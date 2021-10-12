CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

A fast time domain solver for the equilibrium Dyson equation

By Jason Kaye, Hugo U. R. Strand
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We consider the numerical solution of the real time equilibrium Dyson equation, which is used in calculations of the dynamical properties of quantum many-body systems. We show that this equation can be written as

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Sparse recovery of elliptic solvers from matrix-vector products

In this work, we show that solvers of elliptic boundary value problems in $d$ dimensions can be approximated to accuracy $\epsilon$ from only $\mathcal{O}\left(\log(N)\log^{d}(N / \epsilon)\right)$ matrix-vector products with carefully chosen vectors (right-hand sides). The solver is only accessed as a black box, and the underlying operator may be unknown and of an arbitrarily high order. Our algorithm (1) has complexity $\mathcal{O}\left(N\log^2(N)\log^{2d}(N / \epsilon)\right)$ and represents the solution operator as a sparse Cholesky factorization with $\mathcal{O}\left(N\log(N)\log^{d}(N / \epsilon)\right)$ nonzero entries, (2) allows for embarrassingly parallel evaluation of the solution operator and the computation of its log-determinant, (3) allows for $\mathcal{O}\left(\log(N)\log^{d}(N / \epsilon)\right)$ complexity computation of individual entries of the matrix representation of the solver that in turn enables its recompression to an $\mathcal{O}\left(N\log^{d}(N / \epsilon)\right)$ complexity representation. As a byproduct, our compression scheme produces a homogenized solution operator with near-optimal approximation accuracy. We include rigorous proofs of these results, and to the best of our knowledge, the proposed algorithm achieves the best trade-off between accuracy $\epsilon$ and the number of required matrix-vector products of the original solver.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A subexponential view of domains in session types

Linear logic (LL) has inspired the design of many computational systems, offering reasoning techniques built on top of its meta-theory. Since its inception, several connections between concurrent systems and LL have emerged from different perspectives. In the last decade, the seminal work of Caires and Pfenning showed that formulas in LL can be interpreted as session types and processes in the $\pi$-calculus as proof terms. This leads to a Curry-Howard interpretation where proof reductions in the cut-elimination procedure correspond to process reductions/interactions. The subexponentials in LL have also played an important role in concurrent systems since they can be interpreted in different ways, including timed, spatial and even epistemic modalities in distributed systems. In this paper we address the question: What is the meaning of the subexponentials from the point of view of a session type interpretation? Our answer is a $\pi$-like process calculus where agents reside in locations/sites and they make it explicit how the communication among the different sites should happen. The design of this language relies completely on the proof theory of the subexponentials in LL, thus extending the Caires-Pfenning interpretation in an elegant way.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards Data-Free Domain Generalization

In this work, we investigate the unexplored intersection of domain generalization and data-free learning. In particular, we address the question: How can knowledge contained in models trained on different source data domains can be merged into a single model that generalizes well to unseen target domains, in the absence of source and target domain data? Machine learning models that can cope with domain shift are essential for for real-world scenarios with often changing data distributions. Prior domain generalization methods typically rely on using source domain data, making them unsuitable for private decentralized data. We define the novel problem of Data-Free Domain Generalization (DFDG), a practical setting where models trained on the source domains separately are available instead of the original datasets, and investigate how to effectively solve the domain generalization problem in that case. We propose DEKAN, an approach that extracts and fuses domain-specific knowledge from the available teacher models into a student model robust to domain shift. Our empirical evaluation demonstrates the effectiveness of our method which achieves first state-of-the-art results in DFDG by significantly outperforming ensemble and data-free knowledge distillation baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlocal Fully Nonlinear Parabolic Differential Equations Arising in Time-Inconsistent Problems

We prove the well-posedness results, i.e. existence, uniqueness, and stability, of the solutions to a class of nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs), where there is an external time parameter $t$ on top of the temporal and spatial variables $(s,y)$ and thus the problem could be considered as a flow of equations. The nonlocality comes from the dependence on the unknown function and its first- and second-order derivatives evaluated at not only the local point $(t,s,y)$ but also at the diagonal line of the time domain $(s,s,y)$. Such equations arise from time-inconsistent problems in game theory or behavioural economics, where the observations and preferences are (reference-)time-dependent. To address the open problem of the well-posedness of the corresponding nonlocal PDEs (or the time-inconsistent problems), we first study the linearized version of the nonlocal PDEs with an innovative construction of appropriate norms and Banach spaces and contraction mappings over which. With fixed-point arguments, we obtain the well-posedness of nonlocal linear PDEs and establish a Schauder-type prior estimate for the solutions. Then, by the linearization method, we analogously establish the well-posedness under the fully nonlinear case. Moreover, we reveal that the solution of a nonlocal fully nonlinear parabolic PDE is an adapted solution to a flow of second-order forward-backward stochastic differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Domain#Solver#Volterra#Fft#Msc#Acm
arxiv.org

On the oscillation of certain second-order linear differential equations

This paper consists of three parts: First, letting $b_1(z)$, $b_2(z)$, $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ be nonzero polynomials such that $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ have the same degree $k\geq 1$ and distinct leading coefficients $1$ and $\alpha$, respectively, we solve entire solutions of the Tumura--Clunie type differential equation $f^{n}+P(z,f)=b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}$, where $n\geq 2$ is an integer, $P(z,f)$ is a differential polynomial in $f$ of degree $\leq n-1$ with coefficients having polynomial growth. Second, we study the oscillation of the second-order differential equation $f''-[b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}]f=0$ and prove that $\alpha=[2(m+1)-1]/[2(m+1)]$ for some integer $m\geq 0$ if this equation admits a non-trivial solution such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$. This partially answers a question of Ishizaki. Finally, letting $b_2\not=0$ and $b_3$ be constants and $l$ and $s$ be relatively prime integers such that $l> s\geq 1$, we prove that $l=2$ if the equation $f''-(e^{lz}+b_2e^{sz}+b_3)f=0$ admits two linearly independent solutions $f_1$ and $f_2$ such that $\max\{\lambda(f_1),\lambda(f_2)\}<\infty$. The method for the proof also leads to a positive answer to Ishizaki's question in the case $b_3=0$. In particular, we precisely characterize all solutions such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$ when $l=2$ and $l=4$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Heavy Ball Neural Ordinary Differential Equations

We propose heavy ball neural ordinary differential equations (HBNODEs), leveraging the continuous limit of the classical momentum accelerated gradient descent, to improve neural ODEs (NODEs) training and inference. HBNODEs have two properties that imply practical advantages over NODEs: (i) The adjoint state of an HBNODE also satisfies an HBNODE, accelerating both forward and backward ODE solvers, thus significantly reducing the number of function evaluations (NFEs) and improving the utility of the trained models. (ii) The spectrum of HBNODEs is well structured, enabling effective learning of long-term dependencies from complex sequential data. We verify the advantages of HBNODEs over NODEs on benchmark tasks, including image classification, learning complex dynamics, and sequential modeling. Our method requires remarkably fewer forward and backward NFEs, is more accurate, and learns long-term dependencies more effectively than the other ODE-based neural network models. Code is available at \url{this https URL}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long time asymptotic behavior for the nonlocal nonlinear Schrödinger equation with weighted Sobolev initial data

In this paper, we extend $\overline\partial$ steepest descent method to study the Cauchy problem for the nonlocal nonlinear Schrödinger (NNLS) equation with weighted Sobolev initial data %and finite density initial data \begin{align*}. &iq_{t}+q_{xx}+2\sigma q^2(x,t)\overline{q}(-x,t)=0,. & q(x,0)=q_0(x), \end{align*} where $ q_0(x)\in L^{1,1}(\mathbb{R})\cap L^{2,1/2}(\mathbb{R})$. Based on the spectral analysis of the Lax...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

High-order gas-kinetic scheme for radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit

In this paper, a high-order gas-kinetic scheme is developed for the equation of radiation hydrodynamics in equilibrium-diffusion limit which describes the interaction between matter and radiation. To recover RHE, the Bhatnagar-Gross-Krook (BGK) model with modified equilibrium state is considered. In the equilibrium-diffusion limit, the time scales of radiation diffusion and hydrodynamic part are different, and it will make the time step very small for the fully explicit scheme. An implicit-explicit (IMEX) scheme is applied, in which the hydrodynamic part is treated explicitly and the radiation diffusion is treated implicitly. For the hydrodynamics part, a time dependent gas distribution function can be constructed by the integral solution of modified BGK equation, and the time dependent numerical fluxes can be obtained by taking moments of gas distribution function. For the radiation diffusion term, the nonlinear generalized minimal residual (GMRES) method is used. To achieve the temporal accuracy, a two-stage method is developed, which is an extension of two-stage method for hyperbolic conservation law. For the spatial accuracy, the multidimensional weighted essential non-oscillation (WENO) scheme is used for the spatial reconstruction. A variety of numerical tests are provided for the performance of current scheme, including the order of accuracy and robustness.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Music Source Separation with Deep Equilibrium Models

While deep neural network-based music source separation (MSS) is very effective and achieves high performance, its model size is often a problem for practical deployment. Deep implicit architectures such as deep equilibrium models (DEQ) were recently proposed, which can achieve higher performance than their explicit counterparts with limited depth while keeping the number of parameters small. This makes DEQ also attractive for MSS, especially as it was originally applied to sequential modeling tasks in natural language processing and thus should in principle be also suited for MSS. However, an investigation of a good architecture and training scheme for MSS with DEQ is needed as the characteristics of acoustic signals are different from those of natural language data. Hence, in this paper we propose an architecture and training scheme for MSS with DEQ. Starting with the architecture of Open-Unmix (UMX), we replace its sequence model with DEQ. We refer to our proposed method as DEQ-based UMX (DEQ-UMX). Experimental results show that DEQ-UMX performs better than the original UMX while reducing its number of parameters by 30%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Domain Generalization via Domain-based Covariance Minimization

Researchers have been facing a difficult problem that data generation mechanisms could be influenced by internal or external factors leading to the training and test data with quite different distributions, consequently traditional classification or regression from the training set is unable to achieve satisfying results on test data. In this paper, we address this nontrivial domain generalization problem by finding a central subspace in which domain-based covariance is minimized while the functional relationship is simultaneously maximally preserved. We propose a novel variance measurement for multiple domains so as to minimize the difference between conditional distributions across domains with solid theoretical demonstration and supports, meanwhile, the algorithm preserves the functional relationship via maximizing the variance of conditional expectations given output. Furthermore, we also provide a fast implementation that requires much less computation and smaller memory for large-scale matrix operations, suitable for not only domain generalization but also other kernel-based eigenvalue decompositions. To show the practicality of the proposed method, we compare our methods against some well-known dimension reduction and domain generalization techniques on both synthetic data and real-world applications. We show that for small-scale datasets, we are able to achieve better quantitative results indicating better generalization performance over unseen test datasets. For large-scale problems, the proposed fast implementation maintains the quantitative performance but at a substantially lower computational cost.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Governing Equations for Fluid Dynamics

There are several questions with NS, which include: 1. Both symmetric shear terms and stretching terms in strain and stress are coordinate-dependent and thus not Galilean invariant; 2. The physical meaning of both diagonal and off-diagonal elements are not clear, which is coordinate-dependent; 3. It is hard to measure the strain and stress quantitatively, and viscosity is really measured by vorticity not by symmetric strain; 4. There is no vorticity tensor in NS, which plays important role in fluid flow especially for turbulent flow. The new proposed governing equations for fluid dynamics use vorticity tensor only, which is anti-symmetric. The advantages include: 1. Both shear and stress are anti-symmetric, which are Galilean invariant and independent of coordinate rotation; 2. The physical meaning of off diagonal elements is clear, which is anti-symmetric shear stress, 3. Viscosity coefficients are obtained by experiment which uses vorticity, 4. The vorticity term can be further decomposed to rigid rotation and anti-symmetric shear, which are important to turbulence research, 5. The computation cost for viscous term is reduced to half as the diagonal terms are all zero as six elements are reduced to three. Several computational results are made, which clearly demonstrate both NS and new governing equations have exactly same results. As shown below, the new governing equation is identical to NS in mathematics, but the former has lower cost and several advantages mentioned above including possibility to better study turbulent flow. There are reasons to use the new governing equations to replace Navier-Stokes equations. The unique definition and operation of vector and tensor by matrix and matrix operation are also discussed in this paper.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Is it time to swish? Comparing activation functions in solving the Helmholtz equation using physics-informed neural networks

Solving the wave equation numerically constitutes the majority of the computational cost for applications like seismic imaging and full waveform inversion. An alternative approach is to solve the frequency domain Helmholtz equation, since it offers a reduction in dimensionality as it can be solved per frequency. However, computational challenges with the classical Helmholtz solvers such as the need to invert a large stiffness matrix can make these approaches computationally infeasible for large 3D models or for modeling high frequencies. Moreover, these methods do not have a mechanism to transfer information gained from solving one problem to the next. This becomes a bottleneck for applications like full waveform inversion where repeated modeling is necessary. Therefore, recently a new approach based on the emerging paradigm of physics informed neural networks (PINNs) has been proposed to solve the Helmholtz equation. The method has shown promise in addressing several challenging associated with the conventional algorithms, including flexibility to model additional physics and the use of transfer learning to speed up computations. However, the approach still needs further developments to be fully practicable. Foremost amongst the challenges is the slow convergence speed and reduced accuracy, especially in presence of sharp heterogeneities in the velocity model. Therefore, with an eye on exploring how improved convergence can be obtained for the PINN Helmholtz solvers, we study different activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature, in addition to the swish activation function - a variant of ReLU that has shown improved performance on a number of data science problems. Through a comparative study, we find that swish yields superior performance compared to the other activation functions routinely used in the PINN literature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Transform and Bitstream Domain Image Classification

Classification of images within the compressed domain offers significant benefits. These benefits include reduced memory and computational requirements of a classification system. This paper proposes two such methods as a proof of concept: The first classifies within the JPEG image transform domain (i.e. DCT transform data); the second classifies the JPEG compressed binary bitstream directly. These two methods are implemented using Residual Network CNNs and an adapted Vision Transformer. Top-1 accuracy of approximately 70% and 60% were achieved using these methods respectively when classifying the Caltech C101 database. Although these results are significantly behind the state of the art for classification for this database (~95%), it illustrates the first time direct bitstream image classification has been achieved. This work confirms that direct bitstream image classification is possible and could be utilised in a first pass database screening of a raw bitstream (within a wired or wireless network) or where computational, memory and bandwidth requirements are severely restricted.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Fast Block Linear System Solver Using Q-Learning Schduling for Unified Dynamic Power System Simulations

We present a fast block direct solver for the unified dynamic simulations of power systems. This solver uses a novel Q-learning based method for task scheduling. Unified dynamic simulations of power systems represent a method in which the electric-mechanical transient, medium-term and long-term dynamic phenomena are organically united. Due to the high rank and large numbers in solving, fast solution of these equations is the key to speeding up the simulation. The sparse systems of simulation contain complex nested block structure, which could be used by the solver to speed up. For the scheduling of blocks and frontals in the solver, we use a learning based task-tree scheduling technique in the framework of Markov Decision Process. That is, we could learn optimal scheduling strategies by offline training on many sample matrices. Then for any systems, the solver would get optimal task partition and scheduling on the learned model. Our learning-based algorithm could help improve the performance of sparse solver, which has been verified in some numerical experiments. The simulation on some large power systems shows that our solver is 2-6 times faster than KLU, which is the state-of-the-art sparse solver for circuit simulation problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Near Resonance Approximation of Rotating Navier-Stokes Equations

We formalise the concept of near resonance for the rotating Navier-Stokes equations, based on which we propose a novel way to approximate the original PDE. The spatial domain is a three-dimensional flat torus of arbitrary aspect ratios. We prove that the family of proposed PDEs are globally well-posed for any rotation rate and initial datum of any size in any $H^s$ space with $s\ge0$. Such approximations retain much more 3-mode interactions, thus more accurate, than the conventional exact resonance approach. Our approach is free from any limiting argument that requires physical parameters to tend to zero or infinity, and is free from any small divisor argument (so estimates depend smoothly on the torus' aspect ratios). The key estimate hinges on counting of integer solutions of Diophantine inequalities rather than Diophantine equations. Using a range of novel ideas, we handle rigorously and optimally challenges arising from the non-trivial irrational functions in these inequalities. The main results and ingredients of the proofs can form part of the mathematical foundation of a non-asymptotic approach to nonlinear oscillatory dynamics in real-world applications.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quasars with Periodic Variability: Capabilities and Limitations of Bayesian Searches forSupermassive Black Hole Binaries in Time-Domain Surveys

In this paper, we use Bayesian methods to disentangle periodic supermassive black hole binary (SMBHB) signals from intrinsic damped random walk (DRW) variability in AGN light curves. We simulated a wide variety of realistic DRW and DRW+sine light curves. Their observed properties (cadence, gaps, photometric uncertaintly) are modeled after the Catalina Real-time Transient Survey (CRTS) and expected properties of the upcoming Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. Through a careful analysis of parameter estimation and Bayesian model selection, we investigate the range of parameter space for which binary systems can be detected. We also examine which DRW signals can mimic periodicity and be falsely classified as binary candidates. We found that periodic signals are more easily detectable if the period is short, the amplitude of the signal is large, and the contribution of the DRW noise is weak. We saw similar detection rates both in the CRTS and LSST-like simulations. On the other hand, the false detection rate depends on the quality of the data and is minimal in LSST, with every set of DRW parameters being equally capable of producing false positives in CRTS. Our idealized simulations provide an excellent way to uncover the intrinsic limitations in quasar periodicity searches and set the stage for future searches for supermassive black hole binaries.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Eukaryotic gene regulation at equilibrium, or non?

Models of transcriptional regulation that assume equilibrium binding of transcription factors have been very successful at predicting gene expression from sequence in bacteria. However, analogous equilibrium models do not perform as well in eukaryotes, most likely due to the largely out-of-equilibrium nature of eukaryotic regulatory processes. These processes come with unavoidable energy expenditure at the molecular level to support precise, reliable, or fast gene expression responses that could correspond to evolutionarily optimized regulatory strategies. Unfortunately, the space of possible non-equilibrium mechanisms is vast and predominantly uninteresting. The key question is therefore how this space can be navigated efficiently, to focus on mechanisms and models that are biologically relevant. In this review, we advocate for the normative role of theory - theory that prescribes rather than just describes - in providing such a focus. Theory should expand its remit beyond inferring models from data (by fitting), towards identifying non-equilibrium gene regulatory schemes (by optimizing) that may have been evolutionarily selected due to their favorable functional characteristics which outperform regulation at equilibrium. This approach can help us navigate the expanding complexity of regulatory architectures, and refocus the questions about the observed biological mechanisms from how they work towards why they have evolved in the first place. We illustrate our reasoning by toy examples for which we provide simulation code.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accurate and efficient time-domain classification with adaptive spiking recurrent neural networks

Inspired by detailed modelling of biological neurons, spiking neural networks (SNNs) are investigated as biologically plausible and high-performance models of neural computation. The sparse and binary communication between spiking neurons potentially enables powerful and energy-efficient neural networks. The performance of SNNs, however, has remained lacking compared with artificial neural networks. Here we demonstrate how an activity-regularizing surrogate gradient combined with recurrent networks of tunable and adaptive spiking neurons yields the state of the art for SNNs on challenging benchmarks in the time domain, such as speech and gesture recognition. This also exceeds the performance of standard classical recurrent neural networks and approaches that of the best modern artificial neural networks. As these SNNs exhibit sparse spiking, we show that they are theoretically one to three orders of magnitude more computationally efficient compared to recurrent neural networks with similar performance. Together, this positions SNNs as an attractive solution for AI hardware implementations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

General solutions of poroelastic equations with viscous stress

Mechanical properties of cellular structures, including the cell cytoskeleton, are increasingly used as biomarkers for disease diagnosis and fundamental studies in cell biology. Recent experiments suggest that the cell cytoskeleton and its permeating cytosol, can be described as a poroelastic (PE) material. Biot theory is the standard model used to describe PE materials. Yet, this theory does not account for the fluid viscous stress, which can lead to inaccurate predictions of the mechanics in the dilute filamentous network of the cytoskeleton. Here, we adopt a two-phase model that extends Biot theory by including the fluid viscous stresses in the fluid's momentum equation. We use generalized linear viscoelastic (VE) constitutive equations to describe the permeating fluid and the network stresses and assume a constant friction coefficient that couples the fluid and network displacement fields. As the first step in developing a computational framework for solving the resulting equations, we derive closed-form general solutions of the fluid and network displacement fields in spherical coordinates. To demonstrate the applicability of our results, we study the motion of a rigid sphere moving under a constant force inside a PE medium, composed of a linear elastic network and a Newtonian fluid. We find that the network compressibility introduces a slow relaxation of the sphere and a non-monotonic network displacements with time along the direction of the applied force. These novel features cannot be predicted if VE constitutive equation is used for the medium. We show that our results can be applied to particle-tracking microrheology to differentiate between PE and VE materials and to independently measure the permeability and VE properties of the fluid and the network phases.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Diffusion limit of the Vlasov equation in the weak turbulent regime

In this paper we study the Hamiltonian dynamics of charged particles subject to a non-self-consistent stochastic electric field, when the plasma is in the so-called weak turbulent regime. We show that the asymptotic limit of the Vlasov equation is a diffusion equation in the velocity space, but homogeneous in the physical space. We obtain a diffusion matrix, quadratic with respect to the electric field, which can be related to the diffusion matrix of the resonance broadening theory and of the quasilinear theory, depending on whether the typical autocorrelation time of particles is finite or not. In the self-consistent deterministic case, we show that the asymptotic distribution function is homogenized in the space variables, while the electric field converges weakly to zero. We also show that the lack of compactness in time for the electric field is necessary to obtain a genuine diffusion limit. By contrast, the time compactness property leads to a "cheap" version of the Landau damping: the electric field converges strongly to zero, implying the vanishing of the diffusion matrix, while the distribution function relaxes, in a weak topology, towards a spatially homogeneous stationary solution of the Vlasov-Poisson system.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy