"Galton board" nuclear hyperpolarization

Zijin Lei, Erik Cheah, Km Rubi, Maurice E. Bal, Christoph Adam, Rüdiger Schott, Uli Zeitler, Werner Wegscheider, Thomas Ihn, Klaus Ensslin. We report on transport experiments through high-mobility gate-tunable undoped InSb QWs. Due to the elimination of any Si modulation doping, the gate-defined two-dimensional electron gases in the quantum wells display a significantly increased mobility of 260,000 cm$^2$/Vs at a rather low density of $2.4\times10^{11}$ cm$^{-2}$. Using magneto-transport experiments, we characterize spin-orbit interactions by measuring weak antilocalization. Furthermore, by measuring Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations in tilted magnetic fields, we find that the g-factor agrees with $k \cdot p$ theory calculations at low magnetic fields but grows with spin polarization and carrier density at high magnetic fields. Additionally, signatures of Ising quantum Hall ferromagnetism are found at filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for tilt angles where the Landau level energy equals the Zeeman energy. Despite the high mobility, the undoped InSb quantum wells exhibit no fractional quantum Hall effect up to magnetic fields of 25 T.
