Ultrafast, low-energy, all-optical switch in polariton waveguides

By D. G. Suárez-Forero, F. Riminucci, V. Ardizzone, A. Gianfrate, F. Todisco, M. De Giorgi, D. Ballarini, G. Gigli, K. Baldwin, L. Pfeiffer, D. Sanvitto
 10 days ago

D. G. Suárez-Forero, F. Riminucci, V. Ardizzone, A. Gianfrate, F. Todisco, M. De Giorgi, D. Ballarini, G. Gigli, K. Baldwin, L. Pfeiffer, D. Sanvitto. The requirement for optical-electrical-optical conversion of signals in optical technologies is often one of the majors bottleneck in terms of

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
Near-field Nanoscopy of Terahertz Polaritons with Quantitative Dielectric Mapping

Xiao Guo, Xin He, Zach Degnan, Bogdan C Donose, Karl Bertling, Arkady Fedorov, Aleksandar D Rakic, Peter Jacobson. Terahertz waves find broad use in physics, chemistry, and engineering for sensing applications. However, most experiments operate in the far-field, which precludes the observation of nanoscale features that affect the material response. Here, we use terahertz scanning near-field optical microscopy to investigate the near-field properties of coplanar waveguides fabricated from simple materials - aluminum and silicon. Using a recently developed vector calibration method in tandem with hyperspectral terahertz nano-imaging, we observe tightly confined fringes within lightly doped silicon adjacent to the silicon/aluminum interface. We attribute these fringes to a spoof surface plasmon polariton, show that the dimensions of the metal structure governs the spatial extent of the evanescent wave at the metal-semiconductor interface, and observe that removing surface oxides enhances the THz scattering response. Our near-field observations open the pathway to aid the design of on-chip THz devices based on standard materials (silicon, aluminum) for higher efficiency photoswitches, optoelectronic detectors, and as a diagnostic tool for surface characterization.
New Optical Switch up to 1000x Faster Than Transistors

A new optical switch is, at 1 trillion operations per second, between 100 and 1,000 times faster than today's leading commercial electronic transistors, research that may one day help lead to a new generation of computers based on light instead of electricity, say scientists in Russia and at IBM. Computers...
Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
#Optical Switch#Waveguide#Polariton#Switches#Ultrafast#Quantum Physics
Ultrafast control of quantum materials

An international team with participation of the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI shows how light can fundamentally change the properties of solids and how these effects can be used for future applications. The researchers summarize their progress in this field, which is based among other things on experiments that can also be carried out at the Swiss X-ray free-electron laser SwissFEL, in the scientific journal Reviews of Modern Physics.
Topology-optimized ultra-compact all-optical logic devices on silicon photonic platforms

The realization of all-optical integration and optical computing has always been our goal. One of the most significant challenges is to make integrated all-optical logic devices as small as possible. Here, we report the implementation of ultra-compact all-optical logic devices and integrated chips on silicon photonic platforms by topology optimization. The footprint for the fabricated all-optical logic gates with XOR and OR functions is only 1.3*1.3 {\mu}m2 (~0.84{\lambda}*0.84{\lambda}), that are the smallest all-optical dielectric logic devices ever verified in experiments in the optical communication range. The ultra-low loss of the optical signal is also demonstrated experimentally (-0.96dB). Furthermore, an integrated chip containing seven major logic gates (AND, OR, NOT, NAND, NOR, XOR, and XNOR) and a half adder is fabricated, where the associated footprint is only 1.3*4.5 {\mu}m2. Our work opens up a new path towards practical all-optical integration and optical computing.
Acousto-optically driven single-shot ultrafast optical imaging

Driven by many applications in a wide span of scientific fields, a myriad of advanced ultrafastimaging techniques have emerged in the last decade, featuring record-high imaging speeds abovea trillion-frame-per-second with long sequence depths. Although bringing remarkable insights invarious ultrafast phenomena, their application out of a laboratory environment is however limitedin most cases, either by the cost, complexity of operation or by an heavy data processing. We thenreport a flexible single-shot imaging technique combining sequentially-timed all-optical mappingphotography (STAMP) with acousto-optics programmable dispersive filtering. The full controlover the acquisition parameters is enabled via the spectro-temporal tailoring of the imaging pulsesin an electrically-driven spectral phase and amplitude shaper in which the pulse shaping in boththe temporal and spectral domains is controlled through the interaction of the light field with anacoustic wave. Here, contrary to most single-shot techniques, the frame rate, exposure time and frameintensities can be independently adjusted in a wide range of pulse durations and chirp values, makingthe system remarkably versatile and user-friendly. The imaging speed of the system as well as itsflexibility are validated by visualizing ultrashort events on both the picosecond and nanosecond timescales. With the perspective of real-world applications and to achieve the highest technical simplicity,we eventually demonstrate its lensless operation based on digital in-line holography. The virtues andlimitations as well as the potential improvements of this on-demand ultrafast imaging method arecritically discussed.
Ultrafast element- and depth-resolved magnetization dynamics probed by transverse magneto-optical Kerr effect spectroscopy in the soft x-ray range

Martin Hennecke, Daniel Schick, Themistoklis Sidiropoulos, Felix Willems, Anke Heilmann, Martin Moerbeck-Bock, Lutz Ehrentraut, Dieter Engel, Piet Hessing, Bastian Pfau, Martin Schmidbauer, Andreas Furchner, Matthias Schnuerer, Clemens von Korff Schmising, Stefan Eisebitt. We report on time- and angle-resolved transverse magneto-optical Kerr effect spectroscopy in the soft x-ray range that, by...
Science
Tightening geometric and dynamical constraints on dark energy and gravity: galaxy clustering, intrinsic alignment and kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect

Conventionally, in galaxy surveys, cosmological constraints on the growth and expansion history of the universe have been obtained from the measurements of redshift-space distortions and baryon acoustic oscillations embedded in the large-scale galaxy density field. In this paper, we study how well one can improve the cosmological constraints from the combination of the galaxy density field with velocity and tidal fields, which are observed via the kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (kSZ) and galaxy intrinsic alignment (IA) effects, respectively. For illustration, we consider the deep galaxy survey by Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph, whose survey footprint perfectly overlaps with the imaging survey of the Hyper Suprime-Cam and the CMB-S4 experiment. We find that adding the kSZ and IA effects significantly improves cosmological constraints, particularly when we adopt the non-flat cold dark matter model which allows both time variation of the dark energy equation-of-state and deviation of the gravity law from general relativity. Under this model, we achieve $31\%$ improvement for the growth index $\gamma$ and $>35\%$ improvement for other parameters except for the curvature parameter, compared to the case of the conventional galaxy-clustering-only analysis. As another example, we also consider the wide galaxy survey by the {\it Euclid} satellite, in which shapes of galaxies are noisier but the survey volume is much larger. We demonstrate that when the above model is adopted, the clustering analysis combined with kSZ and IA from the deep survey can achieve tighter cosmological constraints than the clustering-only analysis from the wide survey.
Single-shot imaging of ultrafast all-optical magnetization dynamics with a spatio-temporal resolution

We present a laboratory system for single-shot magneto-optical (MO) imaging of ultrafast magnetization dynamics with high-sensitivity of MO rotation. We create a stack of MO images repeatedly employing a single pair of a pump and defocused probe pulses to induce and visualize MO changes in the sample. Both laser beams are independently wavelength-tunable allowing for a flexible, resonant adjustable two-color pump and probe scheme. To increase the MO contrast the probe beam is spatially filtered. We performed the all-optical switching experiment in Co-doped yttrium iron garnet films (YIG:Co) to demonstrate the capability of the presented method. We determine the spatial-temporal distribution of the effective field of photo-induced anisotropy driving the all-optical switching of the magnetization in YIG:Co film without an external magnetic field. Moreover, using this imaging method, we tracked the process of the laser-induced magnetization precession.
Low-Energy Signals from the Formation of Dark Matter-Nuclear Bound States

Dark matter particles may bind with nuclei if there exists an attractive force of sufficient strength. We show that a dark photon mediator of mass $\sim (10 - 100)$ MeV that kinetically mixes with Standard Model electromagnetism at the level of $\sim 10^{-3}$ generates keV-scale binding energies between dark matter and heavy elements, while forbidding the ability to bind with light elements. In underground direct detection experiments, the formation of such bound states liberates keV-scale energy in the form of electrons and photons, giving rise to mono-energetic electronic signals with a time-structure that may contain daily and seasonal modulations. We show that data from liquid-xenon detectors provides exquisite sensitivity to this scenario, constraining the galactic abundance of such dark particles to be at most $\sim 10^{-18} - 10^{-12}$ of the galactic dark matter density for masses spanning $\sim (1 - 10^5)$ GeV. However, an exponentially small fractional abundance of these dark particles is enough to explain the observed electron recoil excess at XENON1T.
Ultrafast photonic rainbow with controllable orbital angular momentum

Increasing any degree of freedom of light beam may open a wide application area of this special light beam. Vortex beam with a dimension of orbital angular momentum (OAM) as a useful light source has been widely applied in many fields. Here, unique multicolor concentric ultrafast vortex beams (MUCU-VBs), which are also named ultrafast photonic rainbow, with controllable orbital angular momentum are firstly generated using cascaded four-wave mixing (CFWM) in an yttrium aluminum garnet (YAG) plate. Up to 9 multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vortex sidebands are generated simultaneously. The topological charges of the sidebands, which are controllable by changing the topological charges of the two input pump beams, are measured and in according with the theoretical analysis very well. The novel MUCU-VBs can be manipulated simultaneously in temporal, spatial, spectral domains and OAM state, which open more than one new degree of freedoms of vortex light beam and will be of wide and special applications, such as multicolor pump-probe experiments, simultaneous microparticle manipulation and exploring, and optical communication. Moreover, the special focusing properties of the multicolor ultrafast sidebands, such as multi-focus of different wavelengths, may further extend their application area.
Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
Cavity optomechanics with Anderson-localized optical modes

Guillermo Arregui, Ryan Cecil Ng, Marcus Albrechtsen, Søren Stobbe, Clivia Marfa Sotomayor Torres, Pedro David García. Confining photons in cavities enables the modification of the interaction between light and different forms of matter.\ In optomechanics, cavities are used to enhance the radiation pressure, which in turn enables a wealth of phenomena ranging from optomechanically induced transparency to macroscopic objects cooled to their motional ground state.\ Previous work on cavity optomechanics employed devices where the ubiquitous structural disorder played no role beyond perturbing resonance frequencies and quality factors.\ More generally, the interplay between disorder, which must be described by statistical physics, and optomechanical effects has thus far been unexplored.\ Here we show that sidewall roughness in air-slot photonic-crystal waveguides can induce sufficiently strong backscattering of slot-guided light to create tightly confined Anderson-localized modes with quality factors above $10^5$ and estimated mode volumes below the diffraction limit.\ The interaction between these disorder-induced optical modes and in-plane mechanical modes of the slotted membrane is governed by a distribution of coupling rates, which can exceed $g_{\text{o}}/2\pi\sim 200$ kHz, leading to mechanical amplification up to self sustained oscillations via optomechanical backaction.\ Our work contributes to understand optomechanics in the multiple-scattering regime opening new perspectives for exploring complex systems with multitude mutually-coupled degrees of freedom.
Divergence-degenerated spatial multiplexing towards ultrahigh capacity, low bit-error-rate optical communications

Spatial mode (de)multiplexing of orbital angular momentum (OAM) beams is a promising solution to address future bandwidth issues, but the rapidly increasing divergence with the mode order severely limits the practically addressable number of OAM modes. Here we present a set of multi-vortex geometric beams (MVGBs) as high-dimensional information carriers, by virtue of three independent degrees of freedom (DoFs) including central OAM, sub-beam OAM, and coherent-state phase. The novel modal basis set has high divergence degeneracy, and highly consistent propagation behaviors among all spatial modes, capable of increasing the addressable spatial channels by two orders of magnitude than OAM basis as predicted. We experimentally realize the tri-DoF MVGB mode (de)multiplexing and shift keying encoding/decoding by the conjugated modulation method, demonstrating ultra-low bit error rates (BERs) caused by center offset and coherent background noise. Our work provides a useful basis for next generation of large-scale dense data communication.
Functionalized high-speed magnon-polaritons resulting from the magnetic antenna effect

Magnon-polaritons (MPs) refer to a light--magnon coupled state and can potentially act as information carriers, possibly enabling charge-free computation. However, the light--magnon coupling is inherently weak. To achieve sufficiently strong coupling, a large ferromagnet or coupling with a microwave cavity is necessary. Herein, we theoretically propose a fundamental platform for magnonic and magnon--optical information storage devices and discuss the transport properties of MP's. The proposed multi-layered structure overcomes the aforementioned issues. Owing to the waveguide modes, magnons placed in a nanometer-thin layer are strongly coupled with light, exhibiting rich functionalities of thick-layer MPs via the `magnetic antenna effect'. Thus, the thin-layer MPs are faster, and the direction is switchable. The results of this study will enable the integration of ferromagnetic micro and nanostructures for MP-based information devices without any restrictions due to cavities.
A High-Velocity Scatterer Revealed in the Thinning Ejecta of a Type II Supernova

Douglas C. Leonard, Luc Dessart, D. John Hillier, Giuliano Pignata, G. Grant Williams, Jennifer L. Hoffman, Peter Milne, Nathan Smith, Paul S. Smith, Harish G. Khandrika. We present deep, nebular-phase spectropolarimetry of the Type II-P/L SN 2013ej, obtained 167 days after explosion with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The polarized flux spectrum appears as a nearly perfect (92% correlation), redshifted (by ~4,000 km/sec) replica of the total flux spectrum. Such a striking correspondence has never been observed before in nebular-phase supernova spectropolarimetry, although data capable of revealing it have heretofore been only rarely obtained. Through comparison with 2D polarized radiative transfer simulations of stellar explosions, we demonstrate that localized ionization produced by the decay of a high-velocity, spatially confined clump of radioactive 56-Ni -- synthesized by and launched as part of the explosion with final radial velocity exceeding 4,500 km/sec -- can reproduce the observations through enhanced electron scattering. Additional data taken earlier in the nebular phase (day 134) yield a similarly strong correlation (84%) and redshift, whereas photospheric-phase epochs that sample days 8 through 97, do not. This suggests that the primary polarization signatures of the high-velocity scattering source only come to dominate once the thick, initially opaque hydrogen envelope has turned sufficiently transparent. This detection in an otherwise fairly typical core-collapse supernova adds to the growing body of evidence supporting strong asymmetries across Nature's most common types of stellar explosions, and establishes the power of polarized flux -- and the specific information encoded by it in line photons at nebular epochs -- as a vital tool in such investigations going forward.
Coherent current correlations in a double-dot Cooper pair splitter

Exact analytical formulas are derived, by means of Keldysh Green functions, for currents and current correlation functions in a Cooper pair splitter modelled on a double quantum dot system coherently coupled to a superconductor and two normal metallic electrodes. Confining to the subspace with the inter-dot singlet we show perfect entanglement of split electrons in two separated crossed Andreev reflection processes. The studies are focused on the noise power spectrum in a whole bias voltage range. In particular, in the large voltage limit shot noise dominates and its spectrum exhibits two extraordinary side dips related to resonant inter-level current correlations caused by coherent electron-hole recombination processes accompanied by emission and absorption of photons. In the linear response limit we derived the frequency dependent admittance which shows different interference patterns for the cross and the auto current correlations.
Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
Flexible source of correlated photons based on LNOI rib waveguides

Lithium niobate on insulator (LNOI) has a great potential for photonic integrated circuits, providing substantial versatility in design of various integrated components. To properly use these components in the implementation of different quantum protocols, photons with different properties are required. In this paper, we theoretically demonstrate a flexible source of correlated photons built on the LNOI waveguide of a special geometry. This source is based on the parametric down-conversion (PDC) process, in which the signal and idler photons are generated at the telecom wavelength and have different spatial profiles and polarizations, but the same group velocities. Such features facilitate electro-optical manipulations with photons and, at the same time, do not require an additional compensation for the time delay. We show how the spectral properties of the generated photons and the number of their frequency modes can be controlled depending on the pump characteristics and the waveguide length. Finally, we discuss a special regime, in which narrowband light with strong frequency correlations is generated at the telecom wavelength.
