CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Real-space observation of emergent complexity of phase evolution in micrometer-sized IrTe$_2$ crystals

By H. Oike, K. Takeda, M. Kamitani, Y. Tokura, F. Kagawa
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We report complex behaviors in the phase evolution of transition-metal dichalcogenide IrTe$_2$ thin flakes, captured with real-space observations using scanning Raman microscopy. The phase transition progresses via growth of a small number

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Josep Ferrando: “A System Is Flexible When It Accumulates the Maximum Amount of Algorithms, Generating Complex Spaces but Without Complications”

Josep Ferrando is an architect based in Barcelona. He is the Dean of the La Salle Higher Technical School of Architecture (ETSALS), as well as Director of the Obert d'Arquitectura Center of Barcelona and of the Department of Culture of the College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC). Combining his academic career and his frequent lectures, his office develops projects that explore different scales and materials, experimenting with constructive systems and innovative solutions. We talked with him about the importance of materials in architecture, and about the synergies he finds between practice and teaching.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Null boundary phase space: slicings, news and memory

We construct the boundary phase space in $D$-dimensional Einstein gravity with a generic given co-dimension one null surface ${\cal N}$ as the boundary. The associated boundary symmetry algebra is a semi-direct sum of diffeomorphisms of $\cal N$ and Weyl rescalings. It is generated by $D$ towers of surface charges that are generic functions over $\cal N$. These surface charges can be rendered integrable for appropriate slicings of the phase space, provided there is no graviton flux through $\cal N$. In one particular slicing of this type, the charge algebra is the direct sum of the Heisenberg algebra and diffeomorphisms of the transverse space, ${\cal N}_v$ for any fixed value of the advanced time $v$. Finally, we introduce null surface expansion- and spin-memories, and discuss associated memory effects that encode the passage of gravitational waves through $\cal N$, imprinted in a change of the surface charges.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Entropy and complexity unveil the landscape of memes evolution

On the Internet, information circulates fast and widely, and the form of content adapts to comply with users’ cognitive abilities. Memes are an emerging aspect of the internet system of signification, and their visual schemes evolve by adapting to a heterogeneous context. A fundamental question is whether they present culturally and temporally transcendent characteristics in their organizing principles. In this work, we study the evolution of 2 million visual memes published on Reddit over ten years, from 2011 to 2020, in terms of their statistical complexity and entropy. A combination of a deep neural network and a clustering algorithm is used to group memes according to the underlying templates. The grouping of memes is the cornerstone to trace the growth curve of these objects. We observe an exponential growth of the number of new created templates with a doubling time of approximately 6 months, and find that long-lasting templates are associated with strong early adoption. Notably, the creation of new memes is accompanied with an increased visual complexity of memes content, in a continuous effort to represent social trends and attitudes, that parallels a trend observed also in painting art.
INTERNET
Digital Photography Review

Video: First-ever look at crystals forming in real-time at atomic resolution

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have combined novel techniques to record the first-ever atomic resolution video of salt crystals as they form in real-time. The team used the novel technique of atomic-resolution real-time video recording and the similarly novel technique of conical carbon nanotube confinement to achieve this impressive feat.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Micrometer#Crystals#Materials Science#Emergent#Superconductivity#Phys
chemistryworld.com

Exploiting evolution to explore chemical space shows promise for drug discovery

Assembly theory – an approach that characterises molecular complexity – has been used by scientists in the UK to investigate how selection emerges in chemistry. The method offers new possibilities for making compounds with desired properties in a minimum number of steps based on evolution. ‘By using assembly theory to follow a given path of, say, molecular evolution of a natural product that is a useful drug, we can predict how that product will evolve and literally “jump ahead” in time to get the new molecule rather than waiting,’ says Lee Cronin at the University of Glasgow, UK, who invented assembly theory and led the study.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

OG-SPACE: Optimized Stochastic Simulation of Spatial Models of Cancer Evolution

Algorithmic strategies for the spatio-temporal simulation of multi-cellular systems are crucial to generate synthetic datasets for bioinformatics tools benchmarking, as well as to investigate experimental hypotheses on real-world systems in a variety of in-silico scenarios. In particular, efficient algorithms are needed to overcome the harsh trade-off between scalability and expressivity, which typically limits our capability to produce realistic simulations, especially in the context of cancer evolution. We introduce the Optimized Gillespie algorithm for simulating Stochastic sPAtial models of Cancer Evolution (OG-SPACE), a computational framework for the simulation of the spatio-temporal evolution of cancer subpopulations and of the experimental procedures of both bulk andsingle-cell sequencing. OG-SPACE relies on an evolution of the Gillespie algorithm optimized to deal with large numbers of cells and is designed tohandle a variety of birth-death processes and interaction rules on arbitrary lattices. As output OG-SPACE returns: the visual snapshots of the spatial configuration of the system over time, the phylogeny of the (sampled) cells, the mutational tree, the variant allele frequency spectrum (for bulk experiments) and the cell genotypes (for single-cell experiments).OG-SPACE is freely available at:this https URL.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Mass extinction changes rules of body size evolution

Scientists at Stanford University have discovered a surprising pattern in how life reemerges from cataclysm. Research published Oct. 6 in Proceedings of the Royal Society B shows the usual rules of body size evolution change not only during mass extinction, but also during subsequent recovery. Since the 1980s, evolutionary biologists...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

A note on (weak) phase and norm retrievable Real Hilbert space frames and projections

Begin{abstract} In this manuscript, we answer a list of longstanding open problems on weak phase retrieval including: (1) A complete classification of the vectors $\{x_i\}_{i=1}^2$ in $\RR^3$ that do weak phase retrieval; (2) We show that frames doing weak phase retrieval in $\RR^n$ must span $\RR^n$; (3) We give an example of a set of vectors doing phase retrieval but their orthogonal complement hyperplanes fail weak phase retrieval; (4) We give a classification of weak phase retrievable frames - which makes clear the difference between phase retrieval and weak phase retrieval; (5) We classify when weak phase retrievable frames also do norm retrieval. We then introduce the notion of weak phase retrieval by projections and develop their basic properties. We then look at phase (norm) retrieval by projections. We end with some open problems.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Shifting beams at normal incidence via controlling momentum-space geometric phases

When hitting interfaces between two different media, light beams may undergo small shifts. Such beam shifts cannot be described by the geometrical optics based on Snell's law and their underlying physics has attracted much attention. Conventional beam shifts like Goos-HÃ¤nchen shifts and Imbert-Fedorov shifts not only require obliquely incident beams but also are mostly very small compared to the wavelength and waist size of the beams. Here we propose a method to realize large and controllable polarization-dependent lateral shifts for normally incident beams with photonic crystal slabs. As a proof of the concept, we engineer the momentum-space geometric phase distribution of a normally incident beam by controlling its interaction with a photonic crystal slab whose momentum-space polarization structure is designed on purpose. The engineered geometric phase distribution is designed to result in a large shift of the beam. We fabricate the designed photonic crystal slab and directly observe the beam shift, which is"‰~5 times the wavelength and approaches the waist radius. Based on periodic structures and only requiring simple manipulation of symmetry, our proposed method is an important step towards practical applications of beam shifting effects.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Emerging correlated charge orders in a layered super-atomic crystal

Shuya Xing, Linlu Wu, Zilu Wang, Xu Chen, Haining Liu, Shuo Han, Le Lei, Qi Zheng, Li Huang, Xiao Lin, Liming Xie, Xiaolong Chen, Hong-Jun Gao, Zhihai Cheng, Jiangang Guo, Shancai Wang, Wei Ji. Synthesis of emergent crystals is the foundation of discovering novel phenomena and exploring intriguing properties. Comparing...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Linearly stable and unstable complex soliton solutions with real energies in the Bullough-Dodd model

We investigate different types of complex soliton solutions with regard to their stability against linear pertubations. In the Bullough-Dodd scalar field theory we find linearly stable complex ${\cal{PT}}$-symmetric solutions and linearly unstable solutions for which the ${\cal{PT}}$-symmetry is broken. Both types of solutions have real energies. The auxiliary Sturm-Liouville eigenvalue equation in the stability analysis for the ${\cal{PT}}$-symmetric solutions can be solved exactly by supersymmetrically mapping it to an isospectral partner system involving a shifted and scaled inverse $\cosh$-squared potential. We identify exactly one shape mode in form of a bound state solution and scattering states which when used as linear perturbations leave the solutions stable. The auxiliary problem for the solutions with broken ${\cal{PT}}$-symmetry involves a complex shifted and scaled inverse $\sin$-squared potential. The corresponding bound and scattering state solutions have complex eigenvalues, such that when used as linear perturbations for the corresponding soliton solutions lead to their decay or blow up as time evolves.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Real spectra, Anderson localization, and topological phases in one-dimensional quasireciprocal systems

We introduce the one-dimensional quasireciprocal lattices where the forward hopping amplitudes between nearest neighboring sites $\{ t+t_{jR} \}$ are chosen to be a random permutation of the backward hopping $\{ t+t_{jL} \}$ or vice versa. The values of $\{ t_{jL} \}$ (or $\{t_{jR} \}$) can be periodic, quasiperiodic, or randomly distributed. We show that the Hamiltonian matrices are pseudo-Hermitian and the energy spectra are real as long as $\{ t_{jL} \}$ (or $\{t_{jR} \}$) are smaller than the threshold value. While the non-Hermitian skin effect is always absent in the eigenstates due to the global cancellation of local nonreciprocity, the competition between the nonreciprocity and the accompanying disorders in hopping amplitudes gives rise to energy-dependent localization transitions. Moreover, in the quasireciprocal Su-Schrieffer-Heeger models with staggered hopping $t_{jL}$ (or $t_{jR}$), topologically nontrivial phases are found in the real-spectra regimes characterized by nonzero winding numbers. Finally, we propose an experimental scheme to realize the quasireciprocal models in electrical circuits. Our findings shed new light on the subtle interplay among nonreciprocity, disorder, and topology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Statistical and Computational Complexities of Polyak Step Size Gradient Descent

We study the statistical and computational complexities of the Polyak step size gradient descent algorithm under generalized smoothness and Lojasiewicz conditions of the population loss function, namely, the limit of the empirical loss function when the sample size goes to infinity, and the stability between the gradients of the empirical and population loss functions, namely, the polynomial growth on the concentration bound between the gradients of sample and population loss functions. We demonstrate that the Polyak step size gradient descent iterates reach a final statistical radius of convergence around the true parameter after logarithmic number of iterations in terms of the sample size. It is computationally cheaper than the polynomial number of iterations on the sample size of the fixed-step size gradient descent algorithm to reach the same final statistical radius when the population loss function is not locally strongly convex. Finally, we illustrate our general theory under three statistical examples: generalized linear model, mixture model, and mixed linear regression model.
COMPUTERS
indianapublicmedia.org

Scientists observe incredible aurora display known as a "space hurricane"

It’s a bird; it’s a plane; it’s—a space hurricane? That’s what a team of scientists are calling an auroral phenomenon they observed in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. The scientists found the phenomenon while looking through satellite data from 2014 and then making a 3D model of what the data showed. According to their research, one night, far above the north magnetic pole, there was an aurora packed into a vortex shape with a 1000-kilometer-wide diameter. It had multiple arms, spun counterclockwise around a calm center, and lasted about 8 hours. Though it looked and acted like a hurricane, this so-called space hurricane wasn’t the same as the hurricanes we see in oceans on Earth’s surface. So, what exactly was this thing?
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quiescent Galaxy Size, Velocity Dispersion, and Dynamical Mass Evolution

Ivana Damjanov (1, 2), Jubee Sohn (3), Yousuke Utsumi (4), Margaret J. Geller (3), Ian Dell'Antonio (5) ((1) Department of Astronomy and Physics, Saint Mary's University, Canada, (2) Canada Research Chair in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Tier II, (3) Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, USA, (4) SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, USA, (5) Department of Physics, Brown University, USA)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Emergence of Kinematic Space from Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor

We generalize the Quantum Geometric Tensor by replacing a Hamiltonian with a modular Hamiltonian. The symmetric part of the Quantum Geometric Tensor provides a Fubini-Study metric, and its anti-symmetric sector gives a Berry curvature. Now the generalization or Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor gives a Kinematic Space and a modular Berry curvature. Here we demonstrate the emergence by focusing on a spherical entangling surface. We also use the result of the identity Virasoro block to relate the connected correlator of two Wilson lines to the two-point function of a modular Hamiltonian. This result realizes a novel holographic entanglement formula for two intervals of a general separation. This formula does not only hold for a classical gravity sector but also Quantum Gravity. The formula also provides a new Quantum Information interpretation to the connected correlators of Wilson lines as the mutual information. Our study provides an opportunity to explore Quantum Kinematic Space through Quantum Modular Geometric Tensor and hence go beyond symmetry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Polaronic transport and thermoelectricity in Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals

We carried out a comprehensive study of the structural, electrical transport, thermal and thermodynamic properties in ferrimagnetic Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals. Mn and Te $K$-edge X-ray absorption spectroscopy and synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction were measured to provide information on the local atomic environment and the average crystal structure. The dc and ac magnetic susceptibility measurements indicate a second-order paramagnetic to ferrimagnetic transition at $T_c$ $\sim$ 74 K, which is further confirmed by the specific heat measurement. Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ exhibits semiconducting behavior along with a large negative magnetoresistance of -87\% at $T_c$ and relatively high value of thermopower up to $\sim$ 10 mV/K at 5 K. Besides the rapidly increasing resistivity $\rho(T)$ and thermopower $S(T)$ below 20 K, the large discrepancy between activation energy for resistivity $E_\rho$ and thermopower $E_S$ above 20 K indicates the polaronic transport mechanism. Furthermore, the thermal conductivity $\kappa(T)$ of Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ is notably rather low, comparable to Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$, and is strongly suppressed in magnetic field across $T_c$, indicating the presence of strong spin-lattice coupling, also similar with Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$.
MINNESOTA STATE
arxiv.org

Galactic Chemical Evolution of Radioactive Isotopes with an s-process Contribution

T. C. L. Trueman, B. Côté, A. Yagüe López, J. den Hartogh, M. Pignatari, B. Soós, A. I. Karakas, M. Lugaro. Analysis of inclusions in primitive meteorites reveals that several short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) with half-lives $0.1-100$ Myr existed in the early Solar System (ESS). We investigate the ESS origin of $^{107}$Pd, $^{135}$Cs, and $^{182}$Hf, which are produced by $slow$ neutron captures (the $s$-process) in asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars. We modelled the galactic abundances of these SLRs using the OMEGA+ galactic chemical evolution (GCE) code and two sets of mass- and metallicity-dependent AGB nucleosynthesis yields (Monash and FRUITY). Depending on the ratio of the mean life $\tau$ of the SLR to the average length of time between the formation of AGB progenitor $\gamma$, we calculate timescales relevant for the birth of the Sun. If $\tau/\gamma\gtrsim2$, we predict self-consistent isolation times between 9 and 26 Myr by decaying the GCE predicted $^{107}$Pd/$^{108}$Pd, $^{135}$Cs/$^{133}$Cs, and $^{182}$Hf/$^{180}$Hf ratios to their respective ESS ratios. The predicted $^{107}$Pd/$^{182}$Hf ratio indicates that our GCE models are missing $9-73\%$ of $^{107}$Pd and $^{108}$Pd in the ESS. This missing component may have come from AGB stars of higher metallicity than those that contributed to the ESS in our GCE code. If $\tau/\gamma\lesssim0.3$, we calculate instead the time ($T_{\rm LE}$) from the last nucleosynthesis event that added the SLRs into the presolar matter to the formation of the oldest solids in the ESS. For the 2 M$_\odot$, $Z=0.01$ Monash model we find a self-consistent solution of $T_{\rm LE}=25.5$ Myr.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy