CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

"Galton board" nuclear hyperpolarization

By Moniish Elanchezhian, Arjun Pillai, Teemu Virtanen, Ashok Ajoy
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We consider the problem of determining the spectrum of an electronic spin via polarization transfer to coupled nuclear spins and their subsequent readout. This suggests applications for employing dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) for "ESR-via-NMR". In this paper, we describe the theoretical basis for this process by developing a

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Rejuvenation triggers nuclear activity in nearby galaxies

Ignacio Martin-Navarro (1 and 2), Francesco Shankar (3), Mar Mezcua (4 and 5) ((1) Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (2) Universidad de La Laguna (3) University of Southampton (4) Institute of Space Sciences (5) Institut d'Estudis Espacials de Catalunya) Feedback, in particular from active galactic nuclei (AGN), is believed to...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Modular Nuclearity and Entanglement measures

In the framework of Algebraic Quantum Field Theory, several operator algebraic notions of entanglement entropy can be associated to a couple of causally disjoint and distant spacetime regions $\mathcal{S}_A$ and $\mathcal{S}_B$. In this work, we show that the mutual information is finite in any local QFT verifying a modular $p$-nuclearity condition for some $0 < p <1$. A similar result is proved for another recently studied entanglement measure. Furthermore, if we assume conformal covariance then by comparison with other entanglement measures we can state that the mutual information satisfies lower bounds of area law type when the distance between $\mathcal{S}_A$ and $\mathcal{S}_B$ approaches to zero. As an application, in $1+1$-dimensional integrable models with factorizing S-matrices, we study the asymptotic behaviour of different entanglement measures as the distance between two causally disjoint wedges diverges.
MATHEMATICS
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galton
arxiv.org

Shaping Magnetic Fields with Zero-Magnetic-Permeability Media

Some of the most important technological challenges of today's society, such as fusion reactors for future clean unlimited energy or the next generation of medical imaging techniques, require precise spatial shapes of strong magnetic fields. Achieving these high fields is currently hindered by limitations such as large forces damaging the wires in coils or the saturation of ferromagnets at high fields. Here we demonstrate a novel paradigm for creating magnetic landscapes. By enclosing magnetic sources within zero-magnetic-permeability (ZMP) media, a set of novel properties is unveiled. The magnetic field shape directly results from the contour of the outer surface of the ZMP enclosure, which allows the realization of basically any imaginable field landscape. Also, currents embedded in ZMP media can be fully magnetically isolated, which eliminates the forces in the wires, one of the main factors that currently impedes achieving very high magnetic fields. We confirm these properties, rooted in fundamental laws of electromagnetism, by numerical simulations and by proof-of-principle experiments using conventional high-temperature superconductors as ZMP materials, which showcase the practical applicability of our ideas. The freedom in the design of magnetic fields provided by ZMP media enables to concentrate and homogenize magnetic fields with unprecedented precision, as needed in medical imaging techniques and particle-physics experiments, and to realize devices like perfect electromagnetic absorbers of mechanical vibrations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nuclear data evaluation with Bayesian networks

Bayesian networks are graphical models to represent the probabilistic relationships between variables in the Bayesian framework. The knowledge of all variables can be updated using new information about some of the variables. We show that relying on the Bayesian network interpretation enables large scale inference and gives flexibility in incorporating prior assumptions and constraints into the nuclear data evaluation process, such as sum rules and the non-negativity of cross sections. The latter constraint is accounted for by a non-linear transformation and therefore we also discuss inference in Bayesian networks with non-linear relationships. Using Bayesian networks, the evaluation process yields detailed information, such as posterior estimates and uncertainties of all statistical and systematic errors. We also elaborate on a sparse Gaussian process construction compatible with the Bayesian network framework that can for instance be used as prior on energy-dependent model parameters, model deficiencies and energy-dependent systematic errors of experiments. We present three proof-of-concept examples that emerged in the context of the neutron data standards project and in the ongoing international evaluation efforts of $^{56}$Fe. In the first example we demonstrate the modelization and explicit estimation of relative energy-dependent error components of experimental datasets. Then we show an example evaluation using the outlined Gaussian process construction in an evaluation of $^{56}$Fe in the energy range between one and two MeV, where R-Matrix and nuclear model fits are difficult. Finally, we present a model-based evaluation of $^{56}$Fe between 5 MeV and 30 MeV with a sound treatment of model deficiencies. The R scripts to reproduce the Bayesian network examples and the nucdataBaynet package for Bayesian network modeling and inference have been made publicly available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polarization#Dnp#Esr#Nv#Quantum Physics#Chemical Physics
arxiv.org

High-quality Two-Dimensional Electron Gas in Undoped InSb Quantum Wells

Zijin Lei, Erik Cheah, Km Rubi, Maurice E. Bal, Christoph Adam, Rüdiger Schott, Uli Zeitler, Werner Wegscheider, Thomas Ihn, Klaus Ensslin. We report on transport experiments through high-mobility gate-tunable undoped InSb QWs. Due to the elimination of any Si modulation doping, the gate-defined two-dimensional electron gases in the quantum wells display a significantly increased mobility of 260,000 cm$^2$/Vs at a rather low density of $2.4\times10^{11}$ cm$^{-2}$. Using magneto-transport experiments, we characterize spin-orbit interactions by measuring weak antilocalization. Furthermore, by measuring Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations in tilted magnetic fields, we find that the g-factor agrees with $k \cdot p$ theory calculations at low magnetic fields but grows with spin polarization and carrier density at high magnetic fields. Additionally, signatures of Ising quantum Hall ferromagnetism are found at filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for tilt angles where the Landau level energy equals the Zeeman energy. Despite the high mobility, the undoped InSb quantum wells exhibit no fractional quantum Hall effect up to magnetic fields of 25 T.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Doping and two distinct phases in strong-coupling kagome superconductors

Haitao Yang, Yuhang Zhang, Zihao Huang, Zhen Zhao, Jinan Shi, Guojian Qian, Bin Hu, Zouyouwei Lu, Hua Zhang, Chengmin Shen, Xiao Lin, Ziqiang Wang, Stephen J. Pennycook, Hui Chen, Xiaoli Dong, Wu Zhou, Hong-Jun Gao. The vanadium-based kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5 has attracted tremendous attention due to its unconventional anomalous Hall...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized uncertainty principle or curved momentum space?

The concept of minimum length, widely accepted as a low-energy effect of quantum gravity, manifests itself in quantum mechanics through generalized uncertainty principles. Curved momentum space, on the other hand, is at the heart of similar applications such as doubly special relativity. We introduce a duality between theories yielding generalized uncertainty principles and quantum mechanics on nontrivial momentum space. In particular, we find canonically conjugate variables which map the former into the latter. In that vein, we explicitly derive the vielbein corresponding to a generic generalized uncertainty principle in $d$ dimensions. Assuming the predominantly used quadratic form of the modification, the curvature tensor in momentum space is proportional to the noncommutativity of the coordinates in the modified Heisenberg algebra. Yet, the metric is non-Euclidean even in the flat case corresponding to commutative space, because the resulting momentum basis is noncanonical. These insides are used to constrain the curvature and the deviation from the canonical basis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interrelation of nonclassicality conditions through stabiliser group homomorphism

In this paper, we show that coherence witness for a single qubit itself yields nonlocality/ entanglement inequalities and condition for quantum discord in two-qubit systems. It is shown by employing homomorphism among the stabilizer groups of a single qubit and a multi-qubit state. Interestingly, quantum mechanics allows for such homomorphic images of single-qubit stabilizers, that do not allow for consistent assignments of outcomes of local observables, but are globally commuting. As an application, we show that CHSH inequality can be straightforwardly generalized to nonlocality inequalities for multiqubit GHZ states. It also reconfirms the fact that quantumness prevails even in the large $N$--limit, if coherence is sustained. The mapping provides a way to construct many nonlocality inequalities, given a {\it seed} inequality. This study gives us a motivation to gain a better control over multiple degrees of freedom and multi-party systems. It is because in multi-party systems, the same nonclassical feature, {\it viz.}, coherence may appear in many avatars.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Investigating the Role of Structural Water on the Electrochemical Properties of $α$-V$_2$O$_5$ through Density Functional Theory

The $\alpha$ polymorph of V$_2$O$_5$ is one of the few known cathodes capable of reversibly intercalating multivalent ions such as Mg, Ca, Zn and Al, but suffers from sluggish diffusion kinetics. The role of H$_2$O within the electrolyte and between the layers of the structure in the form of a xerogel/aerogel structure, though, has been shown to lower diffusion barriers and lead to other improved electrochemical properties. This density functional theory study systematically investigates how and why the presence of structural H$_2$O within $\alpha$-V$_2$O$_5$ changes the resulting structure, voltage, and diffusion kinetics for the intercalation of Li, Na, Mg, Ca, Zn, and Al. We found that the coordination of H$_2$O molecules with the ion leads to an improvement in voltage and energy density for all ions. This voltage increase was attributed to the extra host sites for electrons present with H$_2$O, thus leading to a stronger ionization of the ion and a higher voltage. We also found that the increase in interlayer distance and a potential "charge shielding" effect drastically changes the electrostatic environment and the resulting diffusion kinetics. For Mg and Ca, this resulted in a decrease in diffusion barrier from 1.3 eV and 2.0 eV to 0.89 eV and 0.4 eV, respectively. We hope that our study motivates similar research regarding the role of water in both V$_2$O$_5$ xerogels/aerogels and other layered transition metal oxides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Floquet Valley-Polarized Quantum Anomalous Hall State in Nonmagnetic Heterobilayers

The valley-polarized quantum anomalous Hall (VQAH) state, which forwards a strategy for combining valleytronics and spintronics with nontrivial topology, attracts intensive interest in condensed-matter physics. So far, the explored VQAH states have still been limited to magnetic systems. Here, using the low-energy effective model and Floquet theorem, we propose a different mechanism to realize the Floquet VQAH state in nonmagnetic heterobilayers under light irradiation. We then realize this proposal via first-principles calculations in transition metal dichalcogenide heterobilayers, which initially possess the time-reversal invariant valley quantum spin Hall (VQSH) state. By irradiating circularly polarized light, the time-reversal invariant VQSH state can evolve into the VQAH state, behaving as an optically switchable topological spin-valley filter. These findings not only offer a rational scheme to realize the VQAH state without magnetic orders, but also pave a fascinating path for designing topological spintronic and valleytronic devices.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy