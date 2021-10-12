CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansdowne, VA

Eula Mae Dotson Gardineer

Loudoun Times.com
 9 days ago

Eula Mae Dotson Gardineer “Bom” (Age 93) Of Lansdowne, VA. passed peacefully on Wednesday October 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of George F. Gardineer, for 61 years, who preceded her in death 6 years ago. She is the loving and caring mother to David (Pammy) Gardineer, Laura (Peter) Scholz, Virginia (Mark) Phinney, and Richard Gardineer; the beloved grandmother to ten grandchildren; and the great grandmother and beloved matriarch to a growing brood of sixteen great-grandchildren.

www.loudountimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Lansdowne, VA
Leesburg, VA
Obituaries
City
Milford, VA
State
Utah State
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

UK palace says queen, 95, spent night in hospital for checks

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks after being advised by her doctor this week to rest. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.” It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, “and remains in good spirits.”
U.K.
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy