CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Time-crystalline long-range order in squeezed ground state

By Nobuyuki Okuma
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

A ground-state time crystal is widely believed to be impossible for realistic macroscopic systems. In particular, Watanabe and Oshikawa proved a theorem that implies the absence of the time-dependent long-range order (TDLRO) in the ground states of general short-range many-body systems. However,

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Influence of long range forces on the transition states and dynamics of NaCl ion-pair dissociation in water

We study NaCl ion-pair dissociation in a dilute aqueous solution using computer simulations both for the full system with long range Coulomb interactions and for a well chosen reference system with short range intermolecular interactions. Analyzing results using concepts from Local Molecular Field (LMF) theory and the recently proposed AI-based analysis tool "State predictive information bottleneck" (SPIB) we show that the system with short range interactions can accurately reproduce the transition rate for the dissociation process, the dynamics for moving between the underlying metastable states, and the transition state ensemble. Contributions from long range interactions can be largely neglected for these processes because long range forces from the direct interionic Coulomb interactions are almost completely canceled ($>90\%$) by those from solvent interactions over the length scale where the transition takes place. Thus for this important monovalent ion-pair system, short range forces alone are able to capture detailed consequences of the collective solvent motion, allowing the use of physically suggestive and computationally efficient short range models for the disassociation event. We believe that the framework here should be applicable to disentangling mechanisms for more complex processes such as multivalent ion disassociation, where previous work has suggested that long range contributions may be more important.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Long-range neutrinoless double beta decay mechanisms

Understanding the origin of lepton number violation is one of the fundamental questions in particle physics today. Neutrinoless double beta decay provides a way in which this violation can be tested. In this article, we derive the form of hadronic and leptonic matrix elements for all possible long-range mechanisms of neutrinoless double beta decay. With these, we calculate the numerical values of the nuclear matrix elements (NME) and phase space factors (PSF) by making use of the interacting boson model of the nucleus (IBM-2) for NMEs and of exact Dirac wave functions for the PSFs. We show that:\ (I) lepton number violation can occur even with zero (or very small) neutrino mass and (II) the angular correlations of the emitted electrons can distinguish between different models of non-standard (NS) mechanisms. We set limits on the coupling constants of some NS models, in particular Left-Right models and SUSY models.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Learning ground states of quantum Hamiltonians with graph networks

Solving for the lowest energy eigenstate of the many-body Schrodinger equation is a cornerstone problem that hinders understanding of a variety of quantum phenomena. The difficulty arises from the exponential nature of the Hilbert space which casts the governing equations as an eigenvalue problem of exponentially large, structured matrices. Variational methods approach this problem by searching for the best approximation within a lower-dimensional variational manifold. In this work we use graph neural networks to define a structured variational manifold and optimize its parameters to find high quality approximations of the lowest energy solutions on a diverse set of Heisenberg Hamiltonians. Using graph networks we learn distributed representations that by construction respect underlying physical symmetries of the problem and generalize to problems of larger size. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art results on a set of quantum many-body benchmark problems and works well on problems whose solutions are not positive-definite. The discussed techniques hold promise of being a useful tool for studying quantum many-body systems and providing insights into optimization and implicit modeling of exponentially-sized objects.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Long range order for random field Ising and Potts models

We present a new and simple proof for the classic results of Imbrie (1985) and Bricmont-Kupiainen (1988) that for the random field Ising model in dimension three and above there is long range order at low temperatures with presence of weak disorder. With the same method, we obtain a couple of new results: (1) we prove that long range order exists for the random field Potts model at low temperatures with presence of weak disorder in dimension three and above; (2) we obtain a lower bound on the correlation length for the random field Ising model at low temperatures in dimension two (which matches the upper bound in Ding-Wirth (2020)). Our proof is based on an extension of the Peierls argument with inputs from Chalker (1983), Fisher-Fröhlich-Spencer (1984), Ding-Wirth (2020) and Talagrand's majorizing measure theory (1980s) (and in particular, our proof does not involve the renormalization group theory).
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystalline#Nanoscale Physics#Quantum Gases#Statistical Mechanics#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Edge states in a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator

Breaking Hermiticity in topological systems gives rise to intriguing phenomena, such as the exceptional topology and the non-Hermitian skin effect. In this work, we study a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator sitting on the Kekulé-modulated honeycomb lattice with balanced gain and loss. We find that the gaplessness of the topological edge states in the non-Hermitian system is insensitive to edge geometries under moderate strength of gain and loss, unlike the cases of Hermitian topological crystalline insulators that depend on edge geometries crucially. We focus on two types of gain and loss configurations, which are $PT$-symmetric and $PT$-asymmetric, respectively. For the $PT$-symmetric configuration, the Dirac point of the topological edge states in the Hermitian molecular-zigzag-terminated ribbons splits into a pair of exceptional points. The edge gap in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons vanishes and a Dirac point forms as far as moderate gain and loss is induced. The band gaps of edge and bulk states in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons close simultaneously for the $PT$-asymmetric configuration.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Small moment antiferromagnetic ordering in single crystalline La2Ni7

Single crystals of La2Ni7 have been grown out of a binary, La-Ni melt. Temperature dependent, zero magnetic field, specific heat, electrical resistivity, and low field magnetization measurements indicate that there is a series of antiferromagnetic phase transitions at T1 = 61.0 \pm 0.2 K, T2 = 56.5 \pm 0.2 K and T3 = 42.2 \pm 0.2 K. The three specific heat anomalies found at these temperatures qualitatively have very small entropy changes associated with them and the anisotropic M(H) data saturate at ~ 0.12 {\mu}B/Ni; both observations strongly suggesting the AFM order is associated with very small, itinerant, moments. Anisotropic, H||c and H{\perp}c, {\rho}(H) and M(H) isotherms as well as constant field, {\rho}(T) and M(T) sweeps manifest signatures of multiple phase lines and result in H-T phase diagrams that are clearly anisotropic. Analysis of M(T) and M(H) data allow for the identification of the two lower temperature magnetically ordered states as antiferromagnetically ordered, with the moments aligned along the crystallographic c-axis, and the higher temperature, T2 < T < T1, state as having a finite ferromagnetic component. In addition, the metamagnetic transition at low temperatures, for H applied along the crystallographic c-axis (H||c) appears to be a near classic example of a spin-flop transition, resulting in a field stabilized antiferromagnetic state with the moments ordered perpendicular to the c-axis. Although the small moment ordering, and existence of multiple phase transitions in field and temperature, suggesting an energetic proximity of these states, could foretell a degree of pressure sensitivity, our measurements of R(T) for applied pressures up to 2.0 GPa indicate that there is very little pressure dependence of T1, T2 and T3.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Cooling radio waves to their quantum ground state

Researchers at Delft University of Technology have found a new way to cool radio waves all the way down to their quantum ground state. To do so, they used circuits that employ an analog of the so-called laser cooling technique that is frequently used to cool atomic samples. The device used a recently developed technique the researchers call photon pressure coupling, which is predicted to be of use in detecting ultra-weak magnetic resonance (MRI) signals or for quantum-sensing applications that can help the search for dark matter. The results have been published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Intermediate-Range Casimir-Polder Interaction Probed by High-Order Slow Atom Diffraction

At nanometer separation, the dominant interaction between an atom and a material surface is the fluctuation-induced Casimir–Polder potential. We demonstrate that slow atoms crossing a silicon nitride transmission nanograting are a remarkably sensitive probe for that potential. A 15% difference between nonretarded (van der Waals) and retarded Casimir–Polder potentials is discernible at distances smaller than 51 nm. We discuss the relative influence of various theoretical and experimental parameters on the potential in detail. Our work paves the way to high-precision measurement of the Casimir–Polder potential as a prerequisite for understanding fundamental physics and its relevance to applications in quantum-enhanced sensing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Floquet Valley-Polarized Quantum Anomalous Hall State in Nonmagnetic Heterobilayers

The valley-polarized quantum anomalous Hall (VQAH) state, which forwards a strategy for combining valleytronics and spintronics with nontrivial topology, attracts intensive interest in condensed-matter physics. So far, the explored VQAH states have still been limited to magnetic systems. Here, using the low-energy effective model and Floquet theorem, we propose a different mechanism to realize the Floquet VQAH state in nonmagnetic heterobilayers under light irradiation. We then realize this proposal via first-principles calculations in transition metal dichalcogenide heterobilayers, which initially possess the time-reversal invariant valley quantum spin Hall (VQSH) state. By irradiating circularly polarized light, the time-reversal invariant VQSH state can evolve into the VQAH state, behaving as an optically switchable topological spin-valley filter. These findings not only offer a rational scheme to realize the VQAH state without magnetic orders, but also pave a fascinating path for designing topological spintronic and valleytronic devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Repulsive Casimir-Polder potentials of low-lying excited states of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber

We study the Casimir-Polder potential of a multilevel alkali-metal atom near an optical nanofiber. We calculate the mean potential of the atom in a fine-structure level. We perform numerical calculations for the Casimir-Polder potentials of the ground state and a few low-lying excited states of a rubidium atom. We show that, unlike the potential of the ground state, which is negative and attractive, the potential of a low-lying excited state may take positive values, oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude, and become repulsive in some regions of atom-to-surface distances. We observe that, for a nanofiber with a radius of 200 nm, the potential for the state $8S_{1/2}$ of a rubidium atom achieves a positive peak value of about 17 $\mu$K at a distance of about 150 nm from the fiber surface, and becomes rather strongly repulsive in the region of distances from 150 to 400 nm. We also calculate the nanofiber-induced shifts of the transition frequencies of the atomic rubidium $D_2$ and $D_1$ lines. We find that the shifts are negative in the region of short distances, become positive, and oscillate around the zero value with a decaying amplitude in the region of large distances.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$p$-wave superconductivity induced from valley symmetry breaking in twisted trilayer graphene

We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coherent current correlations in a double-dot Cooper pair splitter

Exact analytical formulas are derived, by means of Keldysh Green functions, for currents and current correlation functions in a Cooper pair splitter modelled on a double quantum dot system coherently coupled to a superconductor and two normal metallic electrodes. Confining to the subspace with the inter-dot singlet we show perfect entanglement of split electrons in two separated crossed Andreev reflection processes. The studies are focused on the noise power spectrum in a whole bias voltage range. In particular, in the large voltage limit shot noise dominates and its spectrum exhibits two extraordinary side dips related to resonant inter-level current correlations caused by coherent electron-hole recombination processes accompanied by emission and absorption of photons. In the linear response limit we derived the frequency dependent admittance which shows different interference patterns for the cross and the auto current correlations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy