Near-field Nanoscopy of Terahertz Polaritons with Quantitative Dielectric Mapping

By Xiao Guo, Xin He, Zach Degnan, Bogdan C Donose, Karl Bertling, Arkady Fedorov, Aleksandar D Rakic, Peter Jacobson
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Xiao Guo, Xin He, Zach Degnan, Bogdan C Donose, Karl Bertling, Arkady Fedorov, Aleksandar D Rakic, Peter Jacobson. Terahertz waves find broad use in physics, chemistry, and engineering for sensing applications. However, most experiments operate in the far-field, which

Chiral excitonics in monolayer semiconductors on patterned dielectric

Monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides feature tightly bound bright excitons at the degenerate valleys, where electron-hole Coulomb exchange interaction strongly couples the valley pseudospin to the momentum of exciton. Placed on periodically structured dielectric substrate, the spatial modulation of the Coulomb interaction leads to the formation of exciton Bloch states with real-space valley pseudospin texture displayed in a mesoscopic supercell. We find this spatial valley texture in the exciton Bloch function is pattern-locked to the propagation direction, enabling nano-optical excitation of directional exciton flow through the valley selection rule. The left-right directionality of the injected exciton current is controlled by the circular polarization of excitation, while the angular directionality is controlled by the excitation location, exhibiting a vortex pattern in a supercell. The phenomenon is reminiscent of the chiral light-matter interaction in nano-photonics structures, with the role of the guided electromagnetic wave now replaced by the valley-orbit coupled exciton Bloch wave in a uniform monolayer, which points to new excitonic devices with non-reciprocal functionalities.
PHYSICS
Local Optical Chirality Induced by Near-Field Mode Interference in Achiral Plasmonic Metamolecules

Andreas Horrer, Yinping Zhang, Davy Gérard, Jérémie Béal, Mathieu Kociak, Jérôme Plain, Renaud Bachelot. When circularly polarized light interacts with a nanostructure, the optical response depends on the geometry of the structure. If the nanostructure is chiral (i.e., it cannot be superimposed on its mirror image), then its optical response, both in near-field and far-field, depends on the handedness of the incident light. In contrast, achiral structures exhibit identical far-field responses for left- and right-circular polarization. Here, we show that a perfectly achiral nanostructure, a plasmonic metamolecule with trigonal D3h symmetry, exhibits a near-field response that is sensitive to the handedness of light. This effect stems from the near-field interference between the different plasmonic modes sustained by the plasmonic metamolecule under circularly polarized light excitation. The local chirality in a plasmonic trimer is then experimentally evidenced with nanoscale resolution using a molecular probe. Our experiments demonstrate that the optical near-field chirality can be imprinted into the photosensitive polymer, turning an optical chirality into a geometrical chirality that can be imaged using atomic force microscopy. These results are of interest for the field of polarization-sensitive photochemistry.
MATHEMATICS
Ultrafast, low-energy, all-optical switch in polariton waveguides

D. G. Suárez-Forero, F. Riminucci, V. Ardizzone, A. Gianfrate, F. Todisco, M. De Giorgi, D. Ballarini, G. Gigli, K. Baldwin, L. Pfeiffer, D. Sanvitto. The requirement for optical-electrical-optical conversion of signals in optical technologies is often one of the majors bottleneck in terms of speed and energy consumption. The use of dressed photons (also called polaritons), that allows for intrinsic sizable interactions, could significantly improve the performances of optical integrated elements such as switches or optical gates. In this work we demonstrate the ultrafast switch of a laser coupled into a polaritonic waveguide triggered by an optical pulse resonant with the same dispersion but at a lower energy. Our experiments show two effects capable to interrupt the transmission of the laser in two different time ranges: a sub-picosecond time range due to the optical Stark effect, and a picosecond range governed by the creation of a charge reservoir. In the latter regime we found that at certain power of excitation the activation of dark states allows for a long persistence of the switching much beyond the bright exciton lifetime.
SCIENCE
IR/UV mixing from local similarity maps of scalar non-Hermitian field theories

We propose to gauge the group of similarity transformations that acts on a space of non-Hermitian scalar theories. We introduce the "similarity gauge field", which acts as a gauge connection on the space of non-Hermitian theories characterized by (and equivalent to a Hermitian) real-valued mass spectrum. This extension leads to new effects: if the mass matrix is not the same in distant regions of space, but its eigenvalues coincide pairwisely in both regions, the particle masses stay constant in the whole spacetime, making the model indistinguishable from a standard, low-energy and scalar Hermitian one. However, contrary to the Hermitian case, the high-energy scalar particles become unstable at a particular wavelength determined by the strength of the emergent similarity gauge field. This instability corresponds to momentum-dependent exceptional points, whose locations cannot be identified from an analysis of the eigenvalues of the coordinate-dependent squared mass matrix in isolation, as one might naively have expected. For a doublet of scalar particles with masses of the order 1 MeV and a similarity gauge rotation of order unity at distances of 1 meter, the corrections to the masses are about 10^{-7} eV, which makes no experimentally detectable imprint on the low-energy spectrum. However, the instability occurs at 10^{18} eV, suggestively in the energy range of detectable ultra-high-energy cosmic rays, thereby making this truly non-Hermitian effect and its generalizations of phenomenological interest for high-energy particle physics.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dielectric#Design#Engineering
MVG Introduce Dual Polarized Probes for Spherical Near-Field Measurement

Microwave Vision Group (MVG) has introduced Dual Polarized Probes for spherical near-field measurement, suitable for FF measurements, calibration and polarization reference. Probes and feeds are microwave sensors dedicated to test ranges for the characterization of antennas and other devices under test. Their specifications are tailored to a particular measurement range and technique used, either based on near-field or far-field methods.
TECHNOLOGY
Genetic Engineering News

New Method Promises Quantitative Insights into Dynamic Membranes

Biological membranes make life possible. Proteins recruited to the lipid bilayers of cell membranes are pivotal in sensing environmental changes, establishing polarity, and regulating division. But understanding the dynamic and transient molecular interactions that occur at membranes in real-time without altering the interacting biomolecules, poses major technical challenges. Current methods...
SCIENCE
Noncollinear electro-optic sampling detection of terahertz pulses in a LiNbO$_3$ crystal with avoiding the effect of intrinsic birefringence

A. I. Shugurov (1), S. B. Bodrov (1 and 2), E. A. Mashkovich (1 and 3), H. Kitahara (4), N. A. Abramovsky (1), M. Tani (4), M. I. Bakunov (1) ((1) University of Nizhny Novgorod, (2) Institute of Applied Physics, Russian Academy of Sciences, (3) Radboud University, Institute for Molecules and Materials, (4) Research Center for Development of Far-Infrared Region, University of Fukui)
PHYSICS
3D stochastic interferometer detects picometer deformations and minute dielectric fluctuations of its optical volume

Interferometers measure variations of optical length differences along 1D paths. Here, we introduce the concept of three-dimensional stochastic interferometry. Using a highly diffuse reflective cavity filled with a coherent monochromatic photon gas, we create a 3D Berry field leading to a statistically isotropic and homogeneous speckle interference pattern. Minute variations of the cavity geometry or the dielectric tensor field inside cause detectable speckle fluctuations. With a centimeter-sized quartz-powder cavity with typically $1700$ reflections per transit, our interferometer yields a typical finesse of $10500$, and the interferometric response has a dynamic range of up to $6$ decades over $8$ to $10$ frequency decades below $100$ MHz. Cavity deformations are detected with a power noise floor of $4.10^{-3}$ pm$^2$, which corresponds to $2.7$ pm at $1$ kHz, while cavity amplification reveals picometric thermal fluctuations of scattering colloids. We anticipate this work to enable 3D optical metrology applications in acoustics, seismology, optical rheology, and low-frequency dielectric spectroscopy in material sciences.
SCIENCE
Science
Chemistry
A Primer on Near-Field Beamforming for Arrays and Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces

Wireless communication systems have almost exclusively operated in the far-field of antennas and antenna arrays, which is conventionally characterized by having propagation distances beyond the Fraunhofer distance. This is natural since the Fraunhofer distance is normally only a few wavelengths. With the advent of active arrays and passive reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) that are physically large, it is plausible that the transmitter or receiver is located in between the Fraunhofer distance of the individual array/surface elements and the Fraunhofer distance of the entire array. An RIS then can be configured to reflect the incident waveform towards a point in the radiative near-field of the surface, resulting in a beam with finite depth, or as a conventional angular beam with infinity focus, which only results in amplification in the far-field. To understand when these different options are viable, an accurate characterization of the near-field behaviors is necessary. In this paper, we revisit the motivation and approximations behind the Fraunhofer distance and show that it is not the right metric for determining when near-field focusing is possible. We obtain the distance range where finite-depth beamforming is possible and the distance where the beamforming gain tapers off.
SCIENCE
Statistical mechanics of a dielectric polymer chain in the force ensemble

Constitutive modeling of dielectric elastomers has been of long standing interest in mechanics. Over the last two decades rigorous constitutive models have been developed that couple the electrical response of these polymers with large deformations characteristic of soft solids. A drawback of these models is that unlike classic models of rubber elasticity they do not consider the coupled electromechanical response of single polymer chains which must be treated using statistical mechanics. The objective of this paper is to compute the stretch and polarization of single polymer chains subject to a fixed force and fixed electric field using statistical mechanics. We assume that the dipoles induced by the applied electric field at each link do not interact with each other and compute the partition function using standard techniques. We then calculate the stretch and polarization by taking appropriate derivatives of the partition function and obtain analytical results in various limits. We also perform Markov chain Monte Carlo simulations using the Metropolis and umbrella sampling methods, as well as develop a new sampling method which improves convergence by exploiting a symmetry inherent in dielectric polymer chains. The analytical expressions are shown to agree with the Monte Carlo results over a range of forces and electric fields. Our results complement recent work on the statistical mechanics of electro-responsive chains which obtains analytical expressions in a different ensemble.
MATHEMATICS
Quantifying nanoscale electromagnetic fields in near-field microscopy by Fourier demodulation analysis

Confining light to sharp metal tips has become a versatile technique to study optical and electronic properties far below the diffraction limit. Particularly near-field microscopy in the mid-infrared spectral range has found a variety of applications in probing nanostructures and their dynamics. Yet, the ongoing quest for ultimately high spatial resolution down to the single-nanometer regime and quantitative three-dimensional nano-tomography depends vitally on a precise knowledge of the spatial distribution of the near fields emerging from the probe. Here, we perform finite element simulations of a tip with realistic geometry oscillating above a dielectric sample. By introducing a novel Fourier demodulation analysis of the electric field at each point in space, we reliably quantify the distribution of the near fields above and within the sample. Besides inferring the lateral field extension, which can be smaller than the tip radius of curvature, we also quantify the probing volume within the sample. Finally, we visualize the scattering process into the far field at a given demodulation order, for the first time, and shed light onto the nanoscale distribution of the near fields and its evolution as the tip-sample distance is varied. Our work represents a crucial step in understanding and tailoring the spatial distribution of evanescent fields in optical nanoscopy.
CHEMISTRY
Waveguiding valley excitons in monolayer transition metal dicalcogenides by dielectric interfaces in the substrate

In monolayers of the semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides, the electron-hole exchange interaction splits the exciton dispersion into a massive transverse branch, and a longitudinal branch that has very light or even zero mass depending on the form of screened Coulomb interaction. The group velocity of the longitudinal branch is sensitive to the strength of electron-hole exchange, which can be engineered through the dielectric environment. Here we show that dielectric patterning of the substrate can be exploited to realize waveguide of the exciton in the longitudinal branch in a homogeneous monolayer, leaving the massive transverse branch unaffected. At a lateral interface of different dielectric constant in the substrate, the transmission and reflection of exciton in the longitudinal branch obey the Snell-Descartes law of optical system, and total reflection can be exploited to realize excitonic waveguide using two parallel interfaces. The same dielectric pattern of the substrate appears to be completely transparent for the massive transverse branch exciton, which has no interface scattering. When the monolayer is placed on a one-dimensional dielectric superlattice, the dispersion of the longitudinal branch is strongly renormalized, and the wavefunctions exhibit one-dimensional features, confined to either the low-dielectric or high-dielectric regions. In contrast, the massive transverse branch excitons are not affected by the substrate dielectric pattern, exhibiting pristine properties as in a freestanding monolayer.
PHYSICS
Search for dark photons using a multilayer dielectric haloscope equipped with a single-photon avalanche diode

Laura Manenti, Umang Mishra, Gianmarco Bruno, Adriano Di Giovanni, Alexander John Millar, Knut Dundas Morå, Henry Roberts, Panos Oikonomou, Isaac Sarnoff, Francesco Arneodo. We report on the results of the search for dark photons with mass around 1.5$\,\rm eV/c^2$ using a multilayer dielectric haloscope equipped with an affordable and commercially available photosensor. The multilayer stack, which enables the conversion of dark photons (DP) to Standard Model photons, is made of 23 bilayers of alternating SiO$_2$ and Si$_3$N$_4$ thin films with linearly increasing thicknesses through the stack (a configuration known as a "chirped stack"). The thicknesses have been chosen according to an optimisation algorithm in order to maximise the DP-photon conversion in the energy region where the photosensor sensitivity peaks. This prototype experiment, baptised MuDHI (Multilayer Dielectric Haloscope Investigation) by the authors of this paper, has been designed, developed and run at the Astroparticle Laboratory of New York University Abu Dhabi, which marks the first time a dark matter experiment has been operated in the Middle East.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bright single photon emitters with enhanced quantum efficiency in a two-dimensional semiconductor coupled with dielectric nano-antennas

Single photon emitters in atomically-thin semiconductors can be deterministically positioned using strain induced by underlying nano-structures. Here, we couple monolayer WSe2 to high-refractive-index gallium phosphide dielectric nano-antennas providing both optical enhancement and monolayer deformation. For single photon emitters formed on such nano-antennas, we find very low (femto-Joule) saturation pulse energies and up to 104 times brighter photoluminescence than in WSe2 placed on low-refractive-index SiO2 pillars. We show that the key to these observations is the increase on average by a factor of 5 of the quantum efficiency of the emitters coupled to the nano-antennas. This further allows us to gain new insights into their photoluminescence dynamics, revealing the roles of the dark exciton reservoir and Auger processes. We also find that the coherence time of such emitters is limited by intrinsic dephasing processes. Our work establishes dielectric nano-antennas as a platform for high-efficiency quantum light generation in monolayer semiconductors.
PHYSICS
Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
PHYSICS
Shaping Magnetic Fields with Zero-Magnetic-Permeability Media

Some of the most important technological challenges of today's society, such as fusion reactors for future clean unlimited energy or the next generation of medical imaging techniques, require precise spatial shapes of strong magnetic fields. Achieving these high fields is currently hindered by limitations such as large forces damaging the wires in coils or the saturation of ferromagnets at high fields. Here we demonstrate a novel paradigm for creating magnetic landscapes. By enclosing magnetic sources within zero-magnetic-permeability (ZMP) media, a set of novel properties is unveiled. The magnetic field shape directly results from the contour of the outer surface of the ZMP enclosure, which allows the realization of basically any imaginable field landscape. Also, currents embedded in ZMP media can be fully magnetically isolated, which eliminates the forces in the wires, one of the main factors that currently impedes achieving very high magnetic fields. We confirm these properties, rooted in fundamental laws of electromagnetism, by numerical simulations and by proof-of-principle experiments using conventional high-temperature superconductors as ZMP materials, which showcase the practical applicability of our ideas. The freedom in the design of magnetic fields provided by ZMP media enables to concentrate and homogenize magnetic fields with unprecedented precision, as needed in medical imaging techniques and particle-physics experiments, and to realize devices like perfect electromagnetic absorbers of mechanical vibrations.
PHYSICS
High-resolution 'magic'-field spectroscopy on trapped polyatomic molecules

Rapid progress in cooling and trapping of molecules has enabled first experiments on high resolution spectroscopy of trapped diatomic molecules, promising unprecedented precision. Extending this work to polyatomic molecules provides unique opportunities due to more complex geometries and additional internal degrees of freedom. Here, this is achieved by combining a homogeneous-field microstructured electric trap, rotational transitions with minimal Stark broadening at a 'magic' offset electric field, and optoelectrical Sisyphus cooling of molecules to the low millikelvin temperature regime. We thereby reduce Stark broadening on the $J=5\leftarrow4$ ($K=3$) transition of formaldehyde at $364\,$GHz to well below $1\,$kHz, observe Doppler-limited linewidths down to $3.8\,$kHz, and determine the 'magic'-field line position with an uncertainty below $100\,$Hz. Our approach opens a multitude of possibilities for investigating diverse polyatomic molecule species.
CHEMISTRY
Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
PHYSICS
Relativistic collapse of Landau levels of Kane fermions in crossed electric and magnetic fields

Using an elegant model involving only $\Gamma_{6c}$ and $\Gamma_{8v}$ bands, massless Kane fermions were defined as the particles associated with the peculiar band structure of gapless HgCdTe crystals. Although their dispersion relation resembles that of a pseudo-spin-1 Dirac semimetal, these particles were originally considered to be hybrids of pseudospin-1 and -1/2 fermions. Here we unequivocally find that by considering an additional $\Gamma_{7c}$ conduction band inherent in HgCdTe crystals, the Kane fermions are ultimately two nested Dirac particles. This observation allows the direct application of Lorentz transformations to describe the relativistic behavior of these particles in crossed electric and magnetic fields. By studying the relativistic collapse of their Landau levels at different orientations between the crossed fields and the main crystallographic axes, we demonstrate that the Kane fermions strikingly decay into two independent Dirac particles with increasing of electric field. Our results provide new insight into semi-relativistic effects in narrow-gap semiconductors in crossed electric and magnetic fields.
PHYSICS

