CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fast A Posteriori State Error Estimation for Reliable Frequency Sweeping in Microwave Circuits via the Reduced-Basis Method

By Valentin de la Rubia, Sridhar Chellappa, Lihong Feng, Peter Benner
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We develop a compact, reliable model order reduction approach for fast frequency sweeps in microwave circuits by means of the reduced-basis method. Contrary to what has been previously done, special emphasis is placed on certifying the accuracy of the reduced-order model with respect to the original full-order model in an effective

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Modelling wave propagation in elastic solids via high-order accurate implicit-mesh discontinuous Galerkin methods

A high-order accurate implicit-mesh discontinuous Galerkin framework for wave propagation in single-phase and bi-phase solids is presented. The framework belongs to the embedded-boundary techniques and its novelty regards the spatial discretization, which enables boundary and interface conditions to be enforced with high-order accuracy on curved embedded geometries. High-order accuracy is achieved via high-order quadrature rules for implicitly-defined domains and boundaries, whilst a cell-merging strategy addresses the presence of small cut cells. The framework is used to discretize the governing equations of elastodynamics, written using a first-order hyperbolic momentum-strain formulation, and an exact Riemann solver is employed to compute the numerical flux at the interface between dissimilar materials with general anisotropic properties. The space-discretized equations are then advanced in time using explicit high-order Runge-Kutta algorithms. Several two- and three-dimensional numerical tests including dynamic adaptive mesh refinement are presented to demonstrate the high-order accuracy and the capability of the method in the elastodynamic analysis of single- and bi-phases solids containing complex geometries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast Attributed Graph Embedding via Density of States

Given a node-attributed graph, how can we efficiently represent it with few numerical features that expressively reflect its topology and attribute information? We propose A-DOGE, for Attributed DOS-based Graph Embedding, based on density of states (DOS, a.k.a. spectral density) to tackle this problem. A-DOGE is designed to fulfill a long desiderata of desirable characteristics. Most notably, it capitalizes on efficient approximation algorithms for DOS, that we extend to blend in node labels and attributes for the first time, making it fast and scalable for large attributed graphs and graph databases. Being based on the entire eigenspectrum of a graph, A-DOGE can capture structural and attribute properties at multiple ("glocal") scales. Moreover, it is unsupervised (i.e. agnostic to any specific objective) and lends itself to various interpretations, which makes it is suitable for exploratory graph mining tasks. Finally, it processes each graph independent of others, making it amenable for streaming settings as well as parallelization. Through extensive experiments, we show the efficacy and efficiency of A-DOGE on exploratory graph analysis and graph classification tasks, where it significantly outperforms unsupervised baselines and achieves competitive performance with modern supervised GNNs, while achieving the best trade-off between accuracy and runtime.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DANIEL: A Fast and Robust Consensus Maximization Method for Point Cloud Registration with High Outlier Ratios

Correspondence-based point cloud registration is a cornerstone in geometric computer vision, robotics perception, photogrammetry and remote sensing, which seeks to estimate the best rigid transformation between two point clouds from the correspondences established over 3D keypoints. However, due to limited robustness and accuracy, current 3D keypoint matching techniques are very prone to yield outliers, probably even in very large numbers, making robust estimation for point cloud registration of great importance. Unfortunately, existing robust methods may suffer from high computational cost or insufficient robustness when encountering high (or even extreme) outlier ratios, hardly ideal enough for practical use. In this paper, we present a novel time-efficient RANSAC-type consensus maximization solver, named DANIEL (Double-layered sAmpliNg with consensus maximization based on stratIfied Element-wise compatibiLity), for robust registration. DANIEL is designed with two layers of random sampling, in order to find inlier subsets with the lowest computational cost possible. Specifically, we: (i) apply the rigidity constraint to prune raw outliers in the first layer of one-point sampling, (ii) introduce a series of stratified element-wise compatibility tests to conduct rapid compatibility checking between minimal models so as to realize more efficient consensus maximization in the second layer of two-point sampling, and (iii) probabilistic termination conditions are employed to ensure the timely return of the final inlier set. Based on a variety of experiments over multiple real datasets, we show that DANIEL is robust against over 99% outliers and also significantly faster than existing state-of-the-art robust solvers (e.g. RANSAC, FGR, GORE).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data Harmonization Via Regularized Nonparametric Mixing Distribution Estimation

Data harmonization is the process by which an equivalence is developed between two variables measuring a common trait. Our problem is motivated by dementia research in which multiple tests are used in practice to measure the same underlying cognitive ability such as language or memory. We connect this statistical problem to mixing distribution estimation. We introduce and study a non-parametric latent trait model, develop a method which enforces uniqueness of the regularized maximum likelihood estimator, show how a nonparametric EM algorithm will converge weakly to its maximizer, and additionally propose a faster algorithm for learning a discretized approximation of the latent distribution. Furthermore, we develop methods to assess goodness of fit for the mixing likelihood which is an area neglected in most mixing distribution estimation problems. We apply our method to the National Alzheimer's Coordination Center Uniform Data Set and show that we can use our method to convert between score measurements and account for the measurement error. We show that this method outperforms standard techniques commonly used in dementia research. Full code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frequency#Estimation#A Posteriori#Microwave#Sweeps
arxiv.org

Analytical theory of frequency-modulated combs: generalized mean-field theory, complex cavities, and harmonic states

Frequency-modulated (FM) combs with a linearly-chirped frequency and nearly constant intensity occur naturally in certain laser systems; they can be most succinctly described by a nonlinear Schrödinger equation with a phase potential. In this work, we perform a comprehensive analytical study of FM combs in order to calculate their salient properties. We develop a general procedure that allows mean-field theories to be constructed for arbitrary sets of master equations, and as an example consider the case of reflective defects. We derive an expression for the FM chirp of arbitrary Fabry-Perot cavities$-$important for most realistic lasers$-$and use perturbation theory to show how they are affected by gain curvature. Lastly, we show that an eigenvalue formulation of the laser's dynamics can be useful for characterizing all of the stable states of the laser: the fundamental comb, the continuous-wave solution, and the harmonic states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Reliable Shot Identification for Complex Event Detection via Visual-Semantic Embedding

Multimedia event detection is the task of detecting a specific event of interest in an user-generated video on websites. The most fundamental challenge facing this task lies in the enormously varying quality of the video as well as the high-level semantic abstraction of event inherently. In this paper, we decompose the video into several segments and intuitively model the task of complex event detection as a multiple instance learning problem by representing each video as a "bag" of segments in which each segment is referred to as an instance. Instead of treating the instances equally, we associate each instance with a reliability variable to indicate its importance and then select reliable instances for training. To measure the reliability of the varying instances precisely, we propose a visual-semantic guided loss by exploiting low-level feature from visual information together with instance-event similarity based high-level semantic feature. Motivated by curriculum learning, we introduce a negative elastic-net regularization term to start training the classifier with instances of high reliability and gradually taking the instances with relatively low reliability into consideration. An alternative optimization algorithm is developed to solve the proposed challenging non-convex non-smooth problem. Experimental results on standard datasets, i.e., TRECVID MEDTest 2013 and TRECVID MEDTest 2014, demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method to the baseline algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

HEDP: A Method for Early Forecasting Software Defects based on Human Error Mechanisms

As the primary cause of software defects, human error is the key to understanding, and perhaps to predicting and avoiding them. Little research has been done to predict defects on the basis of the cognitive errors that cause them. This paper proposes an approach to predicting software defects through knowledge about the cognitive mechanisms of human errors. Our theory is that the main process behind a software defect is that an error-prone scenario triggers human error modes, which psychologists have observed to recur across diverse activities. Software defects can then be predicted by identifying such scenarios, guided by this knowledge of typical error modes. The proposed idea emphasizes predicting the exact location and form of a possible defect. We conducted two case studies to demonstrate and validate this approach, with 55 programmers in a programming competition and 5 analysts serving as the users of the approach. We found it impressive that the approach was able to predict, at the requirement phase, the exact locations and forms of 7 out of the 22 (31.8%) specific types of defects that were found in the code. The defects predicted tended to be common defects: their occurrences constituted 75.7% of the total number of defects in the 55 developed programs; each of them was introduced by at least two persons. The fraction of the defects introduced by a programmer that were predicted was on average (over all programmers) 75%. Furthermore, these predicted defects were highly persistent through the debugging process. If the prediction had been used to successfully prevent these defects, this could have saved 46.2% of the debugging iterations. This excellent capability of forecasting the exact locations and forms of possible defects at the early phases of software development recommends the approach for substantial benefits to defect prevention and early detection.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Non-intrusive reduced-order models for parametric partial differential equations via data-driven operator inference

This work formulates a new approach to reduced modeling of parameterized, time-dependent partial differential equations (PDEs). The method employs Operator Inference, a scientific machine learning framework combining data-driven learning and physics-based modeling. The parametric structure of the governing equations is embedded directly into the reduced-order model, and parameterized reduced-order operators are learned via a data-driven linear regression problem. The result is a reduced-order model that can be solved rapidly to map parameter values to approximate PDE solutions. Such parameterized reduced-order models may be used as physics-based surrogates for uncertainty quantification and inverse problems that require many forward solves of parametric PDEs. Numerical issues such as well-posedness and the need for appropriate regularization in the learning problem are considered, and an algorithm for hyperparameter selection is presented. The method is illustrated for a parametric heat equation and demonstrated for the FitzHugh-Nagumo neuron model.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Passive Phased Array Acoustic Emission Localisation via Recursive Signal-Averaged Lamb Waves with an Applied Warped Frequency Transformation

This work presents a concept for the localisation of Lamb waves using a Passive Phased Array (PPA). A Warped Frequency Transformation (WFT) is applied to the acquired signals using numerically determined phase velocity information to compensate for signal dispersion. Whilst powerful, uncertainty between material properties cannot completely remove dispersion and hence the close intra-element spacing of the array is leveraged to allow for the assumption that each acquired signal is a scaled, translated, and noised copy of its adjacent counterparts. Following this, a recursive signal-averaging method using artificial time-locking to denoise the acquired signals by assuming the presence of non-correlated, zero mean noise is applied. Unlike the application of bandpass filters, the signal-averaging method does not remove potentially useful frequency components. The proposed methodology is compared against a bandpass filtered approach through a parametric study. A further discussion is made regarding applications and future developments of this technique.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancing the estimation precision of an unknown phase shift in multipartite Glauber coherent states via skew information correlations and local quantum Fisher information

Local quantum uncertainty (LQU) and local quantum Fisher information (LQFI) are both two tools used to capture purely quantum correlations in multi-partite quantum systems. In this paper, we study these quantifiers in the case of multipartite Glauber coherent state which include the GHZ (Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger) and Werner states. In our work, we perform a comparative study between LQFI and LQU in an isolated system. Besides, by using the Kraus operator representation, we study the behavior of these quantifiers on the dephasing channel, to investigate their performances under the decoherence effect. In addition, the robustness to the decoherence effect of these two quantifiers is studied. Also, we examine the situation involving the multipartite Glauber coherent state to decide the sensitivity of the probe state as a resource for quantum estimation protocols.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fast Strain Estimation and Frame Selection in Ultrasound Elastography using Machine Learning

Ultrasound Elastography aims to determine the mechanical properties of the tissue by monitoring tissue deformation due to internal or external forces. Tissue deformations are estimated from ultrasound radio frequency (RF) signals and are often referred to as time delay estimation (TDE). Given two RF frames I1 and I2, we can compute a displacement image which shows the change in the position of each sample in I1 to a new position in I2. Two important challenges in TDE include high computational complexity and the difficulty in choosing suitable RF frames. Selecting suitable frames is of high importance because many pairs of RF frames either do not have acceptable deformation for extracting informative strain images or are decorrelated and deformation cannot be reliably estimated. Herein, we introduce a method that learns 12 displacement modes in quasi-static elastography by performing Principal Component Analysis (PCA) on displacement fields of a large training database. In the inference stage, we use dynamic programming (DP) to compute an initial displacement estimate of around 1% of the samples, and then decompose this sparse displacement into a linear combination of the 12 displacement modes. Our method assumes that the displacement of the whole image could also be described by this linear combination of principal components. We then use the GLobal Ultrasound Elastography (GLUE) method to fine-tune the result yielding the exact displacement image. Our method, which we call PCA-GLUE, is more than 10 times faster than DP in calculating the initial displacement map while giving the same result. Our second contribution in this paper is determining the suitability of the frame pair I1 and I2 for strain estimation, which we achieve by using the weight vector that we calculated for PCA-GLUE as an input to a multi-layer perceptron (MLP) classifier.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Schwarz lemma for the symmetrized polydisc via estimates on another family of domains

We make some sharp estimates to obtain a Schwarz lemma for the \textit{symmetrized polydisc} $\mathbb G_n$, a family of domains naturally associated with the spectral interpolation, defined by \[ \mathbb G_n :=\left\{ \left(\sum_{1\leq i\leq n} z_i,\sum_{1\leq i<j\leq n}z_iz_j \dots, \prod_{i=1}^n z_i \right): \,|z_i|<1, i=1,\dots,n \right \}. \] We first make a few estimates for the \textit{the extended symmetrized polydisc} $\widetilde{\mathbb G}_n$, a family of domains introduced in \cite{pal-roy 4} and defined in the following way: \begin{align*} \widetilde{\mathbb G}_n := \Bigg\{ (y_1,\dots,y_{n-1}, q)\in \C^n :\; q \in \mathbb D, \; y_j = \be_j + \bar \be_{n-j} q, \; \beta_j \in \mathbb C &\text{ and }\\ |\beta_j|+ |\beta_{n-j}| < {n \choose j} &\text{ for } j=1,\dots, n-1 \Bigg\}. \end{align*} We then show that these estimates are sharp and provide a Schwarz lemma for $\Gn$. It is easy to verify that $\mathbb G_n=\widetilde{\mathbb G}_n$ for $n=1,2$ and that ${\mathbb G}_n \subsetneq \widetilde{\mathbb G}_n$ for $n\geq 3$. As a consequence of the estimates for $\widetilde{\mathbb G_n}$, we have analogous estimates for $\mathbb G_n$. Since for a point $(s_1,\dots, s_{n-1},p)\in \mathbb G_n$, ${n \choose i}$ is the least upper bound for $|s_i|$, which is same for $|y_i|$ for any $(y_1,\dots ,y_{n-1},q) \in \widetilde{\mathbb G_n}$, $1\leq i \leq n-1$, the estimates become sharp for $\mathbb G_n$ too. We show that these conditions are necessary and sufficient for $\widetilde{\mathbb G_n}$ when $n=1,2, 3$. In particular for $n=2$, our results add a few new necessary and sufficient conditions to the existing Schwarz lemma for the symmetrized bidisc.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fast Posterior Estimation of Cardiac Electrophysiological Model Parameters via Bayesian Active Learning

Md Shakil Zaman, Jwala Dhamala, Pradeep Bajracharya, John L. Sapp, B. Milan Horacek, Katherine C. Wu, Natalia A. Trayanova, Linwei Wang. Probabilistic estimation of cardiac electrophysiological model parameters serves an important step towards model personalization and uncertain quantification. The expensive computation associated with these model simulations, however, makes direct Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) sampling of the posterior probability density function (pdf) of model parameters computationally intensive. Approximated posterior pdfs resulting from replacing the simulation model with a computationally efficient surrogate, on the other hand, have seen limited accuracy. In this paper, we present a Bayesian active learning method to directly approximate the posterior pdf function of cardiac model parameters, in which we intelligently select training points to query the simulation model in order to learn the posterior pdf using a small number of samples. We integrate a generative model into Bayesian active learning to allow approximating posterior pdf of high-dimensional model parameters at the resolution of the cardiac mesh. We further introduce new acquisition functions to focus the selection of training points on better approximating the shape rather than the modes of the posterior pdf of interest. We evaluated the presented method in estimating tissue excitability in a 3D cardiac electrophysiological model in a range of synthetic and real-data experiments. We demonstrated its improved accuracy in approximating the posterior pdf compared to Bayesian active learning using regular acquisition functions, and substantially reduced computational cost in comparison to existing standard or accelerated MCMC sampling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Reduced-Bias Weighted least square estimation of the Extreme Value Index

In this paper, we propose a reduced-bias estimator of the EVI for Pareto-type tails (heavy-tailed) distributions. This is derived using the weighted least squares method. It is shown that the estimator is unbiased, consistent and asymptotically normal under the second-order conditions on the underlying distribution of the data. The finite sample properties of the proposed estimator are studied through a simulation study. The results show that it is competitive to the existing estimators of the extreme value index in terms of bias and Mean Square Error. In addition, it yields estimates of $\gamma>0$ that are less sensitive to the number of top-order statistics, and hence, can be used for selecting an optimal tail fraction. The proposed estimator is further illustrated using practical datasets from pedochemical and insurance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assessing Ecosystem State Space Models: Identifiability and Estimation

Bayesian methods are increasingly being applied to parameterize mechanistic process models used in environmental prediction and forecasting. In particular, models describing ecosystem dynamics with multiple states that are linear and autoregressive at each step in time can be treated as statistical state space models. In this paper we examine this subset of ecosystem models, giving closed form Gibbs sampling updates for latent states and process precision parameters when process and observation errors are normally distributed. We use simulated data from an example model (DALECev) to assess the performance of parameter estimation and identifiability under scenarios of gaps in observations. We show that process precision estimates become unreliable as temporal gaps between observed state data increase. To improve estimates, particularly precisions, we introduce a method of tuning the timestep of the latent states to leverage higher-frequency driver information. Further, we show that data cloning is a suitable method for assessing parameter identifiability in this class of models. Overall, our study helps inform the application of state space models to ecological forecasting applications where 1) data are not available for all states and transfers at the operational timestep for the ecosystem model and 2) process uncertainty estimation is desired.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Bleeps, the Sweeps, and the Creeps: Convergence Rates for Dynamic Observer Patterns via Data Assimilation for the 2D Navier-Stokes Equations

We adapt a continuous data assimilation scheme, known as the Azouani-Olson-Titi (AOT) algorithm, to the case of moving observers for the 2D incompressible Navier-Stokes equations. We propose and test computationally several movement patterns (which we refer to as "the bleeps, the sweeps and the creeps"), as well as Lagrangian motion and combinations of these patterns, in comparison with static (i.e. non-moving) observers. In several cases, order-of-magnitude improvements in terms of the time-to-convergence are observed. We end with a discussion of possible applications to real-world data collection strategies that may lead to substantial improvements in predictive capabilities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Lexicon Reader: Reduce Pronunciation Errors in End-to-end TTS by Leveraging External Textual Knowledge

End-to-end TTS suffers from high data requirements as it is difficult for both costly speech corpora to cover all necessary knowledge and neural models to learn the knowledge, hence additional knowledge needs to be injected manually. For example, to capture pronunciation knowledge on languages without regular orthography, a complicated grapheme-to-phoneme pipeline needs to be built based on a structured, large pronunciation lexicon, leading to extra, sometimes high, costs to extend neural TTS to such languages. In this paper, we propose a framework to learn to extract knowledge from unstructured external resources using Token2Knowledge attention modules. The framework is applied to build a novel end-to-end TTS model named Neural Lexicon Reader that extracts pronunciations from raw lexicon texts. Experiments support the potential of our framework that the model significantly reduces pronunciation errors in low-resource, end-to-end Chinese TTS, and the lexicon-reading capability can be transferred to other languages with a smaller amount of data.
arxiv.org

Symmetry breaking for ground states of biharmonic NLS via Fourier extension estimates

We consider ground states solutions $u \in H^2(\mathbb{R}^N)$ of biharmonic (fourth-order) nonlinear Schrödinger equations of the form $$ \Delta^2 u + 2a \Delta u + b u - |u|^{p-2} u = 0 \quad \mbox{in $\mathbb{R}^N$} $$ with positive constants $a, b > 0$ and exponents $2 < p < 2^*$, where $2^* = \frac{2N}{N-4}$ if $N > 4$ and $2^* = \infty$ if $N \leq 4$. By exploiting a connection to the adjoint Stein--Tomas inequality on the unit sphere and by using trial functions due to Knapp, we prove a general symmetry breaking result by showing that all ground states $u\in H^2(\mathbb{R}^N)$ in dimension $N \geq 2$ fail to be radially symmetric for all exponents $2 < p < \frac{2N+2}{N-1}$ in a suitable regime of $a,b>0$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating Optimal Infinite Horizon Dynamic Treatment Regimes via pT-Learning

Recent advances in mobile health (mHealth) technology provide an effective way to monitor individuals' health statuses and deliver just-in-time personalized interventions. However, the practical use of mHealth technology raises unique challenges to existing methodologies on learning an optimal dynamic treatment regime. Many mHealth applications involve decision-making with large numbers of intervention options and under an infinite time horizon setting where the number of decision stages diverges to infinity. In addition, temporary medication shortages may cause optimal treatments to be unavailable, while it is unclear what alternatives can be used. To address these challenges, we propose a Proximal Temporal consistency Learning (pT-Learning) framework to estimate an optimal regime that is adaptively adjusted between deterministic and stochastic sparse policy models. The resulting minimax estimator avoids the double sampling issue in the existing algorithms. It can be further simplified and can easily incorporate off-policy data without mismatched distribution corrections. We study theoretical properties of the sparse policy and establish finite-sample bounds on the excess risk and performance error. The proposed method is implemented by our proximalDTR package and is evaluated through extensive simulation studies and the OhioT1DM mHealth dataset.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy