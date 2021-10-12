Scarlett Lucas

Scarlett Beard Lucas, 74, of Ashburn, Virginia, passed away on October 8, 2021. Scarlett was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Herbert Glenn Beard and Olive Abbott Beard on October 19, 1946. Following graduation from E.C. Glass High School, she attended Radford College (now known as Radford University). While at Radford, she met the love of her life, Robert ("Bob") Cormell Lucas, a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Scarlett and Bob married on December 29, 1967. After spending time in Germany while Bob served in the U.S. Army, Scarlett and Bob moved to Northern Virginia and eventually settled in Sterling, Virginia to raise their family.