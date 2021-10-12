CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photothermal behavior for two-dimensional nanoparticle ensembles: optical coupling and thermal accumulation effects

By Minggang Luo, Junming Zhao, Linhua Liu, Mauro Antezza
 10 days ago

Light-assisted micro-nanoscale temperature control in complex nanoparticle network attracts lots of research interests. Many efforts have been put on the optical properties of the nanoparticle networks and only a few investigation on its light-induced thermal behavior was reported. We consider two-dimensional (2D) square-lattice nanoparticle ensemble made of typical metal Ag with

Trigonal Symmetry Breaking and its Electronic Effects in Two-Dimensional Dihalides and Trihalides

We study the consequences of the approximately trigonal ($D_{3d}$) point symmetry of the transition metal (M) site in two-dimensional van der Waals MX$_2$ dihalides and MX$_3$ trihalides. The trigonal symmetry leads to a 2-2-1 orbital splitting of the transition metal $d$ shell, which may be tuned by the interlayer distance, and changes in the ligand-ligand bond lengths. Orbital order coupled to various lower symmetry lattice modes may lift the remaining orbital degeneracies, and we explain how these may support unique electronic states using ZrI$_2$ and CuCl$_2$ as examples, and offer a brief overview of possible electronic configurations in this class of materials. By building and analysing Wannier models adapted to the appropriate symmetry we examine how the interplay among trigonal symmetry, electronic correlation effects, and $p$-$d$ orbital charge transfer leads to insulating, orbitally polarized magnetic and/or orbital-selective Mott states. Our work establishes a rigorous framework to understand, control, and tune the electronic states in low-dimensional correlated halides. Our analysis shows that trigonal symmetry and its breaking is a key feature of the 2D halides that needs to be accounted for in search of novel electronic states in materials ranging from CrI$_3$ to $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
PHYSICS
Two-Dimensional Transition Metal Silicate Formed on Ru (0001) by Hydrogenation

Bottom-up synthesis of two-dimensional transition-metal silicates has been challenging due to strong overlayer-substrate interactions, which prevents the exfoliation of the overlayer. Here, using density functional theory calculations, we systematically investigate the hydrogenation of the overlayer as a way to decrease the substrate and overlayer interactions. Using the Fe$_2$Si$_2$O$_8\cdot$O/Ru(0001) structure as our starting point Wlodarczyk et. al. [1], we study hydrogenation levels up to Fe$_2$Si$_2$O$_9$H$_4\cdot$/Ru(0001). Structural and thermodynamical properties are studied at different hydrogenation levels to show under which conditions, the exfoliation can be feasible. Simulated core-level shifts show that Fe is primarily in 3+ state through the hydrogenation of Fe$_2$Si$_2$O$_8\cdot$O/Ru(0001). Simulated reflection adsorption infrared spectroscopy (RAIRS) yield distinctive shifts in vibrational properties with increasing hydrogenation which can guide experiments.
CHEMISTRY
Epitaxial Growth of Bilayer Bi(110) on Two-dimensional Ferromagnetic Fe3GeTe2

Heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) layered materials with selective compositions play an important role in creating novel functionalities. Effective interface coupling between 2D ferromagnet and electronic materials would enable the generation of exotic physical phenomena caused by intrinsic symmetry breaking and proximity effect at interfaces. Here, epitaxial growth of bilayer Bi(110) on 2D ferromagnetic Fe3GeTe2 (FGT) with large magnetic anisotropy has been reported. Bilayer Bi(110) islands are found to extend along fixed lattice directions of FGT. The six preferred orientations could be divided into two groups of three-fold symmetry axes with the difference approximately to 26°. Moreover, dI/dV measurements confirm the existence of interface coupling between bilayer Bi(100) and FGT. A variation of the energy gap at the edges of bilayer Bi(100) is also observed which is modulated by the interface coupling strengths associated with its buckled atomic structure. This system provides a good platform for further study of the exotic electronic properties of epitaxial Bi(110) on 2D ferromagnetic substrate and promotes potential applications in the field of spin devices.
CHEMISTRY
Modification of the Optical Properties of Molecular Chains upon Coupling to Adatoms

Marvin M. Müller, Miriam Kosik, Marta Pelc, Garnett W. Bryant, Andrés Ayuela, Carsten Rockstuhl, Karolina Słowik. Adsorbed atoms (adatoms) coupled to the matrix of solid state host materials as impurities can significantly modify their properties. Especially in low-dimensional materials, such as one-dimensional organic polymer chains or quasi-one-dimensional graphene nanoribbons, intriguing manipulation of the optical properties, such as the absorption cross section, is possible. The most widely used approach to couple quantum emitters to optical antennas is based on the Purcell effect. This formalism, however, does not comprise charge transfer from the emitter to the antenna, but only spontaneous emission of the quantum emitter into the tailored photonic environment, that is evoked by the antenna. To capture such effects, we present a tight-binding formalism to couple an adatom to a finite Su-Schrieffer-Heeger chain, where the former is treated as a two-level system and the latter acts as an optical antenna. We systematically analyze how the coupling strength and the position of the adatom influence the optical properties of the molecular chains in the model. We take into account charge transfer from the adatom to the antenna and vice versa via an inter-system hopping parameter, and also include Coulomb interaction within the antenna as well as between the adatom and the antenna. We show that coupling the adatom to one of the bulk atoms of the linear chain results in a substantial change in optical properties already for comparatively small coupling strengths. We also find that the position of the adatom crucially determines if and how the optical properties of the chains are altered. Therefore, we identify this adatom-chain hybrid system as a tunable platform for light-matter interaction at the nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Universal Non-Volatile Resistive Switching Behavior in 2D Metal Dichalcogenides Featuring Unique Conductive-Point Random Access Memory Effect

Xiaohan Wu, Ruijing Ge, Yuqian Gu, Emmanuel Okogbue, Jianping Shi, Abhay Shivayogimath, Peter Bøggild, Timothy J. Booth, Yanfeng Zhang, Yeonwoong Jung, Jack C. Lee, Deji Akinwande. Two-dimensional materials have been discovered to exhibit non-volatile resistive switching (NVRS) phenomenon. In our work, we reported the universal NVRS behavior in a dozen...
CHEMISTRY
DFT study of tunable electronic, magnetic, thermal, and optical properties of a Ga$_2$Si$_6$ monolayer

The electrical, magnetic, thermal and optical characteristics of Gallium (Ga) doped silicene are investigated using density functional theory (DFT). The effect of doping is studied by tuning dopant concentrations as well as examining varied doping distances, and atomic dopant interactions for the same substitutional doping concentration. The results indicate that the Ga atoms alter the band structure and the band gap in the silicene monolayer at various concentrations, which can be referred back to to the repulsive interaction of Ga-Ga atoms. The band gap is determined by the interaction strength of the Ga-Ga atoms, the Coulomb repulsive force, and it does not always widen as doping concentration increases. In addition, our spin-polarized DFT calculations show that these monolayers behave like nonmagnetic semiconductors, exhibiting symmetric spin-up and spin-down channels. The repulsive interaction between the Ga atoms causes a symmetry breaking of the monolayers. As a consequence, a Ga dopant can open the band gap, leading to better thermoelectric properties such as the Seebeck coefficient and the figure of merit, as well as an increase in the optical response. As a result of our estimates, Ga doped silicene monolayers could be advantageous in thermoelectric and optoelectronic devices.
PHYSICS
Visualizing Van der Waals Epitaxial Growth of Two-Dimensional Heterostructures

Understanding the growth mechanisms of two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures is of great importance in exploring their functionalities and device applications. A custom-built system integrating physical vapor deposition and optical microscopy/Raman spectroscopy was employed to study the dynamic growth processes of 2D vdW heterostructures in situ. This allows us to identify a new growth mode with a distinctly different growth rate and morphology from those of the conventional linear growth mode. We propose a model that explains the difference in morphologies and quantifies the growth rates of the two modes by taking the role of surface diffusion into account. We have systematically investigated a range of material combinations including CdI2/WS2, CdI2/MoS2, CdI2/WSe2, PbI2/WS2, PbI2/MoS2, PbI2/WSe2 and Bi2Se3/WS2. These findings may be generalized to the synthesis of many other 2D heterostructures with controlled morphologies and physical properties, benefiting future device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Science
Chemistry
Detection of nanoparticles suspended in a light scattering medium

Intentionally intensifying the light scattering of medium molecules can allow the detection of suspended nanoparticles under conditions not suitable for conventional optical microscopies or laser particle counters. Here, we demonstrate how the collective light scattering of medium molecules and nanoparticles is imaged in response to the power, frequency, and oscillating direction of the incident light wave electric field, and how this response can be used to distinguish between nanoparticles and microparticles, such as viruses or bacteria. Under conditions that the medium light scattering is intensified, suspended nanoparticles appear as magnified shiny moving dots superimposed on the quasi-steady background of medium light scattering. Utilizing the visual enlargement resulted from the enhanced light scattering and possible light interference, we can detect directly suspended nanoparticles that are much smaller than visible light wavelengths even in unopened water bottles or other large containers. This suggests new approaches for detecting nanoparticles with many potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Molecular Dynamic study of model two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles

We have performed an extensive constant temperature Molecular Dynamics study of two-dimensional systems involving Janus dumbbells and spherical particles. Janus dumbbells have been modelled as two spheres, labeled 1 and 2, joined together via harmonic bonds. Sphere 1 of a selected Janus dumbbell attracts the spheres of the same kind on other Janus dumbbells, while the interactions between the pairs 1-1 and 1-2 were repulsive. On the other hand, the spherical particles are attracted by centers 2 and repelled by the centers 1 of Janus particles. We have shown that the structure of oriented phases that can be formed in the system depends on the bond length of Janus dumbbells and the ratio of the number of spherical particles to the number of Janus dumbbells in the system. The presence of spherical particles is necessary to develop oriented phases. For the assumed model, the formation of oriented phases in the system depends on the concentration of spherical particles. Equal numbers of Janus and spherical particles create optimal conditions for the formation of lamellar phases.
SCIENCE
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Large spectral gap and impurity-induced states in a two-dimensional Abrikosov vortex

We study the subgap spectrum of a 2D Abrikosov vortex in an s-wave superconductor in the absence and presence of a point impurity. By solving the Eilenberger equations without impurity for two models of the vortex (including a self-consistent one), we find multiple subgap spectral branches. The number of these branches may be arbitrary large provided that the magnetic field screening length is large enough. The quasiclassical spectrum of the vortex has a local gap with a width of the order of the bulk gap and a spatial extent of several coherence lengths. The existence of such gap is the prerequisite for the appearance of discrete impurity-induced states. Within the Gor'kov equations formalism, we find that a single impurity induces up to four discrete quasiparticle states in the vortex. The energies and wavefunctions of the impurity states are calculated for different parameters. We claim that most of the predicted spectral features can be observed in scanning tunnel spectroscopy experiments.
SCIENCE
The Weak, the Strong and the Long Correlation Regimes of the Two-Dimensional Hubbard Model at Finite Temperature

We investigate the momentum-resolved spin and charge susceptibilities, as well as the chemical potential and double occupancy in the two-dimensional Hubbard model as functions of doping, temperature and interaction strength. Through these quantities, we identify a weak-coupling regime, a strong-coupling regime with short-range correlations and an intermediate-coupling regime with long magnetic correlation lengths. In the spin channel, we observe an additional crossover from commensurate to incommensurate correlations. In contrast, we find charge correlations to be only short ranged for all studied temperatures, which suggests that the spin and charge responses are decoupled. These findings were obtained by a novel connected determinant diagrammatic Monte Carlo algorithm for the computation of double expansions, which we introduce in this paper. This permits us to obtain numerically exact results at unprecedentedly low temperatures $T\geq 0.067$ for interactions up to $U\leq 8$, while working on arbitrarily large lattices. Our method also allows us to gain physical insights from investigating the analytic structure of perturbative series. We connect to previous work by studying smaller lattice geometries and report substantial finite-size effects.
SCIENCE
Single laser pulse driven thermal limit of the quasi-two dimensional magnetic ordering in Sr$_2$IrO$_4$

Ruitang Wang, J. Sun, D. Meyers, J. Q. Lin, J. Yang, G. Li, H. Ding, Anthony D. DiChiara, Y. Cao, J. Liu, M. P. M. Dean, Haidan Wen, X. Liu. Upon femtosecond-laser stimulation, generally materials are expected to recover back to their thermal-equilibrium conditions, with only a few exceptions reported. Here we demonstrate that deviation from the thermal-equilibrium pathway can be induced in canonical 3D antiferromagnetically (AFM) ordered Sr$_2$IrO$_4$ by a single 100-fs-laser pulse, appearing as losing long-range magnetic correlation along one direction into a glassy condition. We further discover a `critical-threshold ordering' behavior for fluence above approximately 12 mJ/cm$^2$ which we show corresponds to the smallest thermodynamically stable $c$-axis correlation length needed to maintain long-range quasi-two-dimensional AFM order. We suggest that this behavior arises from the crystalline anisotropy of the magnetic-exchange parameters in Sr$_2$IrO$_4$, whose strengths are associated with distinctly different timescales. As a result, they play out very differently in the ultrafast recovery processes, compared with the thermal equilibrium evolution. Thus, our observations are expected to be relevant to a wide range of problems in the nonequilibrium behavior of low-dimensional magnets and other related ordering phenomena.
PHYSICS
High-mobility field-effect transistor using 2-dimensional electron gas at the LaScO3/BaSnO3 interface

A novel 2-dimensional electron gas (2DEG) system with high-mobility was discovered at the interface of two perovskite oxides, a polar orthorhombic perovskite LaScO3 (LSO) and a nonpolar cubic perovskite BaSnO3 (BSO). Upon depositing the LSO film on the BSO film, the conductance enhancement and the resulting 2DEG density (n2D) was measured. Comparing the results with the previously reported LaInO3/BaSnO3 (LIO/BSO) polar interface, we applied the interface polarization model to the LSO/BSO system, in which the polarization exists only over 4 pseudocubic unit cells in LSO from the interface and vanishes afterward like the LIO/BSO interface. Based on the calculations of the self-consistent Poisson-Schrodinger equations, the LSO thickness dependence of n2D of LSO/BSO heterointerface is consistent with this model. Furthermore, a single subband in the quantum well is predicted. Using the conductive interface and the LSO as a gate dielectric, a 2DEG transistor composed of only perovskite oxides with high field-effect mobility (uFE) close to 100 cm2 V-1 s-1 is demonstrated.
SCIENCE
The damping of terahertz acoustic modes in aqueous nanoparticle suspensions

In this work, we investigate the possibility of controlling the acoustic damping in a liquid when nanoparticles are suspended in it. To shed light on this topic, we performed Inelastic X-Ray Scattering (IXS) measurements of the terahertz collective dynamics of aqueous suspensions of nanospheres of various materials, size, and relative concentration, either charged or neutral. A Bayesian analysis of measured spectra indicates that the damping of the two acoustic modes of water increases upon nanoparticle immersion. This effect seems particularly pronounced for the longitudinal acoustic mode, which, whenever visible at all, rapidly damps off when increasing the exchanged wavevector. Results also indicate that the observed effect strongly depends on the material the immersed nanoparticles are made of.
CHEMISTRY
Stoichiometric two-dimensional non-van der Waals AgCrS with superionic behaviour at room temperature

Layered materials have attracted tremendous interest for accessing two-dimensional structures. Materials such as graphite or transition metal dichalcogenides, in which the layers are held together by van der Waals interactions, can be exfoliated through a variety of processes in a manner that retains the structure and composition of the monolayers, but this has proven difficult for solids with stronger interlayer interactions. Here, we demonstrate the exfoliation of AgCrS2, a member of the AMX2 family (where A is a monovalent metal, M is a trivalent metal and X is a chalcogen), through intercalation with tetraalkylammonium cations, chosen for their suitable redox potential. The as-exfoliated nanosheets consist of Ag layers sandwiched between two CrS2 layers, similar to their structure in the bulk. They show superionic behaviour at room temperature, with an ionic conductivity of 33.2"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 at 298"‰K that originates from Ag+ ions rapidly hopping between neighbouring tetrahedral interstices; in the bulk, this behaviour is only observed above 673"‰K.
CHEMISTRY
Rapid-cycle Thouless pumping in a one-dimensional optical lattice

An adiabatic cycle around a degeneracy point in the parameter space of a one-dimensional band insulator is known to result in an integer valued noiseless particle transport in the thermodynamic limit. Recently, it was shown that in the case of an infinite bipartite lattice the adiabatic Thouless protocol can be continuously deformed into a fine tuned finite-frequency cycle preserving the properties of noiseless quantized transport. In this paper, we numerically investigate the implementation of such an ideal rapid-cycle Thouless pumping protocol in a one-dimensional optical lattice. It is shown that the rapidity will cause first order corrections due to next-to-nearest-neighbour hopping and second order corrections due to the addition of a harmonic potential. Lastly, the quantization of the change in center of mass of the particle distribution is investigated, and shown to have corrections in the first order of the potential curvature.
MATHEMATICS
Two-Dimensional Gallium Sulfide Nanoflakes for UV-Selective Photoelectrochemical-type Photodetectors

Marilena I. Zappia, Gabriele Bianca, Sebastiano Bellani, Nicola Curreli, Zdeněk Sofer, Michele Serri, Leyla Najafi, Marco Piccinni, Reinier Oropesa-Nuñez, Petr Marvan, Vittorio Pellegrini, Ilka Kriegel, Mirko Prato, Anna Cupolillo, Francesco Bonaccorso. Two-dimensional (2D) transition-metal monochalcogenides have been recently predicted to be potential photo(electro)catalysts for water splitting and photoelectrochemical (PEC) reactions....
CHEMISTRY

