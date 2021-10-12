CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Parity Splitting and Polarized-Illumination Selection of Plasmonic Higher-Order Topological States

By Yuanzhen Li, Su Xu, Zijian Zhang, Yumeng Yang, Xinrong Xie, Wenzheng Ye, Haoran Xue, Zuojia Wang, Qi-Dai Chen, Hong-Bo Sun, Erping Li, Hongsheng Chen, Fei Gao
 10 days ago

Yuanzhen Li, Su Xu, Zijian Zhang, Yumeng Yang, Xinrong Xie, Wenzheng Ye, Haoran Xue, Zuojia Wang, Qi-Dai Chen, Hong-Bo Sun, Erping Li, Hongsheng Chen, Fei Gao. Topological states, originated from interactions between internal degree of freedoms (like spin and orbital)

Related
Edge states in a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator

Breaking Hermiticity in topological systems gives rise to intriguing phenomena, such as the exceptional topology and the non-Hermitian skin effect. In this work, we study a non-Hermitian topological crystalline insulator sitting on the Kekulé-modulated honeycomb lattice with balanced gain and loss. We find that the gaplessness of the topological edge states in the non-Hermitian system is insensitive to edge geometries under moderate strength of gain and loss, unlike the cases of Hermitian topological crystalline insulators that depend on edge geometries crucially. We focus on two types of gain and loss configurations, which are $PT$-symmetric and $PT$-asymmetric, respectively. For the $PT$-symmetric configuration, the Dirac point of the topological edge states in the Hermitian molecular-zigzag-terminated ribbons splits into a pair of exceptional points. The edge gap in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons vanishes and a Dirac point forms as far as moderate gain and loss is induced. The band gaps of edge and bulk states in the Hermitian armchair-terminated ribbons close simultaneously for the $PT$-asymmetric configuration.
PHYSICS
Propagation of chaos and the higher order statistics in the wave kinetic theory

This manuscript continues and extends in various directions the result in arXiv:2104.11204, which gave a full derivation of the wave kinetic equation (WKE) from the nonlinear Schrödinger (NLS) equation in dimensions $d\geq 3$. The wave kinetic equation describes the effective dynamics of the second moments of the Fourier modes of the NLS solution at the kinetic timescale, and in the kinetic limit in which the size of the system diverges to infinity and the strength of the nonlinearity vanishes asymptotically according to a specified scaling law. Here, we investigate the behavior of the joint distribution of these Fourier modes and derive their effective limit dynamics at the kinetic timescale. In particular, we prove propagation of chaos in the wave setting: initially independent Fourier modes retain this independence in the kinetic limit. Such statements are central to the formal derivations of all kinetic theories, dating back to the work of Boltzmann (Stosszahlansatz). We obtain this by deriving the asymptotics of the higher Fourier moments, which are shown to be given by solutions of the so-called wave kinetic heirarchy (WKH) with factorized initial data, hence giving a rigorous justification of the latter system. We treat both Gaussian and non-Gaussian initial distributions. In the Gaussian setting, we prove propagation of Gaussianity as we show that the asymptotic distribution retains the Gaussianity of the initial data in the limit. In the non-Gaussian setting, we derive the limiting equations for the higher order moments, as well as for the density function (PDF) of the solution. Some of the results we prove were conjectured in the physics literature, others appear to be new. This gives a complete description of the statistics of the solutions in the kinetic limit.
SCIENCE
Room-temperature quantum spin Hall edge state in a higher-order topological insulator Bi$_4$Br$_4$

Nana Shumiya, Md Shafayat Hossain, Jia-Xin Yin, Zhiwei Wang, Maksim Litskevich, Chiho Yoon, Yongkai Li, Ying Yang, Yu-Xiao Jiang, Guangming Cheng, Yen-Chuan Lin, Qi Zhang, Zi-Jia Cheng, Tyler A. Cochran, Daniel Multer, Xian P. Yang, Brian Casas, Tay-Rong Chang, Titus Neupert, Zhujun Yuan, Shuang Jia, Hsin Lin, Nan Yao, Luis Balicas, Fan Zhang, Yugui Yao, M. Zahid Hasan.
SCIENCE
Nonlinearity-induced transition in nonlinear Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model and nonlinear higher-order topological system

We study the topological physics in nonlinear Schrödinger systems on lattices. We employ the quench dynamics to explore the phase diagram, where a pulse is given to a lattice point and we analyze its time evolution. There are two system parameters $\lambda $ and $\xi $, where $\lambda $ controls the hoppings between the neighboring links and $\xi $ controls the nonlinearity. The dynamics crucially depends on these system parameters. Based on analytical and numerical studies, we derive the phase diagram of the nonlinear Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model in the ($\lambda ,\xi $) plane. It consists of four phases. The topological and trivial phases emerge when the nonlinearity $\xi $ is small. The nonlinearity-induced localization phase emerges when $\xi $ is large. We also find a dimer phase as a result of a cooperation between the hopping and nonlinear terms. A similar analysis is made of the nonlinear second-order topological system on the breathing Kagome lattice, where a trimer phase appears instead of the dimer phase.
SCIENCE
Hybrid balance theory: Heider balance under higher order interactions

Heider's Balance Theory in signed networks, which consists of friendship or enmity relationships, is a model that relates the type of relationship between two people to the third person. In this model, there is an assumption of the independence of triadic relations, which means that the balance or imbalance of one triangle does not affect another and the energy only depends on the number of each type of triangle. There is evidence that in real network data, in addition to third-order interactions (Heider Balance), higher-order interactions also play a role. One step beyond the Heider Balance, the effect of Quartic Balance has been studied by removing the assumption of triangular independence. Application of quartic balance results in the influence of the balanced or imbalanced state of neighboring triangles on each specific one. Here, a question arises that how the Heider Balance is affected by the existence of Quartic Balance (fourth-order). The phase diagram obtained from the mean-field method shows there is a threshold for higher-order interaction strength, below which a third-order interaction dominates and there are no imbalance triangles in the network, and above this threshold, squares effectively determine the balance state in which the imbalance triangles can survive. The solution of the mean-field indicates that we have a first-order phase transition in terms of random behavior of agents (temperature) which is in accordance with the Monte Carlo simulation results.
SCIENCE
Interdependent couplings map to thermal, higher-order interactions

Interdependence is a fundamental ingredient to analyze the stability of many real-world complex systems featuring functional liasons. Yet, physical realizations of this coupling are still unknown, due to the lack of a theoretical framework for their study. To address this gap, we develop an interdependent magnetization framework and show that dependency links between $K-1$ pairwise networks of Ising spins can be rigorously mapped to directed $K$-spin interactions or to adaptive thermal couplings. We adopt the thermal portrait to determine analytically the phase diagram of the model under different structural configurations and we corroborate our results by extensive simulations. We find that interdependence acts like an entropic force that amplifies site-to-site thermal fluctuations, yielding unusual forms of vulnerability and making the system's functioning often unrecoverable. Finally, we discover an isomorphism between the ground state of random multi-spin models and interdependent percolation on randomly coupled networks. This connection raises new perspectives of cross-fertilization, providing unfamiliar methods with relevant implications in the study of constraint satisfaction as well as to the functional robustness of interdependent systems.
SCIENCE
Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
Coherent current correlations in a double-dot Cooper pair splitter

Exact analytical formulas are derived, by means of Keldysh Green functions, for currents and current correlation functions in a Cooper pair splitter modelled on a double quantum dot system coherently coupled to a superconductor and two normal metallic electrodes. Confining to the subspace with the inter-dot singlet we show perfect entanglement of split electrons in two separated crossed Andreev reflection processes. The studies are focused on the noise power spectrum in a whole bias voltage range. In particular, in the large voltage limit shot noise dominates and its spectrum exhibits two extraordinary side dips related to resonant inter-level current correlations caused by coherent electron-hole recombination processes accompanied by emission and absorption of photons. In the linear response limit we derived the frequency dependent admittance which shows different interference patterns for the cross and the auto current correlations.
PHYSICS
$p$-wave superconductivity induced from valley symmetry breaking in twisted trilayer graphene

We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.
PHYSICS
Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
The effect of magnetic impurity scattering on transport in topological insulators

Charge transport in topological insulators is primarily characterised by so-called topologically projected helical edge states, where charge carriers are correlated in spin and momentum. In principle, dissipation-less current can be carried by these edge states as backscattering from impurities and defects is suppressed as long as time-reversal symmetry is not broken. However, applied magnetic fields or underlying nuclear spin-defects in the substrate can break this time reversal symmetry. In particular, magnetic impurities lead to back-scattering by spin-flip processes. We have investigated the effects of point-wise magnetic impurities on the transport properties of helical edge states in the BHZ model using the Non-Equilibrium Green's Function formalism and compared the results to a semi-analytic approach. Using these techniques we study the influence of impurity strength and spin impurity polarization. We observe a secondary effect of defect-defect interaction that depends on the underlying material parameters which introduces a non-monotonic response of the conductance to defect density. This in turn suggests a qualitative difference in magneto-transport signatures in the dilute and high density spin impurity limits.
PHYSICS
Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Effects with Nitrogen Vacancy Center Spins in Diamond and Microwave Resonators at Room Temperature

Cavity quantum electrodynamics (C-QED) effects, such as Rabi splitting, Rabi oscillations and superradiance, have been demonstrated with nitrogen vacancy center spins in diamond in microwave resonators at cryogenic temperature. In this article we explore the possibility to realize strong collective coupling and the resulting C-QED effects with ensembles of spins at room temperature. Thermal excitation of the individual spins by the hot environment leads to population of collective Dicke states with low symmetry and a reduced collective spin-microwave field coupling. However, we show with simulations that the thermal excitation can be compensated by spin-cooling via optical pumping. The resulting population of Dicke states with higher symmetry implies strong coupling with currently available high-quality resonators and enables C-QED effects at room temperature with potential applications in quantum sensing and quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
Spectral Analysis of Solar Radio Type III Bursts from 20 kHz to 410 MHz

K. Sasikumar Raja, Milan Maksimovic, Eduard P. Kontar, Xavier Bonnin, Philippe Zarka, Laurent Lamy, Hamish Reid, Nicole Vilmer, Alain Lecacheux, Vratislav Krupar, Baptiste Cecconi, Lahmiti Nora, Laurent Denis. We present the statistical analysis of the spectral response of solar radio type III bursts over the wide frequency range between 20...
ASTRONOMY
A High-Velocity Scatterer Revealed in the Thinning Ejecta of a Type II Supernova

Douglas C. Leonard, Luc Dessart, D. John Hillier, Giuliano Pignata, G. Grant Williams, Jennifer L. Hoffman, Peter Milne, Nathan Smith, Paul S. Smith, Harish G. Khandrika. We present deep, nebular-phase spectropolarimetry of the Type II-P/L SN 2013ej, obtained 167 days after explosion with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The polarized flux spectrum appears as a nearly perfect (92% correlation), redshifted (by ~4,000 km/sec) replica of the total flux spectrum. Such a striking correspondence has never been observed before in nebular-phase supernova spectropolarimetry, although data capable of revealing it have heretofore been only rarely obtained. Through comparison with 2D polarized radiative transfer simulations of stellar explosions, we demonstrate that localized ionization produced by the decay of a high-velocity, spatially confined clump of radioactive 56-Ni -- synthesized by and launched as part of the explosion with final radial velocity exceeding 4,500 km/sec -- can reproduce the observations through enhanced electron scattering. Additional data taken earlier in the nebular phase (day 134) yield a similarly strong correlation (84%) and redshift, whereas photospheric-phase epochs that sample days 8 through 97, do not. This suggests that the primary polarization signatures of the high-velocity scattering source only come to dominate once the thick, initially opaque hydrogen envelope has turned sufficiently transparent. This detection in an otherwise fairly typical core-collapse supernova adds to the growing body of evidence supporting strong asymmetries across Nature's most common types of stellar explosions, and establishes the power of polarized flux -- and the specific information encoded by it in line photons at nebular epochs -- as a vital tool in such investigations going forward.
ASTRONOMY
Cavity optomechanics with Anderson-localized optical modes

Guillermo Arregui, Ryan Cecil Ng, Marcus Albrechtsen, Søren Stobbe, Clivia Marfa Sotomayor Torres, Pedro David García. Confining photons in cavities enables the modification of the interaction between light and different forms of matter.\ In optomechanics, cavities are used to enhance the radiation pressure, which in turn enables a wealth of phenomena ranging from optomechanically induced transparency to macroscopic objects cooled to their motional ground state.\ Previous work on cavity optomechanics employed devices where the ubiquitous structural disorder played no role beyond perturbing resonance frequencies and quality factors.\ More generally, the interplay between disorder, which must be described by statistical physics, and optomechanical effects has thus far been unexplored.\ Here we show that sidewall roughness in air-slot photonic-crystal waveguides can induce sufficiently strong backscattering of slot-guided light to create tightly confined Anderson-localized modes with quality factors above $10^5$ and estimated mode volumes below the diffraction limit.\ The interaction between these disorder-induced optical modes and in-plane mechanical modes of the slotted membrane is governed by a distribution of coupling rates, which can exceed $g_{\text{o}}/2\pi\sim 200$ kHz, leading to mechanical amplification up to self sustained oscillations via optomechanical backaction.\ Our work contributes to understand optomechanics in the multiple-scattering regime opening new perspectives for exploring complex systems with multitude mutually-coupled degrees of freedom.
PHYSICS
Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
Floquet Valley-Polarized Quantum Anomalous Hall State in Nonmagnetic Heterobilayers

The valley-polarized quantum anomalous Hall (VQAH) state, which forwards a strategy for combining valleytronics and spintronics with nontrivial topology, attracts intensive interest in condensed-matter physics. So far, the explored VQAH states have still been limited to magnetic systems. Here, using the low-energy effective model and Floquet theorem, we propose a different mechanism to realize the Floquet VQAH state in nonmagnetic heterobilayers under light irradiation. We then realize this proposal via first-principles calculations in transition metal dichalcogenide heterobilayers, which initially possess the time-reversal invariant valley quantum spin Hall (VQSH) state. By irradiating circularly polarized light, the time-reversal invariant VQSH state can evolve into the VQAH state, behaving as an optically switchable topological spin-valley filter. These findings not only offer a rational scheme to realize the VQAH state without magnetic orders, but also pave a fascinating path for designing topological spintronic and valleytronic devices.
PHYSICS
An investigation of ${\cal PT}$-symmetry breaking in tight-binding chains

We consider non-Hermitian ${\cal PT}$-symmetric tight-binding chains where gain/loss optical potentials of equal magnitudes $\pm{\rm i}\gamma$ are arbitrarily distributed over all sites. The main focus is on the threshold $\gamma_c$ beyond which ${\cal PT}$-symmetry is broken. This threshold generically falls off as a power of the chain length, whose exponent depends on the configuration of optical potentials, ranging between 1 (for balanced periodic chains) and 2 (for unbalanced periodic chains, where each half of the chain experiences a non-zero mean potential). For random sequences of optical potentials with zero average and finite variance, the threshold is itself a random variable, whose mean value decays with exponent 3/2 and whose fluctuations have a universal distribution. The chains yielding the most robust ${\cal PT}$-symmetric phase, i.e., the highest threshold at fixed chain length, are obtained by exact enumeration up to 48 sites. This optimal threshold exhibits an irregular dependence on the chain length, presumably decaying asymptotically with exponent 1, up to logarithmic corrections.
MATHEMATICS
Ballistic-like Regimes of Space-charge-limited Currents in Halide Perovskites at Room Temperature

The emergence of halide perovskites in photovoltaics has diversified the research on this material family and extended their application towards several fields in the optoelectronics, such as photo- and ionizing-radiation-detectors. One of the most basic characterization protocols consist on measuring the dark current-voltage (J-V) curve of symmetrically contacted samples for identifying the different regimes of space-charge-limited current (SCLC). Customarily, J=C*V^n curves indicate the Mott-Gurney law when n=2, or the Child-Langmuir ballistic regime of SCLC when n=3/2. The latter can be often found in perovskite samples. In this work, we start by discussing the interpretation of currents proportional to V^3/2 in relation to the masking effect of the dual electronic-ionic conductivity in halide perovskites. However, we do not discard the actual occurrence of SCLC transport with ballistic-like trends. For those cases, we introduce the models of: quasi-ballistic velocity-dependent dissipation (QvD) and the ballistic-like voltage-dependent mobility (BVM) regime of SCLC. The QvD model is based on a drift velocity dependent dissipation mechanism and is shown to better describe electronic kinetics. The BVM model contemplates a voltage-dependent mobility and is revealed as suitable for describing electronic or ionic kinetics in halide perovskites.
PHYSICS
Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS

