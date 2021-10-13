CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady County Approves Property Acquisitions for SUNY Schenectady

schenectadycounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Schenectady County Legislature met this evening and approved a series of resolutions that will boost SUNY Schenectady’s footprint in downtown Schenectady. The County Legislature approved a resolution authorizing the County Manager to sign a contract to purchase a nearly one-acre site at 222 South Ferry Street. The County will hold title to the property in trust for SUNY Schenectady. The purchase price is $1 million. The County will seek matching funds from SUNY to offset approximately one-half of the purchase price. The County also agreed to accept the assignment of an option agreement to purchase an additional seven properties adjacent to 222 South Ferry Street also to be held in trust for use by SUNY Schenectady.

schenectadycounty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady County, NY
Business
Schenectady, NY
Business
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Suny Purchase#Student Housing#Senior Housing#Suny Schenectady#The County Legislature#County#College Suites
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy