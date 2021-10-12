Topological Wannier cycles

Swagata Acharya, Dimitar Pashov, Alexander N. Rudenko, Malte Rösner, Mark van Schilfgaarde, Mikhail I. Katsnelson. Excitons with large binding energies $\sim$2-3 eV in CrX$_{3}$ are historically characterized as being localized (Frenkel) excitons that emerge from the atomic $d{-}d$ transitions between the Cr-3$d$-$t_{2g}$ and $e_{g}$ orbitals. The argument has gathered strength in recent years as the excitons in recently made monolayers are found at almost the same energies as the bulk. The Laporte rule, which restricts such parity forbidden atomic transitions, can relax if, at least, one element is present: spin-orbit coupling, odd-parity phonons or Jahn-Teller distortion. While what can be classified as a purely Frenkel exciton is a matter of definition, we show using an advanced first principles parameter-free approach that these excitons in CrX$_{3}$, in both its bulk and monolayer variants, have band-origin and do not require the relaxation of Laporte rule as a fundamental principle. We show that, the character of these excitons is mostly determined by the Cr-$d$ orbital manifold, nevertheless, they appear only as a consequence of X-p states hybridizing with the Cr-$d$. The hybridization enhances as the halogen atom becomes heavier, bringing the X-$p$ states closer to the Cr-$d$ states in the sequence Cl{\textrightarrow}Br{\textrightarrow}I, with an attendant increase in exciton intensity and decrease in binding energy. By applying a range of different kinds of perturbations, we show that, moderate changes to the two-particle Hamiltonian that essentially modifies the Cr-$d$-X-$p$ hybridization, can alter both the intensities and positions of the exciton peaks. A detailed analysis of several deep lying excitons, with and without strain, reveals that the exciton is most Frenkel like in CrCl$_{3}$ and acquires mixed Frenkel-Wannier character in CrI$_{3}$.

PHYSICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO