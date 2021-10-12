CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Observation of anyonic Bloch oscillations

By Weixuan Zhang, Hao Yuan, Haiteng Wang, Fengxiao Di, Na Sun, Xingen Zheng, Houjun Sun, Xiangdong Zhang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Bloch oscillations are exotic phenomena describing the periodic motion of a wave packet subjected to the external force in a lattice, where the system possessing single- or multipleparticles could exhibit distinct oscillation behaviors. In particular, it has been pointed out that quantum statistics

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Observing silicon anodes in action

Among the many improvements being investigated for today’s energy storage technologies, replacing graphite with silicon stands out, given that silicon has the potential to hold ten times more energy than graphite. Research into silicon anodes has made plenty of progress in recent years, with a few companies making moves toward...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observation of open scattering channels

Reinier van der Meer, Michiel de Goede, Ben Kassenberg, Pim Venderbosch, Henk Snijders, Jorn Epping, Caterina Taballione, Hans van den Vlekkert, Jelmer J. Renema, Pepijn W.H. Pinkse. The existence of fully transmissive eigenchannels ("open channels") in a random scattering medium is a counterintuitive and unresolved prediction of random matrix theory....
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strong Correlation, Bloch Bundle Topology and Spinless Haldane-Hubbard Model

Different realizations of the Hubbard operators in different Hilbert spaces give rise to various microscopic lattice electron models driven by strong correlations. In terms of the Gutzwiller projected operators, the most familiar examples are the t-J and the BCS-Hubbard models at strong coupling. We focus on the spin-dopon representation of the Hubbard operators. In this case the no double occupancy constraint (NDO) can be reexpressed as a Kondo interaction. As an explicit example, the effective low energy action is derived in terms of itinerant spineless fermions (dopons) strongly interacting with localized lattice spins.The spontaneous breaking of time reversal symmetry describes a spinless version of the Haldane-Hubbard topological theory. Our consideration suggests that the topologically non-trivial U(1) Bloch bundle associated with this model can be realized dynamically due to the presence of strong correlations even in the absence of any external flux.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle Statistics#Anyonic Bloch#Nanoscale Physics#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Relational evolution with oscillating clocks

A fundamental description of time can be consistent not only with the usual monotonic behavior but also with a periodic physical clock variable, coupled to the degrees of freedom of a system evolving in time. Generically, one would in fact expect some kind of oscillating motion of a system that is dynamical and interacts with its surroundings, as required for a fundamental clock that can be noticed by any other system. Unitary evolution does not require a monotonic clock variable and can be achieved more generally by formally unwinding the periodic clock movement, keeping track not only of the value of the clock variable but also of the number of cycles it has gone through at any moment. As a result, the clock is generically in a quantum state with a superposition of different clock cycles, a key feature that distinguishes oscillating clocks from monotonic time. Because the clock and an evolving system have a common conserved energy, the clock is in different cycles for different energy eigenstates of the system state. Coherence could therefore be lost faster than observed, for instance if a system that would be harmonic in isolation is made anharmonic by interactions with a fundamental clock, implying observational bounds on fundamental clocks. Numerical computations show that coherence is almost maintained over long time scales provided the clock period is much smaller than the system period. Since the precision of atomic clocks could not be achieved if atomic frequencies would be subject to additional variations from coupling to a fundamental clock, an upper bound on the clock period can be obtained that turns out to be much smaller than currently available direct or indirect measurements of time. (abbreviated)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the oscillation of certain second-order linear differential equations

This paper consists of three parts: First, letting $b_1(z)$, $b_2(z)$, $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ be nonzero polynomials such that $p_1(z)$ and $p_2(z)$ have the same degree $k\geq 1$ and distinct leading coefficients $1$ and $\alpha$, respectively, we solve entire solutions of the Tumura--Clunie type differential equation $f^{n}+P(z,f)=b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}$, where $n\geq 2$ is an integer, $P(z,f)$ is a differential polynomial in $f$ of degree $\leq n-1$ with coefficients having polynomial growth. Second, we study the oscillation of the second-order differential equation $f''-[b_1(z)e^{p_1(z)}+b_2(z)e^{p_2(z)}]f=0$ and prove that $\alpha=[2(m+1)-1]/[2(m+1)]$ for some integer $m\geq 0$ if this equation admits a non-trivial solution such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$. This partially answers a question of Ishizaki. Finally, letting $b_2\not=0$ and $b_3$ be constants and $l$ and $s$ be relatively prime integers such that $l> s\geq 1$, we prove that $l=2$ if the equation $f''-(e^{lz}+b_2e^{sz}+b_3)f=0$ admits two linearly independent solutions $f_1$ and $f_2$ such that $\max\{\lambda(f_1),\lambda(f_2)\}<\infty$. The method for the proof also leads to a positive answer to Ishizaki's question in the case $b_3=0$. In particular, we precisely characterize all solutions such that $\lambda(f)<\infty$ when $l=2$ and $l=4$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effect of damped oscillations in the inflationary potential

We investigate the effect of damped oscillations on a nearly flat inflationary potential and the features they produce in the power-spectrum and bi-spectrum. We compare the model with the Planck data using Plik unbinned and CamSpec clean likelihood and we are able to obtain noticeable improvement in fit compared to the power-law $\Lambda$CDM model. We are able to identify three plausible candidates each for the two likelihoods used. We find that the best-fit to Plik and CamSpec likelihoods match closely to each other. The improvement comes from various possible outliers at the intermediate to small scales. We also compute the bi-spectrum for the best-fits. At all limits, the amplitude of bi-spectrum, $f_{NL}$ is oscillatory in nature and its peak value is determined by the amplitude and frequency of the oscillations in the potential, as expected. We find that the bi-spectrum consistency relation strictly holds at all scales in all the best-fit candidates.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Self-Oscillating Circadian Clock Assembled in a Test Tube

Daily cycles in virtually every aspect of our physiology are driven by biological (or circadian) clocks in our cells. A team of interdisciplinary scientists has now reconstituted the circadian clock of cyanobacteria in a test tube, enabling them to study rhythmic interactions of clock proteins in real time, to help understand how these interactions enable the clock to exert control over gene expression. “Reconstituting a complicated biological process like the circadian clock from the ground up has really helped us learn how the clock proteins work together and will enable a much deeper understanding of circadian rhythms,” said Carrie Partch, PhD, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at University of California (UC) Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the study, which is published in Science. The research team, from three labs at UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, and UC San Diego describe their findings in a paper titled, “Reconstitution of an intact clock reveals mechanisms of circadian timekeeping.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Dissipation in Parabolic SPDEs II: Oscillation and decay of the solution

We consider a stochastic heat equation of the type, $\partial_t u = \partial^2_x u + \sigma(u)\dot{W}$ on $(0\,,\infty)\times[-1\,,1]$ with periodic boundary conditions and on-degenerate positive initial data, where $\sigma:\mathbb{R} \to\mathbb{R}$ is a non-random Lipschitz continuous function and $\dot{W}$ denotes space-time white noise. If additionally $\sigma(0)=0$ then the solution is known to be strictly positive; see Mueller '91. In that case, we prove that the oscillation of the logarithm of the solution decays sublinearly as time tends to infinity. Among other things, it follows that, with probability one, all limit points of $t^{-1}\, \sup_{x\in[-1,1]}\, \log u(t\,,x)$ and $t^{-1}\, \inf_{x\in[-1,1]}\, \log u(t\,,x)$ must coincide. As a consequence of this fact, we prove that, when $\sigma$ is linear, there is a.s. only one such limit point and hence the entire path decays almost surely at an exponential rate.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nested spheres description of the N-level Chern number and the generalized Bloch hypersphere

The geometric interpretation of (pseudo)spin 1/2 systems on the Bloch sphere has been appreciated across different areas ranging from condensed matter to quantum information and high energy physics. Although similar notions for larger Hilbert spaces are established in mathematics, they have been so far less explored beyond the two-level case for practical usage in condensed matter settings. We here theoretically characterize a general N-level system by its coherence vector described on the higher dimensional generalized Bloch (hyper)sphere, where topological properties such as the Berry curvature and the quantum metric take simple forms set by the SU(N) algebra. Focusing on two spatial dimensions, we present a geometric interpretation for the Chern number in larger Hilbert spaces in terms of a nested structure comprising N-1 two-spheres. We demonstrate that for the N-level case, there is an exterior two-sphere that provides a useful characterization of the system, notably by playing a primary role in determining the Chern number. The external sphere can be directly measured in ultracold atoms via well-established band mapping techniques, thereby imparting knowledge of the topological nature of state. We also investigate how the time evolution of the coherence vector defined on the generalized Bloch hypersphere can be utilized to extract the full state vector in experiments, allowing us to develop a tomography scheme involving quenches for three-level systems. Our geometric description opens up a new avenue for the interpretation of the topological classification and the dynamical illustration of multi-level systems, which in turn is anticipated to help in the design of new experimental probes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An MHD Study of Large-Amplitude Oscillations in Solar Filaments

Ernesto Zurbriggen, Mariana Cécere, María Valeria Sieyra, Gustavo Krause, Andrea Costa, C. Guillermo Giménez de Castro. Quiescent filaments are usually affected by internal and/or external perturbations triggering oscillations of different kinds. In particular, external large-scale coronal waves can perturb remote quiescent filaments leading to large-amplitude oscillations. Observational reports have indicated that the activation time of oscillations coincides with the passage of a large-scale coronal wavefront through the filament, although the disturbing wave is not always easily detected. Aiming to contribute to understand how -- and to what extent -- coronal waves are able to excite filament oscillations, here we modelled with 2.5 MHD simulations a filament floating in a gravitationally stratified corona disturbed by a coronal shock wave. This simplified scenario results in a two-coupled oscillation pattern of the filament which is damped in a few cycles, enabling a detailed analysis. A parametric study was accomplished varying parameters of the scenario such as height, size and mass of the filament. An oscillatory analysis reveals a general tendency where periods of oscillations, amplitudes and damping times increase with height, whereas filaments of larger radius exhibit shorter periods and smaller amplitudes. The calculation of forces exerted on the filament shows that the main restoring force is the magnetic tension.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Detecting Baryon Acoustic Oscillations with third generation gravitational wave observatories

We explore the possibility of detecting Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) solely from gravitational wave observations of binary neutron star mergers with third generation (3G) gravitational wave (GW) detectors like Cosmic Explorer and the Einstein Telescope. These measurements would provide a new independent probe of cosmology. The detection of the BAO peak with current generation GW detectors (solely from GW observations) is not possible because i) unlike galaxies, the GW mergers are poorly localized and ii) there are not enough merger events to probe the BAO length scale. With the 3G GW detector network, it is possible to observe $\sim \mathcal{O}(1000)$ binary neutron star mergers per year localized well within one square degree in the sky for redshift $z \leq 0.3$. We show that 3G observatories will enable precision measurements of the BAO feature in the large-scale two-point correlation function; the effect of BAO can be independently detected at different reshifts, with a log-evidence ratio of $\sim$ 23, 17, or 3 favouring a model with a BAO peak at redshift of 0.2, 0.25, or 0.3, respectively, using a redshift bin corresponding to a shell of thickness $~150 h^{-1}$ Mpc.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

JUNO Non-oscillation Physics

The JUNO observatory, a 20 kt liquid scintillator detector to be completed in 2022 in China, belongs to the next-generation of neutrino detectors, which share the common features of having a multi-ton scale and an energy resolution at unprecedented levels. Beside the ambitious goal of neutrino mass ordering determination, the JUNO Collaboration plans also to perform a wide series of other measurements in the neutrino and astroparticle fields, rare processes and searches for new physics. The detector characteristics will allow the detection of neutrinos from many sources, like supernovae, the Sun, atmospheric and geoneutrinos. Other potential studies accessible to JUNO include the search for exotic processes, such as nucleon decays, Dark Matter and magnetic monopoles interactions, light sterile neutrinos production. This work reviews the physics potential of JUNO about non-reactor neutrino sources, highlighting the unique contributions that the experiment will give to the various fields in the forthcoming years.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamics of a nonlinear quantum oscillator under non-Markovian pumping

We consider dynamics of a quantum nonlinear oscillator subjected to non-Markovian pumping. Models of this kind can describe formation of exciton-polariton Bose-Einstein condensates in course of stimulated scattering and relaxation of reservoir excitons. Using the Markovian embedding techniques, we obtain stochastic differential equations of motion with an additional degree of freedom corresponding to dynamical memory. It is shown that the oscillator asymptotically tends to the intrinsically non-Markovian stable fixed point corresponding to constant product of oscillator amplitude and modulo of the memory variable. The state corresponding to this point exhibits unlimited growth of population, with the growth rate that decreases with time. Our results show that the Markovian behavior could be observed only within some limited early stage of oscillator evolution provided that decay of dynamical memory is sufficiently fast. Transition from the Markovian regime to non-Markovian one with increasing time is linked to phase shift of the pumping term. Coherence properties of the oscillator are studied. It was found that interaction between particles delimits growth of condensate population, thereby impeding formation of Bose-Einstein condensate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Supermassive black holes surrounded by dark matter modeled as anisotropic fluid: epicyclic oscillations and their fitting to observed QPOs

Recently introduced exact solution of the Einstein gravity coupled minimally to an anisotropic fluid representing dark matter can well represent supermassive black holes in galactic nuclei with realistic distribution of dark matter around the black hole, given by the Hernquist-like density distribution. For these fluid-hairy black hole spacetimes, properties of the gravitational radiation, quasinormal ringing, and optical phenomena were studied, giving interesting results. Here, using the range of physical parameters of these spacetimes allowing for their relevance in astrophysics, we study the epicyclic oscillatory motion of test particles in these spacetimes. The frequencies of the orbital and epicyclic motion are applied in the epicyclic resonance variant of the geodesic model of quasiperiodic oscillations (QPOs) observed in active galactic nuclei to demonstrate the possibility to solve the cases where the standard vacuum black hole spacetimes are not allowing for explanation of the observed data. We demonstrate that the geodesic model can explain the QPOs observed in most of the active galactic nuclei for the fluid-hairy black holes with reasonable halo parameters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Neutrino Oscillations and Lorentz Invariance Violation

This work explores the possibility of resorting to neutrino phenomenology to detect evidence of new physics, caused by the residual signals of the supposed quantum structure of spacetime. In particular, this work investigates the effects on neutrino oscillations and mass hierarchy detection, predicted by models that violate Lorentz invariance, preserving the spacetime isotropy and homogeneity. Neutrino physics is the ideal environment where conducting the search for new "exotic" physics, since the oscillation phenomenon is not included in the original formulation of the minimal Standard Model (SM) of particles. The confirmed observation of the neutrino oscillation phenomenon is, therefore, the first example of physics beyond the SM and can indicate the necessity to resort to new theoretical models. In this work, the hypothesis that the supposed Lorentz Invariance Violation (LIV) perturbations can influence the oscillation pattern is investigated. LIV theories are indeed constructed assuming modified kinematics, caused by the interaction of massive particles with the spacetime background. This means that the dispersion relations are modified, so it appears natural to search for effects caused by LIV in physical phenomena governed by masses, as in the case of neutrino oscillations. In addition, the neutrino oscillation phenomenon is interesting since there are three different mass eigenstates and in a LIV scenario, which preserves isotropy, at least two different species of particle must interact.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Expansion history-dependent oscillations in the scalar-induced gravitational wave background

Oscillations in the frequency profile of the scalar-induced contribution to the stochastic gravitational wave background are a characteristic signal for small-scale features during inflation. We investigate how this oscillatory frequency profile is affected by the expansion history of the post-inflationary universe. Our results are applicable as long as the equation of state of the universe can be taken as constant during the period in which the gravitational waves are produced, and we compute the spectrum of gravitational waves induced by both sharp and resonant features, associated with oscillations in $k$ and $\log(k)$, respectively. For resonant features, the frequencies of the oscillatory contributions to the gravitational wave spectrum are unaffected by the equation of state, but not their relative amplitudes, allowing one to extract information about both inflationary physics and the post-inflationary expansion history from the oscillatory pattern. For sharp features we find that the gravitational wave spectrum only exhibits prominent modulations as long as the propagation speed of density fluctuations is $c_s<1$, with a frequency larger by a factor $c_s^{-1}$ than that of the scalar power spectrum. We find that the stiffer the equation of state, the larger the relative amplitude of the oscillations. In particular, a relative amplitude significantly higher than $20 \%$ is not achievable for the 'standard' case of radiation domination, and would be a smoking-gun signal of both nontrivial inflationary dynamics on small scales, and a post-inflationary universe not dominated by radiation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Coherent oscillations in balanced neural networks driven by endogenous fluctuations

We present a detailed analysis of the dynamical regimes observed in a balanced network of identical Quadratic Integrate-and-Fire (QIF) neurons with a sparse connectivity for homogeneous and heterogeneous in-degree distribution. Depending on the parameter values, either an asynchronous regime or periodic oscillations spontaneously emerge. Numerical simulations are compared with a mean field model based on a self-consistent Fokker-Planck equation (FPE). The FPE reproduces quite well the asynchronous dynamics in the homogeneous case by either assuming a Poissonian or renewal distribution for the incoming spike trains. An exact self consistent solution for the mean firing rate obtained in the limit of infinite in-degree allows identifying balanced regimes that can be either mean- or fluctuation-driven. A low-dimensional reduction of the FPE in terms of circular cumulants is also considered. Two cumulants suffice to reproduce the transition scenario observed in the network. The emergence of periodic collective oscillations is well captured both in the homogeneous and heterogeneous setups by the mean field models upon tuning either the connectivity, or the input DC current. In the heterogeneous situation we analyze also the role of structural heterogeneity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cavity optomechanics with Anderson-localized optical modes

Guillermo Arregui, Ryan Cecil Ng, Marcus Albrechtsen, Søren Stobbe, Clivia Marfa Sotomayor Torres, Pedro David García. Confining photons in cavities enables the modification of the interaction between light and different forms of matter.\ In optomechanics, cavities are used to enhance the radiation pressure, which in turn enables a wealth of phenomena ranging from optomechanically induced transparency to macroscopic objects cooled to their motional ground state.\ Previous work on cavity optomechanics employed devices where the ubiquitous structural disorder played no role beyond perturbing resonance frequencies and quality factors.\ More generally, the interplay between disorder, which must be described by statistical physics, and optomechanical effects has thus far been unexplored.\ Here we show that sidewall roughness in air-slot photonic-crystal waveguides can induce sufficiently strong backscattering of slot-guided light to create tightly confined Anderson-localized modes with quality factors above $10^5$ and estimated mode volumes below the diffraction limit.\ The interaction between these disorder-induced optical modes and in-plane mechanical modes of the slotted membrane is governed by a distribution of coupling rates, which can exceed $g_{\text{o}}/2\pi\sim 200$ kHz, leading to mechanical amplification up to self sustained oscillations via optomechanical backaction.\ Our work contributes to understand optomechanics in the multiple-scattering regime opening new perspectives for exploring complex systems with multitude mutually-coupled degrees of freedom.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy