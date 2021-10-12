CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Topological Wannier cycles

By Zhi-Kang Lin, Jian-Hua Jiang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Topological materials are often characterized by unique edge states which are in turn used to discern different topological phases in experiments. Recently, with the discovery of various higher-order topological insulators, such spectral topological characteristics are extended from edge states to corner states. However, the chiral symmetry protecting the corner states

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Strong Correlation, Bloch Bundle Topology and Spinless Haldane-Hubbard Model

Different realizations of the Hubbard operators in different Hilbert spaces give rise to various microscopic lattice electron models driven by strong correlations. In terms of the Gutzwiller projected operators, the most familiar examples are the t-J and the BCS-Hubbard models at strong coupling. We focus on the spin-dopon representation of the Hubbard operators. In this case the no double occupancy constraint (NDO) can be reexpressed as a Kondo interaction. As an explicit example, the effective low energy action is derived in terms of itinerant spineless fermions (dopons) strongly interacting with localized lattice spins.The spontaneous breaking of time reversal symmetry describes a spinless version of the Haldane-Hubbard topological theory. Our consideration suggests that the topologically non-trivial U(1) Bloch bundle associated with this model can be realized dynamically due to the presence of strong correlations even in the absence of any external flux.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gapless electronic topology without free-electron counterpart

Haoyu Hu, Lei Chen, Chandan Setty, Sarah E. Grefe, Andrey Prokofiev, Stefan Kirchner, Silke Paschen, Jennifer Cano, Qimiao Si. The interplay between interactions and topology in quantum materials is of extensive current interest. For the gapless case, whether and how electron correlations can drive topological states that are not adiabatically connected to a noninteracting system is an open and pressing problem. Here we study a periodic Anderson model in several lattices, with strongly correlated electrons coupled to two channels of conduction electrons. Strong correlations are demonstrated to cooperate with lattice symmetry to produce topological phases that have no Landau quasiparticles and show strange-metal behavior. We characterize the electronic topology in terms of surface states and valley and spin Hall conductivities, and identify candidate materials to realize the proposed phases. Our work opens a door to a variety of gapless topological phases without free-electron counterpart in a broad range of strongly correlated metals.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topology-Imbalance Learning for Semi-Supervised Node Classification

The class imbalance problem, as an important issue in learning node representations, has drawn increasing attention from the community. Although the imbalance considered by existing studies roots from the unequal quantity of labeled examples in different classes (quantity imbalance), we argue that graph data expose a unique source of imbalance from the asymmetric topological properties of the labeled nodes, i.e., labeled nodes are not equal in terms of their structural role in the graph (topology imbalance). In this work, we first probe the previously unknown topology-imbalance issue, including its characteristics, causes, and threats to semi-supervised node classification learning. We then provide a unified view to jointly analyzing the quantity- and topology- imbalance issues by considering the node influence shift phenomenon with the Label Propagation algorithm. In light of our analysis, we devise an influence conflict detection -- based metric Totoro to measure the degree of graph topology imbalance and propose a model-agnostic method ReNode to address the topology-imbalance issue by re-weighting the influence of labeled nodes adaptively based on their relative positions to class boundaries. Systematic experiments demonstrate the effectiveness and generalizability of our method in relieving topology-imbalance issue and promoting semi-supervised node classification. The further analysis unveils varied sensitivity of different graph neural networks (GNNs) to topology imbalance, which may serve as a new perspective in evaluating GNN architectures.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A lattice realization of general three-dimensional topological order

Topological orders are a class of phases of matter that beyond the Landau symmetry breaking paradigm. The two (spatial) dimensional (2d) topological orders have been thoroughly studied. It is known that they can be fully classified by a unitary modular tensor category (UMTC) and a chiral central charge c. And a class of 2d topological orders whose boundary are gappable can be systematically constructed by Levin-Wen model whose ground states are string-net condensed states. Previously, the three spatial dimensional topological orders have been classified based on their canonical boundary described by some special unitary fusion 2-category, $2\mathcal{V}ec_G^\omega$ or an EF 2-category. However, a lattice realization of a three spatial dimensional topological orders with both canonical boundary and arbitrary boundaries are still lacking. In this paper, we construct a 3d membrane-net model based on spherical fusion 2-category, which can be used to systematically study all general 3d topological order with gapped boundary. The partition function and lattice Hamiltonian of the membrane-net model is constructed based on state sum of spherical fusion 2-category. We also construct the 3d tube algebra of the membrane-net model to study excitations in the model. We conjecture all intrinsic excitations in membrane-net model have a one-to-one correspondence with the irreducible central idempotents (ICI) of the 3d tube algebra. We also provide a universal framework to study mutual statistics of all excitations in 3d topological order through 3d tube algebra.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topological Wannier#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

Surface science using coupled cluster theory via local Wannier functions and in-RPA-embedding: the case of water on graphitic carbon nitride

A first-principles study of the adsorption of a single water molecule on a layer of graphitic carbon nitride employing an embedding approach is presented. The embedding approach involves an algorithm to obtain localized Wannier orbitals of various types expanded in a plane-wave basis and intrinsic atomic orbital projectors. The localized occupied orbitals are employed in combination with unoccupied natural orbitals to perform many-electron perturbation theory calculations of local fragments. The fragments are comprised of a set of localized orbitals close to the adsorbed water molecule. Although the surface model contains more than 100 atoms in the simulation cell, the employed fragments are small enough to allow for calculations using high-level theories up to the coupled cluster ansatz with single, double and perturbative triple particle-hole excitation operators (CCSD(T)). To correct for the missing long-range correlation energy contributions to the adsorption energy, we embed CCSD(T) theory into the direct random phase approximation, yielding rapidly convergent adsorption energies with respect to the fragment size. Convergence of computed binding energies with respect to the virtual orbital basis set is achieved employing a number of recently developed techniques. Moreover, we discuss fragment size convergence for a range of approximate many-electron perturbation theories. The obtained benchmark results are compared to a number of density functional calculations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First Principles Calculation of the Topological Phases of the Photonic Haldane Model

Photonic topological materials with a broken time reversal symmetry are characterized by nontrivial topological phases, such that they do not support propagation in the bulk region but forcibly support a nontrivial net number of unidirectional edge states when enclosed by an opaque type boundary, e.g., an electric wall. The Haldane model played a central role in the development of topological methods in condensed matter systems, as it unveiled that a broken time reversal is the essential ingredient to have a quantized electronic Hall phase. Recently, it was proved that the magnetic field of the Haldane model can be imitated in photonics with a spatially varying pseudo Tellegen coupling. Here, we use a Greens function method to determine from first principles the band diagram and the topological invariants of the photonic Haldane model, implemented as a Tellegen photonic crystal. Furthermore, the topological phase diagram of the system is found, and it is shown with first principles calculations that the granular structure of the photonic crystal can create nontrivial phase transitions controlled by the amplitude of the pseudo Tellegen parameter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Landauer Formula: Nonlinear Response Theory of Disordered and Topological Materials

The Landauer formula provides a general scattering formulation of electrical conduction. Despite its utility, it has been mainly applied to the linear-response regime, and a scattering theory of nonlinear response has yet to be fully developed. Here, we extend the Landauer formula to the nonlinear-response regime. We show that while the linear conductance is directly related to the transmission probability, the nonlinear conductance is given by its derivatives with respect to energy. This sensitivity to the energy derivatives is shown to produce unique nonlinear transport phenomena of mesoscopic systems including disordered and topological materials. By way of illustration, we investigate nonlinear conductance of disordered chains and identify their universal behavior according to symmetry. In particular, we find large singular nonlinear conductance for zero modes, including Majorana zero modes in topological superconductors. We also show the critical behavior of nonlinear response around the mobility edges due to the Anderson transitions. Moreover, we study nonlinear response of graphene as a prime example of topological materials featuring quantum anomaly. Furthermore, considering the geometry of electronic wave functions, we develop a scattering theory of the nonlinear quantum Hall effect. We establish a new connection between the nonlinear quantum Hall response and the nonequilibrium quantum fluctuations. We also discuss the influence of disorder and Anderson localization on the nonlinear quantum Hall effect. Our work opens a new avenue in quantum physics beyond the linear-response regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lifelong Topological Visual Navigation

The ability for a robot to navigate with only the use of vision is appealing due to its simplicity. Traditional vision-based navigation approaches required a prior map-building step that was arduous and prone to failure, or could only exactly follow previously executed trajectories. Newer learning-based visual navigation techniques reduce the reliance on a map and instead directly learn policies from image inputs for navigation. There are currently two prevalent paradigms: end-to-end approaches forego the explicit map representation entirely, and topological approaches which still preserve some loose connectivity of the space. However, while end-to-end methods tend to struggle in long-distance navigation tasks, topological map-based solutions are prone to failure due to spurious edges in the graph. In this work, we propose a learning-based topological visual navigation method with graph update strategies that improve lifelong navigation performance over time. We take inspiration from sampling-based planning algorithms to build image-based topological graphs, resulting in sparser graphs yet with higher navigation performance compared to baseline methods. Also, unlike controllers that learn from fixed training environments, we show that our model can be finetuned using a relatively small dataset from the real-world environment where the robot is deployed. We further assess performance of our system in real-world deployments.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Analytical computation of quantum corrections to non-topological soliton (bright soliton) within the saddle-point approximation

Schrödinger field theory with an attractive self-interaction possess non-topological extended solutions with a finite energy in both finite and infinite-volume cases, namely, bright solitons. The analytical form of the solution itself is well-known, though analytical investigation of the quantum fluctuations in this background still requires more thorough investigation, for instance, analytical computation of quantum corrections to this background within the saddle-point approximation. In the present work this gap is filled. Both 2-point Green's function and quantum corrections to the background are analytically computed and properly renormalized by means of momentum cut-off procedure. It is deduced that quantum corrections are indeed small provided that particle number is large. Also, we see that perturbation modes of continuum spectrum at bright soliton background generate a gap in the energy spectrum. Moreover, it turns out that the whole spectrum is continuous modulo zero-modes, which is similar to Sine-Gordon solitons.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological phonons in an inhomogeneously strained silicon-5: Inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in a conductor

The spatially inhomogeneity in a magnetic crystal give rise to electric polarization, which is known as inhomogeneous magnetoelectric effect. Similarly, an inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in a conducting multiferroic material give rise to spatially inhomogeneous magnetic moment and spin distribution due to spatially inhomogeneity in the charge carrier concentration. In this study, we present experimental evidence of inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect in Py/p-Si layered structure. The Py/p-Si layered structure exhibit electronic multiferroicity due to superposition of flexoelectronic charge carrier doping and topological phonons. It gives rise to spatially modulations in the spin density and magnetic moment, which are discovered using the Hall effect measurement. The charge carrier density as well as type of the charge carrier are found to be a function of spatial coordinate as well as direction of magnetic field. The observed modulations can also be interpreted as incommensurate SDW with wavelength of ~142 um. The inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect also give rise to magnetocaloric effect, which is uncovered using thermal hysteresis in the magnetoresistance measurement. This is a first experimental evidence of inhomogeneous magnetoelectronic effect, which is electronic counterpart of the magnetoelectric effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Charge instability of topological Fermi arcs in chiral crystal CoSi

Zhicheng Rao, Quanxin Hu, Shangjie Tian3, Shunye Gao, Zhenyu Yuan, Cenyao Tang, Wenhui Fan, Jierui Huang, Yaobo Huang, Li Wang, Lu Zhang, Fangsen Li, Huaixin Yang, Hongming Weng, Tian Qian, Jinpeng Xu, Kun Jiang, Hechang Lei, Yu-Jie Sun, Hong Ding. Topological boundary states, emerged at the spatial boundary between topological...
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Excitons in Bulk and Layered Chromium Tri-Halides: From Frenkel to the Wannier-Mott Limit

Swagata Acharya, Dimitar Pashov, Alexander N. Rudenko, Malte Rösner, Mark van Schilfgaarde, Mikhail I. Katsnelson. Excitons with large binding energies $\sim$2-3 eV in CrX$_{3}$ are historically characterized as being localized (Frenkel) excitons that emerge from the atomic $d{-}d$ transitions between the Cr-3$d$-$t_{2g}$ and $e_{g}$ orbitals. The argument has gathered strength in recent years as the excitons in recently made monolayers are found at almost the same energies as the bulk. The Laporte rule, which restricts such parity forbidden atomic transitions, can relax if, at least, one element is present: spin-orbit coupling, odd-parity phonons or Jahn-Teller distortion. While what can be classified as a purely Frenkel exciton is a matter of definition, we show using an advanced first principles parameter-free approach that these excitons in CrX$_{3}$, in both its bulk and monolayer variants, have band-origin and do not require the relaxation of Laporte rule as a fundamental principle. We show that, the character of these excitons is mostly determined by the Cr-$d$ orbital manifold, nevertheless, they appear only as a consequence of X-p states hybridizing with the Cr-$d$. The hybridization enhances as the halogen atom becomes heavier, bringing the X-$p$ states closer to the Cr-$d$ states in the sequence Cl{\textrightarrow}Br{\textrightarrow}I, with an attendant increase in exciton intensity and decrease in binding energy. By applying a range of different kinds of perturbations, we show that, moderate changes to the two-particle Hamiltonian that essentially modifies the Cr-$d$-X-$p$ hybridization, can alter both the intensities and positions of the exciton peaks. A detailed analysis of several deep lying excitons, with and without strain, reveals that the exciton is most Frenkel like in CrCl$_{3}$ and acquires mixed Frenkel-Wannier character in CrI$_{3}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Real spectra, Anderson localization, and topological phases in one-dimensional quasireciprocal systems

We introduce the one-dimensional quasireciprocal lattices where the forward hopping amplitudes between nearest neighboring sites $\{ t+t_{jR} \}$ are chosen to be a random permutation of the backward hopping $\{ t+t_{jL} \}$ or vice versa. The values of $\{ t_{jL} \}$ (or $\{t_{jR} \}$) can be periodic, quasiperiodic, or randomly distributed. We show that the Hamiltonian matrices are pseudo-Hermitian and the energy spectra are real as long as $\{ t_{jL} \}$ (or $\{t_{jR} \}$) are smaller than the threshold value. While the non-Hermitian skin effect is always absent in the eigenstates due to the global cancellation of local nonreciprocity, the competition between the nonreciprocity and the accompanying disorders in hopping amplitudes gives rise to energy-dependent localization transitions. Moreover, in the quasireciprocal Su-Schrieffer-Heeger models with staggered hopping $t_{jL}$ (or $t_{jR}$), topologically nontrivial phases are found in the real-spectra regimes characterized by nonzero winding numbers. Finally, we propose an experimental scheme to realize the quasireciprocal models in electrical circuits. Our findings shed new light on the subtle interplay among nonreciprocity, disorder, and topology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chern Fermi-pockets and chiral topological pair density waves in kagome superconductors

The recent discovery of novel charge density wave (CDW) and pair density wave (PDW) in vanadium-based superconductors $A$V$_3$Sb$_5$ ($A=$ K, Rb, Cs) hints at new correlated and topological quantum states of itinerant electrons on the kagome lattice. Here, we study the simplest kagome lattice model and demonstrate the emergence of Chern Fermi surface pockets from the lightly doped orbital Chern insulator in the $2a_0\times2a_0$ complex CDW state near van Hove filling. The Chern Fermi pockets, of sizes comparable to those detected by quantum oscillations, carry large Berry curvature, orbital magnetic moment, and a Hall conductivity as in the observed intrinsic anomalous Hall effect. More intriguingly, the elliptical Chern Fermi pockets, connected by $\frac{3}{4} {\bf Q}_\text{Bragg}$ in the 3Q directions, are shown to produce novel $\frac{4}{3}a_0 \times \frac{4}{3} a_0$ PDWs as observed in the superconducting and pseudogap phases of CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We find that the incipient PDW is a never-before-encountered chiral topological PDW superconductor. It is protected by an intertwined secondary uniform superconducting condensate due to the hexagonal symmetry and hosts chiral Majorana edge modes. Our findings reveal a new orbital-based mechanism and a prominent kagome materials platform for intrinsic chiral topological density waves and superconductors.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Edge states in a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator

Breaking Hermiticity in topological systems gives rise to intriguing phenomena, such as the exceptional topology and the non-Hermitian skin effect. In this work, we study a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator sitting on the Kekulé-modulated honeycomb lattice with balanced gain and loss. We find that the gaplessness of the topological edge states in the non-Hermitian system is insensitive to edge geometries under moderate strength of gain and loss, unlike the cases of Hermitian topological crystalline insulators that depend on edge geometries crucially. We focus on two types of gain and loss configurations, which are $PT$-symmetric and $PT$-asymmetric, respectively. For the $PT$-symmetric configuration, the Dirac point of the topological edge states in the Hermitian molecular-zigzag-terminated ribbons splits into a pair of exceptional points. The edge gap in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons vanishes and a Dirac point forms as far as moderate gain and loss is induced. The band gaps of edge and bulk states in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons close simultaneously for the $PT$-asymmetric configuration.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Topological Circuits That Force Photons To Never Bounce Back

EPFL scientists have developed a topology-based method that forces microwave photons to travel along a path, despite unprecedented levels of disorder and obstacles on their way. Topological insulators are materials whose structure forces photons and electrons to move only along the material’s boundary and only in one direction. These particles...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Building models of topological quantum criticality from pivot Hamiltonians

Progress in understanding symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases has been greatly aided by our ability to construct lattice models realizing these states. In contrast, a systematic approach to constructing models that realize quantum critical points between SPT phases is lacking, particularly in dimension $d>1$. Here, we show how the recently introduced notion of the pivot Hamiltonian -- generating rotations between SPT phases -- facilitates such a construction. We demonstrate this approach by constructing a spin model on the triangular lattice, which is midway between a trivial and SPT phase. The pivot Hamiltonian generates a $U(1)$ pivot symmetry which helps to stabilize a direct SPT transition. The sign-problem free nature of the model -- with an additional Ising interaction preserving the pivot symmetry -- allows us to obtain the phase diagram using quantum Monte Carlo simulations. We find evidence for a direct transition between trivial and SPT phases that is consistent with a deconfined quantum critical point with emergent $SO(5)$ symmetry. The known anomaly of the latter is made possible by the non-local nature of the $U(1)$ pivot symmetry. Interestingly, the pivot Hamiltonian generating this symmetry is nothing other than the staggered Baxter-Wu three-spin interaction. This work illustrates the importance of $U(1)$ pivot symmetries and proposes how to generally construct sign-problem-free lattice models of SPT transitions with such anomalous symmetry groups for other lattices and dimensions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantized Topological Charges of Ferroelectric Skyrmions in Two-Dimensional Multiferroic Materials

In multiferroic materials, the microscopic magnetic and electric textures are strongly correlated with each other by magnetoelectric (ME) coupling. Therefore, topological electric dipole textures, such as ferroelectric (FE) dipole skyrmions and periodic FE dipole crystals, are expected to be induced if ferromagnetic (FM) skyrmions and FM skyrmionic crystals (or lattices so as to be abbreviated as SLs for convenience) can be stabilized. In the present work, a quantum computational approach is utilized to simulate the topological textures of FE SLs in a two-dimensional (2D) multiferroic system. Consequently, we find that, FE SLs can indeed be induced once the FM SLs are formed; each FE skyrmion is an ferroelectric dipolar complex formed around an FM skyrmion; the topological charges of these FE skyrmions are usually quantized to be integers, half integers and multiples of certain fractional values, so that the FE SL coincides precisely with the corresponding FM SL; the topological charge density of each FE SL also forms periodic pattern; and a normally applied electric field is able to change the sizes of FM skyrmions, elevate their formation temperatures, and destroy FM SLs below the critical temperatures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strain-tunable synthetic gauge fields in topological photonic graphene

We propose a straightforward and effective approach to design, by strain-engineering, photonic topological insulators supporting high quality factors edge states. Chiral strain-engineering creates opposite synthetic gauge fields in two domains resulting in Landau levels with the same energy spacing but different topological numbers. The boundary of the two topological domains hosts robust time-reversal and spin-momentum-locked edge states, exhibiting high quality factors due to continuous strain modulation. By shaping the synthetic gauge field, we obtain a remarkable field confinement and tunability, with the strain strongly affecting the degree of localization of the edge states. Notably the two-domain design stabilizes the strain-induced topological edge state. The large potential bandwidth of the strain-engineering and the opportunity to induce the mechanical stress at the fabrication stage enables large scalability for many potential applications in photonics, such as tunable microcavities, new lasers and information processing devices, including the quantum regime.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy