingredient in our modeling strategy, each SDE contains a drift term that reflects the impact of backpropagation at an input on the features of all samples. Our main finding uncovers a sharp phase transition phenomenon regarding the {intra-class impact: if the SDEs are locally elastic in the sense that the impact is more significant on samples from the same class as the input, the features of the training data become linearly separable, meaning vanishing training loss; otherwise, the features are not separable, regardless of how long the training time is. Moreover, in the presence of local elasticity, an analysis of our SDEs shows that the emergence of a simple geometric structure called the neural collapse of the features. Taken together, our results shed light on the decisive role of local elasticity in the training dynamics of neural networks. We corroborate our theoretical analysis with experiments on a synthesized dataset of geometric shapes and CIFAR-10.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparsity in Partially Controllable Linear Systems

A fundamental concept in control theory is that of controllability, where any system state can be reached through an appropriate choice of control inputs. Indeed, a large body of classical and modern approaches are designed for controllable linear dynamical systems. However, in practice, we often encounter systems in which a large set of state variables evolve exogenously and independently of the control inputs; such systems are only \emph{partially controllable}. The focus of this work is on a large class of partially controllable linear dynamical systems, specified by an underlying sparsity pattern. Our main results establish structural conditions and finite-sample guarantees for learning to control such systems. In particular, our structural results characterize those state variables which are irrelevant for optimal control, an analysis which departs from classical control techniques. Our algorithmic results adapt techniques from high-dimensional statistics -- specifically soft-thresholding and semiparametric least-squares -- to exploit the underlying sparsity pattern in order to obtain finite-sample guarantees that significantly improve over those based on certainty-equivalence. We also corroborate these theoretical improvements over certainty-equivalent control through a simulation study.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effect of damped oscillations in the inflationary potential

We investigate the effect of damped oscillations on a nearly flat inflationary potential and the features they produce in the power-spectrum and bi-spectrum. We compare the model with the Planck data using Plik unbinned and CamSpec clean likelihood and we are able to obtain noticeable improvement in fit compared to the power-law $\Lambda$CDM model. We are able to identify three plausible candidates each for the two likelihoods used. We find that the best-fit to Plik and CamSpec likelihoods match closely to each other. The improvement comes from various possible outliers at the intermediate to small scales. We also compute the bi-spectrum for the best-fits. At all limits, the amplitude of bi-spectrum, $f_{NL}$ is oscillatory in nature and its peak value is determined by the amplitude and frequency of the oscillations in the potential, as expected. We find that the bi-spectrum consistency relation strictly holds at all scales in all the best-fit candidates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Linear convergence of accelerated generalized conditional gradient methods

We propose an accelerated generalized conditional gradient method (AGCG) for the minimization of the sum of a smooth, convex loss function and a convex one-homogeneous regularizer over a Banach space. The algorithm relies on the mutual update of a finite set $\mathcal{A}_k$ of extreme points of the unit ball of the regularizer and an iterate $u_k \in \operatorname{cone}(\mathcal{A}_k)$. Each iteration requires the solution of one linear problem to update $\mathcal{A}_k$ and of one finite dimensional convex minimization problem to update the iterate. Under standard hypotheses on the minimization problem we show that the algorithm converges sublinearly to a solution. Subsequently, imposing additional assumptions on the associated dual variables, this is improved to a linear rate of convergence. The proof of both results relies on two key observations: First, we prove the equivalence of the considered problem to the minimization of a lifted functional over a particular space of Radon measures using Choquet's theorem. Second, the AGCG algorithm is connected to a Primal-Dual-Active-point Method (PDAP) on the lifted problem for which we finally derive the desired convergence rates.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation

We present several algebraic and differential-geometric constructions of tetrahedron maps, which are set-theoretical solutions to the Zamolodchikov tetrahedron equation. In particular, we obtain a family of new (nonlinear) polynomial tetrahedron maps on the space of square matrices of arbitrary size, using a matrix refactorisation equation, which does not coincide with the standard local Yang--Baxter equation. Liouville integrability is established for some of these maps.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

First order formalism of holographic Wilsonian renormalization group: Langevin equation

We study a mathematical relationship between holographic Wilsonian renormalization group and stochastic quantization framework. We extend the original proposal given in arXiv:1209.2242 to interacting theories. The original proposal suggests that fictitious time(or stochastic time) evolution of stochastic 2-point correlation function will be identical to the radial evolution of the double trace operator of certain classes of holographic models, which are free theories in AdS space. We study holographic gravity models with interactions in AdS space and establish a map between the holographic renormalization flow of multi-trace operators and stochastic $n$-point functions. To give precise examples, we extensively study conformally coupled scalar theory in AdS$_6$. What we have found is that the stochastic time $t$ dependent 3-point function obtained from Langevin equation with its Euclidean action being given by $S_E=2I_{os}$ is identical to holographic renormalization group evolution of holographic triple trace operator as its energy scale $r$ changes once an identification of $t=r$ is made. $I_{os}$ is the on-shell action of holographic model of conformally coupled scalar theory at the AdS boundary. We argue that this can be fully extended to mathematical relationship between multi point functions and multi trace operators in each framework.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A fast time domain solver for the equilibrium Dyson equation

We consider the numerical solution of the real time equilibrium Dyson equation, which is used in calculations of the dynamical properties of quantum many-body systems. We show that this equation can be written as a system of coupled, nonlinear, convolutional Volterra integro-differential equations, for which the kernel depends self-consistently on the solution. As is typical in the numerical solution of Volterra-type equations, the computational bottleneck is the quadratic-scaling cost of history integration. However, the structure of the nonlinear Volterra integral operator precludes the use of standard fast algorithms. We propose a quasilinear-scaling FFT-based algorithm which respects the structure of the nonlinear integral operator. The resulting method can reach large propagation times, and is thus well-suited to explore quantum many-body phenomena at low energy scales. We demonstrate the solver with two standard model systems: the Bethe graph, and the Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev model.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Resolution of The Linear-Bounded Automata Question

This work resolve a longstanding open question in automata theory, i.e. the {\it linear-bounded automata question} ( shortly, {\it LBA question}), which can also be phrased succinctly in the language of computational complexity theory as $NSPACE[n]\overset{?}{=}DSPACE[n]$. We prove that $NSPACE[n]\neq DSPACE[n]$. Our proof technique is based on diagonalization against all deterministic Turing machines working in $O(n)$ space. Our proof also implies the following consequences:
MATHEMATICS

