Schenectady County Approves Property Acquisitions for SUNY Schenectady

The Schenectady County Legislature met this evening and approved a series of resolutions that will boost SUNY Schenectady’s footprint in downtown Schenectady. The County Legislature approved a resolution authorizing the County Manager to sign a contract to purchase a nearly one-acre site at 222 South Ferry Street. The County will hold title to the property in trust for SUNY Schenectady. The purchase price is $1 million. The County will seek matching funds from SUNY to offset approximately one-half of the purchase price. The County also agreed to accept the assignment of an option agreement to purchase an additional seven properties adjacent to 222 South Ferry Street also to be held in trust for use by SUNY Schenectady.