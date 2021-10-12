Eula Mae Dotson Gardineer
Eula Mae Dotson Gardineer “Bom” (Age 93) Of Lansdowne, VA. passed peacefully on Wednesday October 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of George F. Gardineer, for 61 years, who preceded her in death 6 years ago. She is the loving and caring mother to David (Pammy) Gardineer, Laura (Peter) Scholz, Virginia (Mark) Phinney, and Richard Gardineer; the beloved grandmother to ten grandchildren; and the great grandmother and beloved matriarch to a growing brood of sixteen great-grandchildren.www.loudountimes.com
