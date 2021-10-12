USGS Publications Warehouse

The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) has announced it will build a multiuse cargo warehouse and hangar facility at the Brookley Aeroplex with a $5.1-million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grant. “This grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be matched with $747,275 in local funds and is projected to create 50 jobs and leverage $1.5 million in private investment,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. He added that the additional warehouse space in the logistics area will attract more businesses and bring more private investment and local jobs. According to AL.com, a construction timeline is not yet set, and MAA is seeking a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration to support infrastructure work to the building.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO