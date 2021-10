The Dolphins have activated Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa will also start the game tomorrow morning in England versus the Jaguars. Tagovailoa has had a rough start to his career with the Dolphins. He was drafted during the COVID-19 pandemic start in 2020. There were no mini-camps, training camp was truncated, and he still had to deal with the injury he suffered in college. Now, in his sophomore season, he suffers a rib injury that costs him three games. The Dolphins have 13 games left this season, and there likely isn’t anything more essential to discover in those games than whether or not Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the future for the team.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO