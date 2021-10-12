CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gapless electronic topology without free-electron counterpart

By Haoyu Hu, Lei Chen, Chandan Setty, Sarah E. Grefe, Andrey Prokofiev, Stefan Kirchner, Silke Paschen, Jennifer Cano, Qimiao Si
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Haoyu Hu, Lei Chen, Chandan Setty, Sarah E. Grefe, Andrey Prokofiev, Stefan Kirchner, Silke Paschen, Jennifer Cano, Qimiao Si. The interplay between interactions and topology in quantum materials is of extensive current interest. For the gapless

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained silicon-4: Large spin dependent thermoelectric response and thermal spin transfer torque due to topological electronic magnetism of phonons

The superposition of flexoelectronic doping and topological phonons give rise to topological electronic magnetism of phonon in an inhomogeneously strained Si in the bilayer structure with metal. In case of ferromagnetic metal and Si bilayer structure, the flexoelectronic doping will also give rise to larger spin current, which will lead to large spin to charge conversion due to topological electronic magnetism of phonon. By applying a temperature difference to ferromagnetic metal/Si bilayer structure under an applied strain gradient, a large thermoelectric response can be generated. In this experimental study, we report a large spin dependent thermoelectric response at Ni80Fe20/Si bilayer structure. The spin dependent response is found to be an order of magnitude larger than that in Pt thin films and similar to topological insulators surface states in spite of negligible intrinsic spin-orbit coupling of Si. This large response is attributed to the flexoelectronic doping and topological electronic magnetism of phonons, which was uncovered using topological Nernst effect measurement. This alternative and novel approach of using inhomogeneous strain engineering to address both spin current density and spin to charge conversion can open a new window to the realization of spintronics and spin-caloritronics devices using metal and doped-semiconductor layered materials.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The remarkable variability of actinide tetrafluoride electronic structures

Scientists have synthesized tetrafluoride powders of four radioactive elements—thorium, uranium, neptunium, and plutonium. These four elements are actinides, a series of heavy and radioactive elements. Tetrafluoride powders are simply powders with four fluoride atoms per atom of actinide. In this new study, scientists probed the magnetic fields of these powders. This revealed remarkable variations in the electronic structures of the powders even though they have nearly identical crystal structures. These studies reveal the transition of valence electrons from itinerant to localized behavior across the actinide row of the periodic table; that is, for atoms of lighter elements of the row the electrons in the outer shell can be shared with neighbors, whereas for heavier elements electrons are confined to the atom. This research provides a basis for future studies of electronic configurations in other materials with similar crystal structures.
PHYSICS
Physics World

Electrons flow like a fluid in a metal superconductor

A team of researchers in the US has discovered that electrons in a transition metal superconductor called ditetrelide flow like a fluid rather than behaving as individual particles. The finding, which is connected to the physics of electron-phonon liquids, could shed fresh light on the fundamental properties of these technologically important materials and their potential applications.
PHYSICS
#Topological#Topology
arxiv.org

Electron Spectra for Twisted Electron Collisions

Ionization collisions have important consequences in many physical phenomena, and the mechanism that leads to ionization is not universal. Double differential cross sections (DDCSs) are often used to identify ionization mechanisms because they exhibit features that distinguish close collisions from grazing collisions. In the angular DDCS, a sharp peak indicates ionization through a close binary collision, while a broad angular distribution points to a grazing collision. In the DDCS energy spectrum, electrons ejected through a binary encounter collision result in peak at an energy predicted from momentum conservation. These insights into ionization processes are well-established for plane wave projectiles. However, the recent development of sculpted particle wave packets reopens the question of how ionization occurs for these new particle wave forms. We present theoretical DDCSs for (e,2e) ionization of atomic hydrogen for electron vortex projectiles. Our results predict that the ionization mechanism for vortex projectiles is similar to that of non-vortex projectiles, but that features in the DDCS that distinguish ionization mechanisms are obscured by the projectile's momentum uncertainty. Additionally, the projectile's non-zero transverse momentum increases the cross section for high energy ejected electrons.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Controlling electrons and vibrations in a crystal with polarized light

The quantum behavior of atomic vibrations excited in a crystal using light pulses has much to do with the polarization of the pulses, say materials scientists from Tokyo Tech. The findings from their latest study offer a new control parameter for the manipulation of coherently excited vibrations in solid materials at the quantum level.
PHYSICS
Bolivar Commercial

A Nobel that urges electronic that burns

The experience of working with a (future) winner performs award. So I asked my students electronic ps-docs to try the different pepper extracts we produced, electronic we found that the ones that burned the most caused some higher current in the VR1. In February 1997, a student at the Instituto de Biophysics Carlos Chagas Filho at UFRJ for a PhD, I was in Buenos Aires for a two-week course in molecular biology applied to neuroscience. I heard this quote from David Julius, a 2nd recipient performer Nobel Prize in Medicine electronic Physiology announced last October 5th. He told us how the work describing the discovery perform receptor TRPV1 (then named VR1), published the year before, had been. Electronic then the teacher gave a wide smile, half mischievous, which got the class laughing. Perplexed by the complexity of the research, which I followed with difficulty, I could appreciate its ironic electronic wit, which I would later become familiar with. dr. Julius, whom we affectionately refer to as DJ. We started talking about this electronic possibility. I ended up applying for a Pew Latin Us Fellows scholarship. In September 2000 I arrived nothing-sunny-despite-being-in-California Therefore Francisco, where I joined a small period team of postdocs and doctoral students.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Generation of spin-polarized hot electrons at topological insulators surfaces by scattering from collective charge excitations

Topological insulators (TIs) are materials which exhibit topologically protected electronic surface states, acting as mass-less Dirac fermions. Beside their fascinating fundamental physics, TIs are also promising candidates for future spintronic devices. In this regard, generation of spin-polarized currents in TIs is the first and most important step towards their application in spin-based devices. Here we demonstrate that when electrons are scattered from the surface of bismuth selenide, a prototype TI, not only the elastic channel but also the inelastic channel is strongly spin dependent. In particular collective charge excitations (plasmons) excited at such surfaces show a large spin-dependent electron scattering. Electrons scattered by these excitations exhibit a high spin asymmetry, as high as 40%. The observed effect opens up new possibilities to generate spin-polarized currents at the surface of TIs or utilize the collective charge excitations to analyze the electrons' spin. The results are also important to understand the spin polarization of the photo-excited electrons excited at TIs surfaces. Moreover, our finding will inspire new ideas for using these plasmonic excitations in the field of spin-plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Science
Physics
Chemistry
automotiveworld.com

Electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture

Today’s incumbent automakers and suppliers have built their companies and reputations on mastering the internal combustion engine. However, electrification, connectivity and autonomous vehicle development necessitate an internal rejig. Part of this rejig rests on a transition away from existing electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures. Today’s setups can see potentially hundreds of embedded...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Ghost-imaging-enhanced non-invasive spectral characterization of stochastic x-ray free-electron-laser pulses

Kai Li, Joakim Laksman, Tommaso Mazza, Gilles Doumy, Dimitris Koulentianos, Alessandra Picchiotti, Svitovar Serkez, Nina Rohringer, Markus Ilchen, Michael Meyer, Linda Young. High-intensity ultrashort X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) pulses are revolutionizing the study of fundamental nonlinear x-ray matter interactions and coupled electronic and nuclear dynamics. To fully exploit the potential of this powerful tool for advanced x-ray spectroscopies, a noninvasive spectral characterization of incident stochastic XFEL pulses with high resolution is a key requirement. Here we present a new methodology that combines high-acceptance angle-resolved photoelectron time-of-flight spectroscopy and ghost imaging to dramatically enhance the quality of spectral characterization of x-ray free-electron laser pulses. Implementation of this non-invasive high-resolution x-ray diagnostic can greatly benefit the ultrafast x-ray spectroscopy community by functioning as a transparent beamsplitter for applications such as transient absorption spectroscopy as well as covariance-based x-ray nonlinear spectroscopies where the shot-to-shot fluctuations inherent to a SASE XFEL pulse are a powerful asset.
SCIENCE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Electron

Electron (noun, “Ee-LEK-trahn”) This is one of the three types of particles that make up an atom. The other two are protons and neutrons. Protons and neutrons form the center, or nucleus, of an atom. Electrons exist in a surrounding cloud. They swarm around the center of the atom. That’s because electrons have negative electric charge. That makes them attracted to the positively charged protons in the nucleus. Normally, atoms have the same number of electrons as protons. So the atoms are electrically neutral.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Free electron gas and electron-positron pair equilibrium in magnetic field

The thermodynamic properties of electron gas under the extreme conditions of high temperature, high matter density, and/or a strong magnetic field largely determine the behaviour of matter in upper layers of neutron stars and accretion columns of magnetized neutron stars in binary systems. A strong magnetic field in these objects makes the motion of electrons across the field essentially quantum. The possible electron degeneracy and relativism of electrons are also important. When studying accretion onto a magnetar in a binary system, the intensive generation of electron-positron pairs in the quantizing magnetic field should also be taken into account. We consider in detail the thermodynamic properties of a gas of free electrons in strong magnetic fields, taking into account their relativism and degeneracy, as well as the equilibrium creation of electron-positron pairs in a high-temperature plasma in the presence of a quantizing magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High-quality Two-Dimensional Electron Gas in Undoped InSb Quantum Wells

Zijin Lei, Erik Cheah, Km Rubi, Maurice E. Bal, Christoph Adam, Rüdiger Schott, Uli Zeitler, Werner Wegscheider, Thomas Ihn, Klaus Ensslin. We report on transport experiments through high-mobility gate-tunable undoped InSb QWs. Due to the elimination of any Si modulation doping, the gate-defined two-dimensional electron gases in the quantum wells display a significantly increased mobility of 260,000 cm$^2$/Vs at a rather low density of $2.4\times10^{11}$ cm$^{-2}$. Using magneto-transport experiments, we characterize spin-orbit interactions by measuring weak antilocalization. Furthermore, by measuring Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations in tilted magnetic fields, we find that the g-factor agrees with $k \cdot p$ theory calculations at low magnetic fields but grows with spin polarization and carrier density at high magnetic fields. Additionally, signatures of Ising quantum Hall ferromagnetism are found at filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for tilt angles where the Landau level energy equals the Zeeman energy. Despite the high mobility, the undoped InSb quantum wells exhibit no fractional quantum Hall effect up to magnetic fields of 25 T.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phonon anharmonicity: a pertinent review of recent progress and perspective

Anharmonic lattice vibrations govern the thermal dynamics in materials and present how the atoms interact and how they conduct heat. An indepth understanding of the microscopic mechanism of phonon anharmonicity in condensed systems is critical for developing better functional and energy materials. In recent years, a variety of novel behaviors in condense matters are driven by phonon anharmonic effects in some way or another, such as soft mode phase transition, negative thermal expansion, multiferroicity, ultralow thermal conductivity or high thermal resistance, and high-temperature superconductivity, etc. All these properties have endowed anharmonicity with many promising applications and provided remarkable opportunities for developing anharmonicity engineering, regulating heat transport towards excellent performance in materials. In this work, we review the recent development of the study on phonon anharmonic effect and summarize its origination, influence and mechanism, research methods, and applications. Besides, the remaining challenges, future trends, and prospects of phonon anharmonicity are also put forward.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY

