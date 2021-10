We knew that this game would have two Lances enter and one Lance leave. We didn’t know that it would also feature two lineups whittled down to one. Tony La Russa, fresh off a media conference on Wednesday where he said he didn’t believe in gamesmanship, waited until 2 p.m. to make his lineup known. It supposedly hinged on the status of José Abreu, but Abreu’s rousing batting practice session makes it hard to think any gameday concerns were truly warranted.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO